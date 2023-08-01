The Bigger Picture: Lil Baby Partners With Foot Locker For The Second Annual Back To School Festival Event In Atlanta

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about 28 year-old rapper Lil Baby, it’s that he’s a man of the people…especially the people of his hometown Atlanta, Georgia. It’s only right that he once again showed that during one of the most hectic times of year for parents and children alike. This week, Baby teamed up with Foot Locker for his second annual Back to School Festival event giving back to local Atlanta youth ahead of the upcoming school year.

Hosted at the Foot Locker store in the Westland Mall, Baby partnered with Foot Locker to give $300k+ worth of sneakers and other product to over 1,500 local students.The My Turn rapper greeted fans and even took pictures with employees. Although the store was absolutely packed, the vibes seemed to be top tier, everyone enjoyed themselves and were appreciative of what Lil Baby was doing.

Attendees also received free haircuts from The Barber Shop II within the mall, as well as enjoyed carnival-like games and activations on-site for a fun-filled experience. The event also partnered with Goodr – an Atlanta-based B Corp whose mission is to fight food waste and end hunger – for the second year in a row to provide meals from American Deli to those attending.

Lil Baby makes it a point to continue putting his money where his mouth is. He recently brought more business to the city by opening up a seafood restaurant. The design of the spot honors music legends Prince, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, and more. During the grand opening, Baby spoke on how seeing the resilience of restaurants during the pandemic made him want to open his own. He continued by adding that he wanted to make the restaurant into a franchise and open multiple locations around the area. Salute to Lil Baby and his commitment to giving back to his people! Check out some photos from the Lil Baby and Foot Locker’s Back To School Festival Event below!