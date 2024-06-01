Subscribe
Entertainment

Happy 87th Birthday: These Photos Of A Young Morgan Freeman (Kind Of) Prove He Wasn’t Always Old

Published on June 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

For as long as we can all remember, there’s been a running joke that Morgan Freeman was born old. While we know that it’s obviously not true, there aren’t many photos of him as a young legend-in-the-making, so what are we to believe? To celebrate his 87th birthday today (June 1), we scoured the Internet to find some pictures of a young-er Freeman.

Morgan Freeman was born in Memphis, Tennessee. While being raised in Mississippi, he began acting in school plays. In his early career, he studied theater arts in Los Angeles and appeared in stage productions. Freeman rose to fame in the 1970s for his role in the children’s television series The Electric Company. Freeman then appeared in the Shakespearean plays Coriolanus and Julius Caesar, the former of which earned him an Obie Award. In 1978, he received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role as Zeke in the Richard Wesley play The Mighty Gents.

If his theater arts run wasn’t already impressive enough, he transitioned into filmography and catapulted himself to a legendary level. He’s been nominated for an Oscar for his roles in Clint Eastwood’s sports drama Million Dollar Baby (2004), Street Smart (1987), Driving Miss Daisy (1989), The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Invictus (2009). Other notable roles include Glory (1989), Lean on Me (1989), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Unforgiven (1992), Se7en (1995), Amistad (1997), Gone Baby Gone (2007), and The Bucket List (2007). Freeman also portrayed Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012), action films Wanted (2008), Red (2010), Oblivion (2013), Now You See Me (2013), and Lucy (2014).

Over the course of his illustrious five decade plus career, Freeman has become one of the most prominent and respected figures in Hollywood. His accolades include an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award. He is the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor in 2008, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2011, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2012, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2018. He is known for distinctive deep voice and various roles in a wide variety of film genres. Over the last few years, Freeman has even dipped into lending his voice to mixtapes (21 Savage’s Savage Mode 1 & 2). If that isn’t him showing that you can be old in age and young at heart, there won’t be anything that will. To celebrate the legend and his prestigious career, enjoy a gallery of him in a space we’ve rarely got to see him IN…as a young adult. HAPPY 87TH MORGAN FREEMAN!

1. There He Goes.

2. Check Him Out!

3. Woah.

4. ‘Mighty Gents’ Opening Party Back In ’78.

"Mighty Gents" New York Opening Party - April 12, 1978 Source:Getty

5. ‘Hollow Image’ Back In ’79.

Morgan Freeman Appearing In 'Hollow Image' Source:Getty

6. Doing What He Loves In 1980.

MORGAN FREEMAN Source:Getty

7. All Smiles From The Goat.

45th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Rehearsal Source:Getty

8. Lean On Me ’89

Morgan Freeman In 'Lean On Me' Source:Getty

9. Morgan and Myrna Freeman During The New York Screening Of ‘Presumed Innocent.’

New York Screening of Presumed Innocent - July 9,1990 Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Entertainment gallery
Trending Stories
49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman - Arrivals 9 items
Entertainment

Happy 87th Birthday: These Photos Of A Young Morgan Freeman (Kind Of) Prove He Wasn’t Always Old

Sarah Jakes Roberts On 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Celebrity

Sarah Jakes Roberts Explains Why People Walk In Fear On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 26, 2024 40 items
Music

Muni Long, Veeze, Shaboozey & Tink Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

The Apple Store Soho Presents: Meet The Host: LeVar Burton,""Reading Rainbow" 10 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Reading Rainbow Documentary, The Zone of Interest & More

Mug Shot of Donald Trump 11 items
News

Making America Historic Again: Fans React To Donald Trump’s 34 Count Conviction

Season Six Premiere And 100th Episode Celebration For The CW's "All American" 10 items
Entertainment

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘All American’s’ 100th Episode

The Vince Staples Show On Netflix
Entertainment

‘The Vince Staples Show’ Shenanigans Will Return For Season 2

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Fans Obsess Over Behind The Scenes Viral Clip Of Ayo Edebiri Voicing ‘Inside Out 2’ Character

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close