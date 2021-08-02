Happy Birthday! Stunning Photos Of Rising Model & Social Media Personality Choyce Brown [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Some may know Choyce Brown as the viral social media personality and The Chi actress, Tabitha Brown’s daughter. Others may recognize Choyce’s viral, stunning photos on social media. The model and entrepreneur turns 20 years old today, and she is much more than her mother’s sweet baby girl.

Choyce is forging her own path as a model and rising social media influencer. She has already garnered a lot of support online with nearly 400k followers on Instagram and 663k on TikTok.

Brown spoke with Refinery 29 about how she’s found confidence in front of the lens after being bullied growing up for her appearance. She discusses how modeling has helped her find that confidence.

“As I grew up, I realized that modeling is a true form of self-expression for me,” Choyce says in the article.

The 20-year-old is leaning into her beauty and innate power with fierceness that pierces through any camera lens. Choyce is embodying BIG Leo energy with every photo and video uploaded, and we can’t help but stan. Enjoy a gallery of stunning photos to celebrate another lap around the sun for the rising model and social media personality.

Happy Birthday, Choyce Brown!