Happy Birthday, Beautiful: 24 of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps

Model by day and the Thanos of dating by night, Lori Harvey turns 24 years young today. She is enjoying her 20’s the way every woman should — unapologetically. Her and Michael Bae Jordan recently announced their new relationship with an elusive rollout that left fans wondering if the relationship was real or if this was simply Michael’s latest Coach campaign. Either way, the birthday girl knows how to keep her relationships private and she has proven to be modern day dating goals for young women. We comprised a gallery of Lori’s best thirst traps to celebrate her birthday, which keep all of your MCM’s on their toes and at the edge of their seats awaiting their chance to shoot a shot at one of the most stunning women in entertainment. This is the key to 2.8 million followers and a rolodex of handsome men at your disposal. Take notes ladies.