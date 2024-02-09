Latto, Yung Miami, Nardo Wick & Sexyy Red Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Feb 5 – Feb 9):

1. Hunxho – By Tomorrow Source:Hunxho

2. Autumn Corin – Finally…Autumn Source:Autumn Corin Los Angeles, CA – R&B songstress Autumn Corin is back with her latest project, “Finally…Autumn”, available on all digital platforms via Zooted Music. Download & Stream here. “Finally…Autumn” comprises a blend of new material and tracks from her previous EPs, intentionally formulated to create a cohesive storyline that is relatable to young women everywhere. Through her lyrics and melodies, Corin takes listeners on a journey through love, heartbreak, hardship, and finding one’s purpose. The album is an ultimate acknowledgement of growing pains that every young woman goes through in their early twenties. The album’s lead single, “World Is Mine,” sets the tone with its nostalgic and confident rhyme scheme. The track serves as an ode to Corin’s artistic influences, upbringing, and the hard work that brought her to where she is now. “Cloud 9” and “Oceans” take the listener on a journey through the euphoria of finding love, while “Here I Stand” showcases Corin’s stripped-down, raw, and powerful ballad side. “‘Finally…Autumn’ is about embracing the most fragile and vulnerable parts of oneself and stepping into one’s true divine femininity and womanhood,” explains Corin. “I want this album to be a reminder that, no matter what, it is okay to not have it all figured out, to stumble, and to fall – because growth is a journey.” Corin’s undeniable talent and authenticity make “Finally…Autumn” an essential listen for any fan of contemporary R&B music. This album not only represents the culmination of an incredible journey but the beginning of a new era for Autumn Corin. Stream & Download “Finally…Autumn” https://vyd.co/FinallyAutumn

3. Spence Lee – Foundation Source:Spence Lee Spence Lee, the rising Hip-hop star from New Jersey, is set to make waves with the release of his latest single and music video, “Foundation.” Following the success of his recent tracks, “Spend My Days” and “White Tee,” the artist delves into new territory with “Foundation,” where he metaphorically asserts his dominance and showcases his musical genius. The song’s inspiration stems from Spence Lee’s personal values, as reflected in lyrics like “God and my family is my foundation, I don’t make any moves out of desperation.” This thematic core not only influenced the title but also forms the bedrock of the artist’s creative expression. In a musical landscape often saturated with superficiality, Spence Lee aims to lay down the foundation of authenticity and substance. “Foundation” is a unique blend of impactful and meaningful lyrics coupled with a boastful flair. The vibe of the song is designed to uplift and energize listeners, making it the perfect workout anthem or club hit. Spence Lee’s ability to seamlessly blend powerful messages with a catchy beat showcases his versatility as an artist. The melodic and dark beats of “Foundation” were crafted by a powerhouse trio – Lifted of the Eardrummers, MaxFlames, and Lucian. The result is a classic southern slow trap beat with an Asian flare. The rolling bass, melodic undertones, and mysterious ambiance create a sonic experience that perfectly complements Spence Lee’s lyrical prowess. The accompanying music video, shot in Saigon, Vietnam, and directed by Jason Ano, is a visual spectacle. The breathtaking scenery of Saigon serves as a backdrop to high-energy scenes featuring motorcycles, boats, fire breathers, and traditional Vietnamese choreography in the heart of the city. Spence Lee is seamlessly integrated into the vibrant culture of Saigon, surrounded by locals embracing their heritage. The music video goes beyond the ordinary, featuring stunning artistic imagery of Spence amidst ocean rocks and traditional Vietnamese dance sequences. The striking visuals serve as a testament to Spence Lee’s commitment to showcasing the spirit of Vietnam and his own cultural identity. The single’s artwork is a heartfelt tribute to Spence’s grandmothers, both of whom recently passed away. The imagery features Spence in an Asian jungle, with his grandmother ndepicted as an angel protecting him. This visual element adds a personal touch to the release, reinforcing the emotional connection between the artist and his art. “Foundation” is not just a song; it’s a statement. Spence Lee is carving his niche in the music industry, combining meaningful narratives with visually striking content. As he steps into the spotlight with “Foundation,” Spence Lee invites listeners to join him on a journey of self-discovery, cultural celebration, and musical innovation

4. Heems ft. Your Old Droog – Sri Lanka Source:Heems - Topic Himanshu ‘Heems’ Suri reunites with fellow New York rapper Your Old Droog to share his new single “Sri Lanka.” The song is the second offering from Heems’ forthcoming collaborative album with Lapgan, LAFANDAR, following his long-awaited return in January with “Accent,” which The FADER described as “part protest and part reflection.” Droog and Heems initially collaborated on the 2016 fan-favorite track “Bangladesh,” which Droog credits as an ode to the late New York rap legend Sean Price. “Sri Lanka,” as the followup to “Bangladesh,” embodies the previous track’s spirit, finding the two New York rappers reigniting their chemistry as they trade bars over Lapgan’s production. Heems and Lapgan will be celebrating the album’s release with a release show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on February 23rd. Remaining tickets available HERE. Born Himanshu Suri, Heems’s LAFANDAR project finds the artist tackling Lapgan’s cinematic South Asian samples with all the internal rhyme and laugh-out-loud wit fans remember from his old tapes and work with Das Racist and Swet Shop Boys. LAFANDAR’s title is an old-country insult for a vagabond, a wanderer, a loomer, a lurker, an urban dilettante, and especially in Heems’ case, a flaneur. Heems casts the sprawling enclaves of Queens, New York as outsider hip-hop’s natural home, with new subsects, dialects, references, and threats around every corner. The new single follows the formal launch of Suri’s new magazine and brand, Veena. An ode to the collision of his South Asian heritage and New York roots, Veena is dedicated to and named after his mother, and explores the implementation of self-care through Heems’ passions – fashion, flows, and food. In celebration of its launch, Veena is releasing a product offering encompassing all three of its core tenets – Sounds, Wears, and Naturals – including physical editions of both 2010 Das Racist mixtapes Shut Up, Dude and Sit Down Man, which are being made available on vinyl for the first time. Veena is also releasing two tees designed by Himanshu Suri and Peter Chung (Supreme, Polo) and 100% organic cold-pressed virgin coconut oil made in India. Speaking on the connection between his music and his new endeavor with Veena, Heems says, “My world was one of graffiti and golgappas, skateboards and saris, music and Mughals, and so on. This is what my music sounds”.” Now he invites you to experience the rest of the world he is building. Listen to “Sri Lanka” featuring Your Old Droog and pre-order LAFANDAR above, and stay tuned for more from Heems and Veena coming soon.

5. Kizz Daniel & Davido – Twe Twe Source:Kizz Daniel 2024 is poised to be a milestone year for KIZZ DANIEL as the award-winning global music superstar celebrates a decade at the top of the afrobeats music scene, and he is excited to kick things off with a massive new collaboration with afrobeats legend and three-time 2024 Grammy Award nominee DAVIDO titled ‘TWE TWE’. Out now via Flyboy INC and EMPIRE, Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe’ collaboration with Davido comes on the back of the success of his fourth studio album Maverick, which has amassed over 1.5 billion streams, and birthed hit tracks like ‘Cough’ and ‘Buga’. Produced by Killertunes (J Balvin, Mr Eazi, Tyga), Blaisebeatz (Chris Brown, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage) and AyZed, and originally teased out over Christmas, the solo version of ‘Twe Twe’ has already spent the past few weeks as the number one song in Nigeria, and garnered over 60 million plays online. The highly anticipated remix with Davido takes things up several notches, and is sure to make ‘Twe Twe’ a very early contender for one of the biggest afrobeats songs of 2024. This is also a special moment for Kizz Daniel and Davido as ‘Twe Twe’ marks the first time both artists have collaborated on a track together since 2018’s ‘One Ticket’ from Kizz Daniel’s acclaimed No Bad Songz album. The immediately infectious afrobeats track with lush fuji music and afropop sensibilities sees Kizz Daniel and Davido merging their unparalleled talents, dynamic energy, and distinct styles to deliver an exciting musical experience that promises to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide. Accompanying their massive ‘Twe Twe’ collaboration is a visually compelling music video directed by visionary filmmaker TG Omori (Fireboy DML, Asake, Burna Boy), which offers an immersive visual journey that amplifies the pulsating richness of the track, and brings it further to life.

6. BabyDrill – ScoreGod Source:BabyDrill Atlanta’s emerging powerhouse, BabyDrill, shares his highly-anticipated project ScoreGod via PDE Records/RCA Records. The album includes Drill’s previously released single “Watchin Now” and follows his 2023 album, MadMan. The project features production from heavyweights Coupe and ATL Jacob, his frequent collaborator WhatItDoFlip, Taurus, and more. ScoreGod also features guest spots from Luh Tyler on the title track “ScoreGod” along with YTB Fatt and Rob49 on “Check Ups.” ScoreGod is not what BabyDrill’s fans might have expected from the rising rapper. “On my next tape, I’m gonna get on more slow vibes,” Drill previously shared, “just to mellow it out.” On ScoreGod, he trades in verses strong enough to scorch the earth for a more downtempo and minimal sound. A reflective body of work from a clearer mindset, ScoreGod highlights his evolution as a rapper and an artist, a clear departure from the paranoia that seeped through his 2023 album MadMan. BabyDrill initially garnered buzz in Atlanta with his 2022 breakout song “32 Freestyle.” The word started getting out locally, but BabyDrill couldn’t immediately reap the rewards. Soon after “32 Freestyle” dropped, Drill was arrested. His release on bond that same year was accompanied by his debut project, Drill Season, compiled mostly from older material, which balances big, brassy trap and blockbuster features (Latto, G Herbo) with softer melodic moments like “War Wounds.” For the next six months while on house arrest, Drill would spend nearly every waking moment at the studio. He claims he recorded 900 songs in that stretch, with the first result of that period being his MadMan album that was released in the summer of 2023, right after he beat the case and was cleared of all charges. With a new outlook on life and a buzzing rap career, BabyDrill is focused on the future and also slowing down to enjoy the now. In line with that approach, Drill shares a more mellowed-out side of himself on this release, while proving that whatever side of Drill comes out next, fans can always expect him to provide a surprising twist. Listen to ScoreGod above and stay tuned for more from the Atlanta rapper below.

7. Tee Grizzley – One Of One Source:Tee Grizzley

8. Marcus King – Mood Swings Source:Marcus King Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin produced album, Mood Swings, released on April 5 via American/Republic Records. In support of this new album, King also announced his 2024 headlining tour across North America and Europe produced by Live Nation and FPC Live!, in addition to dates supporting Chris Stapleton. More information available on https://www.marcuskingofficial.com/ – for information on tickets and pre-sale see below. Mood Swings is King’s magnum opus, an eclectic symphony of soul that is uniquely timeless and current. Drawing on King’s darkest moments, it became a beacon of hope for King as he created it, and will be a refuge for anyone going through similar challenges in their lives. Accompanying the album announcement, King released the title track, “Mood Swings,” the perfect introduction to an album that will redefine any perceived notions around Marcus King. The song smolders with a slow burn electro drum stomp and jazzy guitar, leaving space for King’s soulful vocal to shine. Sharing his innermost fears whilst standing in the strength of being fully vulnerable and honest.

9. Masicka – Most Wanted Source:Masicka Gaining momentum worldwide as a phenomenon to watch, Jamaica-born multi-talented singer, songwriter, deejay, and leader of the next generation of dancehall stars Masicka unveils the music video for his new single “Most Wanted” via Def Jam Recordings. Watch it HERE.



The track remains a standout from his acclaimed 2023 album, Generation of Kings, out now. Listen HERE.



Directed by Young Chang, the visual unfolds with a big screen-worthy story. Masicka’s leading lady steals a classic convertible and proceeds to pick him up on his first day out of jail. They proceed to cruise hand-in-hand. Intercut with intimate vignettes of these two lovers, the duo rob a restaurant and shakedown the competition during an ambush. The action culminates on a climactic showdown in a pool hall. With no shortage of heat, it nods to classic cinema with this pair reinventing the Bonnie & Clyde archetype for a new era.



It might just be his most epic clip yet and another reason why he’ll be “Most Wanted”in 2024…



Thus far, the track has already accumulated 331K Spotify streams and counting. Among other highlights from Generation of Kings, “LimeLight” piled up over 970K Spotify streams and 6.9 million YouTube views on the music video. Plus, he has earned consistent critical acclaim. Spotlighting him in an in-depth feature, Billboard applauded how “Equally introspective and biting, Masicka’s lyrics — which explore everything from settling beef to reflections on his childhood — perfectly complement his penchant for lush melodic lines and reverb-drenched harmonies.”



Simultaneously, “Tyrant” has gathered 3.4 million Spotify as well as over 15 million YouTube views on the music video.



Meanwhile, DANCEHALLMAG proclaimed, “it becomes easy to see why Masicka reiterates his given position as a young legend in Dancehall.” TIDAL hailed it among “the hottest new reggae and dancehall tracks” and attested, “Masicka wants the world to know he stands ready to safeguard its history and keep the real culture alive.”



It followed the banger “Pieces” [feat. Jahshii]. The latter has notably amassed over 2.3 million total streams as well as 12 million YouTube views on the cinematic music video. In addition to plugs from the likes of Music Connection, St. Vincent Times, and more, Naija Remix hailed it as “a must-listen for fans of good music.”



Masicka continues to make waves. He received a YouTube Award for attracting over 1 million subscribers to his channel and over 580 million YouTube views. His most recent independent LP, 438, became “Jamaica’s #1 album of 2022 on Spotify” and “the first project to spend an entire year in the Top 10 on Apple Music Jamaica.” He also emerged as “one of three Jamaican artists in Spotify Wrapped Jamaica for a Top 10 Album.”



Along the way, KAZI hailed him as “a great storyteller and a genuinely generational talent who understands what he is doing,” and GRUNGECAKE assured, “Jamaica’s Masicka is holding us down on the positivity front.”



Get ready for a whole lot more from Masicka soon!

10. Final Draft – Roses Source:4 Final Draft Final Draft, renowned from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, stands as a prominent national R&B singing group featuring the exceptional talents of Lucky, Divine, and Voice. This dynamic trio has left an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing their impressive vocals, striking appearances, and garnering widespread acclaim. Having graces shows such as the Wendy Williams Show, Sister Circle, Fox, CBS, and more. Final Draft’s magnetic presence extends beyond the stage. Notably, they were featured as special guests on Nick Cannon’s Wild’n Out, adding another accolade to their illustrious career. A testament to their popularity, Final Draft boasts over 1.6 million followers across various social media platforms. Their captivating performances and unique approach to music have led to the viral success of multiple tribute singing videos and covers, each amassing millions of views. In a significant move, Final Draft recently inked a deal with Blackground Records 2.0, the revitalized version of the legendary Blackground Records, spearheaded by music mogul Barry Hankerson. This strategic collaboration positions Final Draft for even greater success in the industry. Following the release of their debut single “Re-Up,” produced by the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated super producer Fatboi and written by K-Major, Final Draft has geared up for the release of their next single, “Roses.” This highly anticipated track is poised to further solidify their position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. For those eager to delve deeper into the world of Final Draft, additional information can be found at http://www.officialfinaldraft.com, or by following them on social media: @4finaldraft. Stay tuned for more from this exceptional musical trio as they continue to captivate audiences and make waves in the R&B scene.

11. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE – hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚ Source:1999 WRITE THE FUTURE - Topic Breakout music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE releases their highly anticipated debut album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, out now via 88rising and RCA Records. Stream it HERE. Featuring genre-spanning collaborations from artists including Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more, the album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds, and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro’s childhood nostalgia and wonder. Focus track “cOoL WATeR foR thE nIGHT” is a dreamy R&B groove that seamlessly weaves together Amaarae’s and Warren Hue’s lush vocals. Both artists are at their best as they deliver a captivating duet perfect for late night drives. The album also offers fans the first taste of new music from Dan The Automator with the single “a LEAp in tIME” featuring Del The Funky Homosapien, which will appear on Dan’s forthcoming project. Named by Hypebeast as “a group to keep an eye on,” while also garnering praise from the likes of HotNewHipHop, Stereogum, and VIBE, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE have become a project to watch. Initially kicking off in December with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE followed suit by releasing a run of must-hear singles, tapping alt singer-songwriter Eyedress for “rUN tHE FaDE,” Rich Brian and Rick Ross for “LiGhT rAiLs,” Warren Hue and Offset for “SLOPES,” Rich Brian and Cuco for “silence STArEs me down,” Phum Viphurit and Masiwei for “STeAKFACe,” and their latest, “LONG in the tOOth” with Warren Hue featuring Pos of De La Soul & The Budos Band. Earlier this week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE also announced their partnership with NBA® 2K24, where fans were able to exclusively preview 15 songs from the collective in-game before their launch on global streaming platforms and will continue with a season takeover of the game’s soundtrack, visuals, and exclusive in-game merch. See below for full hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚: tracklisting. More on from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and 88rising soon.

12. Yung Miami – 50/50 Freestyle Source:Caresha Please Welcome to Yung Miami’s YAMS era, beginning today with her inaugural freestyle “50/50” (Quality Control Music/Motown). Listen HERE. Taking control, Yung Miami pulls no punches on the track, rapping fierce, funny and direct: “I make him change his mind the first week (uhh)/I’m too pretty to be sitting in the nose bleeds (Oww)/Court side white toes/My ass eat up the whole seat.” Yung Miami makes clear no sexist pundit has the right to speak her narrative, stating “Why u speaking on women/Yea leave him lone/Mr. Pocket pussy what u beatin on/U see this face/I ain’t one of them bitches u can hang up on.” Get ready to enjoy the ride as Yung Miami takes it all back – from her Miami lingo (Opa-Locka to be exact) to the prime time she deserves. The YAMS It’s simple…the Yams is Miami! I am Miami…the culture, the looks, the vibe, the authenticity, the accent. I am fully embracing my roots in my new era that I consider my prime time. I’m expressing more of my creative side in music, fashion, and art. It’s Cocky, Arrogant & Fly – Yung Miami

13. Latto – Sunday Service Source:Latto ATL-based Grammy nominated rapper Latto releases her new single “Sunday Service” via RCA Records – click here to listen. The single garnered viral buzz when Latto teased a snippet of the song on her IG a few weeks ago, giving fans her signature witty bars over a catchy beat. The single also has an official video coming out at 12pm ET/9am PT. Directed by Hidji World and Latto herself, the video features Latto in various settings including the Bronx with “20 black suburbans we pull up like Sunday Service.” This release follows her collaboration on J. Lo’s “Can’t Get Enough” single (click here to watch), which Latto recently performed with J. Lo on Saturday Night Live. In addition to music, Latto is also currently in the mist of taping Season 2 of Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow as a judge alongside DJ Khaled and Ludacris. LISTEN TO ”SUNDAY SERVICE”: https://latto.lnk.to/sundayservice With over 1 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and accolades continuing to rack up from her success, it’s clear that Latto has set the stage to become a global superstar. Since the release of her hit RIAA-certified 3x Platinum single “Big Energy” in 2021 Latto has been inescapable. She went on to make history with the single as the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single. Overall, she’s also the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this feat, joining the company of Rihanna (“Rude Boy”), Alicia Keys (“No One”), Beyonce (“Irreplaceable”), Mary J. Blige (“Be Without You”) and Mariah Carey (“We Belong Together”), the last five to previously achieve this. Since then, she has won various awards including: “Best New Artist” at the 2022 BET Awards, “Best New Artist” at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety Hitmakers “Breakthrough Artist” Honoree, 2023 Billboard’s Women in Music “Powerhouse Award,” “Song of the Summer” for “Seven” with Jung Kook at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the 2023 BET Awards. In addition to all the awards Latto has racked up over the past few years, she was also nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Best New Artist” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” (for “Big Energy (Live)”) and has graced multiple print covers in 2023 alone such as Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” Issue with Snoop Dogg, XXL Magazine – which included a video component for XXL’s first-ever all female cypher curated by Latto (that trended on Youtube and went viral) – and a digital cover for Forbes ’30 Under 30’ as the call out for the Musicians section. This past summer Latto wrapped her international festival run in Europe that included Wireless Festival (London), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Rolling Loud Germany, and more. She also attended Milan Fashion Week where she went to various shows including Robert Cavalli, Etro, Blumarine, Diesel and GCDS. With the release of her latest singles and collaborations plus working on her next album, the next chapter of Latto’s career will have more new music, more vibrant visuals and more big energy from The Biggest. Buy/Stream “Sunday Service”: Multi: https://latto.lnk.to/sundayservice

14. Little Simz – Drop 7 Source:Little Simz Having recently been awarded 3 BRIT Award Nominations for Album of The Year, Artist of The Year, and Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act, today, Little Simz has released an EP of new material, Drop 7. Simz has peppered her unparalleled career with a series of short and succinct projects, Drop 7 follows the rap iconoclast’s “Drop 6”, with 2024 also marking 10 years since she shared Drop 1 in August of 2014. Ever evolving and forward-facing, the surprise 7-track EP sees Simz deftly weave her trademark introspective lyricism with some of the most experimental, club-oriented beats of her career, provided by esteemed producer Jakwob. Little Simz is the boundary-breaking lyricist who leads the way on her own terms. A multi-award winner – collecting Brit Awards, MOBOs, and an Ivor Novello – across mixtapes/EPs and five critically acclaimed albums, Simz’ music documents her story, her journey, her becoming – and in turn, her generation. 2021’s Mercury Music Prize-winning record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert catapulted Simz, landing in the top 5 of the Official Album chart, followed 2022’s surprise drop of NO THANK YOU, a left-field turn which was deeply honest and utterly propulsive. 2023 saw Simz continue to carve her own lane as an acclaimed actor, returning in the final series of the Netflix drama series Top Boy, and play her biggest UK, European, and US live shows to date, to a rapturous reception and 5-star reviews. Little Simz continues to level up and “Drop 7” is just the next puzzle piece. Listen to Drop 7 above and stay tuned for more from Little Simz coming soon.

15. Nardo Wick ft. Sexyy Red – Somethin’ Source:Nardo Wick Breakout Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returns with his new single “Somethin’” featuring Sexyy Red via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records – click here to listen. Directed by Ndoh and shot in Atlanta, the visual, which comes out at 12pm ET, portrays the unfiltered lifestyle of Nardo and Sexxy Red. Just ahead of his new single with Sexyy Red, Nardo dropped his new freestyle and music video, “Wickstyle” earlier this week. LISTEN TO “SOMETHIN’” FEATURING SEXYY RED: https://nardowick.lnk.to/somethin Last year, Nardo dropped his single, “Hot Boy” featuring Lil Baby where the two can be heard rapping about being hot boys and having a fast lifestyle. Within about two years, Nardo Wick has exploded onto the rap scene and racked up accolade after accolade. His hit single “Who Want Smoke?” officially dropped at the start of 2021 and since then, has been RIAA-certified Gold. Following up the rise of “Who Want Smoke?”, Nardo’s released a slew of successful tracks including “Shhh”, “Pull Up” and “I Be Chillin” before releasing the alternative version of “Who Want Smoke??” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo, which is now 3X Platinum. The new version of Nardo’s hit single debuted at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the official video trended on YouTube for weeks to follow. Ending 2021 on a high note, Nardo released his now Platinum debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? and it landed in the top 20 (#19) on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the fifth largest debut of 2021. In 2022, Nardo was inducted into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class and went on his first-ever tour, Who Is Nardo Wick?: The Tour. That same year he also released Who Is Nardo Wick ?? (Deluxe) which included new tracks such as “Krazy Krazy,” “Riot,” “G Nikes” featuring Polo G and features from major artists such as The Kid LAROI, Latto, and Lakeyah. In addition to his own music, he’s been a feature on singles for artists like DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Skillibeng and more as well as being featured on film soundtracks for Judas And The Black Messiah and ELVIS. Nardo Wick is your favorite rapper’s rapper – getting nods and co-signs from major artists within the rap space – while honing in on his unique dark, energetic sound that is unforgettable. Nardo is here stay and there’s more music on the way. Buy/Stream “Somethin’” featuring Sexyy Red: Multi: https://nardowick.lnk.to/somethin

16. Dawda – Wine Source:Dawda Music Following on from his massive ‘Chocola’ collaboration with Mohombi and Bayanni just a few months ago, which has amassed over a million plays online, and garnered support from the likes of Trace TV, Deezer, TV5MONDE, Spotify, and Apple Music, Dubai-based Gambian Senegalese singer, songwriter, and producer DAWDA is excited to unveil his debut solo single titled ‘WINE’. Out on February 8 via trailblazing Dubai-based studio LPME Group, the infectious ‘Wine’ is the first single to be taken from Dawda’s highly anticipated forthcoming project that is set to be released in the summer. Written by Dawda, produced with Egyptian Swedish musician Aladdin Awad (Claydee, Dappy, SL, Leila AD), and mastered by Grammy Award nominated audio engineer Dave Kutch, who has also worked with Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Beyoncé, among others, ‘Wine’ is a glorious blend of afrobeats, R&B, pop, and dancehall music, fused together to near perfection. Inspired by the Jamaican dance ‘dutty wine’, the track is a seductive offering driven by lush synths, percussion, and bass guitar arrangements, which sees Dawda waxing lyrical and enamoured by his leading lady’s dance moves. Having already cut his teeth as a consummate songwriter for the likes of Snoh Aalegra, Iyaz, Ashley Tisdale, and Sean Kingston, Dawda is stepping into the limelight as a lead artist in his own right this year. Gifted with a musical prowess and passion for creating transcendent sonic experiences, the exceptional musician and producer is travelling a musical journey that is deeply rooted in his African heritage. Highly recommended if you like the afrofusion sounds of Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, or Fireboy DML, Dawda is one to watch in the afrobeats landscape in 2024. Raised in Sweden and now living in the United Arab Emirates, Dawda’s musical influences range from Mbalax originating out of his home countries Gambia and Senegal; to afrobeats and amapiano from Nigeria and South Africa; to contemporary R&B and pop music. This eclectic inspiration is reflected in his debut solo single ‘Wine’, and will set the sonic foundation for his forthcoming debut EP coming in the summer. Dawda’s unique musical style seamlessly marries the rhythms of afrobeats with the soulfulness of R&B, and the allure of pop, creating an innovative sound that will resonate across continents.

17. d4vd – Withering Source:d4vd 18-year-old superstar d4vd unveils his first release of 2024, a two-pack single titled “Withering” which features two brand new tracks – “Leave Her” and “2016.” Stream/download the songs HERE and watch the accompanying “Leave Her” visualizer HERE and “2016” visualizer HERE. “Leave Her” is an upbeat yet wistful reflection on the glamorization of relationships. d4vd croons about being in love with someone who doesn’t feel as strongly over a guitar loop dripping with reverb and a rock-inspired drum beat. Meanwhile, “2016” sees d4vd lean even further into his pop-rock sensibilities. The nostalgic track encapsulates the feeling of growing up and longing for simpler times as d4vd considers who he was eight years ago, singing over a powerful electric guitar hook: “I’m not the same kid I was in 2016.” On “Leave Her,” d4vd shares, “[‘Leave Her’] is based on a friend’s relationship and how I saw it turn out. It touches on the imbalance of love in their relationship and how he loved her way more than she loved him, resulting in him ultimately leaving her. I’m excited to be sharing this song with the world because I feel like a lot of people are experiencing this in their relationships just because of how over glamorized relationships are made out to be nowadays, and how people think everything has to be perfect for it to work out.” On “2016,” d4vd elaborates, “‘2016’ is a song that I wrote to take a little break from my subconsciously relationship driven songwriting habit. In my generation, 2016 is regarded in culture as one of the best years in the last decade because of the trends, technology, and overall vibe of that year. So I wanted to write something that reflected how grungy and gritty growing up feels – from the punk rock instrumentation, to the unique vocal approach that I took on the track. Something that felt nostalgic to the early 2000s but still felt new and fun.” d4vd has currently embarked on an Australian leg of dates. This summer, d4vd will bring his electric live set to highly acclaimed festivals including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling, with additional tour dates to follow.

18. Ndotspinalot – Chill Source:NDOTSPINALOT Bronx breakout Ndotspinalot releases the laidback new single “Chill,” via Priority Records. Listen HERE. Though it features the young rapper’s signature breakneck delivery, the track lives up to its title with a mellow, easygoing atmosphere. That tone is reflected in the video, which finds the rising artist in a romantic mood going shopping with his partner. Watch it HERE. “I think she the one,” Ndot begins over a pulsing bass beat, ethereal synths, and infectious snapping. “She count my racks, she rolling my blunt.” From there, he boasts about his generosity and highflying lifestyle. “Trips, Louis, Chanel, Fenty — whatever you want.” The track manages to be a fun, loving detour while not sacrificing the hitmaker’s edge. In the accompanying music video, Ndot and his lady explore a boutique clothing store as he delivers his bars. In every locale, Ndotspinalot’s effortless charm and charisma is on full display. The video made its broadcast premier on the Paramount Times Square billboards, BET Jams + BET Hip Hop. “Chill” is the rapper’s first single since the release of the rapid-fire track “Don’t Lack” with Miyaa V. That was preceded by the epic single “SPINALOT,” another showcase of the artist’s flow and raw talent. Prior to signing with Priority Records, he put up big numbers as an indie artist with viral hits like “RPT,” “2 Twin Glocks,” and “Bestie,” which has racked up 13.3 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 6.3 million YouTube views.

19. WanMor – Baby Source:WanMor Tipped for a massive 2024 as R&B’s hottest group, WanMor returns with a brand-new single entitled “Baby” out today via Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc. and 300 Entertainment. Listen HERE! Produced by Hitmaka [Big Sean, Chris Brown] and The Breed [Anderson .Paak], the track’s smooth soundscape hinges on a mesmerizing synth loop and head-nodding beat. Against this backdrop, the members trade heartfelt vocals back-and-forth, alternating between towering high register and smooth crooning. Emotion practically overflows from the chantable chorus, “Baby, you know I’m so proud of you, I keep it a hundred with you.” Each move has put them one step closer, notching a nomination in the category of “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Awards and nominations for “Best New Artist” & “Best Group” at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards. Closing out a busy 2023 with “Please Don’t Go” produced by Mary J. Blige. Last year, WanMor soared with the self-titled debut, WanMor EP. Their single “Mine (Remix)” generated millions of views and streams, and they continued to turn heads. The group spoke to BET in-depth about their ascent, and the outlet predicted, “In 2023, the sky’s the limit for WanMor.” Additionally, they made their GRAMMY® Awards debut, teaming up with the legendary Stevie Wonder to perform “The Way You Do The Things You Do”, originally by The Temptations as part of the Motown Anniversary Tribute. Essence hailed it as “captivating.” Stay tuned for a whole lot more from WanMor soon.

20. Lindsey Lomis – Long Way Down Source:Lindsey Lomis Lindsey Lomis, 21-year-old singer, songwriter and experimental pop star announced highly-anticipated new EP, Handle With Care, due March 29th. Along with the announcement, Lomis released another guitar-packed pop jam, “Long Way Down.” Hinting at Lomis’ alt-rock influences with earworm vocal trills, “Long Way Down” is a perfect sample of Lomis’ witty lyricism and undeniable charisma. Taking off the mask of coolness and embracing the double-edge sword of capital-L love, “Long Way Down” is the perfect intro to Handle With Care: it lends a microscope to Lindsey’s heart. Listen to “Long Way Down” HERE

Watch visualizer HERE

Presave Handle With Care HERE “Handle With Care is the full perspective of who I am now,” says Lomis regarding the upcoming EP, “I really pinpointed a sound that is so individual but at the same time is made up from so many different genres and inspirations. It really expresses a sound that I’ve been trying to nail for a decade at this point. It’s just so me, 100% through and through.” Handle With Care is not your typical love story–or is it? Lomis’ newest EP comes on the heels of 2023’s Universe. On Universe, Lomis was fighting the pull of new love, convinced that if she let it in she’d only mess it up; now, on Handle With Care, she’s learning how to trust the other person as well as herself. While her songwriting across both releases is bare and diaristic, it’s also imbued with the lightness that comes from letting her full personality beam. Combined with Lomis’s sophisticated musical instincts, honed on everything from alt-rock to nu-jazz, this is coming-of-age pop at its very best. On each track, Lindsey samples whirlwind vocal runs, virtuosic guitar grooves and innovative modern pop production. Handle With Care, Lomis’s first self-released record in five years, represents the newest chapter in her life. Having moved to LA to be closer to a like-minded music community, she’s exploring that first taste of real adulthood. “It’s my first big change in life, moving to another city and falling in love with somebody and having all these new experiences. I learn something new about myself every day, and that creates a million more things to write about,” Lomis says. “That’s my current obsession — writing out everything I’m feeling, just because there is so much.” Produced with the songwriting and production duo KOLE and Ariza, the EP reveals the pop wonderland with the teasingly honest guitar-packed jam “Long Way Down,” ascending to the slick & groovy hypnotizing dreamscapes of “Stalker” and “Handle With Care,” only to land on another intuitive highlight with “Outta Sight (On My Mind).” To honor her most dedicated fans, who followed Lindsey’s journey on the road throughout her first headline tour, the EP intentionally ends with a long time live-favorite ballad, “Sick.” Lomis is living out her dream and has come a long way from the childhood days when she used to queue in line for shows and drive across the country with her parents for concerts and Grammy camp. In 2020, her signing with the late A&R legend Busbee at Warner Records officially launched her career at the prime age of 17. Since then, she released a series of EPs including 2022’s Daydreaming and most recently, Universe, which achieved considerable critical acclaim from Teen Vogue to American Songwriter. Fans are quickly drawn to her unique take on folk, rock, and jazz, which she elegantly blends into extraordinary modern pop. From her recent social media music covers, SZA and Tate McRae joined Lomis’ long list of musician fans including the likes of Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Bruno Major, The Brook & The Bluff, JoJo and Joshua Bassett. Perhaps the biggest news besides Handle With Care, her first independently released EP, would be the upcoming Jacob Collier collaborations. Jacob Collier recently announced the official tracklist of his upcoming album including a collaboration with Lindsey Lomis, “Cinnamon Crush,” among other features on the album ranging from Brandi Carlile to Tori Kelly to John Mayer & more. Throughout 2024, she’ll be heading out on tour as part of Jacob Collier’s band, a new frontier that’s bound to fling open doors for her. It’s clear that this is just the start of a huge year for Lindsey Lomis, and there’s nothing fragile about her star power.

21. Big Homiie G ft. Rob49 – Back From That Source:Big Homiie Hip-hop artist Big Homiie G released his new single “Back From That” ft. Rob49, which is currently available to stream HERE via N Less Entertainment/Connect Music. In “Back From That,” the Memphis native asserts his status in the streets and the principles he lives by. He is unfazed by his enemies, while confidently speaking on the facts with lyrics like “why you lie like we just chopped it, I don’t even talk like that” and “oh they say they talk to me, too much cap on that.” The New Orleans native Rob49 cosigns this while bringing his own high energy drill flair. “Back From That” ft. Rob49 is the third single to be released from his forthcoming project, “$elf Made $elf Paid,” after he dropped “Blowing Money Fast” and “On A Jet,”. He has so far delivered a mix of hard-hitting beats and flex-worthy lyrics, solidifying his position in the streets and his growth in the rap game. His upcoming album, “$elf Made $elf Paid,” will mark G’s third album since he dropped his deluxe version of his project “Speak Up G” with features from BIG30 and KCarbon. “Speak Up G” originally dropped the ending of 2022 and featured collaborations from EST Gee, Finesse2Tymes and Real Boston Richey. The N Less Entertainment signee has continued his momentum after releasing a stream of fiery singles like “No Adlibs,” “No Hook” and “Us” alongside YTB FATT. G originally started his music career as part of a group with Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta before they parted ways to focus on their individual, solo artistry. He eventually went to release his “Big Homiie Status 2” project in 2020 that included features from Pooh Shiesty, Fredo Bang, BIG30 and others. As you may know, G is signed to NBA legend Zach Randolph’s NLess Entertainment record label that boasts a promising roster with fellow labelmates Moneybagg Yo, BIG30, Dee Mula, Fredo Ruthless and more.

23. Erick Sermon ft. Salt-N-Pepa – Back 2 The Party Source:Erick Sermon The Green-Eyed Bandit, Erick Sermon from the legendary group EPMD, returns today with the first single from his forthcoming album “Dynamic Duos”. “Back 2 The Party” features the iconic hip hop duo Salt-N-Pepa, and is the perfect track to kick off your weekend with. “Back 2 The Party” marks a new chapter in the storied career of Erick Sermon, reaffirming his status as a trailblazer as both an artist, and producer in the music industry. With its infectious topline and undeniable energy, “Back 2 The Party” is destined to become an instant favorite. It is a testament to the timeless appeal of both Erick and Salt-N-Pepa, showcasing Erick’s ability to craft infectious beats and memorable lyrics that resonate with audiences of all generations. “Dynamic Duos” is going to be a culmination of artists that Erick has worked with throughout his illustrious career as an artist and producer. Fans can expect records on the project with Method Man, Redman, Mobb Deep, Salt-N-Pepa, MOP, and more! Distribution will be through Sparta+ under 300 Entertainment with no release date slated yet. Erick shares, “The idea of the Dynamic Duos album started by putting together artists from my era that people forgot about. Before the recognition that hip-hop’s 50th anniversary brought to my era, I wanted to put something special together.”

24. Chenayder – For One Last Time Source:chenayder Chenayder is coming off a breakout 2023 that put the 17-year-old high schooler on the map, and she returns today to share her new single “For One Last Time.” Her sound is defined by a refreshing blend of 60’s girl group-inspired soulful vocals and adrenaline-inducing breakbeats that would be at home on a Goldie track. “For One Last Time” embodies this combination of nostalgia and futurism that makes her stand out from the pack. The new single arrives with an accompanying Legit Looks-directed video which frames Chenayder’s blissful disposition with playful imagery, mirroring the flirty, bouncy single. As Chenayder utilized hall passes to discreetly slip away to the restroom and capture TikTok renditions of her songs, her stardom soared over the past year. The then-sophomore student garnered recognition from self-proclaimed idols such as Tyler, The Creator, and received invitations to studios from notable artists Smino and Mavi. May 2023 saw the release of her debut EP Blue Oblivion, which includes the track “Strawberry Perfume” and was followed up with her stand-alone single “Goodbye.” Both of the aforementioned songs earned support from influential playlists like Spotify’s Pollen, R&B Weekly, Indie Frequency, On Repeat, and Vanguard. These early testaments to Chenayder’s talent hint at the undeniable potential of the budding Haitian-American artist who is balancing her studies with her burgeoning music career. Watch the video for “For One Last Time” below, and stay tuned for more from Chenayder coming very soon.