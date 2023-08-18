‘Love Island’ Lovely Indiyah Polack Launches PrettyLittleThing Collection

We’re super excited because our Love Island fave Indiyah Polack just launched her first collection with PrettyLittleThing!
Indiyah Polack Designs Festival Wear With PLT
Love Island fans already known that Indiyah is THAT GIRL!
Sis has been working with PLT as a Marketplace Ambassador since she left the villa so the natural next step for
Indiyah was to create her very own collection! She is the ultimate muse for your statement summer wardrobe this year.
Ahead of this year’s WeAreFestival which is taking place on August bank holiday weekend and PLT as the headline sponsor, Indiyah worked with PLTs Head of Design, Chris Parnell, on bringing her vision to reality on styles which represent her individual and unique way of dressing.
Inspired by festival season, with styles to take you from day to night, this collection will turn heads at
any event. Including a range of edgy co-ords, corsets, cargos, and mini dresses.
Indiyah’s collection guarantees confidence, whether you’re heading to a festival, looking for an
unreal date night fit or even wanting to level up your girl’s night outfit.
Indiyah’s collection is online now at www.prettylittlething.com
1. Indiyah Polack x PrettyLittleThing Collection Has ArrivedSource:PrettyLittleThing
If you’re still looking for your festival fit, Indiyah’s got you covered.
2. Get Into The Details!Source:PrettyLittleThing
With details like chunky buckles, lace ties, and cut-out detailing, this collection brings earthy textures and tones, including staple denim and hints of daring PU and mesh.
3. Fashion Indiyah StyleSource:PrettyLittleThing
“I have loved working with the PLT team on this collection. They really let me explore news ideas and incorporate my own style into these pieces.”
4. Indiyah Has Just The Fit For Your Festival FunSource:PrettyLittleThing
“It’s been a really long process and I’ve listened to what my fans have been asking for when it comes to festival dressing.”
5. Indiyah’s Design EvolutionSource:PrettyLittleThing
“This was always a natural progression following my Marketplace ambassadorship and I’m so excited to share this with everyone.”
6. This Collection Will Have Heads Turning!Source:PrettyLittleThing
All eyes will be on you for the right reasons!
7. Indiyah’s Collection Comes In A Full Range Of SizesSource:PrettyLittleThing
Available in UK size 4-30 / US 0-26
Prices starting from £12 / $25
