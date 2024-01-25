Where All Are Guilty: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

Still feeling a bit guilty, sad, confused and a lot of other emotions, Captain Burke met with Adina at a park. The intended reason of them meeting was so that he could give her an old picture of her and Shannon (Burke) that he found when he picked her stuff up from the precinct. Captain Burke apologized for how he acted towards the both of them and then asked Adina if she knew why she might’ve killed herself. Adina responds that it could have been a lot of things (herself, Captain Burke, the job). When Captain Burke brought up how obsessed Shannon was with Howard and him potentially hiding things, Adina quickly let him know that she had already told his daughter that she wouldn’t go anywhere near Howard. If there’s one person that Pernessa wishes wouldn’t come anywhere near her, it’s Ronnie. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what he did. As she was grabbing groceries from the car about to head into her mother’s house, Ronnie appeared out of nowhere, obviously scaring Pernessa. Ronnie warned P that whoever killed Unique is still out there. He went on to let her know that she has to be careful and that he doesn’t want anything to happen to her since she’s all that Jerome has left. Back at Cafe Vous, Mama Joyce visited. Of course, it wasn’t for anything but to ask for some money and to criticize Lou’s current situation. Before she departed, Joyce mentioned how Lou’s father spent way too much time in joints like Cafe Vous and how it impacted him. Lou responded by saying it wasn’t the spots that did it to him, pretty much again referencing that it was her who drove their father (her husband) away. The interaction clearly got to Lou and a concerned Shirley could easily tell. In her own right, Juke was obviously concerned about Kanan. She did the only thing she thought she could and went to her Aunt to update her on what was going on. Although she didn’t know specifics, Juke told Raq that Kanan was working with Pops, Snaps and Ronnie. She also disclosed that Famous moved out the spot too. Juke noticed the change in Kanan and it was visible how sick it made Raq as she was hearing Juke tell her. Kanan was definitely changing alright. In this instance, changing girls. It didn’t take him long to get over Iesha as Kanan made his way to Krystal’s crib and assumingly spent the night with her. The episode ended with Lou having to fix what he messed up. Marvin chaperoned his brother back to Shantel’s house and waited in the car. Lou, who was still drinking before he got out the car, walked to the house and rang the doorbell. When Shantel let him in, it seems like she already knew her fate because she didn’t even say any words. Instead, Lou expressed how he didn’t want this and how he was sorry. He then shot her twice. Lou got back in the car and they drove off. As they drove past the house, Lou looked into the window and again had a hallucination of Scrappy. How long will Lou’s demons continue to haunt him? What will they cause him to do? How will Raq respond to the news of Kanan working with Ronnie, Snaps and Pop? Will working with Chinese restaurants work out for her and Marvin? Will Marvin end up getting implicated in a serious case because of Howard? How long will Howard be able to keep his double life up? Has Kanan ruined Juke’s group with his shenanigans? What’s next with Ronnie? There are so many questions we still have left with only three episodes left in the season. Let us know what you thought about this episode and what you think will happen on the next one in the comments!