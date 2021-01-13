actor , birthday , Entertainment
Happy Birthday, Beautiful: 24 of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps

Posted January 13, 2021

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Model by day and the Thanos of dating by night, Lori Harvey turns 24 years young today. She is enjoying her 20’s the way every woman should — unapologetically. Her and Michael Bae Jordan recently announced their new relationship with an elusive rollout that left fans wondering if the relationship was real or if this was simply Michael’s latest Coach campaign. Either way, the birthday girl knows how to keep her relationships private and she has proven to be modern day dating goals for young women. We comprised a gallery of Lori’s best thirst traps to celebrate her birthday, which keep all of your MCM’s on their toes and at the edge of their seats awaiting their chance to shoot a shot at one of the most stunning women in entertainment. This is the key to 2.8 million followers and a rolodex of handsome men at your disposal. Take notes ladies.

1. He Wanna Lick The Icing Off

Source:@loriharvey

Simply captioned, “24.” Lori celebrates her birthday with the perfect cake filled birthday shoot. 

2. Serve Luxury

Source:@loriharvey

Easily the best way to thirst trap is to serve luxury, and for Lori this sort of lifestyle comes easy. 

3. Tease Them

Source:@loriharvey

Lori gives bikini and body in this photo. 

4. Sporty and Sexy

Source:@loriharvey

Everything is sitting. We’re trying to get our baby hairs to lay like Lori’s too. 

5. Iced Out Trappin

Source:@loriharvey

So I-C-Y! 

6. Tomboy Chic

Source:@loriharvey

Tomboy but make it chic. This look is lavish. 

7. Baddie in a Blazer

Source:@loriharvey

What you doing if Lori shows up to your business meeting like this? 

8. Like Girllllll!

Source:@loriharvey

Do we have to say anything? We almost slid in the DMs.

9. GLAM

Source:@loriharvey

It’s giving face! 

10. Effortless Beauty

Source:@loriharvey

It doesn’t take much. Lori serves with no effort. 

11. Come On and Serve

Source:@loriharvey

Lori, please stop. It’s insane. We understand why she keeps the captions light, because what more can you say?

12. Sleek

Source:@loriharvey

We need the workout plan. This is what they mean when they say bodysuit.

13. Christmas Shopping, Anyone?

Source:@loriharvey

Wow. Elegance is the word.  Also, who goes Christmas shopping like this? Lori does. 

14. Pony Down to the…

Source:@loriharvey

The look back at ’em pose always gets the people going.

15. The Girl Doesn’t Miss

Source:@loriharvey

Another one.

16. Paisley Printed

Source:@loriharvey

A dress you won’t forget. 

17. A Work of Art

Source:@loriharvey

Once again, everything is sitting!

18. Flex

Source:@loriharvey

Just a casual afternoon flex in designer. We love to see it!

19. Lovin The Crew

Source:@loriharvey

You and your girls must follow suit. Can’t just be one in the crew. 

20. Vintage Vivienne

Source:@loriharvey

Honestly, how do we get the baby hairs to lay like such?

21. Swing My Door

Source:@loriharvey

It’s the lifestyle for us!

22. Bossy

Source:@loriharvey

Come on! Love a boss babe. 

23. FLEX-ible

Source:@loriharvey

And, she’s flexible. Ultimate thirst trap. 

24. Business As Usual

Source:@loriharvey

Let’s face it. No matter what Lori puts on, she’s going to serve beauty. Happy Birthday to the stunning, Lori Harvey! 

