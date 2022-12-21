HomeCelebrity Kids

Feel Old Yet? The Combs Twins Celebrate Their Sweet 16

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Feel old yet? Over the weekend, the Combs twins celebrated their Sweet 16 with a fabulous and luxurious birthday party. Jessie and D’Lila’s birthday is today (Dec. 21) and just five days after their late mom, Kim Porter. They were showered with so much love into their big new year. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite photos of the Combs twins to celebrate their big 16th birthday.

The model twins dressed in two completely different looks for their Sweet 16 Birthday Bash. One look was a custom LA ROXX futuristic, silver bodysuit with the coolest shades to match. The next outfit felt like a scene from The Fifth Element with unique shoulder detailing that was otherworldly. On their personal Instagram account, they credit the designers and their Aunty Laurie Ann Gibson, who is responsible for the creative direction for their fabulous function.

It appears the girls had a grand time, celebrating their birthday. The girls have finally reached a legal driving age in the US. Naturally, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs surprised his daughters with matching range rovers at the party to celebrate the major milestone birthday. Both Jessie and D’Lila seemed to be so grateful and flexed their new whips with a few honks to the other partygoers.

Someone asked them who would be driving which car, because they were gifted one in black and the other in white. The girls responded saying they would trade off their cars by the days of the week. What a great problem to have!

D’Lila and Jessie have grown into such beautiful girls. They continue to slay runways and fashion campaigns for major brands and retailers. The work doesn’t stop in the Combs household, so we are excited to see how they continue to flourish.

Check out a gallery of some of our favorite photos of D’Lila and Jessie below:

1. Futuristic Sweet 16

Source:The Combs Twins

2. Outfit Change

Source:The Combs Twins

3. A Slay

Source:The Combs Twins

4. Perioddd!

Source:The Combs Twins

5. Adorable

Source:The Combs Twins

6. Sisterhood

Source:The Combs Twins

7. Simply Fabulous

Source:The Combs Twins

8. This Has KP Written All Over It

Source:The Combs Twins

9. Serving Face

Source:The Combs Twins

10. Forever Twinning

Source:The Combs Twins

11. How Darling

Source:The Combs Twins

12. And On Wednesdays…

Source:The Combs Twins

13. Never Them

Source:The Combs Twins

14. Effortlessly Fly

Source:The Combs Twins

15. The Cutest

Source:The Combs Twins

16. Happy Birthday, Girls!

Source:The Combs Twins
You May Also Like
Close