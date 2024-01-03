You Still Can’t Sit With Us: Paramount Pictures Releases The Final ‘Mean Girls’ Trailer

This week (January 3), Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film Mean Girls. Click inside to check it out!

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika as Karen, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, Ashley Park as Madame Park, Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra and Connoe Rarliff as Mr. Rapp. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duval from the original film.

The Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directed movie is executive produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David and Pamela Thur. Fey and Lorne Michaels produced the movie. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, based upon the stage musical “Mean Girls” by Tina Fey. The film is set to debut on January 12th. Before then, check out the final trailer and some brand new movie posters below!