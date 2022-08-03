actors , Entertainment , famous actors
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?

Grab an ice cold, refreshing Coca Cola, some boiled peanuts and celebrate National Georgia Day. The national holiday is observed today (August 3), which commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent GA below.

The 13th colony and the 4th state to enter the Union, National Georgia Day recognizes the natural wonders and immense complexities of this bastion of Southern culture. Its’ rich history is ripe with civil rights leaders, who served as change agents at the height of the movement. Visitors are often surprised by the rise of Black wealth in the state’s capital, which features the nation’s leading Black doctors, political figures, attorneys and entertainers.

When people think of Georgia, they may reference pioneering talents like Outkast and The Dungeon Family or a plate of ten piece hot, lemon pepper wings. The soul and comfort that comes from the state of Georgia is felt by anyone who lands on its red clayed soil.

Peaches are to Georgia what sunshine is to summer – essential.

Basically, Georgia’s an amalgamation of creativity, Black leadership and movement. Not only does the state produce peach orchards and cotton fields, it makes up the world’s most masterful artists, musicians, writers, poets and actors. Once you visit the state, you have a better understanding of how the world’s greatest talents are birthed there. It’s in the red clay.

Check out our  list of famous actors who were born in the state of Georgia below:

1. Chris Tucker

Byron Allen / TheGRIO Celebrate April Ryan's 25th Anniversary Covering White House Press Room And 5 American Presidents Source:Getty

Tucker was born and raised in Atlanta. 

2. Wayne Brady

Pasadena Playhouse Presents Opening Night Performance Of "Freestyle Love Supreme" Source:Getty

Brady is from Columbus. 

3. Raven-Symoné

WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Premiere Party Source:Getty

Raven is from Atlanta. 

4. Laurence Fishburne

46th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Fishburne is from Augusta. 

5. Ryan Seacrest

63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Seacrest is from Dunwoody. 

6. Jack McBrayer

1st Annual HoFoCo Show Source:Getty

McBrayer is from Macon. 

7. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts at Emmy Awards Show Source:Getty

Roberts is from Smyrna. 

8. Dakota Fanning

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 3 Source:Getty

Fanning is from Conyers. 

9. David Cross

"Neal Brennan Unacceptable" Opening Night Source:Getty

Cross is from Atlanta. 

10. Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick attends STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at... Source:Getty

Hardwick is from Savannah. 

11. T.I.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 24, 2016 Source:Getty

T.I. is from Atlanta. 

12. Robert Patrick

The Art Of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven - Arrivals Source:Getty

Patrick is from Marietta. 

13. Sung Kang

"Korea Focus" : Photocall - The 5th Canneseries Festival Source:Getty

Kang is from Gainesville. 

14. Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger at Academy Awards Show 1998 Source:Getty

Basinger is from Athens.

15. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Lights The Empire State Building In Recognition Of National Gun Violence Awareness Month... Source:Getty

Lee is from Atlanta. 

16. Ed Helms

Ed Helms Source:GlobalGrind.com

Helms is from Atlanta. 

17. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Source:Getty

Fanning is from Conyers. 

18. Kenan Thompson

2022 NHL Awards - Show Source:Getty

Thompson is from Atlanta. 

19. Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy arrives at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square Source:Alessandro Abbonizio/AFP/Getty Images

Murphy is from Atlanta. 

20. “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” Atlanta Premiere

"Atlanta Robbin' Season" Atlanta Premiere Source:Getty

Glover was born in California and grew up in Atlanta. 

