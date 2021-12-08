Social Media Reacts As Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In Bizarre ‘Hate Hoax’ Trial

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

For nearly three years, Americans have been following the ongoing saga between Jussie Smollett and the Osundairo brothers.

This week, the actor and singer’s trial began, and although Abimbola Osundairo claimed he did not have a sexual relationship with Smollett (but was instead hired by Smollett to carry out the alleged January 2019 hate crime that started it all), Smollett testified that they did hook up. According to Smollett, they did drugs and visited bathhouses together — but apparently, in Olabinjo Osundairo‘s presence, younger brother Abimbola was less open about his sexuality.

Smollett is being accused of teaming up with the Osundairo brothers to stage his own attack, while Smollett’s defense team has claimed the Osundairos attacked him because they didn’t like him (or the fact that he is gay), and quickly realized their opportunity to extort money from the actor when the police started asking questions.

“Prosecutors allege Smollett came up with the scheme because he was upset the Empire studio refused to take hate mail he had received seriously. But on Monday, Smollett insisted he had actually rejected the studio’s offers for additional security and said Abimbola had repeatedly insisted that he should become his security guard, which Smollett regarded as a ‘running joke,'” TheDailyBeast notes, adding “The Osundairo brothers alleged last week that before the incident, Smollett had asked the two men to conduct the fake attack in front of a surveillance camera and had hoped to post video of the assault to social media as part of a publicity stunt, they said. Authorities asserted that texts and accounts from two people tied to the star supported allegations that Smollett had hired his attackers to boost his national profile.”

See reactions from social media below.