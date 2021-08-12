Happy Birthday, LaKeith Stanfield! Dirty 30 Never Looked This Good [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

LaKeith Stanfield is a star and there is no denying that. The skilled actor has appeared on several notable projects from his most recent role on Judas and the Black Messiah to the 2018 film Sorry to Bother You. Stanfield has shown his range of talent from his various roles. From playing in more comedic films to his serious and controversial pictures, it is difficult to forget Stanfield’s performances.

Over the years, we have watched LaKeith’s evolution. It is not just his stage performance that has fans invested in his career. Ladies, and men alike, are enthralled in his charm, that ineffable voice and his good looks. Fortunately for Stanfield fans, we celebrate his many gifts with a gallery of our favorite photos.

The actor celebrates his “dirty 30” today. We wish Stanfield an abundance of success and love into this new year. May he grant his fans with more alluring photos, timeless films and a small look into his big world. Enjoy this gallery filled with handsome photos of LaKeith and videos that showcase his dynamic personality.

Happy Birthday, LaKeith Stanfield!