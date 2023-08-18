‘Love Island’ Lovely Indiyah Polack Launches PrettyLittleThing Collection

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We’re super excited because our Love Island fave Indiyah Polack just launched her first collection with PrettyLittleThing!

Indiyah Polack Designs Festival Wear With PLT

Love Island fans already known that Indiyah is THAT GIRL!

Sis has been working with PLT as a Marketplace Ambassador since she left the villa so the natural next step for

Indiyah was to create her very own collection! She is the ultimate muse for your statement summer wardrobe this year.

Ahead of this year’s WeAreFestival which is taking place on August bank holiday weekend and PLT as the headline sponsor, Indiyah worked with PLTs Head of Design, Chris Parnell, on bringing her vision to reality on styles which represent her individual and unique way of dressing.

Inspired by festival season, with styles to take you from day to night, this collection will turn heads at

any event. Including a range of edgy co-ords, corsets, cargos, and mini dresses.

Indiyah’s collection guarantees confidence, whether you’re heading to a festival, looking for an

unreal date night fit or even wanting to level up your girl’s night outfit.

Indiyah’s collection is online now at www.prettylittlething.com