Big Sean, 6LACK & Joyner Lucas Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (March 18 – March 22):

1. RiTchie – Looping Source:RiTchie RiTchie, of Injury Reserve/By Storm, shares “Looping” the third single and music video taken from his debut solo album Triple Digits [112], out April 5th. The full-length album, which RiTchie explained as being a cathartic creative release from the expectations of Injury Reserve and By Storm music, is a canvas for his own musical experimentation. That freedom of self-expression is on full display on “Looping,” a formless single that opens with a verse and explodes into melody backed by production from Melik and an accompanying visual directed by Parker Corey. Following the album’s release, RiTchie will be kicking off his Triple Digits [112] tour beginning with a hometown show in Phoenix on April 11th. From there he will continue with performances in Toronto, Chicago, New York, Oakland, and Los Angeles before crossing the pond for the EU and UK leg of his headlining tour. Triple Digits [112] is a singular expression of RiTchie’s personality and the technically stellar raps he brought to his work as an integral part of his work with Injury Reserve/By Storm. Yet on his solo debut, he expands his palette to include both the experimental and crowd-pleasing, trunk-rattling music he admires from peers like Aminé, Papo2oo4, Tony Velour and others. Check out “Looping” above and stay tuned for more info on Triple Digits [112] from RiTchie coming soon.

2. Joyner Lucas – Not Now I’m Busy Source:Joyner Lucas Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas released his highly-anticipated sophomore studio album titled “Not Now I’m Busy,” that includes star-studded collaborations with Jelly Roll, DMX, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Twista, Logic, Symba, Conway the Machine and Nefertitti Avani and is currently available on all streaming platforms HERE. The 17-song album takes listeners on a musical journey that showcases Joyner’s powerful storytelling ability over mesmerizing beats. With “Three Little Pigs,” Joyner creatively uses his lyrics as a metaphor to describe the longstanding history of police violence against Black people across America. It also includes the newly-released collaboration with Jelly Roll for “Best For Me,” which shines a powerful message on the importance of supporting loved ones battling substance abuse and addiction and lends a voice to those suffering in silence. The song reached No. 2 on iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart and No. 6 on YouTube’s Trending for music. Not Now I’m Busy also includes Joyner’s previous releases from the past year, including “Sticks & Stones (feat. Conway The Machine),” “Seventeen,” “Broski,” “24 Hours to live,” “What’s That” and “Cut U Off (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again).” The new album showcases Joyner’s evolution as an individual and independent artist since dropping his last album, “ADHD,” in March 2020. The project debuted in the Top-10 of the Billboard 200, earned RIAA gold certification, and solidified his position as one of the industry’s most formidable rap talents. Joyner recently announced his “Not Now I’m Busy” headlining tour, which will be a 24-city trek that will kick off on May 11 in Minneapolis at Uptown Theater and will include special appearances from rappers Millyz and Dax. Tickets are currently available for purchase HERE.

3. Nemzzz – Do Not Disturb (Deluxe) Source:Nemzzz UK rapper Nemzzz has dropped his highly-anticipated debut mixtape, DO NOT DISTURB, (Deluxe) today. This 11-track tape marks Nemzzz’s most extensive release to date, delving into his upbringing and newfound fame. Breaking new ground, the mixtape is available in physical format on CD and cassette, a first for the Manchester artist. Nemzzz has gotten co-signs from Drake, Central Cee, iShowSpeed, and other US-based entertainers. The single “It’s Us” featuring rapper Lil Yachty, a standout from the deluxe offering, has also been released, offering a short but punchy track with cool 808s and keys. Nemzzz and Yachty trade verses, showcasing their great sonic chemistry and marking a return to form for Yachty. Yachty has voiced his support for Nemzzz, a particularly strong co-sign as Yachty has aligned himself with other rising talent such as Teezo Touchdown and LORENZ.OG. Opening with the late-night confession “REFLECTION,” Nemzzz delivers biting rhymes about the pitfalls of social media activism. The new single “ETA” features a collaboration with German rap heavyweight Luciano, with the duo trading bars over a siren-like beat and a video shot in Frankfurt during Nemzzz’s appearance at Luciano’s stadium show. Recent single “PTSD,” produced by frequent collaborator Zel, showcases a haunting vocal flip and a laid-back production, earning a co-sign from Central Cee. “L’S,” a shimmering, jazz-inflected track, received acclaim from The Observer, Fader, CRACK, and NME, garnering spins across BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra. Atmospheric cuts like “DOOM” and playful love song “STAR SIGN” add depth to the mixtape, while tracks like “NEED YOU” explore the ups and downs of toxic relationships. “DND,” the title track, details the challenges Nemzzz faced leading up to the project’s release. Rounding out the tape is “MONEY AND VIBES,” where Nemzzz brings a UK flavor to a flip of Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.” Nemzzz, shaped by his tough upbringing in Gorton, uses his music to reflect on experiences such as heartbreak, fake friends, financial literacy, finding one’s path, and managing mental health amid social media addiction. The rapper, an old head on young shoulders, offers relatability in a unique way, helping his young fans navigate growing pains. Following a successful 2023, which included his debut EP “Nemzzz Type Beat” and hit singles like “Therapy” and “8AM IN MANNY,” Nemzzz is gearing up for his second headline tour this Spring across the UK and Ireland. With sold-out dates already and performances at major festivals, including Glastonbury and Ibiza Rocks, Nemzzz continues to make waves in the rap scene. Since bursting onto the scene at 14, Nemzzz has steadily built buzz with over 180M combined streams in 2023, 9 Million TikTok views, and recognition from BBC Radio 1xtra, Amazon Music x Hunger Magazine, No Signal Class of ’23, MOBO Awards 2022 Best Newcomer Nominee, and accolades from Pitchfork, The Face, DAZED, The Guardian, HYPEBEAST, CLASH, Complex UK, and NME. Nemzzz is undeniably making serious moves in the industry. Nemzzz will be heading out on his second headline tour this Spring with dates across the UK and Ireland. He will be kicking off in Dublin on April 30th, and culminating in a homecoming show on May 7th in Manchester. With two dates already sold out – the tour is set to be another huge smash for the young star. TICKETS/MORE INFO.

4. Goldenboy Countup – That Chicken Source:Goldenboy Countup Continuing his Love Golden 3 campaign, Florida’s Goldenboy Countup (@GoldenBoyFCF) follows up promo visuals “For Life” and Bonnie and “In The Mix” featuring Laniyah Westt with the music video for “That Chicken.” The small screen interpretation for the fan-favorite standout finds the chicken man true to form rapping braggadocious bars into the camera while flexing iced-out jewelry and designer drip. Goldenboy Countup hails from Deland, a small town between Sunshine State cities Daytona Beach and Orlando. He’s most known for his raspy whisper flow and unrivaled work ethic which has garnered attention from fellow Hip-Hop artists Rod Wave, Money Man, and No Cap. Throughout his nearly five-year-long music career, Countup has sold out venues in most of the Southeastern region including Georgia, The Carolinas, and Virginia. Watch the DJ Swift-shot HD clip for “That Chicken” and stream Love Golden 3 as a whole on your DSP of choice below via Fly Chicken Family / ONErpm!

5. Josh X – Breathe Source:JOSH X Renowned R&B virtuoso Josh X takes listeners on an emotional journey with the release of his latest single, “Breathe.” A mesmerizing blend of heartfelt lyrics, soulful melodies, and Josh X’s signature vocal prowess, “Breathe” is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Josh X tells us a love letter about how his affection runs deep in his new song “Breathe.” He sings about how his partner reflects himself, and right when she’s gone, he’ll “be calling, baby, come back here.” Josh X sings about his commitment to keeping his act right and his passionate bond going as she helps him find a way when he’s down. This song type comes naturally to Josh, as he’s said in the Miami Herald, “My creative side often delves into the intricacies of human connection, expressing the nuances and emotions associated with love in its various forms.” “Breathe” is now available on all major streaming platforms. To stay updated on Josh X’s latest releases and upcoming projects, follow him @joshxantus

6. Bryson Tiller – Calypso Source:Bryson Tiller

7. Tyla & Travis Scott – Water (Remix) Source:Tyla GRAMMY-winning global sensation Tyla unleashes the video for the remix of worldwide hit “Water” featuring hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott. Boasting sultry images of the South African songstress alongside Scott, the stunning visualizer taps into the irresistibly seductive tone that made “Water” a viral phenomenon and breakthrough smash hit. In the Nabil Elderkin-directed video, Tyla delivers the first verse as she and Scott stand on opposite sides of wet, foggy glass in a shadowy space. The visual then treats fans to scenes of the rising hitmaker striking breathtaking poses as rain pours down on her. When it’s time for the rapper to add his verse, both he and Tyla find themselves on the same side of the glass. After catching fire on social media, the original version of “Water” claimed the number one spot on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart and climbed all the way to number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 —a huge accomplishment for just Tyla’s third major offering after “Been Thinking” and “Girl Next Door,” a collaboration with Ayra Starr. The track — and its remixes —have kickstarted Tyla’s meteoric rise. Shortly after releasing “Water” last July, the newcomer began a meteoric ascent. The record spawned a TikTok challenge that has been shared tens-of-millions of times. Additionally, the original “Water” music video has been viewed over 145 million times, and Tyla performed the record on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for her blockbuster U.S. TV debut—a proven rite of passage for new stars. Tyla then nabbed the award for Best African Music Performance for “Water” at 2024 GRAMMYS, solidifying her status as an artist truly taking the world by storm. She now underlines that with the remix video featuring Travis Scott. Tyla’s self-titled debut album arrives on March 22nd. Pre-order TYLA here.

8. Tei Shi – No Falta Source:Tei Shi Visionary Canadian-Colombian artist and producer Tei Shi returns with her second offering, “No Falta”, from her forthcoming eponymous album Valerie. The single is accompanied by a Gemma Warren-directed video, shot backward, it depicts Tei Shi on a voyage as she stumbles across different scenarios and terrain via a retro-futuristic lens. The poignant track touches on the unfortunate reality of a relationship gone awry, where everyone tries to convince themselves and each other that everything is fine. Produced by Tei Shi and Knox Fortune and featuring instrumentation by Rodrigo Amarante, “No Falta” draws inspiration from the late 90s and early 2000s electronic pop production as well as from the Brazilian sonics of the late 60s and 70s, resulting in a captivating fusion of futuristic electronic tropicalia neo-soul sounds. Speaking on the single, Tei Shi shares, “It’s a doe-eyed love song, uplifting and playful, but at its core, it delves into themes of denial. To me, it’s a conversation with someone you desperately plead with, grasping for something that might not even exist. It’s a bit delirious and desperate. The song’s name translates to ‘nothing is missing’, or ‘nothing is lacking’. I made the song with Knox Fortune and incorporated Rodrigo Amarante’s playing—he played all the hand percussion, guitar, and bass guitar you hear on it. It ended up being a blend of future-y electronic tropicalia with elements of neo-soul—which is just as I envisioned it. 🙂 I love Brazilian music, and that was an inspiration while I was working on it. It’s part of why I thought Rodrigo would bring exactly what the song needed in terms of instrumentation.” Touching on the video she adds, “I collaborated with director Gemma Warren, and it was a really fun experience. We drew inspiration from and combined varied and abstract references like Jamiroquai, Madonna, Caetano Veloso, and more. I wanted it to feel both futuristic and retro, like the song itself. I worked with choreographer Renata Pereira Lima and performed the choreography on a moving treadmill which was a challenge. It was styled by Kat Typaldos, and I wore a full LRS look with Coach, Bimba y Lola, and Puppets&Puppets accessories. Because of how we shot it I had to learn the words to the song backwards, which was a crazy experience!” The single follows the previously released song “QQ (Quédate Queriéndome) as well as the announcement of her new album and North American tour. The Valerie Tour kicks off in Boston on May 1st, it spans nine cities including Toronto, New York, Vancouver, Chicago, and Los Angeles. It will wrap in Seattle on May 12th (full dates below). Order tickets for Tei Shi’s upcoming tour at https://teishi.world/.

9. Debbie – It’s Been A Week Source:Debbie British star Debbie has returned in her true classic style with the up-beat and alluring ‘It’s Been A Week’; a defiant message on weathering the storm during a difficult break-up – “It’s been a week, since you last called me” she sings “i’m in the deep, fire and bleach, lonely. Left by the bathroom floor, trying to mend my soul.” Listen HERE. Speaking on the record, Debbie states that she “I always wanted to experience romantic love growing up… I think it’s because I was quite isolated and the only example of romance I had was TV and movies. Unfortunately, that led me to some dumb decisions, as I was kinda naive to the reality of finding “true love”. It’s been a week is a reflection (albeit a dramatic one) of pain and regret I was feeling with one particular lover. I was just expressing myself and escaping.” It’s been a busy few years for Debbie. After launching with breezy, silken single ‘Is This Real Love?’ at the latter end of 2021, she instantly established herself as an exhilaratingly soulful and original new voice. With the varied and richly textured singles that followed, Debbie soon after graced her vocals and co-wrote 5 tracks on Stormzy’s critically-acclaimed #1 album, ‘This is What I Mean’, including the top 5 single ‘Firebabe’. Heavily tipped by the critics, London-born Debbie has been singing since her early years. Raised on a restricted musical diet of Mary Mary and Kirk Franklin, the way music flows out of her makes her seem like a seasoned veteran; from her reflective but effortlessly relatable lyricism to her rich, resounding voice and her spiritual curiosity, she’s remains a careful blend of refreshingly new and intimately familiar. Concluding 2023 with her first MOBO Award nomination for ‘Best Newcomer’, Debbie’s ascent continues as she further cements herself as a force to be reckoned with. Stream/listen to the ‘It’s Been A Week’ below, yet another sublime offering from a vital voice in UK music.

10. Tina (Hoodcelebrityy) – Skin Out Di Red Source:Tina (HoodCelebrityy) Jamaican singer-songwriter Tina, formerly known as HoodCelebrityy, is back to dazzle and disrupt with her new single “Skin Out Di Red.” The dancehall bop heralds a new chapter in Tina’s musical journey as she gears up for the release of her forthcoming project, Tina vs. HoodCelebrityy, out May 3. Now, the Jamaican superstar is ready to officially kick off her 2024 campaign with an explosive banger that is just as entertaining as her previous efforts with “Skin Out Di Red.” “My inspiration behind the record was being in the studio and working with Shaggy and his crew – just being motivated to come up with a summer vibe, something to get people dancing and just have fun,” says Tina on the inspiration behind her new single. Written out of an urgent desire, “Skin Out Di Red” is the latest example of Tina’s ability to pepper the track with persona. The new song is high-energy; raunchy and infectious, but most importantly, it’s a fun record that rallies all listeners to the dancefloor in a bold call to action. The video, directed by Dream Team Digital, toggles through clips of Tina taking charge of the room’s energy. It perfectly captures the adrenaline and excitement of the upbeat tune, offering a must-watch visual aid that’s a feast for the eyes. Watch HERE. Over the years, Tina (Hoodcelebrityy) has made waves in the industry through a series of increasingly popular singles such as her smash hit “Walking Trophy,” the Cardi B-assisted “Back It Up,” and most recently “YKTV (You Know the Vibes).” One viral hit after another, Tina has continued to move the needle in the dancehall space, carving out a lane for her raw, unfiltered lyricism. Check out “Skin Out Di Red” above, and stay tuned for more from Tina (Hoodcelebrityy) coming soon.

11. Rosehardt – The Navidson Record Source:Rosehardt San Francisco-born, Brooklyn-based actor and musician Caleb Eberhardt, known as Rosehardt, continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive blend of hip-hop, vintage R&B, pop, and funk. Today, the versatile artist returns with a sophisticated club anthem, “The Navidson Record,” from his upcoming album, ‘the world gets smaller each day it seems to shrink,’ set to release May 10th via VERO Music. The intricately woven lyrics of this single, produced by Rosehardt in collaboration with Davy Levitan and Joy Morales, are complemented by a pulsating ’70s-styled dance beat. “The Navidson Record” draws inspiration from Rosehardt’s emotionally transformative encounter with the bestselling book “House of Leaves” by Mark Danielewski. “It’s the most insane book I have ever read,” Rosehardt declares. “It’s about a man who finds a manuscript in a house, and the manuscript is about a family who makes a documentary about their house and a big room in the house that is pitch-black. The further you go in the room, the bigger it gets. The character Navidson becomes obsessed with that room and what is inside. He goes in and it just gets bigger and bigger, and there’s a beast that you never see, but you hear. It’s terrifying and insane.” Rosehardt harnessed the exhilaration of Danielewski’s groundbreaking storytelling to create a musical journey that expands upon the book, offering his perspective on the mysterious room’s potential occurrences. The result is a recording that seamlessly transitions between club dance floors and relaxed radio listening. “The Navidson Record” follows the success of previous album single, “Baby Love” featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist Masego. With over 1 million streams to date, the song was launched alongside a dynamic social media campaign, including a viral video of Rosehardt appearing on the late Jerry Springer’s talk show. Other singles from the upcoming album, such as the vibey “cheat code” and the seductive “Hunted,” underscore Rosehardt’s dynamic artistry. Beyond his musical pursuits, Rosehardt maintains a thriving career as an actor. Currently featured in the Broadway revival of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, adapted by Tony Award nominee Amy Herzog, Rosehardt shares the stage with stars Jeremy Strong (Succession), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), and Victoria Pedretti (You, The Haunting).

12. Bairi – Come My Way Source:Bairi - Topic Rising Alt R&B songstress and “siren” Bairi has announced her debut project, Fire Siren slated for release on April 22nd. The EP announcement is accompanied by a vibrant new dancefloor anthem, “Come My Way.” With lyrics brimming with sensuality and anticipation, “Come My Way” takes a complete departure from Bairi’s previous single “Karma (Medicine).” Abandoning vengeful introspection, the Sian McMullen and Dave Marx-produced track (with additional production from Reggie Volume and Captain Swiley) beckons listeners with its infectious energy and serves as a final siren call to the dance floor before her highly anticipated debut project. On the track, Bairi explains “When Sian and Dave played the beat for “Come My Way” I pounced on it, feeling like my prayers to find production that made me feel like Kelela’s recent album ‘Raven’ did. Right after we made it I sent it to my parents because I knew they’d be geeked (and they were). My dad was a Baltimore DJ in his spare time and about 40% (making this number up) of his car playlist was dance music. My mom loves to dance to club music too, and has been impatiently waiting for this release. Because they love it so much, I already know it’s a success.” In her upcoming debut project Fire Siren, Bairi crafts a sultry narrative of self-discovery, weaving together her own personal experiences of overcoming darkness to find self-worth and purpose. Through sincere storytelling, she prompts listeners to contemplate their own struggles, revealing her captivating healing essence. With her ethereal voice and emotive lyricism, the songstress draws inspiration from diverse musical styles, rooted in R&B and soul. Exploring themes of love, relationships, and spirituality, Bairi’s music offers a dynamic journey of personal introspection and the search for divine femininity. Despite not yet releasing an official debut project, the Hershey, PA native has already amassed a devoted cult following and collaborated with esteemed producers like Justice League (Mary J. Blige, Drake) and Mike Hector (Doja Cat, SiR), as well as notable artists such as Deante’ Hitchcock, Chris Patrick, and Dende. Standout tracks like “Paraíso,” “Spring Cleaning,” and “Free” gained widespread recognition organically from Billboard, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDx, and Audiomack. “Paraíso” has over 1M streams globally and organically while also racking up 61,000+ views on the gorgeous Orchestral live performance, which will also be featured on Bairi’s upcoming project. In 2022, Bairi was named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby’s All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5.

13. BreezyLYN – Hood Mona Lisa Source:BreezyLYN Displaying raw feeling and unfiltered truth in broad, yet intense strokes, buzzing Brooklyn rapper BreezyLYN unveils her anxiously awaited debut EP Hood Mona Lisa via Remain Solid / 300 Entertainment. The Mona Lisa has endured as one of the most famous works of art in history. Channeling that timeless spirit, 23-year-old BreezyLYN paints a masterpiece of her own with splashes of passionate emotion and stunning skill throughout nine tracks. The “Intro” sets the scene with a ceremonious nod to Jay-Z and their shared birthplace of Marcy Houses, narrated by iconic Hip-Hop voice Pain In Da Ass (Reasonable Doubt). Her storytelling takes center stage on the Bankroll Got It-produced “3 AM” which vividly recounts a wild night in New York City. On “Love Affair,” she leans into her feels with a sultry cadence then turns up the heat on “Freaky,” produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated hitmaker Diego Ave. Breezy demands her funds on the defiant track “Muny” and joins forces with 2Rare on “KEEP WISHING,” which samples the classic “One Wish” by R&B crooner Ray J. For the finale, she assembles an Avengers-level cohort of female spitters for the remix to her breakout hit “Bad Bitches” featuring Lola Brooke and Kaliii.

14. Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry & Lil B – First Night Source:Lyrical Lemonade Award-winning music video director and culture-defining creator Cole Bennett shares a new video for “First Night” with Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry and Lil B from the debut album, All Is Yellow via Lyrical Lemonade/Def Jam Recordings, out now. Watch HERE.

All Is Yellow embodies the spirit of the Lyrical Lemonade brand, excavating disruption from every corner of the culture. Eminem lets loose with a breathless flurry on the powerhouse “Doomsday Pt. 2,” while Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé ignite “Special.” Elsewhere, the unforgettable “First Night” assembles a once-in-a-lifetime cohort of genre-busting talent, placing Juicy J, Denzel Curry, and Lil B shoulder-to-shoulder with Teezo Touchdown and Cochise.

15. Niko Brim – Hues Vol. 1 Source:Niko Brim Niko Brim contributes to the March Madness hype by bringing his album, HUES, to all streaming platforms. The project was originally released on EVEN at the tail-end of 2023 (Dec.1) through the Pay-What-You-Want model. The 13-track project blends raw lyricism with melodic beats to create a kaleidoscope of emotions and an unforgettable audible experience. Niko fearlessly explores the spectrum of human existence, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in his world. With each note, HUES becomes more than just an album; it’s a masterpiece that celebrates lyricism, hip-hop, and the diversity and complexity of life, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of contemporary hip-hop. Stream HUES HERE via We Each Other. Alongside HUES, Niko drops off a busy new video for “4DACOMPANY” with Kai Ca$h and K Wales. The video, directed by Patrick Lincoln, finds the trio mobbing through NYC as they trade off verses. Niko and company embrace the hustle and bustle of the city, spreading the word about their collaborative single in a cool, creative way. Watch HERE. The new video made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, and the Paramount+ Times Square billboard. HUES’s mainstream release was preceded by the 2-pack single 4DACOMPANY PACK. The double single release is home to the aforementioned track, “4DACOMPANY,” featuring Kai Ca$h and K Wales, and the mesmerizing “CUT THE LIGHTS” with Heather Victoria. Just last week, Niko readied fans for his latest entry by dropping the “Die A Legend” visualizer. Shot by Gretzy, the visual aid features a cameo appearance from 3x Grammy-nominated phenom, Rapsody, and sees Niko channeling undeniable intentionality into his performance of the track as he honors his musical legacy. It’s also important to note that Niko Brim is featured on Rapsody’s fourth studio album, Please Don’t Cry, standing bold alongside other notable guest appearances that include Phylicia Rashad, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Alex Isley, Baby Tate, and more. Elsewhere, Niko is gearing up for his ‘Homecoming Show’ this Saturday (Mar. 23) in Yonkers, New York. The one-night-only event will include a headlining set from Niko Brim with special guest performances by Madison Star, Really Jaewon, and Iman Nunez. Please click HERE for tickets and more information.

16. Inayah – Hot Sauce Source:INAYAH As Women’s History Month draws to a close soon, today, EMPIRE recording artist Inayah releases “Hot Sauce,” a bold single that embodies the spirit of empowerment that defines this special month. The release is accompanied by a music video directed by Jerry Morka. Watch HERE. Inayah describes “Hot Sauce” as the epitome of top tier confidence, particularly when someone does you wrong. Inayah states “It’s like telling them, ‘you missed out and let go of something exceptional.’” She adds “It’s so ‘how dare you?'” The song not only pays homage to her Houston roots but also serves as a poignant reminder to keep shining brightly despite any challenges, encapsulated in the lyrics “And you’ll learn the difference between diamonds and dimes.” “Hot Sauce” is poised to become a Summer 2024 sensation. This sleek mid-tempo track is an ideal addition to any self-affirmation playlist, echoing the assertive vibes of hits like Beyoncé’s “Flawless” and Keri Hilson’s “Pretty Girl Rock.” This release follows Inayah’s previous hit single, “For the Streets,” a modern rendition of Fantasia’s R&B classic “When I See You.” This anti-love anthem has significantly resonated with listeners, accumulating over 40 million streams to date. With “Hot Sauce,” Inayah continues the narrative that “For The Streets” started, seamlessly transitioning from the theme of heartbreak to resilience, with a touch of retribution. In 2014, Inayah’s musical journey took root as she began writing songs for a jingle company while simultaneously sharing cover videos on social media. Inayah’s dedication paid off when her version of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” went viral on Instagram, propelling her followers from a modest 3,000, to an impressive 1.3 million, and grabbing the attention of movie mogul Tyler Perry, singer/songwriter/actor Jamie Foxx, singer/songwriter Maxwell and many more. This also caught the attention of EMPIRE Records and led to a distribution deal which gave way to the release of ‘S.O.L.A.R.’ (Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes) which amassed over 635.6M streams, featuring the RIAA Gold and Platinum-certified hit “Best Thing.” In addition to music, Inayah has built a strong career as an actress. Starting off doing skit work alongside comedian Kwaylon “Kway” Rogers, Inayah currently stars on the Ms. Pat Show on BET +, which she began in season 2. She is also set to star in the upcoming Tyler Perry/ Amazon film “Joy Ridge.”

17. Shanae – Leave It Source:Shanae After igniting the internet and earning acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Ones to Watch and more, rising Australian-born, South African R&B singer and songwriter Shanae reveals a new single and music video entitled “leave it” today via Varick St. Listen to “leave it” HERE and watch it HERE. In the haunting melody of “leave It,” (produced by Lauren Faith) Shanae delicately navigates the wreckage of a relationship’s demise, whispering to herself, “best I leave it alone,” amidst the skittering beat and airy, dreamy vocals, encapsulating the bittersweet resignation of letting go. It lands in the wake of her breakout singles, “am i dumb?/am i done” released late last year, and “outside” released last month. Both singles entranced audiences with her captivating storytelling and soulful vocals. Garnering acclaim from both fans and critics alike, her music has been hailed for its euphoric energy and raw emotional depth. Vice raved, “You can feel this through every riff, run and harmony: Shanae sings like it’s the last thing she’ll ever do.” With “leave it,” she invites listeners to join her on a journey of liberation and empowerment, as she embraces her newfound identity and artistic vision. As she continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, Shanae remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

18. Fuerze Regida – Tú Name Source:FUERZA REGIDA The trailblazing music group Fuerza Regida returns with a riveting new music video for their hit single “TÚ NAME” from their history-making new project ‘Dolido Pero No Arrepentido’ that’s out on their own label, Street Mob Records. In celebration, the group shares a thrilling video for their breakout song “TÚ NAME” directed by their childhood friend and close collaborator MIGUEL that captures the group’s larger than life world that has long nurtured an insatiable sound with global reach. The collaboration with their longtime friend Miguel is a testament to Fuerza’s unrelenting commitment to familia and nurturing a strong sense of community throughout all aspects of their careers. A sentiment they carry onto their Street Mob label that fosters an environment of family first for their young signees who are primed to be some of tomorrow’s most exciting new talent in Latin music and beyond. In a move never before seen in music, their new project debuted as the #1 album on Apple’s Top Albums global chart across all genres making Fuerza the first ever regional Mexican artist to reach #1. In doing so, the project beat out colossal albums from Kanye West, Yeat, and 21 Savage, cementing the worldwide, monumental cultural significance and reach the group holds today. Earning the group their sixth top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album, the project also debuted with multiple songs charting on the Billboard charts. The release arrives hot on the heels of staggering hit songs such “HARLEY QUINN” with Marshmello that hit #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart upon its release and continues to chart today. Recently, the group shared a live version of the song captured at one of Marshmello’s recent shows where lead singer Jesus delivered an electrifying performance. Additionally, the release follows big hits such as “Bebe Dame” with Grupo Frontera that landed in the Billboard Hot 100 and went viral online. In addition, the group has earned eight nominations for the Latin American Music Awards set for March 25th, making them one of the most nominated artists of the night. Nominations include ‘Artist of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Streaming Artist of the Year,’ ‘Global Latin Artist of the Year,’ ‘Best Duo or Group Regional Mexican,’ ‘Best Album – Regional Mexican,’ ‘Best Song – Regional Mexican,’ and ‘Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican.’ Comprised of five young Mexican-American friends from Southern California, Fuerza Regida has taken the music industry by storm and quickly become one of the most celebrated artists in Mexico and in the United States. Through a staggering catalog of eight albums in just a few years under their own label, Street Mob Records, the group has became a mainstay in the Latin Billboard charts with various #1 hits and multiple songs charting simultaneously. The group has also produced multiple hit songs with some of today’s biggest music acts such as Shakira, Becky G, Manuel Turizo, and many more. With over a billion streams and sold out arenas under their young belts, Fuerza once began as a cover band amongst friends and are now on track to become one of biggest acts in music.

19. 80purppp – The Kraken Source:80purppp In an invigorating shift from the conventional, British-born artist 80Purppp brings to the music scene his latest single, “The Kraken”. This alternative gem, recorded in the vibrant city of Edmonton, Canada, is a bold step into the realm of musical storytelling that entwines the artist’s rich cultural heritage and unique perspective. Produced by the talented duo Mixmp & Grant Lapointe, “The Kraken” emerges from the depths of introspection and creative epiphany. Drawing inspiration from a transformative journey to Greece, specifically the enchanting island of Paros, 80Purppp ventures into uncharted territories of the mind and soul. The song’s genesis lies in the mythical landscape of Paros, where the legend of a monstrous squid sparked a profound exploration of human nature and personal identity. Influenced by the likes of Mac Miller, XXXtentacion, Sampha, and Drake, 80Purppp weaves a narrative that is both personal and universal. The song delves into the treacherous waters of truth and the human tendency to recoil from its uncomfortable depths. Through the metaphor of the Kraken—a legendary creature known for its destructive force—80Purppp confronts the paradox of desire for truth and the subsequent rejection faced when it is unveiled. As 80Purppp puts it, “The song is about what people tend to do when given knowledge that they don’t wanna hear, specifically when they claim they want it.” It is a reflection on the isolating experience of being honest in a world that often prefers the comfort of illusions. Through “The Kraken,” 80Purppp invites listeners to embark on a personal odyssey, to confront the giant squids in their own lives, and to emerge empowered by truth and self-acceptance.

20. AKTHESAVIOR & sagun – Dear World Source:AKTHESAVIOR AKTHESAVIOR and sagun have released their new single “ Dear World, ” the fifth and final preview of the rapper & lo-fi producer’s forthcoming joint record u r not alone . Serving as the opener to the album – which officially releases in its entirety on April 5, 2024 via Platoon – “Dear World,” aptly captures the project’s meditative reflections on solidarity and optimism beneath a bed of looping beats that float like a daydream. “This is my letter to the world,” says AK. “Creating this song during the heart of the pandemic, I was home in my room a lot thinking about the world and my purpose very deeply. I had some friends who lost not only their jobs, but family members on top of everything else. I was inspired to make something that feels uplifting; a reminder to persevere and know that you are not alone no matter what situation you live through.” Consisting of fourteen tracks that blend AK & sagun’s worlds of hip-hop and lo-fi, u r not alone features a studded lineup of guest collaborators – from Pink Siifu and Mick Jenkins, to Erick The Architect, A$AP Twelvyy, Jaws of Love (Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives), and Azizi Gibson. The project ruminates on self-actualization, perseverance through isolation and the search for community within a social landscape that feels increasingly disconnected. Headlined by a stream of singles over the past few months, the album’s tracklist includes their recent moody alt-hip hop track “Issues”, “Humble feat. Pink Siifu,” “No Scars” and “Tetsuo’s Ways.” The last of which, a collaboration with Mick Jenkins, draws inspiration from the cyberpunk anime film Akira as a parallel for a specific life experience: witnessing how the taste of power can corrupt a friendship. From rap to lo-fi, to the thousands of miles between AK & sagun’s respective homes of Brooklyn and Nepal, u r not alone is a world-bridging album. Finding common ground over things like anime and the inspiration they draw from the natural world, the duo bonded and collaborated via FaceTime from opposite ends of the planet before eventually relocating to Los Angeles and meeting in-person for the first time this year.

21. SleazyWorld Go – WTW Source:SleazyWorld Go Rapidly rising Kansas City hip-hop disruptor SleazyWorld Go unleashes a scorching new single and music video entitled “WTW” via Island Records. Listen HERE. Watch the video HERE. Multiplatinum powerhouse producer Turbo [Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby] cooked up an ominous soundscape for the track. It revolves around an instantly recognizable sample of the DMX classic “What They Really Want.” In between anxious hi-hats and punchy 808s, SleazyWorld Go ignites a lyrical flurry punctuated by braggadocious bars and the immortal question, “What they really want?” The accompanying visual brings the tune to life in cinematic fashion on screen. Delivering a fitting homage to DMX and passing the torch, SleazyWorld Go pulls up with Ruff Ryders’ Waah in Yonkers, NY. “WTW” arrives on the heels of recent releases including “Got Me Hot.” The latter has garnered nearly 12 million streams while the music video has tallied 3.2 million views alone. Beyond plugs from XXL, HITS Daily Double, and more, HotNewHipHop promised, “SleazyWorld brings all of the energy to this cut,” going on to rave, “He is certainly a name to watch in the next couple of years.” In other news, SleazyWorld Go is currently opening for Offset on the “Set It Off” Tour across North America. Following shows in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY, he heads to Los Angeles, CA for a show on March 29. He then wraps the tour in Atlanta, GA on April 10, with performances in several other major cities along the way. Check out the full list of tour dates below. Purchase tickets HERE. Breakout rapper SleazyWorld Go earned his latest in a series of accolades earlier this summer with the announcement that he was selected as a 2023 XXL Freshman; the first artist to represent both Kansas City, MO, and Grand Rapids, MI, on the prestigious magazine cover. Since then, he’s made an appearance at the 2023 BET Awards, released the anthemic “Don’t Get Your Feelings In It” featuring fellow XXL Freshman Luh Tyler, and has been in the studio working on his forthcoming debut album. Stay tuned for a lot more from SleazyWorld Go soon!

22. Kenya Vaun – The Honeymoon Phase Source:Kenya Vaun Ready to take flight higher than ever, Philadelphia-based R&B songstress Kenya Vaun unveils her new The Honeymoon Phase EP out now via 300 Entertainment. Opening up the world of this body of work, she also presents the cinematic Philly based music video for the single “Yesterday.” Listen to The Honeymoon Phase EP HERE. Over the course of 13 tracks, Kenya shows the cycles of both life and love. Her soul felt vocals and uncontainable honesty, she wades through the good, the bad, and the unexpected. “Yesterday” revolves around an uplifting piano melody and thick bass groove. Her vocals echo with raw emotion as she gets introspective, “Feels like it was only yesterday.” The visual takes you through notable landmarks through her hometown Philadelphia and all that embodies and inspires this body of work. Among other highlights, she leans into her high register on “End of the Day.” It climaxes on an anthemic hook as she reminds, “At the end of the day, I won’t force you to stay.” The legendary Musiq Soulchild pulls up on a new Remix of her fan favorite “Summer.” He and Kenya lock into a fascinating harmony as they break down the generational divide for R&B, uniting eras and styles in the process. Then, there’s “One Of Them Days.” Over an off-kilter drum pattern, she laments an undeserving ex. In a moment of reluctant acceptance, she exhales, “It must be one of them days.” Heavenly synths surge beneath “Halfway” punctuated by a mantra-like refrain, “Listen to your body.” Finally, her vocals flutter through “Butterflies” accented by gentle acoustic guitar and ethereal synths. About The Honeymoon Phase, she said, “This EP is my own perception of The Honeymoon Phase. Throughout the EP, I cover the bases of self-love, the beginning phase of starting to like someone, the good and the bad of being with someone, and even falling out with someone. I wanted to highlight all parts of what comes with The Honeymoon Phase and the different types of love that exist.” The project also notably boasts “Used To.” Right out of the gate in January, it incited critical applause. Rated R&B raved, “The song’s enchanting lyrics, underscored by euphoric production that samples Billy Stewart’s “Sitting in the Park,” serve as a heartwarming love letter to her partner.” BET proclaimed, “Kenya Vaun is one of the emerging voices in the R&B landscape, and she is poised to take the genre to new heights.” VIBE put it best, “To round things out, Kenya Vaun is out to steal your heart in that old school type of way.” Kenya notably went viral for her exhilarating ‘Take A Seat Rap On The Beat” freestyle. She impressively delivered her own spin on a freestyle blending rap with melodies at Washington Square Park in NYC, showcasing another side of her talents and asserting her ability to thrive in any lane. Fall in love with Kenya Vaun and The Honeymoon Phase now

23. Big Sean – Precision Source:Big Sean Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist Big Sean returns with a new single “Precision” available via Def Jam Recordings. It notably marks his first solo release in two years, kicking off another era for the superstar rapper with a bang. Listen HERE. Big Sean locks and loads the track with some of his most quotable bars to date. He leans into a rapid-fire flow over an upbeat soul sample punctuated by sniper sounds in between a jazz-y horn section and a skittering beat. Flaunting his signature confidence and charisma, he boasts, “I studied the target. I’m never gonna miss it. I call that precision!” The accompanying visual matches this momentum with its frenetic pacing, quick cuts, and captivating vignettes. Additionally, he unveiled a highly personal and revealing VLOG entitled “Clarity.” It threads together intimate footage culled from the sessions, tracing the creative journey up to this point. Reflecting on how far he’s come, he pulls back the curtain on what to expect from this season of Big Sean. In reference to clarity, he proclaims, “I wish you the clarity that sparks the blueprint to create the life you love, no matter what.” Most recently, Sean celebrated the 10th anniversary of his seminal DETROIT mixtape with an expanded version on all streaming services. Meanwhile, 2020’s gold-certified Detroit 2, exploded as Sean’s fifth consecutive #1 debut on the R&B/Hip-Hop Album Chart and garnered a nod at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards in the category of Best Rap Performance for “Deep Reverence” [feat. Nipsey Hussle]. Still, “Precision” just paves the way for more to come.



24. Fredo Bang – You Hate Me Source:Fredo Bang Opening up yet again, platinum-certified Baton Rouge, LA rap phenomenon Fredo Bang cuts deep on a knockout new single entitled “You Hate Me” available now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. On the track, a wavy electric guitar riff hugs a thick 808 stomp. Meanwhile, Fredo Bang captivates with a frenetic, yet focused flow. Charging ahead, he shrugs off the haters with bold bravado. Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video coming soon. Fredo kickstarted 2024 with his most acclaimed project yet, Yes, I’m Sad. Beyond reeling in 10 million-plus streams, it earned tastemaker approval. Right out of the gate, NPR plugged it among “Noteworthy albums,” while XXL applauded, “Fredo Bang is using his music as a form of therapy to help him heal from his pain and frustrations. Take a listen to Yes, I’m Sad.” HotNewHipHop raved about how “Fredo Bang shows off his versatility on Yes, I’m Sad.” Fittingly, The Source christened it “his most vulnerable project to date.” It’s just the beginning though. Get ready for more from Fredo Bang soon!

25. Chloe Star – Wasted Youth Source:Chloe Star - Topic Rising alt-pop artistChloe Star reveals her new single, “Wasted Youth,” out on all streaming platforms today. Bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment, Chloe Star is the definition of a modern day rockstar. Her music is equally defiant, shamelessly blending elements of pop, rock, and punk into a catchy sound that is wholly her own. Opening with a catchy distorted guitar riff, “Wasted Youth” explodes into a thrilling, full tilt rock and roll anthem. It’s the sort of song you can’t help but scream along to. Lyrically, “Wasted Youth” showcases Chloe at her most raw and vulnerable as she candidly opens up about the 3 months she spent at a wilderness treatment program when she was 16. “This song is about my experience going through that program, but it’s also a song that brings light to the fact that if I hadn’t been sent there, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” she says. “Without it, I wouldn’t be able to share my story and open the door for others to share their stories.” Chloe Star is a Persian and Indigenous singer, songwriter, visual artist, and tribal advocate. Growing up she split her time between Los Angeles and her family’s reservation in San Bernardino. With a childhood that was chaotic and often unstable, she found solace in journaling and writing poetry. She taught herself to play piano and guitar and soon started transforming her prose into lyrics. After spending a few years finding and cultivating her sound, Chloe made her official debut in 2023. With early support from tastemakers like EUPHORIA, EARMILK, and Unpublished Magazine, as well as a dedicated online fanbase, Chloe Star is undoubtedly an artist on the rise.

26. Lil Mosey – Life Goes On Source:Life Goes On Multi-platinum Artist and Entrepreneur Lil Mosey drops his new pop alternative single “Life Goes On” along with accompanying visualizer via Love U Forever/Cinq Music Group. This is the first offering from Lil Mosey’s highly anticipated spring 2024 EP and represents his first collaboration with super producer, Harvey Mason Jr. (Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Chris Brown) on the lead track. LISTEN HERE Of the single, Mosey says, “Things happen in life. Not every day is going to be the best. You get knocked down you get back up. Sometimes you must go through hard times to get to the good times. It’s a reminder that Life Goes On.” “Life Goes On” delivers a fresh, predestined look at what is to come from Mosey’s first studio project since 2019’s Certified Hitmaker and promises to showcase Lil Mosey’s musical evolution. No longer is he the up-and-coming kid from Seattle, he is now poised for worldwide superstardom. “Life Goes On,” is a rallying cry for an entire generation on the brink of adulthood, navigating through a maze of challenges and uncertainties. With his poignant lyrics and infectious flow, Lil Mosey captures the essence of resilience, reminding us of all that no matter the obstacles we face, we have the power to persevere. Today’s release also marks a groundbreaking moment in Lil Mosey musical journey. “Life Goes On” signals a thrilling new era for the artist. With a staggering 8 billion streams and a resounding 5 x platinum status under his belt, todays drop marks a triumphant step forward for the artist since embarking on the path of independence in 2023. In a bold declaration of artistic autonomy, Mosey proudly proclaims, “I feel like I’ve sculpted my own sonic landscape and unique style.” “Life Goes On” not only showcases his unparalleled talent but also reaffirms his commitment to forging his own path creatively and releasing consistent music for his fans on his own terms. With “Life Goes On,” Mosey isn’t just making music—he’s making history.

27. Ella Galvin – Spare Me Source:Ella Galvin Rising singer & songwriter Ella Galvin reveals her new single, “Spare Me,” out on all streaming platforms today. “Spare Me” is the first single from Ella’s upcoming debut EP, due out later this year. Built on Ella’s effortlessly commanding vocals, “Spare Me” has an intoxicating raw energy that lures you in. The single weaves a sonic tapestry of pop, soul, jazz, and rock influences in a way that manages to feel both finely-tuned and improvisational. “I wrote this song in one sitting and never changed anything about it. It feels like the most genuine song I’ve ever written,” Ella says. “It’s a sad and bittersweet song about loving someone who is emotionally unavailable, and letting myself have feelings for someone and then thinking… ‘was it worth it? Would it have been better to have never loved to spare myself the inconvenience?’ But, it’s also ultimately about realizing that you don’t have to ‘Spare Me.'” Taking influence from pop, soul, jazz and rock, Ella’s songs showcase her fondness for experimentation and innovation. She got her start performing in a variety of fusion bands in Boston and New York before branching out with her own solo project in 2022. She’s spent the last few years developing her sound and fine-tuning her live show with performances around New York City. On her upcoming EP, Ella masterfully combines her genre-blending musical influences with diaristic storytelling that captures the charm, discomfort, and introspection of being a young, queer woman in today’s world. With growing buzz and plenty of music in the pipeline, Ella Galvin is an artist you’re going to want to keep an eye on in 2024.

28. Cruza – Lover’s Rock Source:CRUZA Otherworldly band Cruza shares new single “Lover’s Rock,” the first single from their debut album Cruzafied. Listen to “Lover’s Rock” out now via Def Jam Recordings HERE. Between the melodic guitars and a mantra-like chant of “tryna be your lover, not your friend,” “Lover’s Rock” serves as an invitation into their surrealist, multi-dimensional soundscape. Adam says on the single: “After being shown some of our music, one of AJ’s aunts from the Caribbean described it as, “You know this is that young people’s music, Lover’s Rock!” Honestly, we thought that was a pretty funny/accurate description, so without putting much thought into it we decided to name the first single from our upcoming album after it.” Cruza is made up of Adam Kain (vocals), AJ Roth (bass), Charity Joy Brown (guitar), and Sago (production) whose creative synergies explore themes ranging from love and lust to loss and liberation. Translating to “Cross” in Spanish, Cruza hints at the intersection between religious fervor and music fandom, evident in a signature sound that blends psychedelic rock, R&B, and funk to create an afro-surrealist soundscape. Last October, the band released Paranoia Pack EP which has since reached 1 million streams, featuring standout tracks “Hypnotherapy” and “Pulp Jam.” Garnering looks from Alternative Press, CLASH, and OnesToWatch.

29. BlakeIANA – STL Finest Source:BlakeIANA In position for a breakthrough, buzzing St. Louis rapper BlakeIANA releases new single, produced by Skywalker OG, entitled “STL FINEST” out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen HERE On the track, a melodic piano loop wraps around an anxious beat. Against this backdrop, BlakeIANA serves up one slick flow after another, sticking, moving, and shrugging off the haters. It culminates on a climactic chorus topped off with a warning “She from STL, come and see what we about!” Recently, she revealed the fan favorite “GAHDAMN.” Beyond clocking nearly 1 million total streams, it earned critical acclaim. She remains one of “STL FINEST!”

30. Genia – Let Me Wander Source:Genia Genia, the uncategorizable 22 year-old singer/songwriter and fierce R&B phenom from the streets of Victorville, California, serves up an emotionally charged new single entitled “Let Me Wander” available on all platforms today via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. It heralds her forthcoming mixtape, 4AM IN THE VILLE, set to arrive soon. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE. Once again, Genia showcases her show stopping range. Her soulful vocals glide through gentle acoustic guitar and an organic drumbeat. She faces the ups and downs of a turbulent relationship, mustering the strength to finally move on. A chantable chorus echoes as she pleads, “Let me wander, take it away.” Brought to life by her powerful vocals and eloquent songcraft, her world continues to expand with “Let Me Wander.” Stay tuned for a stunning music video to accompany the track. It notably lands on the heels of “Know!” Since arriving earlier this month, it has begun to pick up steam at DSPs. Additionally, it earned critical acclaim. UPROXX hailed it among “All The Best New R&B Music From This Week” and praised, “The uptempo record is perfect for the dancefloor.” Get ready to experience 4AM IN THE VILLE soon… She kicked off 2024 with “Like That.” Another gift to fans was a stunning cover of Fleet­wood Mac’s “Dreams.” Genia added a touch of her own magic to the original, infusing the performance with a certain grit and spirit as the warm guitar tones were plucked on a Fender Strat. Global Grind touted the track on its “New Music Roundup.” Genia has spent a lifetime using music as a form of therapy. “I feel like I make music for everybody,” she says. “But mainly for women to feel badass. I wanna feel like I have the power. I wanna feel like I’m that bitch. That was kind of my thing: to make bad bitch music, but also to make vulnerable music, almost like somebody’s read­ing my diary. If only one person finds peace in my music then I know I’ve done my job.”

31. 6LACK – No More Lonely Nights Source:6LACK The multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist 6LACK returns with the release of his captivating new No More Lonely Nights acoustic project to celebrate the one year anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album, Since I Have A Lover. The new acoustic renditions bring to life the staggering depth, range and healing spirit at the core of critically acclaimed, Since I Have A Lover. No More Lonely Nights captures the raw emotion that lines the collection of songs that delve into 6LACK’s personal journey with mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way – the good and the bad. The album features stunning collaborations with Don Toliver, Wale, India Shawn, Ty Dolla $ign, QUIN, and production by Leon Thomas, OZ, Fwdslxsh, Scribz Riley, EarthGang’s Olu, Teddy Walton and others. In celebration, 6LACK performed the acoustic renditions for the first time in New York City earlier this week and will be doing a special sold-out performance of the tracks in his hometown of Atlanta on March 24th. ABOUT 6LACK: Pronounced “Black”, the four-time GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist has brilliantly captured a voice of a generation through his dynamic art for years now. Born and raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, 6LACK exploded onto the scene with his breakout debut FREE 6LACK album in 2016, cementing his insatiable, singular sound. He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The revered artist has amassed over 7.8 billion global streams across platforms while also giving the world some of the biggest hits from the past decade through explosive collaborations with some of today’s most beloved artists including J. Cole, Future, Selena Gomez, Young Thug, Timbaland, Normani, Isaiah Rashad, Rita Ora, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Khalid, Jessie Reyez, Nao and many more. Most recently, his colossal collaboration with Lil Tjay on the song “Calling My Phone” earned him a No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and hit No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has since reached platinum status and was brought to life through a moving performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 6LACK ON NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS: “’No More Lonely Nights’ is a gift to the fans and to myself. A celebration of the journey, the highs, the lows and the in-betweens. It has been an incredible year.”

32. Matt B – Need Some Wine Source:Matt B GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released two feel-good singles, “Need Some Wine” and “My Way,” out today via Vitae Records. The lighthearted track “Need Some Wine” serves as a reminder to take a step back, enjoy yourself, and get your body moving. Embracing his sensual side both lyrically and sonically, “My Way” is an ode to how body language can influence your affection toward someone you care about. Alongside the release, Matt shares the music video for “Need Some Wine,” directed by his wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson. “I wanted to channel the freedom and carefree spirit of the song,” shares Matt. “Having my dancers ‘The Chocolate Drops’ as a part of it allows for another level of movement and spirit to the visual. Dance is an extension of music and allows for people to connect with a record on a deeper and personal level, it vibrates through your soul.” Check it out HERE. On “Need Some Wine,” Matt expands, “This upbeat fun record is about being confident and being free-flowing, like water. In the state of this crazy world, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back, breathe, and allow yourself the space to release. It’s important to tap into that high vibrational energy, operating at a higher frequency is key to staying centered and level-headed. Sometimes after a long, difficult day or to celebrate a special occasion, my wife and I will wind down the night and toast with a glass of wine. We don’t drink often, but it allows us to just be alone with one another to reflect, laugh, and vibe out.” Speaking about “My Way,” he shares, “I wanted to embody the feeling of love and sensuality. The magic of slow, sensual, soft movement from your partner is both mesmerizing and magical. I believe there are gestures of love that only motion can express, so I tried to portray that motion in the instrumental elements of the song. I wanted it to flow and feel hypnotic, almost representative of a waterfall flowing into a river. The hypnosis of that type of expression puts one into a trance, and can create a deeper emotional bond without the need for physical touch. This can activated the Sacral Chakra and harmoniously align your frequencies.” “Need Some Wine” and “My Way” join Matt’s discography following his previously released and critically acclaimed Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan). A powerful display of Matt’s artistry as he aims to build a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, ALKEBULAN debuted on six Billboard charts including Top New Artist Albums, Top Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and on Digital Albums. Meaning “Mother of Mankind,” the album offers a culturally rich listening experience infused with African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his various Afro-inspired releases. Recognized for his artistry and cultural contributions, Matt was named the 2023 Artist of the Year by The Los Angeles Tribune who call ALKEBULAN “…an audacious journey through sound, history, and soul…an invitation to experience the art of a man who is not only reshaping the contours of genre but is also redefining the power of music to connect us to our past and propel us into our future.” While the project first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, ALKEBULAN ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before as he rediscovered his purpose and love for music.

33. Matt B – My Way Source:Matt B - Topic

34. X – Raided – No Conversations Source:X-Raided Back with more heat, underground rap phenomenon and Sacramento native X-Raided serves up a new single entitled “No Conversations” featuring Ellis Prescott out now via Strange Music. Stream “No Conversations” HERE. Anchored by a thick bass line, head-nodding beat, and transfixing synth loop, the track flaunts X-Raided’s elite and otherworldly lyricism. His brash cadence hits hard as he warns, “I’m giving ‘em no conversations,” while Seattle singer and songwriter Ellis Prescott laces the song with an ethereal and entrancing melody. The momentum culminates on the chant, “That was then, this is now, we gonna win, this is how.” About the song, X-Raided remarked, “I came across a quote that resonated with me. It said, ‘If your phone doesn’t ring when you’re struggling, don’t pick it up when you’re winning.’ As I’ve progressed through my life, culminating with signing to Strange Music, I’ve noticed that a lot of fair-weather friends popped back up with unsolicited input and unstated desires that weren’t being communicated prior to a few milestones that I reached publicly. People who I’d tried to help or who I’d shared my vision with and thought I was wrong were super gung-ho to participate in my journey all of a sudden. It’s flattering at first. So, you don’t notice yourself allowing them access to you until one day you look up and there are all these people celebrating victories that they didn’t help you achieve. I like to say that they don’t show up for the games in the rain and mud. but they want to stand next to you popping champagne and taking pictures when the confetti’s falling.” He admits, “It made me sad for a while until I realized that it was necessary to be less accessible. I’ve heard it said that ‘everyone can’t go,’ and that’s something I’ve had to accept lately. I have plenty of positive relationships to focus on with my family, my business partners and industry contacts, my teammates and the fans. Outside of that, I’m having ‘No Conversations’.” It lands in the wake of the fan favorite “The Sunken Place.” The latter has racked up just shy of 100K YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, the song landed looks from Music Existence, Underground Hip Hop Blog, and Hip Hop Over Everything, among others. Right now, he’s preparing more music for release soon! No more conversations, he’s putting in work… Most recently, X-Raided shined on “Knock” from Tech N9ne’s BLISS alongside an a-list cohort, including Conway The Machine and Joyner Lucas. Last year, he made a long-awaited return with his Strange Music debut album, A Prayer In Hell. Taking flight, the single “Stratus Fear” [with Tech N9ne] gathered 1.8 million Spotify streams and 414K YouTube views on the cinematic music video. Meanwhile, he landed major looks from the likes of New York Post, Hunnypot, and TMZ, among others. The latter professed, “X-Raided wants his experiences to steer past, current and future inmates in a better direction.” Plus, V13 welcomed him as its cover star in an extensive story as well. Get ready for X-Raided’s next era!

35. Paperboy Fabe – Hundred Million Reasons Source:Paperboy Fabe - Topic Grammy-nominated R&B producer and artist Paperboy Fabe unveils his latest single titled “Hundred Million Reasons” featuring Pink Sweat$. This soulful track promises to be a captivating addition to any spring or summer playlist, showcasing Pink Sweat$’s smooth vocals intertwined with Fabe’s melodic, signature production style. With heartfelt lyrics delivered by Pink Sweat$, the song delves into the complexities of a relationship, highlighting the singer’s unwavering commitment to his partner despite one “hundred million reasons” why he should leave her. The emotional depth of the song is palpable, with relatable themes of loyalty and enduring love amidst challenges. Directed by the talented emerging black female director, Alexis Rivera, the music video focuses on its cinematography and storytelling, with a unique emphasis on portraying the characters’ emotions through the strategic use of color. The fluid tracking shots enhance the cinematography, particularly in highlighting the seamless transitions between characters. Rivera drew inspiration from early 2000s music videos such as “Girls Dem Sugar” and the film “Crash” for the video’s transitions. The overarching theme of the video stems from her interpretation of the song from a female perspective, exploring four distinct stages of a relationship and the myriad reasons that influence the decision to stay or leave. This release follows Fabe’s notable work as a producer, including his contributions to Brent Faiyaz’s discography spanning from 2014 to the present. His commitment to amplifying authentic voices and providing platforms for emerging artists reflects his dedication to reshaping the contemporary R&B landscape. Transitioning from behind the scenes to the forefront, Fabe is ready to make his mark and tell his story through his upcoming debut solo project, slated for release later this year. To follow Paperboy Fabe’s musical journey, connect with him @PaperboyFabe. About Paperboy Fabe: Paperboy Fabe, born Fabbien Nahounou, is the Grammy-nominated producer revolutionizing the sound of contemporary R&B and is renowned for his pivotal role in shaping the careers of breakthrough artists such as Brent Faiyaz, Chloe x Halle, and Bibi Bourelly. Born into a West African culture and raised in a nurturing Christian community in Connecticut, Fabe took to music at the age of six, playing the drums at church, and learning piano, guitar, and bass along the way. In 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia, Fabe won his first beat battle-a distinguishing moment, spurring his decision to pursue a career in music. His encounter with Dr. Dre marked a turning point, inspiring him to establish his own studio and focus on artist development, leading him to securing notable placements. Relocating to Los Angeles in 2013, Fabe further expanded his musical palette, guiding artists like Bibi Bourelly and Brent Faiyaz to success and co-executive producing some of their greatest works. In 2017, Fabe released his first independent single, “Language”, featuring Faiyaz, which not only achieved Gold certification, but also captivated listeners across continents, amassing over 200 million streams worldwide. Fabe’s latest release, “Hundred Million Reasons,” featuring Pink Sweat$, marks his triumphant return to the R&B scene. Today, Paperboy Fabe is poised to reaffirm his standing as a prominent figure in fostering musical talent, emphasizing his dedication to innovation and authentic creativity in the music industry. In doing so, he paves the way for a fresh era of R&B as both a distinguished producer and artist.

36. skaiwater & Lil Nas X – light! Source:water burgeoning artist/producer, skaiwater, unveils “light!” with multi-platinum award-winning artist Lil Nas X, marking Nas’ first solo feature collaboration with another artist. Produced by 9lives, the new rendition delves into the theme of young love, shedding ‘light’ on the hidden toxicity that often lurks beneath the surface. Between skaiwater’s fresh, unique storytelling and Lil Nas X’s magnetic presence, the duo is unmatched as they effortlessly fuse distinct, vibrant, and innovative styles. Of the track skaiwater shares “‘light!’ came together at the end of 2023. I wanted to try my hand at a revival of the jerk wave and when Nas heard the record he immediately wanted to put a verse down. As a longtime friend, I think him and I feel like this was the right time to collaborate.” Listen to the track HERE via Good Talk/Geffen. Accompanying the track is a music video that transports viewers into an alternate reality where skai, Lil Nas X, and others are transplanted to a video game universe. Much like a 2-player game, relationships present challenges that must be overcome together. We navigate through levels or stages, drawing lessons from our experiences, and occasionally hitting the restart button to move forward. skaiwater and Lil Nas X’s collaboration stretches back to early days of social media. Their friendship blossomed, eventually leading to fruitful musical collaborations. Notably, skai’s involvement in Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” marked a significant milestone in their partnership which later led to skai joining Nas’ UK and European “Long Live Montero” tour. In 2022, skaiwater experienced a breakout year with the release of their 11-track project, rave. This project included standout tracks like “boys don’t cry” and “miles,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. rave resonated strongly with audiences, garnering millions of streams and making its mark on various music charts, including those on TikTok and Spotify.In the past year, skaiwater shared several tracks, including “emo hotel,” “good things,” and “good things 2” featuring Tana. These releases received support from Our Generation and RIFF Magazine, both of which praised their music for its “hypnotic beats,” attention-grabbing qualities, and “slick lyrics.” Now, with the arrival of “light!,” skaiwater is signaling a new wave of music that’s yet to come.

37. NiickTheKiid – A Better Man Source:NiickTheKiid - Topic Emerging artist NiickTheKiid returns to the spotlight with his new single, “A Better Man,” out now. Download & Stream here. Produced by NV, the compelling track is a beacon of light for anyone seeking solace and strength in their journey of personal growth and spiritual rediscovery. Inspired by his own experiences of a challenging breakup and a profound period of healing and self-reflection, A Better Man stands as a testament to the universal journey towards becoming a better version of oneself. After stepping away from the music scene to focus on his personal development, NiickTheKiId is making a powerful return with a song that resonates deeply with the core values of resilience, accountability, and transformation. Join NiickTheKiid in this introspective musical voyage and be part of a movement toward positivity and self-improvement. A Better Man isn’t just a song; it’s a stepping stone towards a better, more fulfilled life. Experience it now and let NiickTheKiid’s vision and talent guide you toward your path of becoming a better person.

38. BigXthaPlug & Ro$ama – Beast Mode Source:BigXthaPlug Experience the dynamic fusion of BigXthaPlug and Ro$ama’s distinctive styles with the legendary saga of Godzilla x Kong. This collaboration seamlessly blends their raw energy and innovative flair, immersing listeners in a musical odyssey that echoes the epic scale of the franchise. Beast Mode encapsulates the monumental clashes and iconic figures of the film, delivering the ultimate monster showdown.

39. Forest Claudette – Gold Source:Forest Claudette On the heels of a stellar SXSW run with performances at the Indie + R&B evening and Sounds Australia Presents, breakout alt-R&B singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Forest Claudette releases their atmospheric new single “Gold.” The buoyant track arrives ahead of their upcoming EP Jupiter, which will be released on May 3rd. Introspective yet confident, with dense instrumentation, raw lyricism, and soulful vocals, the new track is another carefully calibrated level-up for the enigmatic artist. Listen to “Gold” HERE via Warner Records. “I ain’t no damsel, I get distressed,” they croon over propulsive percussion and dreamy piano. “Where’s the bottom? Where’s the edge?” By the soaring chorus, Claudette has found catharsis of sorts amid the pain and confusion. ‘I think I see it now, this weight is gold.” It’s a soulful throwback with some modern-day flourishes and deep insight from one of music’s most original newcomers. “Gold” arrives soon after the single “Kobe Beef” and Claudette’s stunning cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ classic track “Can’t Stop.” It was preceded by the release of their acclaimed Everything Was Green EP in the summer. The celebrated project included numerous singles such as the addictive anthem “Mess Around” featuring EARTHGANG, which earned an ARIA award for Best Soul/R&B Release, as well as “Motor in the Sand” and “Two Years.” Prior to that, Claudette unveiled The Year of February, their debut EP featuring acclaimed singles like “Creaming Soda” and “Hologram,” where they wonder if they deserve the spotlight. Matters of the heart were also front and center on The Year of February with gems like “Gone Without a Trace” and “Goodbye.” After recently blazing SXSW, where the Austin American-Statesman hailed them as a “modern R&B star in the making,” Forest readies a series of performances across the globe to accompany the Jupiter EP release later this Spring. Fans can catch them showcasing their dynamic stage presence and captivating vocals on the dates below. Born in the Dandenong Ranges of Victoria, Australia, the rising artist also spent time in the US throughout their formative years. Enamored with singer-songwriters like Frank Ocean and Moses Sumney, they began crafting a sound at an experiential high school. Soon afterward, Claudette caught the attention of national radio station triple j, which led to co-writing sessions with other artists and songwriters.

40. Big Moochie Grape – Workin Source:BiG MOOCHIE GRAPE Since his recent release from prison in January, Big Moochie Grape hasn’t stopped “Workin” and he proves it in his new video. The track, produced by PRE’s own Bandplay, details Moochie’s relentless work ethic and refusal to back down from anything life throws his way. Over the simple yet menacing keys and hard-hitting drums, he certifies his big-dog status and lets us know he’s no stranger to the grind. The video finds Moochie providing a highlight reel of his hustler mentality, flashing between clips of him in the studio recording, trapping in the street with his crew, and dining at a 5-star restaurant. “Workin” is the newest video from Moochie’s November 2023 project East Haiti Baby: Incarcerated, which features guest verses from YFN Lucci, Rio Da Yung OG, Bankroll Freddie, PRE’s Bigg Unccc, and a special interlude from C-Murder.

41. Kenny Muney – The Blue Seasons Source:Kenny Muney From icy mountains to sunny beaches, Kenny Muney can flourish in any environment. The follow up to his 2023 Blue Muney (Deluxe), Kenny Muney is now embracing The Blue Seasons! With this new project, Kenny shows that he has the talent and determination to succeed in the Empire-building business. The cover displays his Holy Trinity of heroes: Young Dolph, Jesus, and Benjamin Franklin. Kenny and Key Glock team up to go hard for Paper Route Empire on standout track “Paper Route” and Kenny links with fellow Memphis native BEO Lil Kenny on the braggadocious “Bodies & Bucks” – it’s a Memphis affair. The project also includes recent singles “Breezy,” “UHN UHN,” and the melodic “Hate It There.” A couple of my faves on the project are “Take A Shot” and “I’m Gone.”

42. Crash Adams – Crashing Into Your Living Room Vol. 1 Source:Crash Adams Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have released their debut EP Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 1 via Warner Records / WMG Canada. The five-song project sees the band realizing their vision to create larger-than-life songs that relay a potent mix of adrenaline, nostalgia, and hard-earned gratitude. Listen to Crashing Into Your Living Room Vol. 1 HERE. About the new EP, lead singer Rafaele Massarelli says, “We like a little bit of everything in our projects. We like a little bit of party, a little bit of emotion. We like to have something more serious, and maybe something is just completely ridiculous. We always take a piece of each emotion and put it together on our projects.” Guitarist Vince Sasso adds, “We want to make people feel like they can do whatever they want. If you feel like you want to go to the moon, we want to make you believe you really can.” The five-track body of work is filled with energy and uncontainable positivity. With no shortage of head-nodding hooks, Crashing Into Your Living Room Vol. 1 also showcases the scope of Crash Adams’ signature style. Among many standouts, horns cry out over sparse piano on the bold ballad “Good & Bad.” Meanwhile, a raw and relatable chorus takes hold, “When I’m looking back on the love we had, I got no regrets. It was good and bad. You’re the best I had.” Then, there’s the fiery “Right Foot First.” Funkified guitar sets the track in motion at full speed as ecstatic high-register vocals resound over a swaggering strut. Crash Adams have had a monumental start to 2024. The pop hitmakers have captivated fans around the globe while being named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada in 2023. The duo also recently received a Juno Award nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year and will appear on the 2024 broadcast this Sunday to present the award for TikTok Juno Fan Choice.

43. Candy Bleakz – Better Days Source:Candy Bleakz Singer and rapper, Candy Bleakz, has released her newest EP, Better Days, available for streaming everywhere. Meshing influences from indigenous hip hop with elements of afropop and amapiano, Chocolate City’s Candy Bleakz is kicking off a new phase in her journey with the enthralling EP. Across the 8-track project, Candy Bleakz makes a case for ease and joy as she contends with the ways her artistry and experiences have evolved over the years since the release of her debut project, Fire EP. She breaks free from the hitches that previously stood in her way and sheds the persona of the “Ladies Dragon” while stepping into the role of “Dragon Queen” following the sacrifices made along the way to fully ascend the glory of the indefatigable Queen of the Streets. Better Days EP enlists collaborative efforts from industry staples from the melodious backing of leading songstress Simi and close collaborator Blood Civilian, gritty bars from Nigerian-English rapper, DTG, as well as Nigerian rap veteran, Vector to infectious vocals from fellow street pop artist Bella Shmurda. Better Days EP is a softening balm for all moods whether being appreciative of your “Blessing” or seeking to “Party Hard”. It punctuates Candy Bleakz’s gutsy, self-assured, confident, and ambitious exploration of self and calls on listeners to do the same. Following the release of her debut EP, Fire, featuring single, “Tikuku” produced by two-time Grammy-winning producer, Rexxie, and more popular releases including “Won La,” “Kope,” and “Wale,” Candy is already making a name for herself in the global field. Continuously championing women artists in Africa and blending afrobeats with afropop thus reaching wider audiences, she is primed for success.

44. Big Homiie G – Self Made Self Paid Source:Big Homiie Hip-hop artist Big Homiie G released his long-awaited album “$elf Made $elf Paid,” which includes collaborations from GloRilla, YTB Fatt, Sett, DeeBaby, and Indyah and is currently available to stream HERE via NLess Entertainment/Connect Music. The 17-song album is a reminder to fans of his artist journey, as well as the hustle and commitment he has put in to gain his success. It is also a testament to his versatility with reflective songs that touch on personal growth and struggle like “What A Feeling,” exposing his more vulnerable side by professing his love on “Bulletproof,” but also staying true to his high-energy Memphis sound that fans know him for with songs like “Back From That.” With his distinct flow and catchy lyrics, G explores various themes, while giving listeners an inside look at his status in the streets and luxury life. “$elf Made $elf Paid” is also a celebration of how far he’s come in his career with his own talent and dedication to his craft. “$elf Made $elf Paid,” marks G’s third album since he dropped his deluxe version of his project “Speak Up G” with features from BIG30 and KCarbon. “Speak Up G” originally dropped the ending of 2022 and featured collaborations from EST Gee, Finesse2Tymes and Real Boston Richey. As you may know, G is signed to NBA legend Zach Randolph’s NLess Entertainment record label that boasts a promising roster with fellow labelmates Moneybagg Yo, BIG30, Dee Mula, Fredo Ruthless and more. G originally started his music career as part of a group with Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta before they parted ways to focus on their individual, solo artistry. He eventually went to release his “Big Homiie Status 2” project in 2020 that included features from Pooh Shiesty, Fredo Bang, BIG30 and others.

45. Diljit Dosanjh & Saweetie – Khutti Source:Diljit Dosanjh Iconic Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh continues his global music domination with yet another international collaboration, this time teaming up with Grammy®-nominated rap superstar Saweetie. Fresh off the success of his groundbreaking partnership with Sia last year, Diljit is back along with Saweetie with “Khutti,” a lively, fun track set to ignite dance floors around the globe. Listen HERE and watch HERE via Warner Music India. Shot at a picturesque location, the song captures the essence of a carefree summer groove. “Khutti” is Saweetie’s first-ever collaboration with an Indian artist, and the two global superstars have come together to launch this ultimate smash single. Diljit Dosanjh’s influence in the music world is undeniable. His last collaboration, “Hass Hass,” with Sia reached the peak at #1 on Apple Music India charts and #4 in India in Spotify Top 200. He has recently wrapped up a successful tour in Australia and New Zealand, which sold out stops in Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney, and Brisbane. He also became the first Punjabi artist to grace the Coachella stage, performing for an ecstatic audience last year in April 2023. He recently announced the DIL-LUMINATI Tour, one of his biggest tours ever in North America. On the heels of her latest anthem, “Richtivities,” Saweetie brings her unparalleled talent to this unprecedented collaboration. About the collaboration, she shared, ”I had a great time working with Diljit on this track. ‘Khutti’ really brings that fun summer energy, and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it,” said Saweetie. “This collaboration has been an opportunity for us to grow as artists and explore different sounds. Icy girls are international, so it’s only fitting that I take us global and team up with the best of the best.” Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Diljit Dosanjh stated, “It’s been an incredible experience collaborating with Saweetie on ‘Khutti.’ Her vocals truly elevated the song. We’ve created a fun, lively track that brings together a fusion of our distinct musical worlds. This collaboration meant more than just making music—it’s been a journey of artistic discovery and mutual respect that I’ll always treasure.” Recently, it was announced that Saweetie will join Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz in the third season of Starz’s hit series ‘BMF.’ Saweetie will play Keeya, a former college athlete who’s connected in the streets of St. Louis. The drama returned on March 1st and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for his G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz. Last year, she guest starred on ‘Bel Air’ (Peacock) and continues to make waves in entertainment, proving she’s a multifaceted force to be reckoned with. “Khutti” is released under the esteemed banner of Warner Music India and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

46. IShowSpeed ft. MC Luana SP – Monkey Source:IShowSpeed Back with a bang, streamer and rapper IShowSpeed returns with a hard-hitting new single and music video entitled “Monkey” featuring MC Luana SP. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE via Warner Records. “Monkey” bulldozes the way for his anticipated EP, Trip 2 Brazil, arriving on March 24, 2024. The song’s retro video game-style keys pulsate over a frenetic and fiery beat. IShowSpeed lyrically eviscerates the production with an unpredictable yet undeniable cadence punctuated by confessions a la, “I feel like a demon!” Meanwhile, MC Luana SP counters with a fiery cameo. Fittingly, it spirals into verbal insanity with punchy primal scatting straight from the gut. Of course, the visual also conjures this energy without apology on screen! Watch it HERE. The project boasts appearances by Bandmanrill and Kevin O Chris. Check out the full tracklisting below. Last year, IShowSpeed made waves by turning up on “Dogs” [with Kai Cenat]. It notably piled up over 4.6M global streams and north of 10M YouTube views on the music video. Earning acclaim, One Esports hailed it as “A New Step for the Popular Creators.” In addition to his burgeoning music career, IShowSpeed continues to be one of the most streamed creators on the planet. At the end of 2022, his trip to Qatar to attend the World Cup was followed by his audience of more than 16 million subscribers. In December, he was honored at the 12th annual Streamy Awards, where Speed took home the Breakout Streamer trophy. Pack your bags and buckle up for Trip 2 Brazil with IShowSpeed.