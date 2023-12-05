Jamming: Kingsley Ben-Adir & Lashana Lynch Star In The Newest Official ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Trailer + First Look Images

After releasing the first one in July, Paramount Pictures has blessed us with another trailer for the upcoming film Bob Marley: One Love. Click inside to check out another preview of the biographical drama set to hit theaters February 14, 2024.

After the film’s title was announced earlier this year in April at CinemaCon by producer and son of Bob Marley Ziggy, Paramount Pictures finally released the first trailer for the long awaited biopic in July. The film is based on the life of the world renowned singer, songwriter and activist, from his rise to fame up until his death in the early 1980s. From stage performances to intimate time with his family to his assassination attempt, viewers will get an in-depth viewpoint of the different stages of life that made Marley a global phenomenon.

The biopic stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami…, Barbie) as the titular character. He is joined by Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Woman King), who plays his wife and singer Rita Marley. The film also stars Jesse Cilio as Norval Marley, James Norton (Happy Valley) as Chris Blackwell and Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, and Anthony Welsh in undisclosed roles.

Grammy nominated King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green took on the same responsibilities for this film. Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter wrote the screenplay. As previously stated, Bob’s son Ziggy Marley served as a producer on the film alongside his mother Rita and sister Cedella Marley. Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Robert Teitel also were producers on the film while Brad Pitt, Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley and Matt Solodky were executive producers.

Bob Marley: One Love will hit theaters February 14, 2024. While we wait, check out the newest official trailer and some first look images from the film below. Share your thoughts in the comments!