Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley & TiaCorine Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (April 15 – April 19):

1. Corey Mekell – Pardon Me Source:CoreyMekell Corey Mekell has ended his three-year hiatus with the release of his new single, “Pardon Me.” The enticing ballad was made for the bedroom. He may be a gentleman in the streets, but his intimate tendencies are detailed all throughout the record. Excuse his audacious thoughts; the suave crooner meant no harm. “‘Pardon Me’ was a record about how my intrusive thoughts can get the best of us in any space lol and I wanted to elaborate on it the details of what that looked like, enough for everybody to insert their own scenario, like ‘I feel my dawg! Been there!” – Corey Mekell This is the first taste of what’s to come from Mekell and his long-awaited debut EP, The Portal: Season One coming this summer!

2. LunchMoney Lewis – Rain Or Shine Source:LunchMoney Lewis Still riding “High” off his recent collaboration with Dylan Chambers and ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ GRAMMY win for Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole earlier this year, Miami musician LunchMoney Lewis delivers “Rain or Shine.” Co-produced by JulianBeatz & BRIANXWHITE, “Rain or Shine” is a record about believing things will get better even when everything feels hopeless. In current times where there is so much pain in the world, Lewis wrote the Hip-Hop / R&B-influenced track to help us overcome life’s hurdles with love. “In light of everything going on in the world, I’ve been in a very tough place creatively about what I wanna write about. Seeing so many innocent lives taken pushed me to make something that gives people hope in some fashion, rain or shine. We will continue to push love and love only, even in the face of darkness,” states the talented triple threat about the inspiration behind his latest leak. Best known for his work with Dr. Luke as a producer, LunchMoney Lewis first broke into wide recognition as a rapper after appearing on the song “Trini Dem Girls” from Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album ‘The Pinkprint.’ He also co-wrote Jessie J’s single “Burnin’ Up” from her album ‘Sweet Talker,’ and Fifth Harmony’s single “Bo$$” from the album ‘Reflection.’ In 2015, he released his debut single as a solo artist, “Bills”, which peaked at 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number one on the ARIA Charts.

3. Poiison ft. Styles P – Big Boys Source:Poiison The LOX’s Styles P (@stylesp) joins Poiison (@poiison911) in the Boss Life Music Group presented music video for “Big Boys.” Serving as the commercial follow up to 2023’s “I Can’t Fall In Love” with Sha Money XL, which has already organically earned 100K+ streams since it’s debut in October, the Hip-Hop vocalist/songwriter finds herself trading bars with the decorated D-Block diplomat and fellow New York native about navigating romantic relationships without proper male guidance. Hailing from Queens, Poiison passionately channels her life experiences into music, infusing pop and soul melodies with profound lyrical skill. Inspired by diverse artists like Madonna, Sade, Rick James, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott she maintains a unique sound that captivates listeners; making their hearts and bodies move. As a multi-talented creative, Poiison actively oversees the details of her visuals, taking on the role of director to authentically deliver her perspective to the world with a fun and magnanimous spirit. Her star quality and charisma are undeniably evident in her content. Parallel to her imagination, the release of her La Madrina mixtape series echoed creativity while showcasing her interpretation of well known industry records. Poiison’s development has led to performances alongside renowned artists such as 50 Cent, Ciara, and Robin Thicke. Poiison strives to create timeless music that conveys powerful messages rooted in real-life stories. Press play on the Nimi Hendrix-directed visual for “Big Boys” as well as stream the official audio via Roc Nation’s indie distribution company Equity!

4. Uncle Waffles ft. Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, FCEE & Djy Biza – Wadibusa Source:Uncle Waffles oday, multi-platinum international DJ-producer Uncle Waffles released her first single of 2024, “Wadibusa.” In this new song featuring Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza, Waffles returns with the iconic upbeat dance rhythms that propelled her into stardom. Hailed as the “Princess of Amapiano,” Uncle Waffles is back with the ultimate summertime banger as Amapaino continues its meteoric rise within the music scene. Following the weekly cadence of teasers Waffles began to deliver across her social media platforms, fans anxiously awaited the official release of the single, yearning to finally indulge in the full track. The song begins with a steady tempo of traditional Amapiano sounds as vocals seamlessly blend in over Waffles’ euphoric and buoyant production. Her iconic tribal beats culminate in a melody of drums, cymbals, distant sounds of alarms, and swift reverbs.

5. JonoJono – Pentothal Source:JonoJono Get ready for the ultimate sonic blast from JonoJono’s new single “Pentothal.” This song is a mind-blowing preview of his awesome album “I’m Cool… I Guess,” which will rock your world in early 2024. You’ll be hooked on “Pentothal” from the first listen. “Pentothal” is a stunning track that elevates the art of punk rock. The song showcases JonoJono’s phenomenal vocals and virtuosic guitar skills, creating a sonic spectacle that will dazzle your senses. The lyrics are a powerful expression of the passion and courage of the rockers, challenging the injustice and tyranny of the system. “Pentothal” is a song for the lovers, the dreamers, and the rebels who want to live by their own rules. “This song is a thrill ride that makes me feel alive. It’s the perfect soundtrack for working out and rockin out. I’m so excited to let the world hear it and experience the same exhilaration. I want them to unleash their inner rebel and have some fun.” Listen to “Pentothal” https://ffm.to/l1bzlog “I love this song because it makes me feel powerful and energetic. It’s a great way to get pumped up and ready for anything. I’m eager to see how our fans will react to it. I hope they enjoy it as much as I do. I hope they feel free to express themselves and go wild.”

6. TiaCorine – Shamone Source:TiaCorine On the fast track towards a major breakthrough, genre-bending hip-hop phenomenon TiaCorine unleashes the slick and scorching new music video for “Shamone” out now via Interscope Records. It graces the tracklisting of her tastemaker-approved new Almost There EP—out now. Listen HERE. A two-minute burst of braggadocios bravado, “Shamone” spotlights TiaCorine’s bulletproof bars and fiery flow front-and-center. 808s rattle through shaky synths, and she warns, “I’m still never gonna pick up.” In the accompanying Moshpxt directed visual, she descends upon the desert. Letters spell out “The End of the World” in the sand, and this hip-hop femme fatale proceeds to body the beat with the force of an apocalyptic event. An outfit change and a smoke break gives way to a final scene of TiaCorine against the backdrop of a setting sun, donning fur, rapping unapologetically with confidence. Earlier this year, she ignited the Almost There EP. The stadnout “Yung Joc” [feat. Luh Tyler] reeled in over a million streams and counting as the project garnered critical acclaim. Rolling Stone spoke to her for an in-depth interview, and The FADER applauded how the “Almost There EP highlights just how far her chameleonic versatility can stretch.” HotNewHipHop noted, “Almost There is a compelling snapshot of TiaCorine’s current artistic state.” Following the EP release, she went on her debut headline tour hitting New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, her home state of North Carolina and more. Her critically acclaimed full-length debut album, I Can’t Wait, led by its breakout track, “FreakyT”, inspired a viral dance trend in route to amassing 60 million views on TikTok, over 50 million streams, and soaring up the Urban Mainstream Chart and Billboard’s Hip Hop/R&B’s Chart. Tia continued her fiery momentum into 2023 by being named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, COMPLEX, Pigeons & Planes, Zane Low, PopSugar, OkayPlayer, Our Generation Music, and One37PM; while having her track co-signed by Drake, Flo-Milli, the late-great Gangsta Boo, and more. She went on to perform at major festivals including Dreamville Festival, Rolling Loud Miami, Day N Vegas, and Rolling Loud NYC, and has recently been lighting stages on fire as direct support for Key Glock’s multi-city ‘Glockoma’ Tour.

7. ASTN – Soul, Body & Mind Source:ASTN Music Breakout R&B artist ASTN shares his first solo release of 2024. Building from a sparse acoustic guitar into a gripping piano sequence, “Soul, Body & Mind” is a cathartic confession about falling in love. Stream here via STEM. “Soul, Body & Mind” is an outpouring of emotion that finds ASTN trying to make sense of how he feels. Right out the gate, a whispered croon sets the tone, with every line that ASTN delivers affirming how he’s fallen for and is enamored with a particular love interest. His deeply personal approach to songwriting effortlessly strikes a chord with audiences worldwide, resulting in a passionate and relatable love song. Speaking on the inspiration behind his new single, ASTN shares: “The idea and inspiration behind this song is as simple as love itself. It can feel so easy and worthwhile if you take the time to get to know someone deep down. Fully committing to somebody starts with the soul, body, and mind.” Alongside the new single, ASTN has released 3 visualizers that bring his vision for “Soul, Body & Mind” to life. Each video is meant to coincide with ‘the Soul’, ‘the Body‘ & ‘the Mind,’ creating a visual experience that stimulates the senses and transports listeners into ASTN’s world behind the song. ASTN’s latest effort is the first taste of what’s to come from his forthcoming EP, What A Night To Be In Love. A nod to his constant evolution as an artist, the anticipated release is the follow-up to 2023’s Where Do We Go From Here? EP, which has clocked over 25 million streams across platforms and received media praise from V Magazine, VIBE, Entertainment Tonight, and Rated R&B to name a few. Listen to “Soul, Body & Mind” above and stay tuned for more details about ASTN’s What A Night To Be In Love EP coming soon.

10. Inayah – Wait, There’s More Source:INAYAH Today, EMPIRE Records artist Inayah releases her highly anticipated, bold and fearless album, “Wait, There’s More.” Today, Inayah also announces an 18 city tour, launching May 29th in San Diego, CA and ending in her hometown of Houston, TX on July 2nd. The ten track “Wait, There’s More” captures the beauty of the multi-dimensional woman. This is perfectly exemplified by recent single “Hot Sauce,” an anthem Inayah describes “as the epitome of top tier confidence, particularly when someone does you wrong. It’s like telling them, ‘you missed out and let go of something exceptional.” Inayah’s previous hit single, “For the Streets,” an anti-love rendition of Fantasia’s R&B classic “When I See You” can also be found on the album and has accumulated over 45 million streams to date. Listeners can also find tracks like “Pretty Girls”, a tribute to confident women everywhere, and filled with high vibrational messages atop a glittering, Jersey Club-inspired beat. The bouncy “Pacquiao” is meant for the clubs, with a bass-heavy beat and lyrics dripping in Houston’s signature drawl, while “Pressure” taps an old school, seductive feel paired perfectly with highly energetic New Orleans bounce music. “Wait, There’s More” proves that R&B continues to be a thrilling, versatile genre. While it’s rooted in soul and romance, Inayah shows there is also room to explore other emotions, from seduction to sassiness to spirituality, all stemming from her real-life past experiences. The album’s title also has a personal anecdote. As a mother of two, Inayah faced postpartum depression, temporarily losing her passion for music and self-confidence. However, through introspection, she realized she could balance motherhood and her career as a performer. This insight inspired her album title, ‘Wait, There’s More,’ signifying her strength to rebuild, regain confidence, and show that her story is still evolving. Inayah states “I am so sure about this body of work. It’s about reclaiming my time. It’s confident, fearless, in your face, undeniable and disruptive. There is a song on the album for everyone,” she concludes. As one of R&B’s most fearless storytellers, Inayah’s musical journey took root in 2014 as she began writing songs for a jingle company. Through this time, she also auditioned for singing competition shows like American Idol and The Voice. While she didn’t make it through final auditions, Inayah’s dedication and patience paid off when her version of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” went viral on Instagram, propelling her followers from a modest 3,000 to an impressive 1.3 million, and getting the attention of Tyler Perry, Jamie Foxx, Maxwell and more. Creating her own lane while drawing inspiration from her fellow Houstonian Beyoncé, in addition to Aretha Franklin, Yolanda Adams and Anita Baker, Inayah’s growing popularity and genuine talent caught the attention of EMPIRE Records in 2018. It led to a distribution deal that gave way to the release of 2019’s S.O.L.A.R. (Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes), which amassed over 635.6M streams, featuring the RIAA Gold and Platinum-certified hit “Best Thing.” In addition to music, Inayah is building a strong career as an actress. Inayah currently stars on the Emmy nominated Ms. Pat Show on BET +, which she began in season 2. She is also set to star in an Amazon/Tyler Perry feature film.

11. The Amours ft. TA Thomas – Pick Me Up Source:The Amours The Amours, a duo composed of sisters Jakiya and Shaina – share a new single and video “Pick Me Up” ft. TA Thomas – Listen HERE, Watch HERE out now via November Yellow. Produced by Camper and Mamii!. The Amours in their own words: ‘Pick Me Up’ is a song I’m sure many can relate too. We all know that being in a healthy relationship takes work. Especially, once you get past that honeymoon phase. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t and sometimes you get into a slightly toxic situation where you know they’re no longer good for you, but you’re choosing to leave the door open for that person to return. The Amours are gearing up to release their debut EP, Changes, out April 26th, following their recent singles “JK, I Love You,” “Before I Met You,” and “Don’t Deserve”. The EP is set to showcase the duo’s dynamic sound as they bounce off each other’s energy. Executively produced entirely by Camper. The theme is a celebration of women from all walks of life. No matter the background, there is a common thread of searching for love throughout various chapters of one’s life–whether it’s self-love or romantic love. To celebrate the upcoming EP release, The Amours are set to go on tour starting on June 8th in La Plata, Maryland. Following key cities below. The close-knit harmonies, signature Amours arrangements, and warm R&B vibes will have you screaming what you ‘Don’t Deserve’ even if you’re getting what you do. From touring as a supporting vocalist, being a part of Grammy Award-winning records, and delivering harmony all over the world. The Amours are destined for greatness.

12. AKS – Let Me Explain (Wordplay Freestyle) Source:AKS - Topic Following the release of his last single, ‘Seasons Change’, the UK Garage infused head-nodder, which saw support by the likes of Ministry of Sound, Global Grind, BBC 1xtra (Top Pick – Manga Saint Hilare & Sian Anderson), BBC Music Introducing (Jess Iszatt) and Amazing Radio, London-based independent hip-hop artist, AKS (pronounced “Ay-kay-Ess”) aka “#3Letters”, renowned for his insightful lyricism and captivating storytelling, returns with a bold new single, “LET ME EXPLAIN (WORDPLAY FREESTYLE)” as he continues to feed excitement for the closing instalment of his “Modes of Transport” project series, with the long awaited “As Plane As Day: Departures & Arrivals”. With the backdrop provided by producer & Grammy-nominated engineer, Likkle Jay (Ling Hussle, Stormzy, and Chris Brown), “Let me Explain” marks a triumphant exhibition of AKS’ signature lyricism, showcasing his sharp wit and unique perspective as he continues to become a noteworthy within the evolving British Hip-Hop landscape. With the London native having garnered a recent boost online following a string of impromptu Open Verse challenges on Instagram & TikTok, this single emerges as a welcome extension of AKS’ winning entry in Wordplay Magazine‘s prestigious #Novembars competition, a testament to his exceptional talent and ability to captivate audiences with his words. Offering listeners a further glimpse into his motivations as an artist, the thought provoking and intrepid lyrics emphasise that for him authenticity reigns supreme and individuality is to be celebrated. Through his raw and unfiltered delivery, AKS invites audiences to join him on a journey of self-discovery and artistic expression. Cataloguing his recent thoughts, the hard hitting single is riddled with authoritative one-liners like “Real Gold…when I coin a phrase, it’s best you pay attention” and “In my opinion this is God given, Put in 10,000 hours…watch the plot thicken“. Each line, an earnestly self-assured statement reflecting his deep-seated belief in the power of innate talent being honed through hard work and dedication, and that’s exactly what’s on display here. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Let me Explain’, AKS says, “Releasing music is always a voyage of discovery, and it’s a blessing that more peeps are discovering the music I’ve shared over the years. At this point I truly believe I know who I am and that my contribution is one that’s meaningful for many. Sometimes it takes aligning your understanding of who you are with the confidence that other people have in you and your art and this is just the byproduct of me rediscovering what owning that belief in myself feels like.” “Let me Explain (Wordplay Freestyle)” is available for streaming/download on major digital platforms and offers a welcome glimpse into the direction AKS is taking as he progresses towards the culmination of his Modes of Transport series.



13. Jaz Karis & Mahalia – Nice Girls Source:Jaz Karis Today, South London R&B artist Jaz Karis has released her new single “Nice Girls” featuring Mahalia via MNRK Music Group. Listen HERE. “Nice Girls,” Jaz and Mahalia explore the vulnerable honesty that comes in the wake of a breakup. In the chorus, Jaz declares, “nice girls they lose, I can’t get caught up falling for you.” Jaz and Mahalia’s ethereal voices mix and layer seamlessly as they float across the track. Of the track, Jaz shared, “This song is about karma. This song is about how it feels now being on the other side of the story & why good girls never win. A collaboration of two hurt lover girls – I love this song so much because everyone has felt like this at some point.” On the collaboration, Mahalia divulged, “I have been a lover of Jaz’s music for so long that I still can’t believe we didn’t have a song together until now. When she sent me ‘Nice Girls’, I knew immediately that it would be the perfect one to duet on. It’s a moment for two women to share the pain over a lost love. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this record and am honored to have been asked.” “Nice Girls” follows “MET YOU AT A BAR” featuring Tone Stith. The sensual tune and accompanying retro-inspired music video chronicle a relationship that gets off to a rocky start in a smoky billiards bar. Watch the music video HERE. “MET YOU AT A BAR” is tracking at over 1.3M streams across digital streaming platforms. Jaz and Tone also graced the cover of Spotify’s R&B Rising and Riffs & Runs playlists. Jaz’s previous single, “Little Blue Moon” was featured as the BBC Introducing Track of the Week in December on rotation across 10 different shows. It has almost two million streams across DSPs. Listen to “Little Blue Moon” HERE. In December, Jaz received the MOBO nomination for Best R&B/Soul Act. Stay tuned for more news from Jaz in 2024!

14. UnoTime – Luxurious Damage Source:UnoTime Today, highly promising hip-hop sensation, UnoTime, has made a return just in time to light up the 420 festivities with the release of his new EP, Luxurious Damage. Consisting of seven vivid tracks, Luxurious Damage is a musical masterpiece that effortlessly blends Uno’s high-energy and dynamic music style while offering a deeper message within the music. Listen HERE via KSR Distribution Group. As the project unfolds, it transcends into a thoughtful narrative that captures your attention from the first verse to the last. UnoTime is prepared to both entertain and enlighten listeners with Luxurious Damage, offering a glimpse into his world. From the looks of it, he is positioning himself as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop and the new project offers a teaser of his upcoming takeover. Known for his magnetic energy and distinctive creativity, Uno lets it shine through the entire EP creating an unmatched listening experience with every pulsating beat and resonant lyric. With each song, Luxurious Damage becomes more than just a collection of songs; it’s carefully curated to captivate listeners from start to finish and immerses them into Uno’s world while he traverses them through life’s themes of aspiration, hustle, and personal truths. The title track, “Luxurious Damage,” serves as a metaphor for navigating the intricacies of life’s experiences, where beauty, allure, fame and luxury can also contain elements of destruction and damage. Uno also speaks on this heavily throughout the EP, and even includes a visual representation in the cover art with a damaged, luxury convertible.

16. Wolfacejoeyy – I Know Source:wolfacejoeyy With his witty pick-up lines and dreamlike croons, Staten Island’s wolfacejoeyy has the ladies in the palm of his hands with lovestruck, sexy drill bangers. Today, the 21-year-old riser proves he has the gift of gab in his new video for “I Know,” co-starring the song’s producer and his homie WhereIs22 a.k.a. acclaimed actor Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Power Book II: Ghost). Treading the line between sexy drill and Jersey club, “I Know” finds Joeyy exuding undeniable confidence, assuring his love interest that he’s the best thing since sliced bread. In the video, Joeyy invites his new lady friend on a strip club date, asking his driver (played by Rainey) to pull up with them. Joeyy’s love interest is reluctant at first, but fortunately he knows how to show his lady a good time – she quickly joins joeyy and 22 as they throw money and dance with fellow club-goers. The video for “I Know” is the latest installment to arrive from wolfacejoeyy’s upcoming Valentino project, following visuals for his February-released double single “cake” and “don’t be dishonest.” The upcoming project unveils the upstart’s romantic identity, delivering angelic vocals as he imagines a life of late-night adventures, sneaky links, and flirty conversations. Stay tuned for Valentino as it arrives this Spring. In recent weeks, wolfacejoeyy’s profile has grown with the fan-favorite “cake,” which earned 1.5M+ YouTube views and has since become joeyy’s most-viewed video to date. The bouncy-yet-soothing bop has earned co-signs from Anycia, Kaliii, Rubi Rose, and Sexyy Red , who recently invited him to Miami to perform “cake” for her 26th birthday party this past weekend. Balancing the success of 22Joeyy, acknowledgement as one of Complex’s 24 Rappers To Watch in 2024, and recently opening for Eem Triplin’s “Still Pretty Tour” – all while being a graduating college senior – wolfacejoeyy is in go mode.

18. Eyedress – Vampire In Beverly Hills Source:EYEDRESS Today, alt singer-songwriter Eyedress releases his anticipated new mixtape, Vampire in Beverly Hills, out now via RCA Records. Listen HERE. After previously teasing the 34-track project on socials, Vampire in Beverly Hills is the first body of work since 2022’s FULL TIME LOVER, and features collaborations with a wide-ranging array of artists, including Cuco, Rico Nasty, Buddy, DāM-FunK, Jesse Jo Stark, Provoker, N8NOFACE, BB trickz, Yung Kazi, and Eyedress’ wife, Elvia. The release of Vampire in Beverly Hills comes ahead of Eyedress’ forthcoming tour dates, including festival performances at Head In The Clouds NYC and Lollapalooza, headlining dates across the East Coast, and supporting dates for both Freddie Gibbs and Glass Animals. All dates are listed below, for tickets and more information visit https://eyedress.store/.

19. Tee Grizzley – Suffer In Silence Source:Tee Grizzley Today, Multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley turns up the heat yet again on a powerhouse new song entitled “Suffer In Silence” out now via Grizzley Gang/300 Entertainment. Listen HERE On the track, an ominous piano loop sets the tone as Tee’s fast and furious flow kicks into high gear. He overpowers the production with a masterful lyrical display punctuated by a promise, “Ain’t done yet, still gonna be bigger. Ain’t done yet, still gonna be richer.” He alternates between punchy rhymes and arresting harmonies, showcasing his versatility once again. “Suffer In Silence” marks his first release of 2024 on the heels of last year’s fan favorite body of work Tee’s Coney Island. The standout “IDGAF” [feat. Mariah the Scientist & Chris Brown] amassed over 85 million streams and counting, vaulted to #1 at US Urban Radio, soared into the Top 30 on the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Chart, and saw him crack the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 2017. Not to mention, he rolled through On The Radar for what became a celebrated freestyle, posting up hundreds of thousands of views in the process. Continuing a back-to-back run, his prior smashes have recently included Gorgeous Remix” [feat. Skilla Baby & City Girls], “Loop Hole” [with 21 Savage], and more.

20. ODUMODUBLVCK & Blaqbonez ft. Lekaa Beats – Technician Source:ODUMODUBLVCK Turning up with another powerhouse anthem, rising Nigerian artist and rapper ODUMODUBLVCK (pronounced “O-doo-moh-doo-black”) drops an unshakable and undeniable new single entitled “TECHNICIAN” featuring Blaqbonez and Lekaa Beats out now via NATIVE Records/Def Jam Recordings. TECHNICIAN serves as ODUMODUBLVCK and Blaqbonez third collaboration together, with TESLA BOY on ODUMODUBLVCK’s EZIOKWU. Listen HERE.



The track revolves around a bouncy 808-powered beat. Against this backdrop, ODUMODUBLVCK alternates between head-spinning raps and arresting melodies. As an impactful refrain rings out, Blaqbonez rolls through with a stunning verse of his own. Their back-and-forth amplifies the strength of the chemistry between them. It also lands in the wake of ODUMODUBLVCK’s “100 Million” featuring Tiwa Savage. Beyond tallying millions of streams worldwide and 839K YouTube views on the music video, it incited widespread critical applause. Billboard hailed it among “Afrobeats Fresh Picks,” going on to promise, “ODUMODUBLVCK and Tiwa Savage are ready to “f–k up the club” with their pricey collaboration ‘100 Million.’” OKAYAFRICA professed, “Tapping up Tiwa Savage for the new song, he carries her mellifluous vocals into the bouncy terrain of rap, and of course she delivers beautifully.” Complex UK promised, “It’s pure energy from the get-go,” and CLASH applauded how “ODUMODUBLVCK is building his own unique sound.” ODUMODUBLVCK and Tiwa Savage debuted “100 Million” by sharing it at DJ Obi’s house in Lagos, Nigeria and setting social media on fire. ODUMODUBLVCK has already made waves worldwide. His ode to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice went viral last year, while he notched ‘Best Rap Single’ honors at The 2023 Headies. Recently, Spotify and Billboard christened him an “Artist to Watch” for 2024. He capped off 2023 with EZIOKWU (UNCUT), which served as the Deluxe Version of his opus EZIOKWU. The latter has tallied hundreds of millions of streams globally. GUAP Magazine professed, “Overall, ‘EZIOKWU (Uncut)’ is a solid project serving the ecstatic energy of Grime, the twisty grooves of Afrobeats along with the hard-hitting elements of Drill. ODUMODUBLVCK pierces through with pummeling charisma, Highlife-inspired melodies and versatility.” In a deep dive interview Wonderland raved, “The finest sonic experience in Afrobeats grounds, his spine-tingling, spasm-inducing tunes will make you start dancing without even trying to do so.” Next up, he teams up with Shallipopi to co-headline the ‘Nigeria’s Most Wanted Tour 2024’—the first-ever joint tour in Afrobeats history. Produced by Live Nation, the 9-city tour kicks off on April 28 at Big Night Live in Boston, making stops across the U.S. in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Dallas at House of Blues on May 27. Get tickets HERE.

22. Jah Vinci, Antaeus & Notnice – Ganja (Electro Breakdance Mix) Source:Jah Vinci Official Fresh off his GRAMMY win with Julian Marley for Best Reggae Album, Antaeus delivers another banger, along with “World Singer” Jah Vinci and A-List producer Notnice (Vybz Kartel, Alkaline, Popcaan). Timely for Saturday, April 20, the celebrated day for marijuana culture, 4/20, when enthusiasts worldwide unite in clouds of smoke. Accompanying the release of the Electro and Dancehall mashup is the official video, set to premiere on the Monom Records YouTube channel. Directed by Linkz (known for Aidonia, Sean Paul, and Chronic Law), “Ganja” stars the 2024 Dancehall Queen, Raquel Cautiion and is shot against the iconic Water Lane Murals in Downtown Kingston, Jamaica. Amidst Jah Vinci’s lyrical flow, the festivities and breakdancing take center stage, echoing lines like “Wake up this morning right after mi pray mi a light up a spliff…” and “Chalis man a bun the high grade man a bun marijuana mek mi feel so high.” The song was recorded at Antaeus’ Monom Records studio in Kingston, Jamaica, and mixed at Antaeus’ Contrackz Music, in The Bronx, NY, and mastered by Grammy®-winning engineer Alex Psaroudakis. Jah Vinci said about Ganja, “Really looking forward for this record to be out. Different vibe, different energy. As a ganja smoker myself, on 4:20 this is the song I’ll be blasting. I know the people will like this track. The chemistry in the studio working with Alexx and Notnice was wonderful, and we have another hit.” Antaeus added, “This project is about Jah Vinci’s immense talent as a singer, meeting a fresh electro riddim. Plus, once again I got to collaborate with Notnice, a “giant” producer who, despite his success as one of dancehall’s greatest contributors, he remains humble and easy to work with.” Notnice concluded, “Working with Alexx was a great experience and a great vibe. Alexx’s energy in the studio and during the video shoot was out of this world. Bigup sir Alexx.”

23. Ryan Garcia – Blessed, Highly Favored Source:King Ryan - Topic

Renowned professional boxer Ryan Garcia is stepping into a new arena, partnering with Bungalo Records/ Universal Music Group to release his debut music project. Known for his electrifying performances in the ring, Garcia will now showcase his talent and creativity in the world of music.

This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in his career, blending his passion for music with his dedication to entertaining and inspiring audiences all over the world. His first single entitled “Blessed, Highly Favored” is out now on all streaming platforms: https://kingryan.lnk.to/BlessedHighlyFavored. The official video for the track is expected to drop later today. “I’ve always been passionate about music, and over the past several years have found making music an incredible creative outlet for me to share my personal experiences and emotions. I’m thrilled to partner with Bungalo / Universal Music Group to share my music with fans worldwide,” says Garcia. “Music has the power to transcend culture and bring people together, and I’m excited to connect with fans on a deeper level and in an entirely new way through my music.” “With his unparalleled charisma, Ryan has captivated audiences worldwide, both inside and outside the boxing ring. Now, he is set to captivate listeners with his debut music, offering fans yet another glimpse into his multifaceted life,” says Frank Hensley, Sr. Director of Label Relations at Universal Music Group. “With his talent and boundless creativity, Ryan is set to make a name for himself in the world of music, just as he has in the world of boxing.”

The deal was brokered by longtime entertainment executives, Courtney Benson and Will Luke, along with Garcia’s rep, Darin Chavez. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements regarding Garcia’s debut music release with Bungalo / Universal Music Group.

24. Tei Shi – Valerie Source:Tei Shi Today, Canadian-Colombian singer-songwriter Tei Shi returns with her highly-anticipated eponymous new album Valerie out now via The Orchard. The independent release arrives alongside her deeply personal and poignant new single and visual “Falling From Grace” produced by Tei Shi, Nick Hakim, Noah Beresin and Zooey Celeste. The new album includes previously released singles “No Falta” and “QQ“ (Quédate Queriéndome). Valerie arrives ahead of her North American The Valerie Tour Part One, which kicks off in Boston on May 1st, and spans across nine cities, including Toronto, New York, Vancouver, Chicago, and Los Angeles. It will wrap in Seattle on May 12th and will include support from Sean Nicholas Savage, Amira Jazeera, ZADA, Salt Cathedral, and Kaleah Lee on select dates. More information and tickets available at https://teishi.world (full dates below). Diligently tuning her craft as a singer-songwriter and producer, Valerie signals Tei Shi’s evolution throughout the years and brings her creativity to light – infusing a sonic palette of pop, R&B, bachata, tropicalia, and indie shoegaze with vulnerable storytelling and captivating bilingual lyricism. Tei Shi embraces her Latine heritage with a worldly edge. Her latest single, “Falling From Grace,” encapsulates all as she delves into her most personal and untold story yet. Speaking on the single, Tei Shi shares, “Falling From Grace is probably my most personal song yet. It was inspired by a near-death experience I had in 2020 with an unexpected pregnancy which led to emergency surgery to save my life. The experience stayed with me and took me a long time to process, but it wasn’t until I sat down with Nick Hakim and Zooey Celeste a year later in Nick’s studio that I was able to put any words to it. The song came together like a sudden apparition once Nick and Zooey allowed me to share my experience and emotions with them and encouraged me to channel them into a song. To me, this is a classic song about confronting one’s mortality at the same time as one’s ability to create, and ultimately it deals with the confusion and loss that often comes from that. I feel like it channels some of the duality of being in a woman’s body — the complexity and fragility our bodies often present to our own lives at the same time as their capacity to create life. Falling From Grace was produced by myself, Nick Hakim, Noah Beresin and Zooey Celeste, and sonically the song leans more into a shoegaze, indie rock sound, which I have always loved and incorporated into my albums throughout the years.” With masterfully crafted production by Tei Shi alongside frequent collaborators Noah Breakfast, Mikey Freedom Hart, Nick Hakim, Rodrigo Amarante, Knox Fortune, Dave Sitek, Ash Workman, and Zooey Celeste –Valerie embodies the challenges of being an independent artist, overcoming health issues, navigating the complexities of womanhood, and reflecting on the tumultuous journey that shaped the LP and Tei Shi’s true essence. It’s of the moment and touches on the harsh reality of today’s political climate of policing women’s bodies while continuing to push forth and overcome any obstacles life throws one’s way, a powerful persevering message that has allowed Tei Shi to thrive, and that lies at the core of Valerie. Touching on the new album, Tei Shi shares, “BAD PREMONITION was my cathartic return to being a fully independent artist – my new album, Valerie, extends the EP’s six tracks to thirteen and is almost the precursor to BAD PREMONITION.” She adds, “It’s a lot of the early songs I wrote during the first phases of the pandemic…through being duped by my label and management at the time, through surviving a life-threatening experience, through losing touch with myself personally and creatively. On Valerie, I’m peeling back the initial layer and exposing my most personal and intimate musings through one of the most confusing periods of my life.” Tei Shi is a multi-hyphenate artist and overall creative that continues to evolve while foregoing societal confines, genre, and borders. Baring it all while pushing forth her music and making headway toward becoming the pop star she was born to be. Valerie is set to leave an indelible mark on the musical landscape, further pushing the envelope on her artistry as Tei Shi comes into her own.

26. Genia – 4AM In The Ville Source:Genia Genia, the uncategorizable 22 year-old singer/songwriter and fierce R&B phenom from the streets of Victorville, California, proudly presents her anxiously awaited new mixtape, 4AM IN THE VILLE, available on all platforms today via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



4AM IN THE VILLE draws listeners into her embrace. She processes regrets on “Just Fine,” flaunting her dynamic range and urging, “Turn it up.” Meanwhile, “Dear Life” tempers prominent electric guitar with ethereal piano as she ponders relationship ups and downs. Her high register echoes as she laments, “You don’t know how to love.”



She preceded the release with “Let Me Wander.” Right out of the gate, it gained traction at DSPs and received tastemaker applause. Beyond plugs from Def Pen, East Portland Blog, and more, Riff Magazine promised, “It will definitely get stuck in your head,” going on to attest, “Genia is only going to get bigger from here.”



Plus, the project boasts “Know!” UPROXX hailed it among “All The Best New R&B Music From This Week” and praised, “The uptempo record is perfect for the dancefloor.” She kicked off 2024 with “Like That.” Another gift to fans was a stunning cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Genia added a touch of her own magic to the original, infusing the performance with a certain grit and spirit as the warm guitar tones were plucked on a Fender Strat. Global Grind touted the track on its “New Music Roundup.” Genia has spent a lifetime using music as a form of therapy. “I feel like I make music for everybody,” she says. “But mainly for women to feel badass. I wanna feel like I have the power. I wanna feel like I’m that bitch. That was kind of my thing: to make bad bitch music, but also to make vulnerable music, almost like somebody’s reading my diary. If only one person finds peace in my music then I know I’ve done my job.”

27. Vedo – Your Love Is All I Need Source:Vedo The multi-platinum R&B talent VEDO delivers again as he releases his second single, “Your Love is All I Need,” from his forthcoming album “Next Chapter.” The track, a mesmerizing ode to unconditional love and authenticity, reaffirms VEDO’s status as one of the genre’s most compelling storytellers. “Your Love is All I Need” is a poignant testament to the power of love in its purest form – unadorned, unfiltered, and undeniably real. And it’s no coincidence that fans online have taken account that his latest love-gushing records have a lot to do with his recent viral Valentine’s Day wedding to his best friend Shanice which Essence described as a Fairytale bliss on a Mega Yacht. Produced by Amadeus (Chris Brown, Keyshia Cole, J-Lo, Trey Songz) and Buda (Jeremih, Neyo, Rick Ross)the song captures the essence of vulnerability and reassurance, delivering a timeless message of acceptance and appreciation for the ones we hold dear. Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, VEDO shares, “This song is about reassurance, letting you know that I don’t need the facades. You don’t have to be anything you’re not. I love you for you. I fell in love with the imperfect you, not the perfect you. As long as I have your love. That’s all I need.” “Next Chapter,” VEDO’s eighth studio album, is slated for release on May 17th, 2024, under Empire. The album promises to offer a compelling glimpse into VEDO’s artistic evolution, featuring a diverse array of songs that continue to showcase his unparalleled talent as a vocalist and songwriter but most importantly as VEDO the husband.

28. Brotha Lynch – Da Siccness Source:brothalynchhung Horrorcore rap luminary Brotha Lynch Hung has announced the long-awaited sequel to his debut album Season Of Da Siccness: The Resurrection. Titled Season Of Da Siccness 2: Kevlar, the album is set to be released on CD and digital formats May 31 and on vinyl in July via RBC Records/BMG. After years of teasing and promising fans a sequel, Lynch is now ready to bring Season Of Da Siccness full circle. Reflecting on personal setbacks and triumphs, Brotha Lynch Hung’s journey to create Season Of Da Siccness 2: Kevlar has been one of resilience and artistic rediscovery. From overcoming struggles with addiction to relearning the craft of rap, Lynch’s dedication to his artistry shines through in every track of the album. Season Of Da Siccness 2: Kevlar delivers an updated and enhanced version of the music that made Brotha Lynch Hung an underground icon. Featuring 14 brand new tracks and 3 skits, the album highlights his signature blend of intricate wordplay, eerie beats, and vivid storytelling. Notably, Season Of Da Siccness 2 sees Lynch return to producing his own music, adding an authentic touch to the project reminiscent of the raw energy on his debut album. With a nod to his roots in horror and darkness, Brotha Lynch Hung invites listeners to delve deep into the shadows and embrace the darkness within. Alongside the announcement, Brotha Lynch Hung shares “Da Siccness” which sets the tone for the project with its haunting melodies and visceral lyricism, offering listeners a glimpse into the dark and twisted world of Brotha Lynch Hung. Check it out HERE.

29. Debbii Dawson – Happy World Source:Debbii Dawson Today, one-of-a-kind singer-songwriter on the rise Debbii Dawson releases “Happy World,” her first single with RCA Records. Listen HERE. The first tease of new music from her forthcoming EP, which fans can look out for soon, “Happy World” is an electric melding of ‘70s rock and disco influences that showcases Debbii’s signature vocal prowess. Crafted with her frequent collaborators and co-writers Alida Peck (Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa) and Zhone (Troye Sivan, Jason Derulo, Inji), the latter of which also produced the track, “Happy World” finds Debbii dreaming of a safe space she can retreat to. “‘Happy World’ offers a glimpse into my inner psyche and paints a picture of the world I created for myself while living in isolation,” says Debbii, describing her inspiration behind the song. “The upbeat and bright lyrics and production veil and contrast the song’s darker desperation.” Debbii released her debut EP, Learning, in 2023, which featured the breakout singles “Eulogy For Nobody” and “Even If It Kills Me.” She also recently announced her exclusive co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Katy Perry’s Unsub Publishing, with Wasserman onboard globally as her booking agency. This year, she will join Orville Peck to support select dates of his Stampede North American Tour, as well as headlining dates across Europe and select festival appearances, including The Great Escape in the UK and Hinterland Music Festival in the US. All dates are listed below, for more information visit https://www.debbiidawson.com.

30. LÉA THE LEOX – Purpose – Live From Salt Lick Sessions Source:LÉA THE LEOX Almost one year after the release of her debut EP, PURPOSE, Brockton, MA-born, LA-based genre-bending songstress LÉA (“Lay-Uh”) THE LEOX has stripped away the layers of production to showcase her authentic vocals in an acoustic version of the project titled PURPOSE – Live From Salt Lick Sessions via Genius Distro, available now on all streaming platforms. Accompanying the EP is a new single, “Topanga Blues,” which perfectly captures the essence of LÉA’s eclectic artistry. Recorded live at The Village Studios in LA, PURPOSE – Live From Salt Lick Sessions brings to life the definition of genre-defying, blending elements of R&B, Folk, and Pop to explore themes of personal growth amid life’s challenges. With LÉA’s raw emotion and authentic vocals front and center, fans listening to the project can feel a more intimate musical experience. Alongside the project, LÉA has shared “Topanga Blues,” one of the singles from the EP. Written as a heartfelt reflection on finding solace amidst homesickness during her cross-country move, “Topanga Blues” effortlessly marries the sounds of R&B and folk music, with LÉA’s emotive vocals remaining center stage. LÉA is currently touring alongside Alex Blue and Claire Ernst on Sofar x Salt Lick Session’s “Portraits & Memoirs Tour,” which kicked off last night on April 18 in Boston, MA. Part of an ongoing partnership, Sofar x Salt Lick’s “Portraits & Memoirs Tour” aims to shine a light on emerging talent and create opportunities for connection and discovery between artists and fans. Attendees can expect to be delighted by intimate performances in unique, unexpected venues where each artist’s performance is the sole focal point of the experience. In addition to Boston, the tour will make stops in New York, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville. Fans interested in attending can search for a show in their location by visiting the “Portraits & Memoirs Tour” page HERE. Stay tuned for more from this rising genre-bending songstress.

31. X-Raided, Ras Kass & KXNG Crooked – It’s Up Source:X-Raided Today, underground rap phenomenon and Sacramento native X-Raided reveals a new single and music video entitled “It’s Up” featuring Ras Kass and KXNG Crooked out now via Strange Music. Stream “It’s Up” HERE. On the track, a triumphant horn loop booms through the beat as these three West Coast rap stalwarts lock into a head-spinning lyrical crossfire. Representing South Central, Ras Kass states his intent with a provocative proclamation, “When you too scared to go outside, I live in the wilderness, psychopaths live to kill, everybody kill to live, I’m somewhere in the middle trying to build a bridge.” X-Raided lives up to the claim of being “one of the dopest rappers on earth you never heard of no matter who you may be” with a fiery flow. Finally, Long Beach’s own KXNG Crooked bodies the production with a rapid barrage as he warns, “I don’t rap; I just speak violently as I read from a street diary. Long Beach is on each side of me.” In the accompanying visual, Strange Music labelmate Tech N9ne makes an appearance and bids the trio farewell as they take an intergalactic elevator up to levels unknown, reaching a room with fast cars and models sipping cocktails. Regarding “It’s Up,” X-Raided said, “I teamed up with Ras Kass and Kxng Crooked for a west coast lyrical beat down constructed by three of its most well-known rap assassins. I am excited to give the fans some real bars in this era of fast-food lyrics. Hopefully this will cause other emcees where we’re from to get back to what made us who we are in the first place.” “It’s Up” follows X-Raided’s “No Conversations” featuring Ellis Prescott. Stream “No Conversations” HERE. From the jump, “No Conversations” garnered looks from I’m Music Magazine and Global Grind. Prior, the fan favorite “The Sunken Place” racked up over 113K YouTube views on its music video. Meanwhile, the song attracted plugs from Music Existence, Underground Hip Hop Blog, and Hip Hop Over Everything, among others. Stay tuned for more from X-Raided. He’s going “UP” now! Most recently, X-Raided shined on “Knock” from Tech N9ne’s BLISS alongside an a-list cohort, including Conway The Machine and Joyner Lucas. Last year, he made a long-awaited return with his Strange Music debut album, A Prayer In Hell. Taking flight, the single “Stratus Fear” [with Tech N9ne] gathered 1.9 million Spotify streams and 432K YouTube views on the cinematic music video. Meanwhile, he landed major looks from the likes of New York Post, Hunnypot, and TMZ, among others. The latter professed, “X-Raided wants his experiences to steer past, current and future inmates in a better direction.” Plus, V13 welcomed him as its cover star in an extensive story as well. Get ready for X-Raided’s next era!

32. KB Mike – I Think I Love You Source:KB Mike Rising to the forefront of the culture with a signature style like no other, buzzing Chicago phenom KB Mike reveals a brand new single entitled “I Think I Love U” out today via Republic Records. Listen to “I Think I Love U”: HERE Soft piano twinkles as 808s chatter and clap on the track. KB Mike eases into a laidback cadence as he wrestles with overwhelming feelings of love. His heart pours out on the hook, “I’m ‘bout to say some shit that you just won’t believe, but I think I love you.” It culminates on a vulnerable confession, “I ain’t never felt this way.” Stay tuned for the performance video premiering on Audio Exhibit’s YouTube channel at 7pm EST. He kicked off this year with “Where Did I Go Wrong” while this song arrives on the heels of “I Want Love,” which has buzzed on streaming platforms. With over 150 million career streams total and achieving impressive digital download sales at the same time, KB Mike has cemented himself as an under-the-radar phenomenon. He has popped off as the industry’s best-kept secret with a cult following and all eyes on him. However, everything just sets the stage for more music to come from KB Mike very soon. Thus far, KB Mike has incited the applause of HotNewHipHop, Elevator, REVOLT, and more including recent content interviews with 247HH and 20 Girls Vs. KB Mike. His visibility reached new heights as he joined Tink’s national “Thanks 4 Everything” Tour, which completed last April. It’s just the beginning though. He has his sights set on top, and he’s grinding without pause.

33. Teddy Swims – The Door Source:Teddy Swims Today, vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims shares the official music video for his latest buzzing single, “The Door.” Watch it HERE via Warner Records. The song appears on his acclaimed 2023 debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), which also features the #1 hit “Lose Control.” The deluxe edition of the album, titled I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), arrives on April 26 with four new tracks from Swims. “Lose Control” marks Swims’ first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as his first #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio. Scoring over 1 billion streams to date, the Platinum-certified track led Swims to the stage of American Idol, where he performed the track on Sunday. Watch HERE. Swims is about to get back on the road, continuing his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour throughout Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and Asia, before bringing it back stateside for more shows, including a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago. See the full list of dates HERE.

34. Chicken P – Ain’t Runnin’ Out Source:Chicken P The city of Milwaukee continues to develop one of the most diverse and exciting rap scenes in the country and rising rapper Chicken P (fka Lil Chicken) is a talent right at the center of the scene. In the midst of a rap scene often led by danceable party anthems, Chicken P has built a large and devoted fan base by staying true to himself and rapping his ass off since he arrived on the scene in the 2010s. It’s led to him being co-signed by fellow rappers like Sexyy Red, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and Veeze, plus basketball players including Jalen Green and Rob Dillingham. He’ll continue to demonstrate the skills that have put him on the map on his upcoming project The Hardest N**** Living, which will be dropping in the coming weeks! The Hardest N**** Living is the proper follow-up to BussaBrick Vol. 3: ReallyRich4Eva and its accompanying deluxe. Along with the announcement of the new project, Chicken P makes it known that his money is never-ending in his new video single “Ain’t Runnin Out.” Over the booming, distorted midwest drums and chaotic handclaps that define the Milwaukee sound, the Really Rich Empire CEO stacks flex after flex about never having to return to the trenches as he switches between soft-spoken melody and hard-charging bite. In the video, Chicken P luxuriates in his Rolls Royce convertible, as he flashes his ice and contemplates his next move. “Ain’t Runnin Out” follows recent singles from Chicken P like “Shark” and “Venting,” which has racked up over 1.8 million views on the official video and is making waves on YouTube and TikTok. Stay tuned for much more from Chicken P and his upcoming project The Hardest N**** Living, arriving in the coming weeks via Really Rich Empire / 10K Projects!

35. VALÉ – Chill Like That Source:VALÉ Rising Colombian pop sensation VALÉ unveils her ready-for-summer single, “chill like that,” ahead of the release of her upcoming debut EP. With a dreamy beat and introspective lyrics, the song showcases VALÉ’s addictive vocal range and irresistible charisma, cementing her status as an artist to watch. Listen to “chill like that” HERE and watch the theatrical visualizer HERE. Blending contemporary pop melodies with a hybrid of Spanish lyrics, “chill like that” is both timeless and fresh. Trending upwards on Sound.Xyz’s viral sounds chart, VALÉ’s distinctive voice effortlessly glides over the pulsating beat, delivering a soundscape experience and a message that relates to everyone. Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, VALÉ shares, “’chill like that’ is one of my favorite songs off the EP. I think it’s such a brilliant track! The actual production sounds so soft dreamy and sweet, but the lyrics talk about me not being a ‘chill girl’. Love a paradox moment in songs!” “chill like that” encapsulates the essence of VALÉ’s artistry, combining elements of pop, R&B, and reggaeton to create a sound that is uniquely her own. The song’s infectious energy and catchy hooks are guaranteed to have listeners vibing from start to finish, solidifying VALÉ’s position as an emerging star. VALÉ continues to captivate audiences with her unparalleled talent and magnetic stage presence as she embarks on The Driver Era’s tour as their direct support. Tickets are available HERE. “chill like that” is now available on all major streaming platforms. To stay updated on VALÉ’s latest releases, tour dates, and upcoming performances, follow her on social media and visit her official website HERE.

36. Oliver Cronin – Burning House Source:Oliver Cronin Following the release of “Hello Goodbye” earlier this year, a sold out debut headline tour, and being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Awards, Australian dark-pop artist Oliver Cronin keeps the momentum going with the anthemic new single “Burning House” via Warner Records / Warner Music Australia. Listen to “Burning House” HERE. Taken from his to-be-announced debut album, “Burning House” hears the Sydney based artist stepping into a pulsating synth soundscape that is reminiscent of artists like Justin Bieber. Layering the upbeat production with confident and romantic lyricism, Oliver Cronin sings about even if everything goes wrong that you’ll be fine as long as you’re with the person you care most about. “My producer Skimmy played me the beat for it the first day I got to LA, and I immediately knew I wanted to use it for the album. We got distracted making the rest of the album but every time we got in the car I’d get him to play that beat for me again. We got to the last couple days of the trip and we decided to give it a go, at that point in time I didn’t have enough love songs on the record so we went into it with that in mind. The fun thing about the process of this song is there was absolutely no pressure because we had basically already written the whole album, so we could just fuck around and have fun and see what we came up with. I wrote it with Mason Dane, Dan Elkayan and Matt Hall and the song is about sticking by a loved one, your partner, your best friend, your ride or die really, through thick or thin. We knew it was something special as soon as we made it.” Says Oliver Cronin on the song. 2023 was a year full of highs for Oliver Cronin which saw multiple viral successes with his TikTok remixes and livestreams that have seen him amass over 670K followers on the app. Interpretations of songs like “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat, “Escapism” by RAYE, and “3:15 (Breathe)” by Russ have introduced him to a whole new audience, while his livestreams have seen him creating new music and candidly showing viewers his creative process. He shared a couple of singles including the hypnotic “Speed Bump,” the tropical-pop collaboration “I Need You” with Lil Xxel, and the summer anthem “1,2,3” with Topic which highlighted a well-crafted sound and an excitement to experiment. He also dropped the three-track EP after midnight (demos), which was a collection of unfinished demos he’s written on live streams and ones fans were requesting. He featured on Connor Price’s viral track “RUBY,” and Canadian rising star Lum’s “Temptation.” On the touring front in 2023, Oliver Cronin joined Nessa Barrett on her sold-out Australian and New Zealand tour in December which saw him performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland. He also performed at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. 2024 is shaping up to be a massive year for Oliver Cronin following the release of “Hello Goodbye” and “Burning House,” his debut sold headline tour, and he’s currently overseas on a whirlwind promo trip in UK, Germany, America and Asia. Stay tuned for more exciting news soon.

37. Ricky Montgomery – Reptilia Source:Ricky Montgomery Breakout alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery unveils his delicate new rendition of The Strokes’ classic “Reptilia” today via Warner Records. Rick(y)’s version of the track sets the stage for the arrival of Rick(y)—the deluxe edition of his acclaimed major label debut album Rick—out May 10. Listen to “Reptilia” HERE and pre-save the deluxe album HERE. Earlier this year, Ricky wrapped up his biggest North America headline tour yet—“The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall” – plus a completely sold-out leg throughout the UK/Europe. Next up, he’ll perform at The Wiltern in LA before descending upon Singapore and Australia for more sold-out shows later this month. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, and stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon! With 2 billion streams and 8.3 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory. The recent release of his major label debut album Rick incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, “this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence.” Billboard raved, “The listener can’t help but pay attention to Montgomery” and FAULT Magazine professed, “The album is a soul-searching journey through life’s trials and triumphs, woven together by Montgomery’s eloquent songwriting skills, sometimes whimsical narratives and always emotive storytelling.” Thanks in part to his 1.7M TikTok followers, the album was fueled by a buzzing anime trend that’s historically become a unique and powerful driving force for his catalog. Check out Ricky’s perspective on the hot topic of TikTok in these features by Polygon and Vox. Listen to Rick HERE, and purchase physical formats of Rick HERE, including vinyl, CD, and cassette.

38. sombr – savior Source:sombr Responding to overwhelming fan demand, burgeoning singer, songwriter, and producer sombr serves up his new single entitled “savior” out now via Warner Records – listen HERE. He first teased the track on TikTok last month, drumming up anticipation amongst fans. “savior” illuminates the delicate dynamics at the heart of his signature sound. Co-produced by sombr and Tony Berg [Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift], icy piano echoes through hues of violin and organ. Emotion overflows on the chorus as he wonders, “Why’d you have to become a stranger? You were supposed to be my savior.” He goes on to lament, “All my hope was pinned on you,” as a guitar solo cries out with the same force. It lands in the wake of “i’ll remember tonight” and “in your arms.” Around his recent sold-out New York show at Baby’s All Right, Atwood Magazine christened him “the rising indie prince of heartbreak,” and Off The Record Press raved, “Each song is sonically moving with his impeccable touch for composition, adding in soft notes of instruments when needed, such as piano and guitar.” Surrounded by music since childhood, sombr has gleaned inspiration from his days at legendary public performing arts school LaGuardia High, a fascination with classical music, and countless nights writing and recording out of a bedroom studio in his childhood home in the Lower East Side of New York City. He notably introduced himself with a series of independent fan favorite singles before breakout track “Caroline” cracked 32 million-plus streams on Spotify alone.

39. Rett Madison – Apocalyptic Folk Song Source:Rett Madison Turning the page on another creative chapter, Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison shares her atmospheric new single entitled “Apocalyptic Folk Song.” Listen HERE via Warner Records/War Buddha Records and watch the lyric video HERE. “I wrote ‘Apocalyptic Folk Song’ about climate anxiety and my existential dread,” shares Madison. On the track, she laments how, “Children are dying from the heat,” while going on to face the flames head-on, “Presidents are gluttonous for violence and greed.” Sonically, earthy percussion anchors the track as she conjures up soulful harmonies between a loose guitar rhythm. She contorts her voice from a smoky timbre on the verses into a cathartic wail on the chorus. It only paves the way for more music to come from the rapidly rising troubadour. Madison has continued to incite tastemaker applause. A Book Of featured her on its digital cover and attested, “Rett Madison, artist on the rise and a deeply emotive singer-songwriter known for her poignant lyrics and captivating blend of folk, rock, Americana and soul is making waves in the contemporary music scene with her heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocal performances.” Keeping busy this year, she just performed a string of shows alongside John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats and Bailen, in addition to a headline tour throughout the Midwest. In February, she notably graced the stage of Carnegie Hall at The Piano Recital with Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy, and others. In 2023, she delivered her acclaimed sophomore album and Warner Records debut, One for Jackie. It features a collaboration with Iron & Wine in addition to lead singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller.” Watch Madison’s performance of standout “Flea Market” on Late Night with Seth Meyers HERE. She was also spotlighted in a Mixtape Moments segment on CBS Mornings.

40. Bandmanrill – Keep Up Source:Badmanrill Newark Hip-Hop and Jersey club phenom Bandmanrill serves up a scorching new single entitled “KEEP UP.” It sees him once again firing on all cylinders with a relentless cadence and razor-sharp delivery without comparison. Listen HERE via Warner Records. The track’s skittering beat wildly pulsates through a haze of distorted keys. Simultaneously, the sound of a cocked glock clacks in time with the rhythm as Bandmanrill practically sets the production on fire with his flow. The East Coast titan actualizes his intent as he proclaims, “Now I see I got a purpose,” effectively going on to dare the competition to try to “KEEP UP.” It lands in the wake of “GET RIGHT!” Everything sets the stage for more to come from Bandmanrill very soon. Bandmanrill capped off a prolific 2024 by joining forces with Sha EK and MCVERTT on the collaborative tape, Defiant Presents: Jiggy In Jersey. Right out of the gate, Brooklyn Vegan hailed the latter among the “10 Best Rap Albums of August 2023” and applauded how “It shows how much magic can be made when three powerful artists come together and have this much chemistry.” The FADER christened him a “Jersey club scene leader” and described the project as the moment “Bronx drill and Jersey Club collide.”