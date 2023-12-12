STAYING: Highlighting Jodeci’s Biggest Hits After They Announce Their Las Vegas Residency

Hailed as “The Bad Boys of R&B,” Jodeci is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. Establishing themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture with their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits, members K-Ci, DeVante Swing, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin have sold over 20 million records worldwide, and achieved three #1 albums on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. In 2023, Jodeci headlined their own highly anticipated Summer Block Party Tour selling out shows from coast to coast, joined by SWV and Dru Hill.

Now, the legendary group have announced a new Las Vegas residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY will launch Friday, March 15, 2024.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Jodeci’s Las Vegas residency. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following ten shows go on sale Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. PT:

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Wednesday, March 20

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Wednesday, July 10

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Tickets can be purchased by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600. All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.

