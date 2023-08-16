Don’t Play With It: Lola Brooke Celebrates Hip Hop 50 With D’USSÉ Day Party In New York City

This past weekend (August 13), BET Best New Artist nominee Lola Brooke hosted the final iteration of this year’s D’USSÉ Day Party series to close out the summer series at Habor Rooftop in New York City in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.

Brooklyn’s breakthrough artist, Lola Brooke closed out this weekend’s Hip Hop 50 celebrations by hosting the party will providing guests with a day full of specialty cocktails, exclusive merchandise and bespoke live performances to the New York City locals and VIP guests. Lola entered immediately greeting fans and ready to get the party started. Party goers enjoyed Lola’s performance of her viral certified gold Billboard Top 100 hit ‘Don’t Play With It’ and her latest track ‘So Disrespectful.’

This weekend’s event marks the final stop of D’USSÉ Cognac’s national rotation of Day Party events across the U.S. D’USSE Day Party has continued to incorporate its exclusive suite of a female rapper hosts to pay homage to today’s leading women in hip-hop for the genre’s 50th anniversary this year. D’USSE has partnered up with other critically acclaimed artists such as BIA, Rapsody and Lakeyah for Day Party stops in Las Vegas, Houston and Chicago.

“Sipping on D’USSÉ is my favorite way to officially say bye to summer. Thank you to the D’USSÉ family for having me close out their last day party of the season.” said Lola Brooke. “We wrapped up New York’s massive celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th celebrating the music – had to do it the Brooklyn way!”

Check out some photos from the event below!