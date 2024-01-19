Lil Wayne, Rob49 & Muni Long Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jan 15 – Jan 19):

1. Krown Vic ft. KP Skywalka – Business Is Business Source:Krown Vic VA rap authority Krown Vic (@ KrownVic_ ) time travels back to the present after spending time in the “ 80’s ” for the release of his new Kidd Slopes -produced single “ Business Is Business .” Laced with a feature from DC’s own KP Skywalka (@ KPSKYWALKA ), the timely track is accompanied by the N ateShotDat -filmed visual which captures the pair trading bars at Safehouse Studios in Maryland.

Vic is a DMV-based rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V. ‘s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who directly influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Press play on the Devinsxtudios-directed music video for “Business Is Business” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice after the jump via United Masters! Speaking on how the collaboration came about in an exclusive statement to #MCA the Firm Records frontman explains:

“The song was created ’cause all my little homies saw me in the studio with other popular artists from our region like Big Flock, Lil Dude, and Paco Panama so they asked me when I was gonna do a joint with KP. I wasn’t sure who he was and that’s when the asks turned to demands like you tripping and should know who he is. I looked into him and loved everything he represents as far as DMV culture is concerned; also, the music was cranking. I called my producer Slopes to get him in the studio and he put it together. We made the song and shot the video the same day.”

2. Muni Long – Made For Me Source:Muni Long



Produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox, “Made For Me”follows in the footsteps of mega hit “Hrs & Hrs” and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio solidifying her staying power at the top of the charts.



Taking on themes of A.I. in 21st century dating, Muni teamed up with directors Des Gray and Trinidad James to deliver her boldest visual to date. Assuming the role of a not-so-mad scientist, Muni makes plans to design the perfect man, appropriately describing him as “Made For Me.” Her character finds the ingredients in co-star, fellow singer/actor Luke James, but he’s unfortunately committed…which doesn’t stop her.



Muni commented, “I wanted to have fun with this video and really think outside of the box. It’s my little nod to A.I. mixed with Frankenstein. If you want to find the perfect person in a limited dating pool, you might just have to create them! It’s only science fiction for now but with how fast technology is changing could this be our reality someday?”



In the fall, Muni lit up the stage at the Soul Train Awards with a show stopping performance of “Made For Me”accompanied by a stunning group of choir vocalists. Watch



Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!



3. AKTHESAVIOR & sagun ft. Pink Siifu – Humble Source:AKTHESAVIOR Hip-hop artist AKTHESAVIOR and lo-fi producer sagun have officially announced their forthcoming joint album u r not alone, releasing on March 22, 2024 via Platoon. Featuring an array of guest collaborators – from Pink Siifu to Mick Jenkins, Erick The Architect, A$AP Twelvyy, Jaws of Love (Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives), and Azizi Gibson – the project meditates on self-actualization and the search for community within a social landscape that feels increasingly disconnected; distilled within fourteen tracks that collide the worlds of rap and lo-fi. “To us, ‘u r not alone’ is a message of solidarity. As humans, we’re all unique individuals, yet we all go through similar experiences and can help each other by spreading love and being more open and united,” says AK about the record. “In this fast-paced society that we’ve created for ourselves, we tend to lose connection to the fundamental things that make us feel whole. Community, knowing your self worth, treating others with kindness, making mistakes and learning from them. This album is meant to bring those things back into view as a reminder of what truly holds value in life.” Alongside the announcement of u r not alone, AK & sagun have released their new single “Humble feat. Pink Siifu” today. A track about staying grounded and remembering where you came from, “Humble” serves up the duo’s third and latest taste of the album, having been preceded by “No Scars” and “Tetsuo’s Ways.” The latter of which, a collaboration with Mick Jenkins, draws inspiration from the cyberpunk anime film Akira as a parallel for a specific life experience: witnessing how the taste of power can corrupt a friendship. Together, “No Scars” and “Tetsuo’s Ways” have caught the eyes of The FADER, Rolling Stone, FLOOD Magazine, Ones To Watch, COLORS, Cabbages and landed coveted placements on Apple Music (Flowetry, New in Hip-Hop), Spotify (New Joints), Amazon Music (PRSM, Breakthrough Hip-Hop) and TIDAL (Mellow Vibes, Hip-Hop Tranquilo) upon their releases. Pre-save u r not alone now here. From rap to lo-fi, to the thousands of miles between AK & sagun’s respective homes of Brooklyn and Nepal, u r not alone is a world-bridging album. Finding common ground over things like anime and the inspiration they draw from the natural world, the duo bonded and collaborated via FaceTime from opposite ends of the planet before eventually relocating to Los Angeles and meeting in-person for the first time this year. Since the formation of The Underachievers with collaborator Issa Gold in 2011, AKTHESAVIOR has built a name for himself with a distinct brand of self-reflective lyricism and sonics inspired by psychedelia and New York hip-hop of the 90s. For over a decade, he’s delivered a consistent output albums and collaborations; including 2019’s Beast Coast album, Escape From New York, which included other powerhouse artists such as Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies. Launching his solo career with his debut mixtape Blessings in the Grey, AK has racked up 30+ million streams. Now on the heels of a sold-out 2022 tour with Erick the Architect, AK is currently out on a North American tour with Flatbush Zombies through December 2023. Clocking in over 500+ million streams worldwide with several RIAA Gold-Certified records to his name, sagun has been an enigmatic linchpin of the lo-fi music scene since first emerging over six years ago with his debut song “I’ll Keep You Safe” featuring Shiloh Dynasty. Working with artists such as Pink Sweat$, Kali Claire, SYML and more, sagun translates the beauty of his surroundings into production while bringing out the best of his collaborators. Most recently, he contributed his producing and songwriting prowess to “wherever u r,” the buzzing new single from UMI and V of BTS that took the #1 global spot on iTunes in 24 hours, landed in the top 5 on Spotify’s ‘New Music Friday’, was among the Top 5 Selling Songs on Billboard Charts, and has clocked over 20 million streams to-date.

4. Iman Nunez – I Got Time Source:Iman Nunez Yonkers emcee Iman Nunez is delighted to announce the release of his latest single, “I Got Time,” produced by Camp Audio. Iman gets straight to the point in the two-minute song. He uses that time to get things off his chest, such as his current status in music and assessing who’s around him. Iman raps, “Too many debts with some people that ain’t never really been ‘bout it. Too busy watching my pockets with hoes they can see how I really just got it. Doubled up profits, no sweat, it’s just time to stop calling my phone, no I don’t got it… Got the appeal, the moment’s been real, I just got up out of the deal. I run it back, and I double my stacks and laughing to the bank… Camp Audio comprises three producers: @levygrey, @lifeofthom & @jamesburnsbeats on Instagram. “I Got Time” was mixed by @mike_kuz. @bthevisionary & @drehartwell made the cover art. Iman Nunez can be found on Instagram @imannunez Video to follow in a few weeks!

5. HEDEGAARD, Matt Hawk & CANCUN? – OneHundred Source:HEDEGAARD Danish artists HEDEGAARD, Matt Hawk, and Bronx-raised CANCUN? (but also based out of Denmark) team up for their new track “OneHundred,” a perfect representation of their signature genre – “car music,” out now on HEDEGAARD’s label of the same name – OneHundred, operating under mighty Spinnin’ Records. As the forerunners of the “car music” movement, the three artists expertly blend electronic and rap/hip hop at around 100 BPM (lending both the track and its corresponding label their names) to make for the perfectly suitable music to – you guessed it – being played at max volume on your car stereo, getting you pumped up for your workout, as well as setting the mood perfectly in your favorite nightclub during the weekend. “OneHundred” packs a multifaceted punch with its ominous background chorals, rap vocals, and a deep bassline. The new single is accompanied by the label’s “Car Music Vol. 1” compilation, which features some of earlier “car music” bangers such as HEDEGAARD’s previous “INFERNO” and “Ratchets,” Matt Hawk’s “GANG GANG” and CANCUN? ‘s “Jiggy,” to name a few, showcasing what “car music” is about. “For me, the perfect cocktail is when friendship and music meet in a song. Our styles as individual artists are very close, so it was a smooth ride working together on ‘OneHundred.’” – HEDEGAARD “Making ‘OneHundred’ made me feel charged in every cell. That beat moves forward like hell on wheels, and the sound captures the very essence and enormous power of this unique group of people. OneHundred is a lot more than just a title or a label’s name; It has become an unstoppable movement that I am incredibly proud to be part of. Creating the song with HEDEGAARD and Matt Hawk in the studio felt like we were making a movie. The energy jumping from their fingers on a piano, creating the haunting chords and choir chops blasting out of the speakers, made my job easy, doing the topline. In every aspect of the song, it felt like we were elevating each other through sonic power.” – CANCUN? “It is a huge privilege to create music with such amazing artists — and great friends at the same time. Our minds are so aligned in our style of music, and we complement each other so well that everything comes together very easily.” – Matt Hawk

6. Turbo & Gunna – Bachelor Source:Turbo The Great GRAMMY Award-nominated and Diamond-certified powerhouse producer Turbo reveals the music video for his Billboard-charting debut single “Bachelor” featuring multi-platinum superstar Gunna. The track is available now via 300 Entertainment. Directed by visionary Spike Jordan, the cinematic visual puts its own spin on The Bachelor. Gunna romances a cohort of leading ladies from a bevy of classic 21st century hip-hop videos, namely KD Aubert (Fabolous “Into You”), Rosa Acosta (Drake “Best I Ever Had”), Eboni Jackson (50 Cent “Wanksta”), LaNisha Cole (Pharrell “Frontin”), Esther Baxter (Petey Pablo “Freek-A-Leek”), Tammy Torres (Lil Wayne “Mrs. Officer”), Bria Myles (Twista “Girl Tonite”) and Sasha Lee (David Banner “Play”). Between sweeping shots of a modern mansion, hot tub, and chef’s kitchen, the camera focuses on Turbo as he plays piano in the rain accompanied by a ballet dancer and Gunna on the mic. Built around a piano-laden sample of James Blake’s “Do You Ever,” Turbo’s instantly recognizable production on “Bachelor” sets the tone with a distinct 808 bounce and skittering electronics. The song earned the South Fulton, Georgia native his first Billboard chart position as a solo artist, debuting at No. 40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with 3.6 million US streams in its first week. Most recently, Turbo cooked up six tracks from Gunna’s critically acclaimed 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, including the lead single “bread & butter.” Of course, the success only extended his now-legendary run with the rap superstar. It began when Turbo served as executive producer for the multiplatinum blockbuster collaborative mixtape Drip Harder by Lil Baby and Gunna. He notably produced the Diamond-certified “Drip Too Hard” as well as the platinum “Never Recover” with Drake and “Close Friends.” His growing catalog also encompasses “Wunna” by Gunna, “YOSEMITE” by Travis Scott, NAV, and Gunna, and “3 Headed Snake” by Young Thug and Gunna, among others.

7. Pardison Fontaine – Shake Sum Source:Pardison Fontaine GRAMMY-Award winning songwriter/artist Pardison Fontaine unveils the official video for his single “Shake Sum,” from his new EP ‘SEXT8PE.’ Taking inspiration from the lyrics, “Every night I’m in your city, it’s a great one, Baby, I don’t make the rules but let’s break some,” the lighthearted video directed by Sage English captures Pardi and his friends living their best lives, from racing cars to sipping drinks in a party bus en route to bowling. The video encapsulates the essence of pure fun. ‘SEXT8PE’is Pardi’s first new body of work since 2019’s ‘Under8ed’ which includes his RIAA Platinum-certified single “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B, the single landed at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #19 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. ‘SEXT8PE’ was put together with the help of producers including DJ SwanQo, Buddah Blessed This Beat, OG Parker,and Romano, and includes a guest feature from Sexxy Redon wild single “Sexxy & Conceited”, which has quickly become a fan favorite.

8. Jelani Aryeh – I’m In Love Source:Jelani Aryeh Rising alt star, 23 year-old San Diego native, Jelani Aryeh is embarking on what looks to be a landmark new year with today’s release of his highly anticipated first single and visual, “I’m In Love.” off his upcoming sophomore LP, expected Summer 2024. The melodic fresh track is distinctly Aryeh, incorporating his genre bending mixture of alt, pop and indie rock elements. The accompanying official music video directed by Silken Weinberg is a fascinating abstraction of love as a chemical reaction, offering his growing fan base insight into Jelani’s visual world, a place where internal and external emotional atmospheres collide, rooted in a creative ambience that is both nostalgic yet futuristic in the same space. Of the single Aryeh comments, “Musically, it reminds me of a Katy Perry song, but with a black dude singing,” he laughs. “I was thinking of how to fuse mid-00s pop with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah sound. Lyrically, I have this weird obsessiveness around relationships. I fall in love with the idea of a person more than the actual person in front of me. It clouds the relationship and how I interact.” Today’s exciting release marks a new chapter for the multimillion streaming rising star as fans eagerly await Aryeh’s familiar mixture of alternative, post-punk & pop melodies through his own unique lens. The Filipino African American Aryeh has become synonymous with crafted timeless songs that evoke emotional depth beyond his 23yrs. With over +100M in global streams, Aryeh has had a string of hits including the standouts; “Stella Brown”, “Marigold” and “From These Heights”. In 2021 Jelani Aryeh’s debut I’ve Got Some Living To Do **was released to widespread acclaim. An incredible live performer, Jelani has since played sold out shows, graced festival stages & toured with Maggie Rogers, Remi Wolf & Hippo Campus – all while quietly perfecting his sophomore effort. “I’m In Love” represents his first drop off his forthcoming project arriving May 2024.

9. Calabasas – Goin, Goin, Gone Source:Calabasas Calabasas, the Los Angeles-based duo of Franskiiz and Watrcup, are speeding like a cannonball on “Goin, Goin, Gone” their brand new single available at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. “Goin, Goin, Gone” is the latest track from the upcoming new project from Calabasas slated for release this year.



“Goin, Goin, Gone for us is about that ‘look in the mirror after you’ve had one too many’ type feelings. It’s about being able to cut through all the BS because we might be a little bit lit and we just wanna have a good time. We are here for a good time and if it’s not real then it’s on to the next.”



“Goin, Goin, Gone” is the follow-up to “The Good & The Bad” (November), and the “Touchdown” single + video released by Calabasas in October. Prior to its single release, “Touchdown” was already the subject of massive interest and excitement from Calabasas fans on TikTok, with nearly 2 million combined views of their acoustic version of the song. A special acoustic version of “Touchdown” was released on December 15th.



“‘Touchdown’ represents a new chapter for us sonically and in our lives,” commented the duo when the track first arrived. “It feels like we are ready to turn the page and take the next step with Calabasas to bring the fans something more evolved from what we’ve been. This is the first song where we feel like our chemistry is high­lighted to its best and we know it’s a great representation of who we are right now.”



When “‘The Good & The Bad’ was released a few weeks later, they described it as, “the first song we ever made as a duo. It’s been with us since the beginning of the Calabasas project so it feels a little bit more sentimental than most records. We struggled for a long time on whether we wanted to drop it or not but it feels good to be getting it out there. We want the world to hear it.”



“Touchdown” followed up “Hello” (June), a yearning orchestral plea for young love by Calabasas – “I really really want to get to know her” – that was featured prominently in Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken, the heartfelt action comedy from DreamWorks Anima­tion. The film starred the voices of Lana Condor, Jaboukie Young-White, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda, Annie Murphy, and more.



Earlier last year, Calabasas joined 5 billion-streaming bilingual, multi­cultural, next gen pop singer Trinidad Cardona for “Gentle.” The track, said Calabasas, “represents everything we are going through right now, just not trying to force anything. Letting things come to us naturally. The session with Trinidad was exactly that, just free flowing, and felt right from the very beginning.”

10. SAHXL – TTUP Source:SAHXL

11. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE ft. Offset & Warren Hue – Slopes Source:88rising Continuing their unstoppable run of genre-blurring releases, new music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE unveil their latest single, “SLOPES,” featuring Indonesian rapper Warren Hue and Offset. Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, “SLOPES” is another hip-hop-heavy gem from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s anticipated debut project, set for release this year. Pairing 88rising artist Warren Hue with Migos member and trap veteran Offset, “SLOPES” is a confident and braggadocious track, with Hue and Offset passing triplet flows and boastful lyrics back and forth. The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project kicked off last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe”featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, melding the Toronto jazz outfit with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs signature styles. Alt singer-songwriter Eyedress was tapped for the second single, “rUN tHE FaDE,” earlier this month, a shoegaze-influenced record accompanied by a trippy music video with a guest cameo from Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). Last week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released “LiGhT rAiLs” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, an infectious record produced by redveilwith hard-hitting bars and a bouncing beat, praised by UPROXX as “electric.” A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, stay tuned for more information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

12. Fredo Bang – Yes, I’m Sad Source:Fredo Bang Platinum-certified Baton Rouge, LA rap phenomenon Fredo Bang returns with his new album, Yes, I’m Sad, available now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



This 14-track body of work illustrates Fredo’s evolution. The opener and title track “Yes, I’m Sad” cuts deep as his introspective bars weigh heavy on warbling synths and cinematic piano. Holding nothing back, he makes a stark confession, “I know it’s hard to tell, but baby yes, I’m sad.” Elsewhere, he reteams with fellow Baton Rouge heavy-hitter Kevin Gates on “Ring Ring.” Lively guitar writhes around tense 808s as Fredo and Gates lock into a braggadocios back and forth. He links up with none other than Rick Ross on “Brand New AP” where triumphant horns blare in the direction of an anthemic chorus. Of course, Rozay pulls up with a scorching and sizzling verse. The trip concludes with the powerful “Gangsta’s Prayer.” Fredo reflects on his trials and tribulations with a deft lyrical showcase. Piano mesmerizes, while he issues one final promise, “I can’t give no pass to that.”



He paved the way for YES, I’M SAD with “Come Thru.”HotNewHipHop praised how “Fredo has another lane he can tap into,” and XXL named it one of “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.”



The project also notably includes the fan favorite “Sideways” [with NLE Choppa], which amassed over 3 million streams and counting.



Yes, I’m Sad stands out as his most emotional and engaging project yet. You’ll hear his pain. You’ll hear his truth. You’ll hear Fredo Bang.



13. Andra Day – Where Do We Go Source:Andra Day Multi-platinum soul singer, Grammy winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day makes a triumphant return with the spine-tingling new single “Where Do We Go” via Warner Records. Dreamy and captivating, the slow-burning R&B love song perfectly captures the artist’s powerful vocals and soulful delivery. It introduces Day’s long-awaited third album Cassandra, which will arrive this spring. “But where do we go?” she muses amidst bluesy guitar and sleepy bass. “Just passing through your neighborhood” Later, the R&B hitmaker adds: “I see love inside your brown eyes, listening to new sky. Is everything an absolute, babe? Do we absolutely have to say goodbye? You’re all I want.” Confident and measured, the emotional track finds Day at the peak of her powers, delivering a soul standard for the ages. 2024 promises to be another blockbuster year for Day with new music, new movies, and an upcoming appearance at Super Bowl LVIII, where she will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” It comes on the heels of her recent Golden Globe appearance alongside Jon Batiste and a performance at the Formula 1 Opening Ceremony — just one of the truly unique stages Day has graced, also including the U.S. Open, the National DNC, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Grammy Awards and many more. “Where Do We Go” is the first new music from Day since the release of the soundtrack to The United States vs. Billie Holiday in 2021. She was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award for the role and received two Golden Globe awards and a Grammy award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Fans can expect a full LP on the horizon as she turns her attention to her forthcoming album Cassandra, her most personal body of work to date. Throughout her career, Andra Day has crafted music imbued with purpose and poise. Now, with “Where Do We Go,” she once again delivers a timeless anthem that exudes talent and true star power.

14. Slum Village – Request Source:OfficialSlumVillage While Slum Village’s lineup has experienced significant changes over the course of nearly three decades, OG member T3 and Grammy-nominated rapper/producer Young RJ have carried on the legacy of the seminal Rap group’s name over the course of 12 years. As the longest standing iteration of the group, their output consists of two mixtapes (2012’s Dirty Slums and 2013’s Dirty Slums 2), and two lauded albums between the years of 2013 and the second half of 2015 (Evolution and Yes!, respectively). At the tail end of their sold out European tour in April of last year, the duo announced their new album and teamed with the Bay’s Larry Juneand Detroit Soul OGs The Dramatics for the project’s lead single “Just Like You”. Today (1/19/2024), the album’s second single “Request” hit all major digital streaming platforms via Ne’Astra Music/Ingrooves. The new smooth and subdued Young RJ-produced track features chart-topping rapper/songwriter/producer and Big Seancollaborator Earlly Mac, and British Hip-Hop ensemble Abstract Orchestra. Stream/purchase “Request” here. FUN, Slum Village’s first new album in over eight years is due out in spring of this year. T3 and Young RJ are set to return to Europe for the FUN Since 92 Tour in April, shortly following the new album release. The duo will also be joined by Chris Rob and his live band for two nights next month at Blue Note in New York City, the week following J Dilla’s 50th birthday. More info and tickets are available here.

15. Marcus King – F*ck My Life Up Again Source:Marcus King Today Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin-produced song “F*ck My Life Up Again,” via American/Republic records. Listen to the song, HERE. Watch the visualizer video, HERE.

The new song marks a significant sonic shift for Marcus King, who has historically been hailed for his virtuosic guitar riffs and preternatural talent. But on “F*ck Up My Life Again,” King lets the spotlight shine on his deeply soulful and arresting vocals, perfectly enhanced with r&b percussion, shimmering organ, lush string arrangements and even a Marcus King guitar solo, though in true Rick Rubin experimental fashion, glitched up and played backwards. The hook is unshakeable, harkening timeless symphonic soul with a decidedly modern take. King lays his feelings bare, reflecting on his tendency to chase unhealthy codependent relationships.

On the song, King stated, “I was hesitant to record a song with such a foul word in it given my southern, Christian upbringing, but there were no other words I could find to capture the emotion I felt, the anger associated with missing someone you know is only going to bring you pain, missing a relationship that only hurts you, feeling hopeless to the point of wanting them to come back because the only thing worse than the co-dependent hell you created together is the profound loneliness you feel.”

King is a GRAMMY nominated fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who started playing guitar at 8 years old following in the footsteps of his guitarist Father and Grandpa. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. His solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.” In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next. He has been open about his challenges with mental health in his songs and throughout his career, and has launched various mental health initiatives, most recently a guitar auction collaboration with MusiCares.

16. Mark Wolf & Khalil – It Was OK Source:Release - Topic Mark Wolf and Khalil are two multitalented, dynamic artists who teamed up for Wolf’s true debut release – “It Was OK,” a sultry fusion of house music and R&B. Mark layers in an upbeat piano with glimmering melodies and a subtly dynamic bassline, which combines with Khalil’s emotive and soulful vocals for a track that feels at home on the radio, relaxing or even for a groovy moment in the club. “It Was OK” marks Wolf’s new beginning as an artist, though he experienced success back in 2021 with his single “Sticky” with Tank God, the producer of “Rockstar” by Post Malone. The track was released as a music video NFT and sold out the 30 editions in its campaign within a week. Wolf is stepping up in a massive way with this unique new release, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. “‘It Was OK’ started off as a simple piano part that sounded fun enough to play in a club. It wasn’t until I listened to “Unfazed” by Khalil and sampled his voice that the song came to life and became something I’m excited to share and sing along with. As a debut release, I want this song to set a precedent for my sound- fun, danceable, and full of musicality.” – Mark Wolf. “Mark did an amazing job creating a whole new experience sonically with ‘It Was OK’ it was a pleasure working with him and looking forward to many more in the future.” – Khalil.

17. Chikoruss – In 2 Deep Source:Chikoruss Primed for a breakout 2024, Montreal R&B phenom Chikoruss serves up a lush new song entitled “In 2 Deep,” his label debut single with 300 Entertainment. Throwing it back to the 2000’s, Chikoruss offers his fresh take over an upbeat bounce laced with head-nodding guitar and harmonious vocals. Regarding the track, Chikoruss shares, “’In 2 Deep’ is special to me because I made this song during my first trip to LA. It was the day I dropped my debut single ‘Body Language’. I was beaming off of the good energy from the release. I was working with one of my favorite engineers, Kai. It’s important to work with engineers who are on the same wavelength as me and can predict my style. Kai is great, because he’s able to essentially mix my vocals while I record. He helps me sound flawless, which gives me even more confidence when making music.” Chikoruss has quickly asserted himself as an entrancing and enigmatic musical sensation. At just 20-years-old, the Montreal-born singer, songwriter, and performer has already reeled in tens of millions of streams and views across the likes of his breakthrough “Body Language” and “No Luv” with Breez Kennedy. Catching the attention of superstars, Chiko opened for multi-platinum artist Bryson Tiller at his Toronto show in summer 2023. Chikoruss is crafting a signature sound with an elite cohort of producers and collaborators, culminating with a series of new singles dropping this Spring.

18. Joël Lobban – Millionth Time Source:JoelLobbanVEVO Today, alternative R&B artist Joël Lobban (FKA Joël) unveils the new song “Millionth Time” out now via Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company. The single arrives with a unique live session video available in colour on Youtube and in black and white on TikTok. LISTEN TO “MILLIONTH TIME” HERE

Joël shares, “I gotta lotta new music I wanna share this year, and lots of moments that I’ll never forget. I hope this song connects. Every time I listen to it, it takes me right back to that place and time and all the feelings.”

Co-produced by Joël’s long-time collaborator Colin Monroe (Drake, Kendrick Lamar) and producers Aidan Garrett Rodriguez (Lucky Daye, Remi Wolf) and M-Phazes (Jennifer Lopez, Marc. E Bassy), the guitar-led, R&B-infused track details the sad aftermath of a one-sided relationship and moving on after multiple attempts at trying to make it work. Joël’s lyricism and vocals deliver an emotional punch as he sings, “I gave you my time, for the millionth time. Save all the chat, I moved on I’m done trying. Girl, I don’t feel bad. I’m not finna give you this love. I should do you how you did me, but I ain’t tryna waste another millionth.” After establishing himself as an artist to watch with the release of his debut album GRUNGE GOSPEL in 2020, Joël garnered praise for his unique blend of experimental R&B and powerful vocal abilities. His musical style beautifully intertwines gospel influences from his upbringing as a pastor’s son with a nostalgic nod to 90’s era-rock, drawing inspiration from bands like Radiohead and Smashing Pumpkins. Taking a step back to refine his artistic vision for his next project, Joël released “Thinking About You” in 2023 and now “Millionth Time”, both tracks are an enticing preview of what’s to come on his highly anticipated EP, due for release on February 9. More to come from Joël in 2024.



19. Wyn Starks – Where Are The Giants Source:Wyn Starks Join Curb Records recording artist Wyn Starks on an emotionally charged journey with his latest single, “Where Are The Giants.” This inspiring melody explores the impact of absent parental figures and the quest for self-worth. Listen to the new single HERE. In Starks’ words, “This is my ‘Daddy Issues’ song. It tells the story of an absent father figure (or parent, etc.). It’s about learning how to be okay without and knowing their absence doesn’t relate to our self-worth.” Written by Starks and his longtime collaborator and producer Fred Williams, “Where Are The Giants” draws inspiration from musical icons like Leon Bridges, Prince, Whitney Houston, and Sam Smith. Wyn Starks skillfully crafts a musical narrative that resonates with listeners while continuing to establish his unique voice in contemporary, lyrical storytelling. Starks showcased the song during his ‘Who I Am’ tour last year, and it resonated with audiences who quickly formed a connection with the track. Since then, they have been eagerly inquiring about its release. Don’t miss the chance to experience the depth and soulful resonance of “Where Are The Giants” by Wyn Starks, a powerful testament to resilience and self-discovery—stream or purchase “Where Are The Giants” HERE. For more information, visit Wyn Starks Official Website.

20. jerry – Kept my heart for myself Source:jerry - Topic Gerard “Jerry” Long, co-founding member of Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All (OFWGKTA), today released the single track off his forthcoming album, Kept my heart for myself, available now on all streaming platforms. Jerry recently announced, via Instagram, that the upcoming 18-track album will drop on February 14th, 2024. Listen to Kept my heart for myself HERE. Kept my heart for myselfdelves deep into the themes of love, heartbreak and rebuilding that are symbolically expressed throughout the full project. The song’s lyrics are piercing, emotional, and grippingly-catchy all at the same time. This single follows the long awaited drop of Jerry’s first solo project as “Jerry”, 3-track EP lovemesooner, with accompanying scored short film released November 2023 and the 3-track EP piupiupiu,produced by Saya Gray, in December 2023.

21. Rob49 ft. Lil Wayne – Wassam Baby Source:ROB49 after weeks of teasing, Rob49drops his highly anticipated new single “Wassam Baby”with a surprise feature from fellow NOLA Legend and Grammy Award winning rapper Lil Wayne. Listen HERE via Rebel Music/Geffen Records.The single features Rob49 coming in hot with a rapidfire beat and braggadocious swagger talking about his ability to drive the ladies wild. Wayne joins with his infamous lighter flick, for a breakout verse with serious wordplay in typical Tunechi fashion. Watch HERE. “Wassam Baby” arrives after the long awaited release of Travis Scott’s “Topia Twins” Music Video ft Rob49 which dropped a few weeks prior. The single also follows another successful collaboration, “Mama” ft. Skilla Baby and Tay B, which has continued to go viral, the song having over 4 Million streams, and making the Top 20 added at urban radio nationwide, his first, as well as being in heavy rotation during HBCU Homecomings and locker rooms nationwide. The rising star has continued to bring the heat this fall as every rappers favorite rapper, from being featured on and brought out to perform on Travis Scott’s “Topia Twins,”to a surprise performance with Sexxy Red, and features on singles withNLE Choppa, Dess Dior, Fredo Bang, Mudbaby, and more. Additionally, he’s been on a HBCU performing at sold out Homecoming shows throughout the U.S. Earlier this summer Rob49 linked with Roddy Rich, Da Baby, G Herboand more on his critically acclaimed 4GOD II album which dropped in June, followed by 4GOD II Deluxe which dropped in August. Prior to that, Rob made waves with his 2022 mixtape Welcome to Vulture Island — a critically acclaimed project featuring Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby — to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. Now with “Mama,” Rob underlines his status as one of hip-hop’s hottest new talents.

22. Skrilla – Blahdahdahdahdah Source:Skrilla Starting the new year strong, Philly-based rapper Skrilla releases his new single, “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” today via Priority Records. You can listen to “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” HERE and watch the music video HERE. “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” serves as Skrilla’s second single under Priority Records, coming months after his first release, “Booted”. “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” relies on a slower beat that helps add a softer assist to Skrilla’s dynamic rap style. The track is supported by a music video that is produced and directed by Skrilla’s long-time collaborator Ish. With imagery that alludes to Skrilla as a person and his artistry as a rapper, the music video pairs beautifully as it shows his dynamic to come. “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” is only a tease of what’s to come from Skrilla, as he plans to release his mixtape, Underworld, this year to help listeners understand the dark but raw aura he brings to the music scene. Skrilla stems from Kensington which is located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Throughout the struggles of growing up, Skrilla channels it within his music which has helped him develop his sound and artistry as he addresses it throughout his songs. The upcoming rapper has also been seen with the likes of PNB Rock and Lil Uzi Vert, adding credibility to his artistry as he rises. With more to come, Skrilla will be a timeless and unforgettable artist for the next generation of music to come.