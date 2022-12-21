Feel Old Yet? The Combs Twins Celebrate Their Sweet 16

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Feel old yet? Over the weekend, the Combs twins celebrated their Sweet 16 with a fabulous and luxurious birthday party. Jessie and D’Lila’s birthday is today (Dec. 21) and just five days after their late mom, Kim Porter. They were showered with so much love into their big new year. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite photos of the Combs twins to celebrate their big 16th birthday.

The model twins dressed in two completely different looks for their Sweet 16 Birthday Bash. One look was a custom LA ROXX futuristic, silver bodysuit with the coolest shades to match. The next outfit felt like a scene from The Fifth Element with unique shoulder detailing that was otherworldly. On their personal Instagram account, they credit the designers and their Aunty Laurie Ann Gibson, who is responsible for the creative direction for their fabulous function.

It appears the girls had a grand time, celebrating their birthday. The girls have finally reached a legal driving age in the US. Naturally, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs surprised his daughters with matching range rovers at the party to celebrate the major milestone birthday. Both Jessie and D’Lila seemed to be so grateful and flexed their new whips with a few honks to the other partygoers.

Someone asked them who would be driving which car, because they were gifted one in black and the other in white. The girls responded saying they would trade off their cars by the days of the week. What a great problem to have!

D’Lila and Jessie have grown into such beautiful girls. They continue to slay runways and fashion campaigns for major brands and retailers. The work doesn’t stop in the Combs household, so we are excited to see how they continue to flourish.

Check out a gallery of some of our favorite photos of D’Lila and Jessie below: