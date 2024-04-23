Subscribe
Our Favorite Celebs Doing The Viral ‘Tshwala Bam’ Dance Challenge

Published on April 23, 2024

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

We love a good dance challenge, and the “Tshwala Bam” dance made waves across social media. Countless fans and even celebrities like Chris Brown, Kai Cenat and Tyla join in on the fun. Check out a round up of our favorite celebrities hitting the Tshwala Bam dance inside.

Frequent TikTok users have likely heard about the “Tshwala Bam” dance challenge that has taken the platform by storm worldwide. The popular amapiano song is from South African artists TioM and Yuppe, featuring S.N.E. & EeQue. “Tshwala Bam” was released this year and has already reached over 7 million streams on Spotify.

According to News24, “the challenge took flight after a clever individual set the infectious “Tshwala Bam” song to a video from the @ama_quality_boys TikTok account, showcasing three young men flawlessly executing synchronized moves with their necks, heads, and shoulders.” This video has over 4.8 million views.

Now, the dance craze has made its way around the globe with fans and popular celebrities joining in on the challenge.

Artists like Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Tyla and more share their own renditions. While iconic artist and producer Missy Elliott sits back and enjoys the dancers doing their thing to the song. She even commented that one resembled her good friend and fellow artist Eve.

Even popular Internet sensations like Kai Cenat and Shiggy have attempted to replicate the viral dance challenge, adding their hilarious spin on it.

So, who did it best?

Check out our favorite celebrity and influencers doing “Tshwala Bam” dance challenge below:

1. Chris Brown

Source:n.jay_

2. Kai Cenat & Tyla

Source:clippextra

3. Jason Derulo

Source:afrobeatsviral

4. Kai Cenat

Source:2ndgenafro

5. Uncle Waffles

Source:afropolitainmag

dance challenge
