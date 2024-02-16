Gunna, Bryson Tiller & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Feb 12 – Feb 16):

1. TIEDYE – Tied Up Source:Do Not Duplicate Recordings Los Angeles-based DJ and producer TIEDYE makes a striking debut on Do Not Duplicate Recordings with his latest single, “Tied Up”. The latest to come from the rising talent follows closely on the heels of his October-released collaboration “Isla de Mujeres”, with Maahez and BADDIES ONLY. With “Tied Up”, TIEDYE continues the momentum of his rapidly rising career, standing as a testament to his creativity, resilience, and ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. Crafted with the dancefloor in mind, the track skillfully crafts a light, immersive world that invites listeners to reflect while losing themselves on the dance floor. “Tied Up” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Do Not Duplicate Recordings. “Tied Up” is more than just a musical composition; it represents an emotional journey. The track begins with a powerful bassline that resonates deeply, captivating the listener from the start. It skillfully blends a captivating vocal sample with a rich atmosphere of emotion and energy, creating an irresistible groove that demands the dance floor’s undivided attention. “Tied Up” is a narrative expressed through beats and rhythms, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the intricate layers of sound meticulously crafted by TIEDYE. This track is an invitation to explore the depths of emotion and the heights of sonic innovation, leaving listeners enveloped in its mesmerizing rhythm. In the realm of electronic music, where innovation and emotion collide, “Tied Up” stands out as a beacon of TIEDYE’s ingenuity and his ability to translate profound personal experiences into a universal language of sound. His latest release signals the start of a new chapter in TIEDYE’s journey, hinting at a future brimming with promise and groundbreaking sounds. As he continues to explore and expand the boundaries of the genre, “Tied Up” serves as a powerful testament to his evolving artistry and the profound depth of his creative vision. With the promise of more exciting projects ahead, TIEDYE leaves his audience in eager anticipation of what’s to come, solidifying his position as a rising star in the electronic music scene. “This song holds a special place in my heart because I believe the best songs are born from genuine emotion. A year ago, the love of my life broke up with me. I was in the studio, sitting at my laptop when I got the call. Minutes after hanging up, I created this song. It was a low point in my life, but making that song marked a turning point. Everything improved from there. I’m proud of how I transformed that pain into something meaningful. That’s the story behind ‘Tied Up’.” – TIEDYE

2. Playy ft. MyGuyMars – Keep Me Up Source:Playy2day Playy dropped his new video titled “Keep Me Up” as a testament to his versatility as an artist and the evolution of his sound. While Playy is known for his talents as a songwriter earning credits on hits such as Ludacris and Nicki Minaj’s “My Chick Bad”, he has recently shifted his focus to his own artistry, dropping hit after hit in the rap genre. Now, as we enter the new year, Playy is using “Keep Me Up” to showcase his versatility as not just a rapper, but as a true artist. “I entered rap to build my base and foundation but this year, I’m about to start throwing curveballs in the game.” Adding to the song’s appeal, MyGuyMars laid down a killer feature on the track. Not unknown in the industry, MyGuyMars is a diamond-selling producer, DJ, and songwriter whose collaborations include legends such as Nipsey Hussle, T.I., Snoop Dog, and many more. With production by the talented Texas Boy, it is obvious the track was masterfully crafted. The music video, directed by DGreen Filmz, depicts Playy and MyGuyMars truly embodying the essence of the song: elevated vibes and next-level energy. Shot in LA, the video’s combination of visuals, beautiful women, and scenery set the tone. Fans can look forward to SXSW performances this March and the promise of projects to come later this year from Playy. Follow Playy on Instagram and Twitter. Stream “Keep Me Up” on Spotify and Apple Music and watch the music video on YouTube.

3. Dawda – Wine Source:Dawda Music Following on from his massive ‘Chocola’ collaboration with Mohombi and Bayanni just a few months ago, which has amassed over a million plays online, and garnered support from the likes of Trace TV, Deezer, TV5MONDE, Spotify, and Apple Music, Dubai-based Gambian Senegalese singer, songwriter, and producer DAWDA is excited to unveil his debut solo single titled ‘WINE’. Out on February 8 via trailblazing Dubai-based studio LPME Group, the infectious ‘Wine’ is the first single to be taken from Dawda’s highly anticipated forthcoming project that is set to be released in the summer. Written by Dawda, produced with Egyptian Swedish musician Aladdin Awad (Claydee, Dappy, SL, Leila AD), and mastered by Grammy Award nominated audio engineer Dave Kutch, who has also worked with Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Beyoncé, among others, ‘Wine’ is a glorious blend of afrobeats, R&B, pop, and dancehall music, fused together to near perfection. Inspired by the Jamaican dance ‘dutty wine’, the track is a seductive offering driven by lush synths, percussion, and bass guitar arrangements, which sees Dawda waxing lyrical and enamoured by his leading lady’s dance moves. Having already cut his teeth as a consummate songwriter for the likes of Snoh Aalegra, Iyaz, Ashley Tisdale, and Sean Kingston, Dawda is stepping into the limelight as a lead artist in his own right this year. Gifted with a musical prowess and passion for creating transcendent sonic experiences, the exceptional musician and producer is travelling a musical journey that is deeply rooted in his African heritage. Highly recommended if you like the afrofusion sounds of Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, or Fireboy DML, Dawda is one to watch in the afrobeats landscape in 2024. Raised in Sweden and now living in the United Arab Emirates, Dawda’s musical influences range from Mbalax originating out of his home countries Gambia and Senegal; to afrobeats and amapiano from Nigeria and South Africa; to contemporary R&B and pop music. This eclectic inspiration is reflected in his debut solo single ‘Wine’, and will set the sonic foundation for his forthcoming debut EP coming in the summer. Dawda’s unique musical style seamlessly marries the rhythms of afrobeats with the soulfulness of R&B, and the allure of pop, creating an innovative sound that will resonate across continents.

4. Leah Marie – Your Boyfriend Sucks Source:Leah Marie Mason Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and artistLeah Marie Mason delivers the ultimate Galentine’s Day anthem, “YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS,” out on all streaming platforms today. “YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS” marks a new era for Leah as she breaks away from her country roots and embraces a more pop-leaning sound. On her inaugural pop release, Leah collaborated with songwriter Sara Bares and songwriter/producer Simon Jonasson (Summer Walker, HWASA, Alan Walker) to create a catchy and relatable anthem that celebrates the importance of honest and empowering female friendships. Leah elaborates on the inspiration behind the new song: “I have this stunning, gorgeous, smart, outgoing, funny as hell friend that had been seeing this guy for a few months, and it felt like every week I heard her tell me the most awful stories about how he treated her. I was always so confused as to WHAT her infatuation with him was because he… sucked! She is THE best person and friend and she deserves to be treated that way! The song is brutally honest but I believe it’s for the better because that’s what a real friend does.” Hailing from North Carolina and now based in Nashville, Leah Marie Mason’s sound knows no bounds. Her musical journey began at eleven, belting out iconic covers in a classic rock band. When she found her way to Nashville in 2019 to attend Belmont University, she soaked in the city’s diverse music scene and quickly emerged as a rising star in the country-pop world. Her 2023 debut EP, Honeydew & Hennessy, garnered millions of streams and drew comparisons by PEOPLE Magazine to contemporaries like Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves. Breaking away from the familiar, Leah ventured to Sweden last year to create her upcoming album, pushing the boundaries of her artistry and crafting a whole new sound. While undertaking this shift, Leah has still maintained her unique penchant for raw and vulnerable storytelling. As Leah readies her latest offering, a collection of meticulously crafted tracks set to release soon, she invites you to join her on this musical journey. “My only hope is that it can inspire someone else as well,” Leah declares, as she continues to redefine pop and make her music accessible to all. Get ready for a whole new chapter in the world of Leah Marie Mason. Stream “YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS”:

5. The Wandering Hearts – Letter To Myself Source:The Wandering Hearts British trio The Wandering Hearts released a new single, “Letter To Myself,” off of their forthcoming Chrysalis Records debut, Mother, out March 22nd. Mother will be released digitally, on CD and LP, including exclusive, signed coloured vinyl and a limited number of test pressings. The album is available for pre-order now HERE



A confessional, diaristic ballad reminiscing over an easier time through sheer melodies and bright organs. The soothing vocal lines paint dreamy tales of Americana, from trains to old towns to blue sky that remind you to slow down. “I was talking about my sister-in-law,” Wilcox revealed about “Letter To Myself,” “Every time I saw her, she’d be like, ‘I just turned 21, and I’m turning 22 next year’. She’s always inches away from the next big milestone..”



The Wandering Hearts recently announced the release of their new album, Mother, out March 22. Produced by Steve Milbourne (session credits for Shania Twain and Alanis Morissette), their Chrysalis Records debut is a handcrafted patchwork of folk-style storytelling, pop hooks and rock energy threaded together by their luminous signature harmonies. You could think of it as a long-lost seventies album originally made in Laurel Canyon and dusted off in some vintage London record store 50 years later.



The band recently embarked on a tour of US radio stations and performed special intimate shows at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC and WMOT’s Finally Friday live broadcast from Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley. They will also tour the UK in March and April, dates below.



Mother, an exploration of motherhood and personal growth, captures the little moments that assume a much greater significance. Every memory holds the potential to last forever, responsibilities expand, yet joy does as well. The Wandering Hearts intimately explore this maternal transformation on their aptly titled third full-length offering Mother. The band, Tara Wilcox [vocals], A.J. Dean [vocals, acoustic guitar] and Francesca “Chess” Whiffin [vocals, mandolin], chronicle this season of growth and change across eleven tracks.



“I was pregnant when we started making the record, and Tara was pregnant when we finished it,” notes Chess. “During the process, we really found ourselves as a band. Motherhood has helped us grow and find meaning. It brought our writing and performing to a different level.”



The group worked out of Chess’s home studio in Darlington, drawing on everything from folk and rock. Surrounded by guitars, a vintage piano and classic equipment, the music gestated in a room affectionately dubbed, “The Music Womb.” A.J. goes on, “This album started as a folk EP and grew into something entirely different. It has elements of folk, rock, blues, pop and more with our voices tying it all together. We were really just making an album for us. We think the result is the best music we’ve ever made.”



Earlier releases had brandished a bit of a subtle pop sheen. With Mother, The Wandering Hearts peeled back this layer, sanded it down and stripped the sound to its bare essentials—captivating lyrics, organic instrumentation, and, as always, starkly powerful harmonies. In doing so, they realized their vision at its purest and most powerful.



In the end, motherhood has ultimately enabled The Wandering Hearts to be themselves. “The album has all of the elements of who we are, but we’ve landed in a place that feels like us,” reflects Chess.

6. AKTHESAVIOR & sagun – Issues Source:AKTHESAVIOR AKTHESAVIOR and sagun have debuted “Issues”, the latest single from their upcoming joint album u r not alone and a pinnacle merger of the duo’s individual styles. Fresh off a string of recent guest-featured previews from the project – from last month’s collaboration with Pink Siifu titled “Humble,” to “Tetsuo’s Ways ft. Mick Jenkins” – “Issues” finds AK and sagun stripping it back and putting their talents at the forefront as a tandem. Swirling moody lo-fi and alt-hip hop into a song about meeting imperfections with empathy – the track arrives today along with a music video that captures its melancholy haze through the backdrop of LA’s Chinatown at dusk. u r not alone officially releases on April 5, 2024 via Platoon, and features a studded lineup of guest collaborators – from the aforementioned Pink Siifu and Mick Jenkins, to Erick The Architect, A$AP Twelvyy, Jaws of Love (Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives), and Azizi Gibson. Comprised of fourteen tracks that blend AK & sagun’s worlds of hip-hop and lo-fi, the project meditates on self-actualization, perseverance through isolation and the search for community within a social landscape that feels increasingly disconnected. “Issues was inspired by me wanting to experiment with singing, and when I heard this beat, I instantly felt like I should try something new with it,” says AK about Issues. “I teamed up with my friend Kenneth Cash, who helped me with the flow of the song. Once I figured that out, the words came to me naturally as I reflected on my current trials, tribulations and imperfections. We all have our issues that we go through in life but the important part is that we grow and learn from each of our obstacles and become a better version of ourselves.” “Issues” marks the fourth offering from u r not alone, following “Humble feat. Pink Siifu,” “No Scars” and “Tetsuo’s Ways.” The latter of which, a collaboration with Mick Jenkins, draws inspiration from the cyberpunk anime film Akira as a parallel for a specific life experience: witnessing how the taste of power can corrupt a friendship. Together, the three released songs have caught the eyes of The FADER, Rolling Stone, FLOOD Magazine, Notion, Ones To Watch, COLORS, Cabbages and landed coveted placements on Apple Music (Flowetry, New in Hip-Hop), Spotify (New Joints), Amazon Music (PRSM, Breakthrough Hip-Hop) and TIDAL (Mellow Vibes, Hip-Hop Tranquilo) upon their releases. From rap to lo-fi, to the thousands of miles between AK & sagun’s respective homes of Brooklyn and Nepal, u r not alone is a world-bridging album. Finding common ground over things like anime and the inspiration they draw from the natural world, the duo bonded and collaborated via FaceTime from opposite ends of the planet before eventually relocating to Los Angeles and meeting in-person for the first time this year. Since the formation of The Underachievers with collaborator Issa Gold in 2011, AKTHESAVIOR has built a name for himself with a distinct brand of self-reflective lyricism and sonics inspired by psychedelia and New York hip-hop of the 90s. For over a decade, he’s delivered a consistent output albums and collaborations; including 2019’s Beast Coast album, Escape From New York, which included other powerhouse artists such as Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies. Launching his solo career with his debut mixtape Blessings in the Grey, AK has racked up 30+ million streams. Now on the heels of a sold-out 2022 tour with Erick the Architect, AK is currently out on a North American tour with Flatbush Zombies through December 2023. Clocking in over 500+ million streams worldwide with several RIAA Gold-Certified records to his name, sagun has been an enigmatic linchpin of the lo-fi music scene since first emerging over six years ago with his debut song “I’ll Keep You Safe” featuring Shiloh Dynasty. Working with artists such as Pink Sweat$, Kali Claire, SYML and more, sagun translates the beauty of his surroundings into production while bringing out the best of his collaborators. Most recently, he contributed his producing and songwriting prowess to “wherever u r,” the buzzing new single from UMI and V of BTS that took the #1 global spot on iTunes in 24 hours, landed in the top 5 on Spotify’s ‘New Music Friday’, was among the Top 5 Selling Songs on Billboard Charts, and has clocked over 60 million streams to-date.

7. serpentwithfeet – GRIP Source:serpentwithfeet Today, Grammy-nominated groundbreaking alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet releases his riveting new album GRIP via Secretly Canadian—physical release due March 29th. Introducing a new era for serpent personally and sonically, GRIP is a striking body of work that is brimming with poise and tenacity in a fully realized form proving to be his best work to date. The project houses thrilling collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Yanga YaYa, Mick Jenkins, and Orion Sun. It also features production from serpent himself alongside some of today’s most beloved producers such as ThankGod4Cody (SZA, Jay Rock, Chlöe), Nosaj Thing (Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi), Stwo (Drake), Tony Dawsey (Whitney Houston, Jay-Z), Sensei Bueno (Janelle Monáe), and more. GRIP explores the profound depths of intimacy between a romantic partner. It also celebrates and fosters the spirit and magic of Black queer nightlife while also honoring the communities that are nurtured within the walls of these intimate spaces and the monumental impact that they have on the lives of many people on the margins. serpent’s hugely celebrated return confirms his rightful place as one of music’s most compelling artists today who has long been pushing the boundaries with his art and has come to be revered by the likes of Björk, Moby, Baby Keem, and many more The release follows serpent’s explosive debut theatrical run with his critically acclaimed production, Heart of Brick. The dance theater production chronicles a moving love story within a Black gay club that features a one-of-kind performance by a cast of extraordinary dancers and music from serpent’s GRIP. Heart of Brick was created by serpent, co-written by award winning poet Donte Collins, directed by multimedia artist Wu Tsang, choreographed by dance-theater artist Raja Feather Kelly and produced by The Joyce Theater Foundation.

8. Bryson Tiller – Whatever She Wants Source:Bryson Tiller Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller celebrates a triumphant return to the music scene with the official release of his latest single and its accompanying music video, “Whatever She Wants,” available now via Trapsoul/RCA Records. Initially featured on Bryson’s mixtape “Slum Tiller Volume 2,” which debuted in November, the overwhelmingly positive response from fans has spurred its official release. Demonstrating his continuous evolution as an artist, Bryson Tiller showcases his growth in “Whatever She Wants.” The enthusiastic reception during its mixtape debut prompted the decision to release this single officially on a Tuesday as part of his Tiller Tuesday series. This organic connection with his audience underscores Bryson’s dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with his fan base. Crafted by Bryson Tiller and Chris Mcoy, the visually stunning narrative of the music video immerses viewers in Bryson’s world, unfolding a captivating storyline set against the backdrop of Miami’s vibrant nightlife and unique strip club culture. The video commences with Bryson Tiller taking a girl shopping, symbolizing life’s luxury and indulgence, departing from his past, and introducing a new facet of his personality. As the night unfolds, the video transitions to Bryson and his friends turning up in the strip club, creating a celebratory atmosphere filled with energy and vivacity. This setting and storyline add depth to the video, giving audiences a glimpse into the artist’s experiences and newfound perspectives since his last project. In a statement, Bryson Tiller explains, “I didn’t want this song or the visuals to be anything like what I’ve put out before. I was inspired by Miami’s nightlife and the strip club culture for this video — a different side of me that I didn’t know existed until I experienced this particular scene.” The “Whatever She Wants” single and accompanying video are compelling and visual testaments to Bryson Tiller’s evolution as an artist. By venturing into uncharted territory, Bryson invites fans to join him on a journey that explores diverse dimensions of his creativity and personal growth. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding this highly anticipated project.

9. Jastin Martin – Miss Me Yet…Now? (Deluxe) Source:Jastin Martin Jastin Martin, the minimalist trap-soul singer-songwriter, producer and emerging soulful voice from Houston, Texas, responds to the multitude of fans who have rallied behind her debut album Miss Me Yet?, with the release of MISS ME YET…NOW? [DELUXE EDITION], available at all DSPs today via Def Jam Recordings. In advance of the Deluxe Edition, the single + visualizer for the brand new song “Mean Well” was delivered in January.



Jastin’s original 10-song album, Miss Me Yet?, which included the breakout title track single “Miss Me Yet?” has now been expanded with a bevy of new material. In addition to “Mean Well,” bonus tracks include “Miss Me Yet” featuring Eric Bellinger; “Up” featuring Sammie; “Do Right” featuring Raheem Devaughn; and “Running From Love.” (Please see track listing below.)



Jastin was featured in the first episode of 2024, of the New York Times Popcast podcast, hosted by Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli. Jon mentions “…it’s low fi… it feels very rhythmic…very minimal…She has a really beautiful voice, she spaces out her words in a way that I find really satisfying…I heard someone doing something so out of character from everything around it, it was hard not to pay attention…and then to add to the fact that I think she’s good. Obviously really exciting.”



Miss Me Yet?, released August 2023, gathered millions of streams, and reams of tastemaker applause. Her hometown Houston Life featured Jastin and praised how “she showcases her vulnerability and versatility as a singer, instrumentalist, and producer.” YouKnowIGotSoul described the album as “ten tracks that demonstrate the unparalleled intimacy of her approach.” AllHipHop put it best, “Clocking in at 10 tracks, the project perfectly showcases her minimalist approach, giving fans a front row seat into her world over evocative instrumentation.”



Critical acclaim was also heaped on “Miss Me Yet?” the title track single. Rated R&B wrote, “Against a twinkling production, Martin sings about being romantically misled after a promising suitor didn’t keep up their end of the deal with doing right by her heart.” CHRON. proclaimed, “Her sound is intimate and minimalist, fusing the vulnerability of rhythm and blues with the smoky cadence of neo soul, the urgent pathos of trap music, and the syncopated rhythms of Afrobeats.” YouKnowIGotSoul hailed the track as “positive and breezy.”



Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Jastin Martin in 2024.

10. MIKE & Tony Seltzer – R&B Source:MIKE MIKE partners with producer Tony Seltzer to share their new collaborative single “R&B.” The single finds the duo reuniting for their latest collaboration after first teaming up on MIKE’s critically acclaimed debut project, May God Bless Your Hustle. “R&B” is an infectious trap joint complemented by a nostalgic Y2K-themed music video helmed by director Jelani Miller. In their respective lanes, MIKE and Tony Seltzer have been two innovative figureheads of NYC rap for the past seven years. Tony’s production credits have seen him work with forward-thinking artists spanning from Princess Nokia and Jay Critch to Eartheater, earning him platinum and gold records. Most recently, he released his collaborative project, 14k Figaro with Wiki, at the end of 2023. MIKE is continuing an unprecedented run of releases at a clip we haven’t seen in his career thus far. His collaborative tape with Tony follows his celebrated joint album Faith is a Rock with The Alchemist and Wiki and his own critically acclaimed solo effort Burning Desire. At 25, MIKE has already built a weighty discography with numerous critically celebrated albums that have earned him Pitchfork’s Best New Music accolade twice. He concluded 2023 by performing at both Pitchfork London and Paris festivals and touring with Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist. MIKE’s Somebody Fine Me Trouble headline tour is set to kick off at the end of February and includes dates in the UK and EU with support from Mark William Lewis, Jadasea, and Salimata. The dates include a series of 4 sold-out shows across 3 nights in London at Cafe OTO with special guests each night. He will continue the tour in North America with support from 454, Niontay, and EL Cousteau and will conclude with a hometown show at New York’s Webster Hall in May. Tickets are available here. Check out “R&B” above, and stay tuned for more from MIKE and Tony Seltzer soon. See below for the full list of upcoming MIKE tour dates.

11. Sam Evian – Rollin’ In Source:Sam Evian Today, in-demand producer Sam Evian, known for his work with Big Thief, Palehound, Blonde Redhead and Cass McCombs, releases “Rollin’ In” the second single from his forthcoming fourth studio album Plunge (March 22, Flying Cloud Recordings/ Thirty Tigers). “Rollin’ In” is accompanied by a music video, filmed on Super 8. Premiered today via FLOOD Magazine, “Rollin’ In” is a tender-hearted mid-tempo ballad that shimmers with saxophone and Rhodes, both played by Sam. The track is one of several on Plunge that examine Sam’s parents’ (who are also musicians) relationship and explore themes of family, love, drifting apart, and coming back together, all from different vantage points. Sam sings, “take a ride to the shore, to see the ponies running / is it real, or is it just wasted? / I can tell where life has gone, it’s just getting harder and harder to taste it.” Says Sam Evian on the new track, ‘The song is a box of memories, and a meditation. I grew up on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina, and often went down to the ocean to commune with myself, a habit I picked up from my mother. It’s a reflection of that time of my life, and who I’ve become in the years since. I started writing about a simple relationship theme, but quickly realized I was examining myself and my own disillusionment with who I thought I would become, versus the person I am today.’ Sam continues, “Initially I did not plan on a sax solo, but Wayne Shorter passed away the day I was finishing the mix, so I felt inspired to put it in at the last minute. I did my best to pay tribute to his sensitivity, lyricism and restraint. I wanted it to feel like big rolling waves.” Plunge is already gaining attention from Stereogum, Paste, Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD among others for its cathartic lyricism and warm production. It was New Years Eve 2022, the night before Sam Evian started recording Plunge. He invited his friends to his property in the Catskills, where he’d just painstakingly relocated and revamped his Flying Clouds Studios into a new barn on the property. Adrianne Lenker brought a jug of maple syrup from Vermont, Sufjan Stevens set off fireworks in the meadow, and at midnight, the group of friends cold-plunged into a nearby creek as it started snowing. Tracked during the early winter months of 2023 over a 10-day period, the Plunge sessions were nothing short of joyous. Joined by a group of his closest friends and collaborators (including Liam Kazar, Sean Mullins, El Kempner of Palehound and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief), Evian set out with a wide-open approach. “No-one knew the songs or what the plan was. We kept it loose and fun. This was the spirit of the sessions. No headphones, no playback, minimal overdubs, or bleed. Fast and loose.” Despite that sense of freedom, Evian came to the sessions with lyrical clarity: “I wrote the songs so that I could just play them and sing them on a guitar. I wanted them to be like really focused, classic songs.” Lyrically, Plunge is heavier than previous records, diving into a wide range of themes and subject matter. “Relationships stalling, failing, coming back together,” says Evian. The result is Evian’s best album to date: a cathartic rock record that melds power pop, iridescent guitar, raucous psychedelia, and Evian’s now sought-after grooves. The music is both fresh and familiar, sonically inspired by his penchant for early 70s production and creatively propelled by the free-spirited process depicted in the Beatles documentary Get Back, as well as his urge to let go of his own fastidious production instincts. “I spend so much time trying to make perfect recordings for everyone else,” Evian remarks, “So it was a slight act of resistance to make something wild and kind of fucked up for myself.” Plunge is Evian’s first release on his own imprint, Flying Cloud Recordings, the new imprint of his Catskills-based studio. In 2017 Sam Evian decamped to the Catskills alongside his partner Hannah Cohen and their dog, Jan, creating an immersive recording experience, Flying Cloud Studios, tucked away in the mountains of upstate New York. Evian (née Sam Owens) has hosted/produced/engineered a slew of artists in his home studio including Big Thief (Grammy-nominated for Certainty), Palehound, Kate Bollinger, Blonde Redhead, Helena Deland and more. Plunge is his fourth LP and first partnered with Thirty Tigers.

12. SOLOMON – Over Source:SOLOMON Following a mission to “make music for you to cry/vibe to,” 25-year-old North Londoner SOLOMON is firmly established as a major next wave talent with high profile collaborators and fans such as BROCKHAMPTON, Ice Spice, Kojey Radical and Timbaland. Now, SOLOMON takes the next step by sharing his new single ‘over’ (listen here). ‘over’ finds SOLOMON purging the emotions that come with heartbreak into a cathartic confessional. Building from sparse acoustic guitar into punchy, R&B-tinged beats, ‘over’ feels as intimate as a closely guarded secret while SOLOMON’s versatile vocal is the star of the show. Switching effortlessly between soulful high notes, a whispered croon and staccato rhymes, every line that SOLOMON delivers feels like an authentic outpouring of emotion. SOLOMON says: “A love song on Valentine’s Day? Way too predictable! That’s why I decided I’d go with an empowering bossa nova breakup song about being cheated on.” Hailing from Kensal Rise, SOLOMON started playing guitar during early childhood and would often be the youngest performer at his local open mic night. After he started to write and produce his own songs in his teens, the attention around him was soon amplified, with a first flood of fascination on TikTok (his profile has now exceeded 18.5 million likes) – the springboard for his own artist career. SOLOMON’s music is more than the sum of his influences, but similarly far-reaching: think timeless singer-songwriters and modern icons alike including FINNEAS, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. Early tracks such as ‘listen up’ and ‘sore loser’ achieved his first impact, while his Kojey Radical collab, ‘phases’, the ‘FOR STARTERS EP’ and his take on The Paper Kites’ ‘Bloom’ have all kept his momentum bubbling. Moreover, BROCKHAMPTON sampled his track ‘robbery’ for ‘LISTERINE’, while Ice Spice drew upon ‘phases’ for her own ‘On The Radar’. Yet for all those big moments, SOLOMON is also unafraid to showcase his creativity in skeletal form, as shown in the ‘VOICE MEMOS’ set; an ever-growing playlist of short track snippets, designed to be sampled and remixed by other creatives. Following on from a sold out headline show at London’s Oslo last year, SOLOMON will tonight commence a North American tour as special guest to Pink Sweat$.

13. Sleepy Hallow – Cupid’s Guidance Source:Sleepy Hallow Today, Winners Circle Entertainment artist Sleepy Hallow releases new single “Cupid’s Guidance” via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. The melodic number samples the hit “Cupid” performed by R&B male group 112, and finds Sleepy’s trademark flow and bars gliding with ease amid the Great John produced track. With each release, Sleepy continues to demonstrate his ability to mend and blend the obscure and sonically juxtaposed, into a euphonious street symphony, only he could. Listen to “Cupid’s Guidance” HERE and watch the music video HERE. With new music out, Sleepy is preparing to hit the stage, as he kicks off his 13-date BOY MEETS WORLD North American tour on March 22 in Hartford, CT, hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and more. Tickets are available here: https://stillsleep.com/tour/ Sleepy Hallow released his album of the same name, Boy Meets World, in the Fall of 2023 via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. It featured the hit single and music video “A N X I E T Y” featuring Doechii, and directed by Nimi Hendrix; it made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and BET Jams. While most drill rappers sample classic R&B songs to grasp a sense of nostalgia, Sleepy Hallow prefers obscure tracks that he finds at random and this can be seen throughout his discography. The tour will find Sleepy performing some of his most introspective tracks, where he’s opened up about his mental health, the hardship he has faced in the past year crafting and releasing the album. Concert-goers can expect to hear previously released RIAA Certified Gold single “Die Young” featuring 347aidan as well as “Pain Talk” featuring Lil TJay, “Good Girls Ain’t No Fun,” “GBG” featuring Marshmello and “For You” featuring TaTa. A mainstay in the drill rap scene, Sleepy has accumulated multiple RIAA Certifications. His hit single “2055” has gone double Platinum, his “Deep End Freestyle” ft. Foushee is Platinum. Sleepy’s “Molly” ft. Sheff G, “Breaking Bad” ft. Sheff G, and the Still Sleep ? album have all gone Gold. ​​In recent years, he scored Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop “Rookie of the Month: spot, was recognized as a HipHopDX “Rising Star,” a Spotify RADAR artist, and secured a spot as BET’s Amplified Artist of the Month, in addition to appearing in the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher. Now, Sleepy is setting into motion a new chapter in his career, maintaining the pulsating production of his drill roots, with a deliciously pop edge. “Years from now when they talk about legends,” he says, “I want to be one of the top names they bring up.” With his latest single, “Cupid’s Guidance,” a melodic street symphony, Sleepy is aiming to usher in a new wave of music, beyond his drill roots. Sleepy’s emerging era will be just as multifaceted as the artist himself, who reveres pop stars like Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo just as much as his early hip-hop influences. With a passion for drawing and fashion, he continues to identify left-of-center influences and samples to infuse into his discography. Stay tuned for more from Sleepy Hallow coming soon.

14. Matt Champion ft. Dijon – Aphid Source:Matt Champion Today, Matt Champion shares new single “Aphid” featuring Dijon. Co-produced by Matt alongside Henry Kwapis (Dominic Fike, Dijon, Dora Jar), the single is his first solo release following the dissolution of BROCKHAMPTON, opening a new chapter in Champion’s career that serves as an expression of his individual musical identity and mastery of songcraft across genres. Alongside the single, Champion shares a new music video for the track directed by Anna Pollack. Following Matt’s early solo music offerings in the mid-2010s while living in Texas, he’s returning to his own music with a reinvigorated sense of artistry. Check out “Aphid” featuring Dijon above and stay tuned for more from Matt Champion soon.

15. Alewya – Umi Source:HollywoodRecordsVEVO Today, the official music video for “Umi,” the main title track for National Geographic’s QUEENS was released. Performed by the incredibly talented Alewya, a rising artist of Ethiopian and Egyptian heritage, Alewya brings her Middle Eastern-inspired dance-pop music to the forefront along with co-writer Dean Barratt Released through Disney Music Group’s Hollywood Records, the track perfectly complements the powerful narratives of the seven-part series, QUEENS, which explores the lives of formidable matriarchs in six remote and stunning locations across the globe. The music video offers viewers exclusive glimpses into Alewya’s in-studio recording process, capturing the essence of the track that serves as the series’ main title. “Umi” is not only a musical masterpiece but also seamlessly intertwines with QUEENS, showcasing poignant moments from the animal QUEENdoms ruled by these extraordinary leaders. QUEENS, narrated by Angela Bassett, reveals the untold stories of resilience, strength, love, and loss of these queens, who are sisters, single mothers, and grandmothers. It’s a groundbreaking series that introduces viewers to the often-overlooked powerhouses shaping the natural world.

16. Shaboozey – Anabelle Source:Shaboozey This Valentine’s Day, see Shaboozey try to break free from “Anabelle” in his new music video out today. Shot on film and directed by Shaboozey, the cinematic video features the Nigerian-American singer-songwriter running from different versions of “Anabelle” until his heartbreak catches up to him. Watch the video for “Anabelle” HERE. “‘Anabelle’ is a visual I conceptualized, directed, and edited by myself. The video shows me revisiting some of my past relationships,” shared Shaboozey. “I wanted to convey a relatable story that resonates with people in relationships with toxic partners in a creative and interesting way while keeping it in the ‘Shaboozey’ world.” Following the tremendous streaming success of his hit single “Let It Burn,” Shaboozey released his new song “Anabelle” via EMPIRE. Written by Shaboozey, “Anabelle” is a breakup song that features bright but moody strumming to his unguarded outpouring of pain and is his latest release ahead of his highly anticipated forthcoming album. Shaboozey boasts more than 130.9M total streams and over half a billion views on TikTok. Billboard calls the Virginia native’s previous single, “Let It Burn,” “a heady marriage of guitar-driven country, R&B and hip-hop elements, meshing into a distinct blend of pop melody and empowering message.” The track reached No. 8 on the US Viral 50 Spotify chart and has garnered more than 2.8M streams. Next month, Shaboozey will be joining Russell Dickerson for select dates on his “Big Wheels & Backroads” Tour. He will be the support act for Dickerson at the Clyde Theatre March 1 in Fort Wayne, IN, and March 2 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH. For tickets, click HERE.

17. Chris Brown – Angel Numbers / Ten Toes Source:Chris Brown Global superstar and Grammy winning singer/songwriter Chris Brown drops the official video for fan-favorite track “Angel Numbers / Ten Toes” from his11th solo studio album 11:11– click here to watch. The Jamar Harding-directed video brings the lyrics to life and shows Brown struggling with anxiety, past mistakes, the weight of fame, etc. but in the end letting it go and leaving it behind for what’s important, his kids. 11:11 debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, the first album to unseat SZA’s S.O.S, which had been #1 on this chart every week since its release (December 2022). Brown’s latest album also landed at #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and top 10 (#9) on the Billboard 200 chart – keeping Chris Brown’s streak of all his solo albums debuting in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Currently Brown is working on new music and prepping for his 11:11 tour, more information coming soon. This latest video and album drop follows the release of his Grammy nominated BREEZY (Deluxe) album in July 2022 (click here to listen) and the alternative BREEZY – It’s Giving Christmas version in November 2022 (click here to listen). The deluxe version added Anderson .Paak and Davido to the already star-studded list of features from major artists that included H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller and more. Throughout his career, Brown has continued to break records – even his own – and received a plethora of accolades. Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history to-date. Over the past four years alone, he’s garnered nominations and wins from multiple award shows. “Go Crazy” won three Soul Train Awards in 2020 for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance and garnered seven more nominations in 2021. He was also nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song (“Go Crazy”), four BET Awards including Video of the Year (“Go Crazy”) and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, two BET Hip-Hop Awards for Best Hip-Hop Video (“Go Crazy”) and Best Duo or Group, and two MTV Video Music Awards for Best R&B Song (for two songs – “Go Crazy” and “Come Through” with H.E.R.). Chris recently won Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Best R&B/Soul Male Artist at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. This year he’s been nominated for 4 BET Awards for Album of the Year, Best Male R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (“Call Me Every Day” feat. Wizkid) and Video of the Year (“WE (Warm Embrace)”) and is currently nominated for an MTV VMA nomination (“Best R&B” with Chlöe). Most recently “Summer Too Hot” was nominated as “Best R&B Performance” for the 2024 Grammy Awards and Brown is nominated for four 2024 NAACP Image Awards this year including “Outstanding Male Artist.”

18. SWAVAY – Baby Source:SWAVAY Kickstarting another season of music, SWAVAY – a native son and scion of Atlanta’s diverse rap ecosystem – shares a new single and music video entitled “BABY” out today via Giant Music/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. Watch the video HERE.



On the track, keys chime and chirp through echoes of reverb-heavy electric guitar chords. Over this backdrop, SWAVAY’s melodic delivery immediately transfixes as he tempts, “We can make this little home of ours feel like a Coachella home, and I’ll watch you perform all your favorite songs…as long as you stay my baby.” His high register drips like honey over the instrumental, flexing a descending falsetto. Directed by Connor Fisher, the accompanying visual nods to the golden age of late-night television in the seventies. Sporting ODB-style braids and a loose white button-up, he croons into a vintage microphone by a big wooden desk.



Most importantly, “BABY” paves the way for a whole lot more to come from SWAVAY.



He capped off 2023 by dropping the Deluxe Version of his acclaimed debut album, ALMETHA’S SON. This body of work has already generated just shy of 10 million global streams. Beyond plugs from XXL and more, ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “Sometimes you just want to cruise with the windows down and music blasting. So leave it up to SWAVAY for coming through with a revamped version of his ALMETHA’S SON studio album. Deluxe edition goals? You bet.” Billboard touted “UH” among its “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” going on to applaud how, “The song laces a thumping bass line and 808 claps with orchestral loops as SWAVAY stomps all over the beat with fiery bars.” Powered by a hard-earned confidence that his own genre-traversing style is ready for hip-hop’s – and music’s – biggest stages, SWAVAY arrives at the industry’s #1 hip-hop destination with the depth and dexterity that is typical of Dogwood City’s greatest. His brand of soulful trap fusion has earned cosigns and collabs from artists across genres and sounds, from multi-platinum producer Metro Boomin, to U.K. pop/electronic/R&B auteur James Blake. In 2019, SWAVAY shared a Grammy® nomination for his contribution to “Elevate” (with DJ Khalil, Cordae, Denzel Curry, and Trevor Rich), from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. In 2021, SWAVAY appeared on “Frozen” (with Dreamville Records’ J.I.D), a track from Blake’s LP, Friends That Break Your Heart. Inspired by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake, as well as golden-era greats like Jay-Z, Nas, and Snoop Dogg –SWAVAY dropped his first solo project, Poet Talk(2012), while still in school. More indie releases followed, including TRVPLANTA (2015), and Before Eye Die (2016), as SWAVAY found his place amid Atlanta’s competitive trap scene.

19. Jordan Mackampa – Step By Step Source:Jordan Mackampa Today, Jordan Mackampa shares the latest droplet from his highly anticipated new album Welcome Home, Kid! out tomorrow February 16th via AWAL. Entitled, “STEP BY STEP,” Jordan perfectly encapsulates the feel-good vibe of the family cookout, those gatherings where good food, music and love comes in abundance. Influenced by the likes of Beyonce’s “We Like To Party” and Earth Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove,” he delivers a bold and effortlessly cool, funk infused party-starter that will undoubtedly get everyone at the function up on their feet. He says, “Drake once famously said “I’m just here making all the music that they party to”— I hope this song becomes one of those that goes down in history as one of those moments.” The song’s cheerful video is premiering now via PAPER Magazine – watch HERE. Aptly titled Welcome Home, Kid! Jordan Mackampa intimately invites his emerging and existing fans to get acquainted with a 29-year-old deconstructed and at their most intimate on his sophomore album. This record is quick to lean into Jordan’s second coming as an artist and is instantly bold in its canvassing of the new artist. Caressed in an unapologetic brand of soul, is the project’s introduction “Playground.” Having entered therapy in 2021, Jordan advocates for the relationship he has with his inner child and how healthy it has become. “A lot of this project was the catharsis that came with dealing with that part of me, understanding why I used to not appreciate being a child and love that part of life, we’re dealing with that now.” Overall, Welcome Home, Kid! acts as a much-needed embrace for both Jordan Mackampa and listeners. Both nourishing in its musical depth and in examination of self, it reveals the context behind why Jordan is the artist he is and the person. Ultimately Mackampa provides a refreshing quintessential edition to 2024’s first quarter – canons of funk, R&B, gospel, and soul are paired with ardently honest lyricism and Jordan’s aptitude for using his voice as the vast instrument that it is. “This project is one I want people to feel, it’s a project I want to show myself on,” he shares earnestly. Luckily for him, Welcome Home, Kid! is a potent leap into the light. This spring Jordan is set to take to stages across the U.S. and Canada on his epic headline “Homecoming Tour.” Get your tickets below to catch his spellbinding live show where he will be performing songs from Welcome Home, Kid! for the first time.

20. Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI & Lil Skies – This My Life Source:Lyrical Lemonade Today, award-winning music video director and culture-defining creator Cole Bennett shares a new video for “This My Life” with Lil Tecca, The Kid LAROI and Lil Skies from the debut album, All Is Yellow via Lyrical Lemonade/Def Jam Recordings, out now. Watch HERE.



All Is Yellow embodies the spirit of the Lyrical Lemonade brand, excavating disruption from every corner of the culture. Eminem lets loose with a breathless flurry on the powerhouse “Doomsday Pt. 2,” while Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé ignite “Special.” Elsewhere, the unforgettable “First Night” assembles a once-in-a-lifetime cohort of genre-busting talent, placing Juicy J, Denzel Curry, and Lil B shoulder-to-shoulder with Teezo Touchdown and Cochise.

21. Jermaine Dupri ft. Nelly, Ashanti & Juicy J – This Lil Game We Play Source:Jermaine Dupri

22. Muni Long – Made For Me (Yumbs’ Amapiano Remix) Source:Muni Long Taking one of the year’s hottest R&B records worldwide, GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B superstar Muni Long recharges and reups her chart-climbing smash “Made For Me” with the brand new YUMBS Amapiano Remix out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings. LISTEN HERE.



Showcasing her versatility, she notably teamed up with Kagiso, South Africa-born award-winning producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist YUMBS. He infused the track with a rush of Amapiano energy, augmenting the groove and hook with organic instrumentation and a kick of his sharp signature flavor. It shines a whole new light on “Made For Me” and highlights the song’s ability to translate to any audience worldwide.



Meanwhile, the original “Made For Me” continues to make waves. Thus far, it has gathered 76 million streams, cracked the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, reached #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and catapulted to #1 on Apple’s R&B Chart and #2 on the Apple Music All Genres Chart. Thus far, the music video has also tallied just shy of 10 million YouTube views. Watch HERE. Across social media, the song impressively incited 2.6 million “creates,” landing at #2 on the TikTok Music Chart and #2 on the Instagram Reels Trending Chart.



Not to mention, she just dropped “Made For Me (Soul Train Performance Live).” LISTEN HERE. WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE.



Produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox, “Made For Me” follows in the footsteps of mega hit “Hrs & Hrs” and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio solidifying her staying power at the top of the charts.



Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!



Muni Long surfaced in 2022 to become the new artist story of the year. Out of three nominations – including Best New Artist – she took home “Best R&B Performance” for “Hrs & Hrs” at the 65th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. Meanwhile, Usher hopped on the high-powered official remix of “Hrs & Hrs”earlier this summer. In addition she also lit up the stage at Essence Fest. Beyond placing among Spotify’s most-listened to modern R&B artists, she has also earned widespread acclaim from Billboard, ESSENCE, New York Times, NPR, People, Pitchfork, and many more. The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs & Hrs.” In addition to netting over 1 Billion Global streams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tastemakers are still astonished over Muni’s triumphant performance of “Hrs And Hrs” at the 2022 BET Awards. She wrapped up 2022 with American Music Awards nominations for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song (“Hrs & Hrs”). One week later, Muni opened the BET Soul Train Music Awards with a live performance of “Plot Twist,” and went on to take home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Additionally, she won Best New R&B Artist at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards. Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world, Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand songwriter, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumulated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

23. Ryan Destiny – How Your Hands Feel Source:RYAN DESTINY Detroit-born singer and actress Ryan Destiny releases a new single and video for “How Your Hands Feel” via November Yellow. Listen HERE. Produced by Trackside. In Ryan’s own words: “I wanted to step into my sensual side. The song is sexy but vulnerable as well. Missing someone and having to let them know the way they made you feel is not always easy but this song feels like the confident and forward version of that mood. A good double back anthem.” Ryan Destiny’s ‘How Your Hands Feel’ melds soulful R&B with modern pop. It’s an emotional journey through the nuances of connection and touch. Her raw, powerful vocals blend with infectious beats, showcasing her artistic evolution. The song resonates with deep, universal emotions, making it more than just a track – it’s a heartfelt experience. As Ryan’s star rises, this song marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. This follows the release of her previous singles “Doctor, My Eyes (cover),” “Lie Like That” and “How Many,” more to follow from Ryan this upcoming spring.

24. Gunna – Bittersweet Source:Gunna Today, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna drops new single “Bittersweet” via YSL/300 Entertainment. The new song also features production from Working on Dying. Listen HERE. “Bittersweet” serves as Gunna’s first release since his chart topping fourth studio album a Gift & a Curse. Listen HERE. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart. Additionally, a Gift & a Curse was notably the longest Top 10 Charting Hip Hop album of 2023 and was championed as one of the best albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Complex, and more. The album also features the now RIAA certified platinum hit single “fukumean,” which became his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Most recently, Gunna returned to the stage for the first time in 2 years with two sold out shows in celebration of his latest album, “The Gift” at the Barclays Center in New York and “The Curse” at YouTube Theater in LA.

25. Rae Khalil – Is It Worth It Source:RAE KHALIL Rae Khalil, Grammy Award®-winning songwriter and R&B/hip-hop artist celebrates signing to Def Jam Recordings via Anderson .Paak’s APESHIT label, check out the signing video HERE. In celebration, Rae shares a soulful new single + video “IS IT WORTH IT” available across all platforms today. Listen HERE. Watch HERE.



Anderson .Paak on signing Rae Khalil: “Rae is not only one of my favorite artist/collaborators but one of my favorite human beings. I’ve seen her go from a contestant on a Netflix show to us winning Grammys together. Once Tunji signed her he asked me to do my “ Quincy Jones” thing and it’s been such an amazing experience being part of her journey and helping with her incredible project. The best is truly yet to come! We are super proud to have her on the APESHIT roster and can’t wait for the world to see what’s next.”



26-year-old Rae Khalil, from Torrance, California, originally came to prominence for her songwriting and background vocal contributions to “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak. The track won for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards® in 2021, Rae’s first Grammy® honor.



To her credit, Rae Khalil has received co-signs from world-class artists including .Paak, Queen Latifah, Chance The Rapper, Common, Free Nationals, and others. Rae first gained popularity in 2019, as a contestant on Rhythm + Flow – Netflix’s first original music competition program. Her captivating live performances established her reputation, as seen on Rhythm + Flow and in her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.



Possessed with all the qualities of a true star, Rae Khalil was encouraged in her youth through musical theater. Her early influences range from the traditional – Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston – to the likes of Eryka Badu, Brandy, Queen, Michael Jackson, Q-Tip, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more. This is only the beginning for Rae, who promises to stay true to her roots, while crafting new music on her albums to stand the test of time.

26. Swoosh God ft. Chow Lee & Harry Fraud – My Life My Dream Source:Swoosh God Swoosh God (AKA “Swoosh Jesus”) is a native New Yorker, born and raised in Valley Stream, NY. A cultural shape shifter and iconic tastemaker, Swoosh originally made waves during the “Soundcloud Rap” era, and created a virtual cult-following before he was discovered by Playboy Carti; who inked Swoosh God to his label imprint at Interscope Records. After departing his deal with Carti, Swoosh got back on his independent grind and continued to release the music that displays why he was so heavily sought after and labeled a future star; including collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Juicy J, Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Matt Ox, a placement on the NBA2K Soundtrack and an appearance (“Swoosh Me Up!”) on A$AP Rocky’s AWGE DVD release. Now, Swoosh is back with a new single, “My Life My Dream,” which features rising NYC drill rapper Chow Lee and is produced by Harry Fraud. “My Life My Dream” is now available at all DSP’s. Swoosh God’s forthcoming Still Swoosh project will be released on 3-1-24.

27. A.R. The Mermaid – Go Source:A.R. The Mermaid

28. Gaby Moreno – Dusk Source:Gaby Moreno Following her groundbreaking Grammy® Award and Latin Grammy Award wins, the critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and songwriter Gaby Moreno releases her highly anticipated new album, Dusk, today via Cosmica Artists. Rooted in Americana, Dusk captures Gaby’s incredible range through a staggering universe of Gaby’s creation featuring elements of blues, rock’n’roll, and Latin folk sounds with both songs in English and Spanish. The album pays homage to Gaby’s extraordinary life journey spotlighting her life-changing move from Guatemala to the United States in pursuit of her dreams. The striking sonic bed provides the perfect soundtrack for conversations surrounding fear, loneliness, courage, and the many other feelings that come with such a drastic change, yet brilliantly evokes hope by embracing insurmountable change. Long recognized for solely producing her own projects, Gaby enlisted esteemed Nashville producer Dan Knobler to co-produce the album. The album also features her breakout track, “Luna de Xelajú” featuring Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and musician Oscar Isaac that has garnered large critical acclaim showcasing her towering vocal prowess. Coupled with her extensive history in Americana, Dusk solidifies Gaby as the most prominent and celebrated Latina artist in the genre. Serving as her ninth studio album, Gaby’s seasoned career has seen its biggest explosion in the recent months cementing Gaby’s rightful place as one of today’s most revered artists. On January 22nd, Gaby made her late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a breathtaking performance with Oscar Isaac, and on February 4th, just minutes before accepting her award for ‘Best Latin Pop Album’ for her X Mí (Vol. 1) project, Gaby delivered a jaw-dropping performance on stage at the 66th Annual Grammy® Awards premiere ceremony with “Luna de Xelajú” that continues to gain major momentum online. Gaby’s ascension has just begun. In addition, Gaby will be bringing her album to life as she hits the road next week with Nickel Creek on February 23rd in Florida – for ticket info visit HERE. GABY MORENO ON DUSK: “I want this to be my introduction to the Americana world, which is something that I’ve been trying to do for as long as I’ve been releasing albums. I’m a Latin artist, a bilingual artist, and there’s not a ton of representation in that department. I deliberately made it so that there are more songs in English than Spanish this time around. I still want people to know that I come from Guatemala, but just like artists before me – like Los Lobos or Linda Ronstadt, who were able to get into that whole world – I would love to see a new generation of artists from Latin backgrounds.”

29. Daniel Noah Miller – Disintegration Source:Daniel Noah Miller Today the Nicaraguan-American artist Daniel Noah Miller releases his highly anticipated debut album Disintegration via FADER Label. Signifying a new chapter for the artist personally and sonically, Disintegration houses a collection of deeply confessional songs, revealing personal hardship over a sonic bed that honors his Nicaraguan and Caribbean roots and the sounds that shaped him throughout his life, including the towering work of William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops. The moving body of work is lined with richly layered sound that chronicles the mosaic of experiences and emotions that have lined his life throughout the past few years brilliantly showcasing Miller’s ability to bear himself fully for transformative art. The striking first offering establishes Daniel as an essential new voice in the music arena. The album features production from Daniel and close collaborator Jack Hallenbeck (Haim, Maggie Rogers, Girlpool) who both fortified a deep friendship with Miller throughout the creation of this music, resulting in some of the artist’s most thrilling, fully realized work to date. Traversing across themes of healing, personal growth, love, friendships and the disintegration of everything you know to ever be, the album proves to be both wildly complex and equally delightful, a feat by the brilliant artist. Pulling inspiration from acts across the world including Lô Borges and Milton Nascimento’s Clube Da Esquina, and Emahoy Tsegué’s Ethiopiques, and crafted by way of deconstructed cassette tapes, Disintegration is a collection of works that transcend the idea of contemporary music production. The project expands upon the sound pre-established in his long standing band, Lewis Del Mar, which has garnered large critical acclaim and clocked in over 350M+ streams to date. The album is now available for order on both vinyl and cassette HERE. In celebration of this release, Daniel will be bringing the project to life for the first time in New York with a special audio/visual performance today at Public Records in New York. Additionally, Daniel will be performing alongside a slew of talented artists at KCRW’s renowned showcase and music discovery series, School Night, on February 26th – for ticket info, visit HERE. DANIEL NOAH MILLER ON DISINTEGRATION: “I wrote this album in the shadow of several break-ups in my life: with my romantic partner, with my longtime creative partner, and with the East Coast, where I’ve lived my entire life between DC and New York. It was a sea change, like many lived during the pandemic, and amidst this movement I turned thirty. There is a notion when you’re young that crossing that threshold will bring with it some undefined wisdom. But, I felt more hopeless than I had in years. I was racked with guilt over the ending of these relationships, deep in solitude, and lacking purpose. I began these songs timidly, in some attempt to reclaim a former version of myself. I wrote the majority of them alone, sitting cross-legged on my couch, whispering out the melodies. I changed the way I sang, I accessed my empathy, and slowly the ball began to roll.”

30. Neek Bucks – If Not Me Then Who? Source:Neek Bucks

31. Brian Angel ft. Yung Lott Source:Brian Angel R&B powerhouse Brian Angel of Day26, releases the captivating new music video for “I Wanna See” featuring Yung Lott via Follow My Lead Music Group (FML). In the latest music video helmed by MPRS Media’s Geno, artist Brian Angel woos a woman with visions of an unexplored life. Set amidst an animated urban setting, the video engages viewers with a seductive, romantically rich world crafted by Angel himself. Moreover, the video showcases exquisite artistry and unveils a narrative that resonantly matches the track. Geno’s remarkable prowess enlivens Brian’s concept, resulting in an effortlessly blended fusion of visuals and melody. The single produced by Diny Beats, written by Traxx Sanders, Ike Jenkins, and co-written by Brian Angel himself. “I Wanna See” is an intimate and romantic tribute to spoiling your loved one with all the luxuries they deserve. He asserts that if his partner is happy, money doesn’t matter. He is committed to showing love through his actions, not just materialistic gestures. Angel’s raw emotional style showcases the more profound sentiments of love and care that underpin all romantic relationships. Stay tuned as Brian Angel continues to sweep listeners away with his powerhouse vocals.

32. Stalley ft. Kevin Durant – Scared Money Source:StalleyVid Critically lauded rapper Stalley, in collaboration with NBA superstar Kevin Durant, releases rap collaboration, “Scared Money,” on February 16, 2024. The song and its accompanying music video premieres Friday at midnight on YouTube and all major streaming platforms, coinciding with the excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend. The ruminative “Scared Money” music video was filmed in bustling New York City at KD’s temporary quarters just hours before the Phoenix Suns’ All-Star player showcased his skills on the court. Directed by Rook and executive produced by Travonne Edwards, the video delivers a genuine visual experience that perfectly complements the dynamic energy between the rap and ball stars. The song is produced by B.A.M.aka Brandon Alexander Hodge. TMZ broke the news of the impending crossover collaboration on Tuesday, February 13, generating heightened anticipation among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

33. YK Osiris – Time Goes By Source:YK Osiris YK Osiris, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter, has once again captivated audiences with a soul-stirring acoustic live performance of his latest single, “Time Goes By.” Following the recent release of the track earlier this month, the acoustic visuals offer a raw and intimate portrayal of the emotional depth embedded within the song. Watch HERE. Directed by The.97, “Time Goes By” serves as a moving exploration of emotions and vulnerability, as YK Osiris delivers heartfelt vocals that resonate with listeners on a profound level. The song delves into themes of regret, longing, and the yearning for a second chance in love, encapsulating a universal sentiment with authenticity and sincerity. The acoustic live performance of “Time Goes By” not only showcases YK Osiris’ exceptional vocal prowess and artistry, but also reinforces his ability to connect with audiences on a relatable and emotional level. With a remarkable journey that began at a young age and a string of hit singles along with his debut album “The Golden Child” under his belt, YK Osiris continues to captivate audiences with his evolution. Fans and new listeners alike can expect to be moved by the heartfelt rendition of this emotionally charged ballad.

34. Saneit – Get In With Me (Freestyle) Source:Saneit Saneit’s freestyle to “Get In With Me” by Bossman DLow has been gaining a lot of attention, mainly because it’s a departure from her usual music releases. This unexpected change in style has intrigued her fans and the wider audience. Saneit herself has mentioned that this is just the beginning and we can anticipate hearing more from her alter ego, Neito throughout the summer. This exciting announcement suggests that Saneit is ready to explore new artistic avenues and experiment with different sounds. It shows her willingness to push boundaries and challenge the expectations of her listeners. Fans can look forward to a refreshing and diverse range of music from her alter ego, adding another layer to her already impressive repertoire. By embracing her alter ego, Saneit is not only showcasing her versatility as an artist but also giving her fans something unexpected and exciting to anticipate. This summer promises to be an exciting time for Saneit’s music career as she delves into a new creative realm, leaving her mark with her unique style and captivating performances.

35. Brother Ali – Ottomans Source:Brother Ali Today, acclaimed Hip Hop artist and community leader Brother Ali delivers a brand-new song and animated short for “Ottomans.” This first look and listen serves as an introduction to Love & Service, an animated film and full-length analog album, the newest chapter in Brother Ali’s litany of statement pieces. The 13 songs and 40-minute film play like a multimedia primer on healing and wholeness, spirituality and community. The gritty yet lavish soundscape provided by unJUST (of the mighty Hieroglyphics crew) is a collage of educational children’s films from the 70’s and 80’s chopped and flipped in the classic ASR-10 sampler. The warm, unquantized sound is a perfect bed for Ali’s dense and poignant musings on God, death, empire, and beauty. This music marks a new sonic territory for Brother Ali, but just as important to the project is the visual identity created by unJUST. A life-long fan of hand-drawn illustration and cartoons, he created a dynamic animated canvas for visual storytelling to accompany the concepts Ali has written about. In Love & Service, each song features a unique visual style meant to harken back to the days of pen scribblings and charcoal drawings. These are not the slick, hyper-realistic computer graphics that define most modern animation. This is textured, choppy art with fingerprints and smudges. Brother Ali: “Nothing fuels creativity like new perspective. The opportunity to step outside my comfort zone has changed me forever, and music is pouring out of me like never before.” Brother Ali left Minneapolis in 2020 in the midst of a fiery uprising, global pandemic, and music industry shut down, taking his family to live in Istanbul Türkiye. Straddling two continents, this city has been the perfect home for Ali as he forges a new understanding of his purpose, relationships, and self. Now he returns with a new project to share what’s on his mind and his heart.

36. Wyn Starks – Run Source:Wyn Starks Curb Records recording artist Wyn Starks explores the power of pursuing and embracing one’s dreams on his new single, “Run,” out today (2/16). An anthem with a call to break free from the limits of fear, “Run” is a compelling musical journey crafted by Starks and co-writer Fred Williams. Listen HERE. “The inspiration behind ‘Run’ comes from seeing friends back home who never left their hometown, never put themselves out there into the unknown for fear of failure,” Starks shares. “I relate because too many times in my own life and career, I have let fear stop me from pursuing my dreams.” Characterized by a stimulating sound, “Run” features a wall of electric guitars, synths, and drums reminiscent of iconic artists like The Killers, Fitz & The Tantrums, and The Weeknd. Produced by Fred Williams and expertly mixed by John Catlin, known for his work with The Killers, Interpol, and Death Cab For Cutie, the track is a pop/rock masterpiece that stands as a testament to artistic courage and is a rallying cry for everyone to overcome their fears, making it a must-listen for those seeking inspiration and empowerment. Stream or purchase “Run” HERE. For more information, visit www.wynstarks.com.

37. Yelawolf – Everything Source:Yelawolf Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable era, Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder Yelawolf returns with a brand new single and music video entitled “Everything” out today. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE via Slumerican. He comes out swinging and puts everyone on notice with an incisive and infectious flow. Produced by WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker], bass groans as the keys cycle in an ominous loop. Against this tense backdrop, Yelawolf clears the air and delivers his own state of the union. He exhales, “I hear people from time to time tell me that I’m underrated or underappreciated. To a certain extent, that’s flattery and endearing, but I also use it as a source of inspiration to keep fucking y’all up.” With a sticky cadence, his words weigh down on the beat as he urges, “Take off the brakes, I’m raising hell to live in heaven’s dreams, put on that rock ‘n’ roll wedding ring.” Directed by Patrick Tohill and shot in Nashville, the accompanying visual reflects this raw mood. The black-and-white clip sees Yelawolf arrive at an abandoned building like a general decked out in Saint Laurent head-to-toe, presiding over a group of friends and affiliates ready for anything. This cohort consists of WLPWR, Estevan Oriol, DJ Paul, Baldacci, Edward “OUNZE” Crowe, and others. Meanwhile, Wolf’s DJ and two-time US Disco mix club champion DJ Klever pilots the turntables with ace-level precision, augmenting the beat with slick scratching. About “Everything,” Yelawolf stated, “I don’t care if people fucking sleep on me. I’m still the same old me. I’m not worried about any of these fools. That’s the real. The video is amazing. With the black-and white, it’s very Ansel Adams. We have beautiful cars, and everyone is well-dressed juxtaposed to these projects. I’m just speaking my mind.” “Everything” just sets the stage for more to come. Last fall, he initially teased this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.” Yelawolf is prepared for war in 2024…

38. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – closed case Source:YoungBoy Never Broke Again

39. Lu’ – Feva Source:Jesse Luketa “The narrative of ‘shut up and dribble’ is one I’ve fought internally for a very long time. I want my audience to grasp how passionate I am about chasing my wildest dreams. You can’t let another person tell you, your dreams are too far unattainable.” – Jesse Lu Jesse Luketa, now going by Lu’ (@ottawasveryown), renowned as the Arizona Cardinals’ talented linebacker, is making headlines beyond the football field as he steps into the world of music with the release of his debut single, “FEVA,” available today. The musician is exploring a new creative outlet, showcasing his versatility and passion beyond the gridiron. “FEVA” is more than just a song for Lu; it’s an exploration of his artistic identity, seamlessly merging the realms of the athlete and the artist. Describing the track, Lu expresses, “It’s real, relatable, and, above all, a catchy vibe,” inviting listeners into a captivating musical experience. Originally hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and now making waves in Phoenix, Arizona, Lu brings a unique blend of cultural influences to his music, creating a sound as diverse as his background. His distinct sound, drawing inspiration from English and French-speaking artists, as well as Congolese artists, sets him apart in the industry, promising a refreshing musical journey for his audience. Lu’s passion for music is deeply rooted in his personal experiences. “Playing at the highest level of football has been my dream since I was 7, but the one thing I’ve loved just as much since that time is music,” he shares. Music became a connection to his roots and a means to express himself, transcending the boundaries of his athletic pursuits. With a mission to shake things up in the music industry, Lu is committed to bringing authenticity and rawness to his work. He envisions creating “feel-good music” that resonates with listeners and becomes a shared experience with their loved ones. Reflecting on his musical influences, Lu draws inspiration from diverse legends such as JB Mpiana, Bob Marley, Burna Boy, and Drake. This eclectic mix showcases the broad spectrum of styles that have shaped his unique musical journey. Looking forward, Lu has set ambitious goals, aiming to land three songs among the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. He proudly shares his stamp of approval from neighborhood hero Belly, marking a significant milestone in his young music career. Jesse Lu is poised to captivate audiences not only with his prowess on the football field but also with his distinctive sound and authentic storytelling. Stay tuned for the unfolding musical journey of this rising Canadian artist, as he continues to break barriers and redefine success in both sports and music.

40. Skrilla – Underworld Source:Skrilla Starting off the 2024 year strong, Philly-based rapper Skrilla released his two singles, “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” and “GOD DAMN” at the top of the year. He follows up the success of these singles with the release of his album, Underworld, out now via Priority Records. You can listen to Underworld HERE. Underworld is led by the second track on the album, “Words From Osun”, showing homage to Skrilla’s religion as he raps about the staff in relation to his upbringing. “Words From Osun” also is accompanied by a music video which you can watch HERE. The music video is produced and directed by Bradley Hart, the owner of Embrace The Strange. Throughout Skrilla’s music, he honors his heritage as someone who is Mexican and African-American. He does this by reflecting on the harsh realities he had to face at a young age growing up in the hood and turning towards his religion, Santeria, to find comfort and logic in the world. Underworld is a direct result of Skrilla’s reflection and is a masterpiece of storytelling. The album is a total of fifteen tracks with a feature from G-Herbo and the late Yng Cheese. Throughout the album, there are references to Skrilla’s religion such as “Words From Yemaja”, with Yemaja being considered the Ocean Mother Goddess for the religion. It’s a common occurrence in the album that shows a beautiful homage to the spiritual religion and gives new life to who they are. Skrilla stems from Kensington which is located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Throughout the struggles of growing up, Skrilla channels it within his music which has helped him develop his sound and artistry as he addresses it throughout his songs. The upcoming rapper has also been seen with the likes of PNB Rock and Lil Uzi Vert, adding credibility to his artistry as he rises. With more to come, Skrilla will be a timeless and unforgettable artist for the next generation of music to come.

41. Lola Brooke ft. 41 (Ta Ta, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Richh) Source:Lola Brooke LOLA BROOKE drops her latest blockbuster song and video, “Becky” today with hip hop collective 41, composed of group members Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh and TaTa. Available now via Team Eighty Productions/ Artista Records, the energy-enhancing banger, drill-laced track “Becky” commands attention split seconds into the track as the two entities join forces for the next hip-rocking hit from the east coast. The video, co-directed by STARR MAZi (Lil Baby, A Boogie) and Lola, is out now HERE as Lola and 41 put on for the boroughs the Brooklyn way. New York City’s rap scene has remained a dominating force, and Lola Brooke’s stand-out presence continues to place the spotlighted region’s sound on a global scale. With a lyrical caliber sharp as a dagger, a cadence that sets her apart from artists alike, and aggression that remains raw and relatable, Lola’s reputation for excellence is magnified yet again with today’s release of “Becky.” Complemented by an unforgettable chorus and a head-knocking beat, “Becky” is poised to sky-rocket within the spectrum—and beyond social media. The snippet, previewed by Lola last month, has already amassed thousands of views across her social channels, adding to the anticipation for today’s official release.



Lola is steadily carving out a decorated catalog that naturally exudes versatility. Last week, she unlocked a powerful video to her song “God Bless All The Rappers,” from her debut project Dennis Daughter. VIBE shared, “​​Brooklyn sensation Lola Brooke has delivered another hard-hitting single and music video for her fans. In her latest thought-provoking track, “God Bless All The Rappers,” Lola homages some of the beloved Hip-Hop acts we lost to gun violence.” The video received highlights from Hip Hop DX, Rap Radar, and more—creating a necessary conversion for fans and spectators of Hip Hop to value artists as humans first. These community values embedded in Lola were also expressed in her collaboration song “Paper Right” a social give-back collaboration song with Pusha T, Wyclef Jean, Capella Grey, and Flau’Jae, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy. The all-star hitmakers performed the song last month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HERE.



Coined by Rolling Stone as one of the “Top 50 Innovators Shaping Rap’s Next 50 Year” “a trailblazing force In Hip-Hop” by Forbes and nominations this year at iHeartRadio Music Awards under the category Best New Artist (Hip Hop) and XXL Awards 2024 for Best New Artist, it is evident a glass ceiling of success does not exist for breakout artist Lola Brooke as she carves out a year of more acclaim as a superstar force you shouldn’t play with.