Met Moments: Check Out The Best & Worst Celebrity 2024 Met Gala Looks

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Gotham / Getty

Yesterday (May 6), celebrities gathered for fashion’s biggest night at the 2024 Met Gala. The theme “Garden of Time” proved to confusing for most celebrities. While others decided to take the theme quite literally adorned in flowers and clocks. Check out the best and worst looks for this year’s Met Gala inside.

Monday’s Met Gala moments were filled with floral adornments, ticking time bombs, and bold fashion statements from our favorite celebrities. On May 6, the most anticipated fashion event took place at New York City’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme “Garden of Time” coincided with the Costume Institute’s new exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Many celebrity stylists took the theme literally, making sure their celebrity clients were dressed in floral accents and accessorized with some representation of time.

This year’s Met Gala didn’t stop time as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters dressed in kaffiyehs made their way up the beige steps. Despite civil unrest around the world, celebrities found a way to make bold statements.

Doja Cat showed up to the Met Gala carpet fully drenched saying her team decided to think outside of the literal garden theme. She used one of the most used plants, “Cotton,” to play to this year’s theme.

Meanwhile, Tyla showed up in a one of a kind Balmain dress that literally transformed her into a sand sculpture with a matching hour glass handbag. The South African singer had to be transported around the Met Gala as her dress was sculpted to her body, making it difficult for her to move.

While there were great looks, there were also some really awful ones. We love our favorite Usher, but fans were quick to flame the singer for his Met Gala look across social media. We also love Serena Williams, but the Met Gala look did nothing for the beautiful tennis champion.

Check out the best and worst looks of the 2024 Met Gala below:

1. Zendaya Ladies & Gentlemen

Source:MediumSizeMeech

2. Mindy Kaling Looks Lovely

Source:MediumSizeMeech

3. Erykah Badu’s Look Is Chaotically Fun

Source:MelechThomas

4. They’re Flaming Donald Glover

Source:AirTarig

5. Accurate Depiction of Usher’s Met Look

Source:Beatlove91

6. Wet T-Shirt Contest: Doja’s Look Explained

Source:etnow

7. THE Rose From Harlem, Teyana Taylor

Source:strongblacklead

8. These Two Didn’t Really Do It For Us

Source:badbunnynetwork

9. Really Enjoyed Nicki Minaj’s Look

Source:NATERERUN

10. This Was A Mess, Serena

Source:melanie_lautrup

