Ariana Grande, 4Batz & Drake Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

1. Eli Jae – All Over Source:Eli Jae After winning hearts and minds online with his popular ‘Jae Mondays’ cover series that has seen him rework popular hits from the likes of Usher, Giveon, and Silk Sonic, and coming on the back of his critically acclaimed debut EP Blend, which was championed by Pulse Nigeria, Culture Custodian, and The Guardian NG, among others, rising R&B and afrofusion sensation ELI JAE is excited to kickstart his 2024 with the infectious new single titled ‘ALL OVER’. Released via Squareball Entertainment and Mad Solutions, the new track showcases Eli’s adept fusion of R&B, pop, house music, and afrobeats, and heralds his sophomore EP, which is highly anticipated for release later this year. Written and composed by Eli Jae, and engineered by Biano (Rema, Ayra Starr, 1da Banton, Tiwa Savage), ‘All Over’ is driven by Eli Jae’s amazing vocal performance, and evocative songwriting, while leaning into his penchant for seamlessly weaving together an eclectic mix of sonic influences to create a captivating and immersive listening experience. The track sees Eli waxing lyrical about a deep consuming desire for his lover, with the rising star expressing a longing to be intertwined with her. His vivid songwriting explores themes of being overwhelmingly drawn to someone, wanting to protect and cherish them, highlighting a mix of desire, admiration, and the intoxicating power of infatuation. Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Eli Jae has always been immersed in a melange of musical influences. His sonic palette was shaped by afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, while also being seeped in ‘90s hip-hop music, early noughties R&B, and gospel music. Fast-forward to today, and Eli Jae has carved a niche for himself in West Africa’s music landscape with his soul-stirring covers that have been causing quite the stir online. In September 2023, he released his own original compositions via his debut EP Blend, which was met with rave reviews from fan and critics alike, with the EP’s standout tracks ‘Most Beautiful’ garnering over half a million streams, and ‘You’ going viral on TikTok with over a million views. Eli Jae’s emergence in global music is marked by his signature blend of sweet vocals, heartfelt melodies, and compelling songwriting, which resonate deeply. His passion and talent have drawn music lovers from all corners, and caught the attention of tastemakers including Pulse Nigeria, Culture Custodian, and Grungecake. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Novo Amor, Japanese House, Frank Ocean, and Burna Boy, and how they approach their music as works of art, Eli Jae offers a unique perspective on music and artistry that shines through in his glorious fusion sound that seamlessly blends R&B, pop, afrobeats and alté, and reflects his vision of using art to connect with and inspire a global audience.

2. Dumomi The Jig – Butterfly Source:Dumomi The Jig ‘BUTTERFLY’ is the exquisite new single from UK-based Nigerian musician and afrobeats rising star DUMOMI THE JIG. Out now via Adult Global Nation, ‘Butterfly’ follows the massive success of Dumomi’s last single ‘Maria’ featuring two-time Grammy Award nominee and the Queen of afrohouse Niniola, which has amassed over one million views on YouTube alone, and garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Notion, Earmilk, GUAP Magazine, Numéro, and Stupid DOPE, among others. Produced by enigmatic Nigerian beatsmith Black Culture, ‘Butterfly’ sees Dumomi The Jig offering a masterful blend of heartfelt emotion, lyrical dexterity, and musical prowess over the mid-tempo R&B track with lush afrobeats sensibilities. Described as a reflection of past experiences and a burning desire for new love, the track is effortlessly captivating, from the beautiful vocals and infectious melodies to the emotive storytelling, and demonstrates Dumomi’s remarkable ability to convey emotion through music. For the accompanying video for ‘Butterfly’, Dumomi has collaborated with Visionnaire Pictures’ George Guise (Ms Banks, Aitch, Nafe Smallz) to create a visual spectacle that brings the track further to life. Shot in the very picturesque locale of Zanzibar in Tanzania, the ‘Butterfly’ video is a cinematic portrayal of love that creates an immersive visual experience for the viewer that complement’s the song’s narrative of deep attraction and affection. Akin to a short film, the video adds depth to the song’s portrayal of love, making ‘Butterfly’ not just an auditory treat but a feast for the eyes as well. Recommended if you like the sounds of Rema or Fireboy DML, Dumomi The Jig is a dynamic artist whose roots are deeply embedded in the vibrant culture of Ikeja in Lagos where he was born, and the limitless city of London where he currently resides. Coming from a family rich in diverse professional talents, Dumomi The Jig grew up in an environment steeped in music. His father’s passion for the piano greatly influenced him, igniting a love for music that Dumomi carries with him to this day. Noteworthy for his musical versatility and artistic ingenuity, Dumomi The Jig is a rapper, singer, producer, and video editor – a testament to years of unwavering dedication to his craft. His journey in music can be traced back to as far back as 2008, a clear indication of his longstanding commitment to his art. His dedication to his art and the unique fusion of his talents firmly establishes him as a complete musician poised for great success in the global music landscape in 2024 and beyond.

3. LÉA THE LEOX – The Climb (Miley Cyrus Cover) Source:Salt Lick Sessions Fresh off joining Mariah Carey on her Christmas tour, genre-bending artist LÉA (Lay-Uh) THE LEOX is gearing up for a busy 2024. But first, she is paying homage to another songstress. In 2009, Miley Cyrus made waves with the release of “The Climb.” The single received critical acclaim for its motivational lyrics, strong vocal delivery, and universal relatability (I survived my senior year of high school by playing this song on repeat). Now, 15 years later, LÉA THE LEOX is celebrating Miley Cyrus and revitalizing this powerful song with a soulful acoustic rendition via Salt Lick Sessions. Salt Lick Sessions showcases emerging musicians through intimate video portraits that invite music fans directly into the artist’s realm. Just as she did with her debut EP ‘PURPOSE,’ released via Genius Distro, which also explores themes of personal growth amid life’s challenges, LÉA captivates us by weaving together R&B, pop, and folk, putting a soulful twist on Cyrus’ original single.

4. Kemuel – Polo Source:Kemuel After rounding out 2023 with the massive success of ‘Alone’, which amassed over a million global streams in less than a month, and has seen the pop riser garner rave reviews and critical acclaim from Clash Magazine, Notion, and Earmilk, among others, fast-rising Nigerian artist, producer, and songwriter KEMUEL is excited to go again with his brand new single titled ‘POLO’. This new offering serves as the second and final teaser before Kemuel releases CLOUDS – his sophomore EP arriving in April as the long-awaited and highly anticipated follow-up to his breakout project ESCAPE. Written and composed by Kemuel, with his producer alter ego Wondah taking control behind the boards, ‘POLO’ is a glorious pop and amapiano fusion track driven by Kemuel’s percussion and bass guitar arrangements, sprinkled frequently with lush synths and bass. The track is further held together beautifully by Kemuel’s infectious melodies and captivating songwriting. Inspired by a lengthy conversation with his crush on the day that he wrote the song, ‘POLO’ sees Kemuel wearing his heart on his sleeves and seeking a genuine connection with his leading lady in heartfelt and resonant fashion. Amidst the vibrant tapestry of Africa’s musical evolution that’s captivating a worldwide audience, Kemuel emerges from Port Harcourt as a luminous figure of innate talent and creativity. Blending R&B, pop, and afrobeats together, he weaves narratives within his songs, marked by enthralling melodies that invite listeners into a rich musical universe. More than embodying the Nigerian spirit, Kemuel enriches it, incorporating the diverse cultural influences of his Rivers state origins. His artistry goes beyond mere performance to create an experiential realm where listeners find comfort, companionship, and tranquillity, urging them to not just listen but deeply connect with each strain of melody and emotion. Kemuel’s musical journey commenced at the tender age of 13 within the vibrant atmosphere of his local church choir, where he honed his skills on the piano, bass guitar, and drums. His passion extended beyond music, leading him to explore the realm of visual arts, culminating in a Fine Art and Design degree from the University of Port Harcourt. His debut EP heralded the arrival of an exciting new voice in global music, a status further cemented by his collaborations with the likes of Olamide and DJ Spinall. With his second EP on the horizon, Kemuel has already garnered over 10 million plays online, and earned accolades from MTV Base, BBC 1Xtra, TRACE, Apple Music, and Spotify, among others.

5. Sam Evian – Stay Source:Sam Evian In-demand producer Sam Evian, known for his work with Big Thief, Palehound, Blonde Redhead and Cass McCombs, releases “Stay,” the third single from his forthcoming fourth studio album Plunge (March 22, Flying Cloud Recordings/ Thirty Tigers). “Stay” is a swinging ballad that showcases Evian’s crooning atop a feather bed of rhythmic strumming, barroom guitar licks and lonesome pedal steel. It’s a modern twist on the countrified power pop ballads of late 60s and 70s. Sonically upbeat, lyrically profound, Sam sings, “It’s a rude world we’re meant to wander / Do you feel you’re slipping under every night ? / Getting through, running us so ragged / just when you think you had it they twist the knife.” Sam Evian says of the track, “’Stay’ is just one of those tunes that came out all at once. I pulled it out of a 12 string acoustic I bought at a yard sale in Woodstock. It’s like it had been sitting there for years waiting to play those chords. At the time I was really obsessed with the acoustic guitar and drum sounds on the kinks record Lola vs power man, so I was likely subconsciously aiming for that kind of thing.” Plunge is already gaining attention from Stereogum, Paste, Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD among others for its cathartic lyricism and warm production. It was New Years Eve 2022, the night before Sam Evian started recording Plunge. He invited his friends to his property in the Catskills, where he’d just painstakingly relocated and revamped his Flying Clouds Studios into a new barn on the property. Adrianne Lenker brought a jug of maple syrup from Vermont, Sufjan Stevens set off fireworks in the meadow, and at midnight, the group of friends cold-plunged into a nearby creek as it started snowing. Tracked during the early winter months of 2023 over a 10-day period, the Plunge sessions were nothing short of joyous. Joined by a group of his closest friends and collaborators (including Liam Kazar, Sean Mullins, El Kempner of Palehound and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief), Evian set out with a wide-open approach. “No-one knew the songs or what the plan was. We kept it loose and fun. This was the spirit of the sessions. No headphones, no playback, minimal overdubs, or bleed. Fast and loose.” Despite that sense of freedom, Evian came to the sessions with lyrical clarity: “I wrote the songs so that I could just play them and sing them on a guitar. I wanted them to be like really focused, classic songs.” Lyrically, Plunge is heavier than previous records, diving into a wide range of themes and subject matter. “Relationships stalling, failing, coming back together,” says Evian. The result is Evian’s best album to date: a cathartic rock record that melds power pop, iridescent guitar, raucous psychedelia, and Evian’s now sought-after grooves. The music is both fresh and familiar, sonically inspired by his penchant for early 70s production and creatively propelled by the free-spirited process depicted in the Beatles documentary Get Back, as well as his urge to let go of his own fastidious production instincts. “I spend so much time trying to make perfect recordings for everyone else,” Evian remarks, “So it was a slight act of resistance to make something wild and kind of fucked up for myself.” Plunge is Evian’s first release on his own imprint, Flying Cloud Recordings, the new imprint of his Catskills-based studio. In 2017 Sam Evian decamped to the Catskills alongside his partner Hannah Cohen and their dog, Jan, creating an immersive recording experience, Flying Cloud Studios, tucked away in the mountains of upstate New York. Evian (née Sam Owens) has hosted/produced/engineered a slew of artists in his home studio including Big Thief (Grammy-nominated for Certainty), Palehound, Kate Bollinger, Blonde Redhead, Helena Deland and more. Plunge is his fourth LP and first partnered with Thirty Tigers.

7. Brother Ali – Cadillac Source:Brother Ali Acclaimed Hip Hop artist and community leader Brother Ali serves up a powerful new single and animated short entitled “Cadillac.” It further plunges audiences into the world of Love & Service. This animated film and full-length analog album represents the newest chapter in Brother Ali’s litany of statement pieces. Love & Service will arrive on April 26, 2024 via his own imprint, Travelers Media. “Cadillac” paints a haunting real-life picture of systemic racism and police brutality delivered through the rapper’s poignant play-by-play. The throwback beat and jazzy guitar lick belie the harrowing tragedy at the heart of the tune. Ali recalls a morning where he and his father-in-law found themselves zip-tied and threatened by police—who mistake them for stickup men. Brother Ali: “Every single word and detail of this story are true. There are certain experiences that live in me and become part of who I am. They’re usually a single event that represents a bigger theme in my life. Those stories are always looking at me as an artist wondering when it’s their time to speak. Those moments have the right to be heard and I can’t let them out until I’m ready. Writing the song is usually the moment when I realize that I’ve healed. I’m really grateful that this song decided to come out now.” He initially teased this era with “Ottomans.” Beyond plugs from the likes of The Hype Magazine, Mxdwn, and more, Vibe proclaimed, “Flowing over a breezy instrumental, the Minneapolis rep touches on generational pain and grief amid contemplative couplets and boasts of his otherworldly rhyme skills,” going on to praise how he “gives his musical disciples a taste of what they have to look forward to upon Love & Service’s arrival.” There’s much more to come… The 13 songs and 40-minute film play like a multimedia primer on healing and wholeness, spirituality and community. The gritty yet lavish soundscape provided by unJUST (of the mighty Hieroglyphics crew) is a collage of educational children’s films from the 70’s and 80’s chopped and flipped in the classic ASR-10 sampler. The warm, unquantized sound is a perfect bed for Ali’s dense and poignant musings on God, death, empire, and beauty. This music marks a new sonic territory for Brother Ali, but just as important to the project is the visual identity created by unJUST. A life-long fan of hand-drawn illustration and cartoons, he created a dynamic animated canvas for visual storytelling to accompany the concepts Ali has written about. In Love & Service, each song features a unique visual style meant to harken back to the days of pen scribblings and charcoal drawings. These are not the slick, hyper-realistic computer graphics that define most modern animation. This is textured, choppy art with fingerprints and smudges. Brother Ali left Minneapolis in 2020 in the midst of a fiery uprising, global pandemic, and music industry shut down, taking his family to live in Istanbul Türkiye. Straddling two continents, this city has been the perfect home for Ali as he forges a new understanding of his purpose, relationships, and self. Now he returns with a new project to share what’s on his mind and his heart.

8. Luke Hemmings – Shakes Source:Luke Hemmings Multi-Platinum superstar Luke Hemmings continues to plunder his deep musical passions bringing fans together and pursuing his own musical tastes with today’s announcement of his highly anticipated latest solo EP, boy, set for release April 26, 2024, via Arista Records and produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte (Maggie Rodgers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings). Ahead of the EP, the award-winning musician shared the beautifully melancholic first single, “Shakes. Today’s announcement marks the first new solo music from the 5 Seconds of Summer front man since the release of his critically acclaimed debut project, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From (2021). Inspired by musical acts like LCD Soundsystem and the Cocteau Twins when Hemmings set out to write his new EP boy, he was chasing something specific. In session with songwriting partner Sammy Witte, they called it “the ache.” “It’s difficult to get across in words,” Luke explains. “I just know there’s a feeling that I get; there’s an ache. That seems to be the feeling I come back to.” Luke is adept at capturing feelings and distilling them into music. As the lead vocalist of 5 Seconds of Summer, Luke has sold millions of records, toured the globe numerous times, accumulated billions of streams, and become one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. boy, meanwhile, sees him flex his innate abilities as a songwriter to carve out a unique space as an artist in his own right. Of the “Shakes” the projects first release Luke says, “’Shakes’ was written on a dreary NYC evening in between long periods of being on the road. This made it come naturally to write from a melancholy place and feeling of yearning to be back home and feeling lonely and emotionally depleted. There is a longing for love and self-acceptance in the lyrics and I hope it to be a song and feeling that anyone listening can find themselves in and attach their own story”.”

9. Glamma Rose – In The Heat Source:Glamma Rose Keeping the fire hot, Vegas vocalist Glamma Rose enlists director Thirty3 M3dia to film the official visual to her scorching new single “In The Heat.” The music video to the Jason “Sire” Turnbull, most known for his instrumentation on 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ soundtrack standout “Window Shopper,” produced track finds the talented triple threat serenading love interests while strategically showcasing her best assets. A love song at its core, the relatable R&B ballad from the EQ (Roc Nation’s independent distribution company) partnered powerhouse proves to be soulful, sultry, sexy as well as romantic; not unlike her previously released records “Starry Night” and “Edge of The Universe.” “This song is an ode to guilty pleasures. It’s the, so wrong but feels so right, emphatic, raw, expression of living in the moment and loving every second of it,” the Vegas-based vocalist reveals to Medium Creative Agency when asked about the central theme of the new track. Glamma Rose is poised for success as she barrels full steam ahead with the release of new music. What began behind the scenes through the mediums of songwriting, arranging, and vocal production for other artists alongside multi-platinum sound architects has now set the stage for her to flourish on the path to solo stardom. “I have a strong affection for the music of my childhood. Some of my first memories are of listening to my mother’s records/CDs, reading the lyrics, and feeling transported in those moments surrounded by music. I think my forte is creating music that gives a glimpse into different periods of my life, be it past, present, or what I think the future will be. I’m a grown woman and I write about my personal experiences, spirituality, love, concerns, anger, pain, hopes, dreams, whatever. I’ve overcome a lot of setbacks along the way and moving forward my focus is to pursue my life’s purpose with the best that I have. I’m supposed to share my light through creativity, and hopefully grow, learn, love, and experience happiness along the way.” Press play on the HD clip for “In The Heat” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below via Boss Life Music Group!

10. Kenny Mason – Jumpin In / Us Source:Kenny Mason Rising Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason releases two new tracks, “JUMPIN IN” and “US,” (click HERE to listen) via RCA Records. Both songs clearly highlight Kenny’s versatility and blending of various genres to create something uniquely Kenny, but still true to his ATL roots. These two tracks are dropping ahead of Kenny Mason’s forthcoming album 9, set to be released next week on March 14th. Along with the album release, Kenny announced his 23-date Route 9 tour that starts later this month. The tour kicks off in Minnesota on March 22nd and wraps on May 3rd in Los Angeles – tickets are on sale now, click here. At the end of last year, Kenny Mason dropped his 3 pack EP, HIGHWAY 9 (click here to listen) to excite fans for his forthcoming new album. The EP project included the following tracks: “FACTS” , “PULP FICTION” , and “OFF THE RIP”. Prior to that, Kenny Mason dropped his six-track and three-track EPs – 6 and 3 – which expanded on Kenny’s out-of-the-box, genre-blending style. The 3 and 6 EPs are a part of an 18-track unique rollout leading up to his album 9. Having released EPs 3 and 6, which provided three and six tracks respectively; fans can expect a fresh batch of nine new songs on the album (two being “JUMPIN IN” and “US”). Kenny has steadily been releasing new music since 2020 and collaborating with various artists. In September 2022, Kenny Mason released his mixtape RUFFS (click here to listen) which included the tracks from his EP PUP PACK and new songs such as “SPIN N FLIP” feat. Young Nudy and “MINUTE FOREVER.” He was also a part of the single “Stick,” a Dreamville collaboration with J. Cole, JID and Sheck Wes from the D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Kenny has also been on the festival circuit with sets at Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival, Bonnaroo and more, in addition to making surprise appearances at 2022 Coachella on JID’s set and 2022 Governor’s Ball on J. Cole’s set. With the release of these two tracks and his new album on the horizon, Kenny Mason is ready to level up and give fans the album they’ve been waiting for. Stay tuned for Kenny’s album 9 coming out March 14th.

11. Dende – Your Intro Source:Dende Emerging R&B star Dende unveils the first visual from his recent 3-pack release, Wish You Were Here, with “Your Intro.” Directed by Danteslens and produced by Andreia Santa Cristina, the visual showcases the restless artist in London, haunted by memories of his distant lover back home. Alongside the premiere, he announces his forthcoming appearances at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Raised in the Southern church under the guidance of a preacher father, Dende was molded into the soulful storyteller and singer he embodies today. His music reflects a genuine portrayal of his life’s experiences and those of his close friends, offering an authentic perspective on overcoming life’s obstacles. Infusing a modern twist into early 2000s style R&B, Dende’s music resonates deeply with listeners, presenting his narratives in an unadulterated manner for the world to absorb. With a robust following of over 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Dende has garnered recognition from esteemed platforms such as Billboard, On The Radar, REVOLT, Our Generation Music, Lyrical Lemonade, and was named one of Complex’s 2024 Artist to Watch.

12. Lil Crix & BLP KOSHER – Kold Shoulder Source:LIL CRIX Haitian-American hip-hop breakout Lil Crix returns for the ferocious “Kold Shoulder” featuring BLP Kosher, out today via Vulture Love/Capitol Records. Listen HERE. Over menacing beats and sinister synths, the up-and-comer doesn’t so much spit bars as deliver threats. It’s a brutal calling card from one of the most exciting new artists in rap. “I’m gonna give his dad the cold shoulder,” Crix raps over eerie percussion and ethereal, cascading synths. “Kidnap his brother, send them up just like a rollercoaster.” That sets the tone for the rest of the track as the rapper continues to fire off lyrical barbs: “PB and J, or purple Drake with a brown holster,” he spits. “Keep it special K with BLP, but I am not kosher.” There’s a lived-in candor and unfiltered honesty that elevates the raw and rowdy anthem. “Kold Shoulder” arrives soon after the epic single “Muppy” featuring Lil Double O and Faze Kaysan. It followed Crix’s laidback single “Iced Tea.” To date, the latter has piled up nearly a million streams and earned praise from the likes of Rolling Out, The Urban Influencer, and more, with Sway’s Universe attesting, “Lil Crix has been rapping for just a short period of time, but his talent is unquestionable.” Hailing from Lauderhill, FL, Crix found the support of superstar Kodak Black after just a month in the rap game. Since then, he has performed on marquee stages like Spotify’s “Most Necessary” show in Miami and garnered millions of streams across his tracks “Power Freestyle,” “Kick Yo Doe” [feat. Nardo Wick], and Kodak Black’s “Dirt McGerk” [feat. EST GEE & Lil Crix]. Now, with “Kold Shoulder,” Crix keeps his foot on the gas, leveling up with another knockout track.

13. David Duane – All Of You Source:DavidDuaneOfficial David Duane is back with his new single “All Of You” from his latest album, “Unapologetic Blonde (Deluxe Version),” out now via David Duane / Kalin Miguel. Download / Stream here “All Of You” tells the heartfelt story of a man who finally finds the woman of his dreams after a long and arduous search for love. It encapsulates feelings of joy, relief, and unwavering affection in a beautifully crafted musical composition. To bring this heartfelt single to life, David Duane has joined forces with producer Alvin Ryze’s prodigious talents, crafting a sound that’s both fresh and deeply resonant. The partnership between Duane’s lyrical sincerity and Ryze’s sonic expertise creates a mesmerizing blend of music that’s hard to forget. The single is further enriched with two additional versions that cater to different tastes; a sped-up rendition for those who prefer an upbeat tempo, and an electric guitar version that adds a rockier edge to the love-filled anthem. “With this single, I wanted to write a record about looking for love everywhere—like people do, on the streets, in the club, and scrolling on social media. I’m not looking for love in those spaces, but I’ve been looking to find that special one, and I hope she finds this record and receives this message, says Duane.” Get into this new single from David Duane as he’s just warming the world up for what’s to come with this trilogy experience & more.

14. Yaya Bey – Sir Princess Bad Bitch Source:Yaya Bey Yaya Bey shares the latest offering from her forthcoming album with the new single “sir princess bad bitch.” Serving as one of the album’s centerpiece statements, the song and its accompanying video embody the complexities of Yaya’s identity as a genderqueer person, with her stating resolutely that she is “no other thing but the thing I am.” The song’s visual is directed by Chassidy David and creatively conceived by Yaya herself, featuring choreography by Jason James. The single arrives ahead of Yaya’s forthcoming performances in Austin at SXSW including shows at The Politics House (March 12th), Marshall Funhouse (March 13th), and Cheer Up Charlies for AdHoc Free For All (March 14th). Additionally, following the album’s release in May, Yaya will embark on a series of four release shows. See all of the details on each of Yaya’s live dates below, including shows at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on May 23rd and The Paramount in LA on May 29th. Yaya’s upcoming album, Ten Fold, was announced at the end of January alongside the single “chasing the bus,” which The New York Times called a “slinky slow-burner.” Ten Fold serves as a free-spoken and flowing self-portrait characterized by in-the-moment reflections on the past, present, and future. It brims with the various facets of Yaya’s creative endeavors and bucks against the conveniently limiting narrative that her music is solely made to capture the plight of Black women. The album mirrors the multitudes she contains and meditates on the external conditions of her community as much as it’s an exploration of her own being. Ten Fold finds Yaya reckoning with being a musician and her evolving relationship to a fraught career path that she’s determined to force in her favor, reaping the fruits of her labor along the way. Born Hadaiyah Bey, Yaya first started writing songs at the age of nine and emerged onto the scene as a reinvigorating voice in the new vanguard of R&B storytellers with her breakout 2020 album Madison Tapes. Her widely praised 2022 LP Remember Your North Star earned critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR, ESSENCE, and more. Recently, she starred alongside Immanuel Wilkins in an ad campaign for Converse’s recent collaboration with New York-based brand AwakeNY. In 2023, Yaya performed a sold-out show at SOBs for Spotify Stages, capping off a run of live performances at festival stages across the globe last year, including Glastonbury in the UK, Pitchfork Festival in Chicago, Roskilde Festival in Denmark, and many more. Check out “sir princess bad bitch ” above, find touring details below, and stay tuned for more from Yaya Bey coming soon.

15. Jean Dawson – Boohoo Source:Jean Dawson Undeniably one of today’s most essential artists, the enigmatic polymath Jean Dawson makes his highly anticipated return with the release of his latest body of work, Boohoo, today featuring three riveting new tracks. Following his explosive collaboration “NO SZNS” with SZA, Boohoo houses a collection of tracks that serve as an overture for his upcoming full length album out later this year, painting a striking picture of what is to come with tracks “New Age Crisis,” “Taste Like Metal,” and his first full track in Spanish, “Divino Desmadre.” As a first generation Mexican-American raised in between Tijuana, MX and San Diego, CA whose first language was Spanish, “Divino Desmadre” sees Jean honoring his Mexican roots while also speaking to a generation of young people stradling multiple languages, cultures, and regions who exist on the margins. Here, the young artist celebrates the spirit of being alive in its purest form through a reflection of his own growth and the use of deeply universal themes such as love, honesty, and life as we see Jean arrive to himself fully. Earlier this week “New Age Crisis” earned BBC Radio 1’s ‘Hottest Record of the Week’ slot, and all three songs are available under the Boohoo project now. Jean will be making his Mexico debut performing at the Ceremonia Music Festival in Mexico City on March 23rd. There, he will perform the new track “Divino Desmadre” for the first time for the community that nurtured him. Additionally, Jean will be going on tour with Lil Yachty as direct support for the European leg of his colossal Field Trip Tour that kicks off London on April 29th and wraps in Oslo, Norway on May 26th. For more information on the tour HERE.

16. Zenesoul – KEOTR Source:ZENESOUL On the back of two sold-out Candlelight Concerts in Toronto to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and her first headline concert in Atlanta for Black History Month, JUNO Award nominated R&B singer and songwriter ZENESOUL is excited to reveal ‘KEOTR’, her first single of 2024, and her first piece of music since last year’s critically acclaimed Fantasy EP series. Serving as an early taste of what to expect from her next EP that arrives later this year, ‘KEOTR’ comes with a beautifully emotive and afrocentric music video, shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and put together by burgeoning filmmaker Mic Daviz (Skales, Zlatan, Portable), and video producer Tfry (Asake, CKay, Victony). Written and composed by Zenesoul, produced by JMS, who has previously worked with Cruel Santino, Lady Donli, among others, and engineered by JUNO Award-winning musician Nate Smith (TOBi, Lu Kana, Sean Leon), ‘KEOTR’ is a glorious alternative R&B masterpiece that sees Zenesoul leaning further into her Nigerian heritage with lush afropop sensitivities, mixed in with her motif soulful sound. The uplifting track sees Zenesoul calling on herself and others to keep going, and keep staying true to themselves in love and relationships, despite the pain and toxicity that may be around them. In her own words, ‘KEOTR’ is a reminder “to guard your soul and maintain focus on who you aspire to be”. Speaking further about the inspiration behind ‘KEOTR’, Zenesoul says, “This song is inspired by me wanting to create something uplifting despite the toxic energy that I feel is outside when it comes to the dating world. It’s a reminder to myself and others to keep being a good person and to continue to love regardless of it all. Everything may be falling apart but keep eye on the road and maintain who you are”. About the accompanying music video, she adds, “This video is probably one of my favourite videos! Everything came together beautifully! The inspiration for the video was to show a strong African woman who will not lose herself and I believe this video captured that perfectly”.

17. Terell Online – Live For Source:Terell Online Continuing to keep things “Simple,” Westcoast-based wordsmith Terell Online (@TerellOnline) delivers his first song of the new year titled “Live For,” with help from fellow Virginia native and producer NayG (@1NayG). Strategically centered around how our perspectives on life change as we mature, “Live For” is the perfect record for anyone who has worked hard enough to witness seeds they’ve planted grow into fully developed fruits of labor. “This song is a reminder to myself and others about what matters most,” says the enlightened entrepreneur in a statement to Medium Creative Agency about the VA Sam-engineered single. Terell Online started his musical journey in the Old Dominion State and overcame the obstacles that would usually stand in the way of an independent artist and his fans. Rell struggled with learning disabilities, faced homelessness, and even had trouble with law enforcement as a youth. Despite his circumstances, he learned to play various musical instruments and create art that accurately reflects his emotions. For the past few years, he’s worked tirelessly to solidify his niche sound enriched with intellectual prowess and heartwarming melodies that touch several genres. Following the success of his featured verse on Pusha T stamped rap act M Watts’ “They Ain’t Ready (ft. Young Money Yawn)” as well as solo singles “Sedated” and “Master P,” Rell has shared stages with Kirko Bangz, Travis Porter, and most recently Phora.

Anchored by his lifestyle and community outreach brand ‘The Red Cup Gang,’ most known for its well-crafted merchandise and famous catchphrase “We hang, we don’t bang…,” in 2021 Rell released his COVID-19-centered project The Lost Summer, which was accompanied by a multi-city tour and documentary of the same name.

Stream “Live For” on your DSP of choice via Red Cup Records / United Masters and expect an official music video to be released soon!

18. Radhika Vekaria – Liberate Source:Radhika Vekaria Radhika Vekaria, the award-winning, multi-instrumentalist and sensory artist, will unveil her highly anticipated single and music video, “Liberate.” More than just a song, “Liberate” is a soul-stirring journey that transcends physical and cultural boundaries, connects the East and West, and explores the shared human experience of yearning, struggle, and the quest for inner peace. “Liberate” is the first single off her upcoming album, “Warriors of Lights” due late Summer 2024. In “Liberate,” Radhika lays bare her personal journey with doubt and darkness, weaving a tapestry of devotion and commitment to the pursuit of answers inspired by life’s questions. “Liberate” reminds us that being human is no easy feat, but a constant battle against suffering and internal strife. Yet, it’s through these very challenges we find our path to enlightenment and true freedom. “”Liberate” isn’t just about my journey; it’s about our shared human experience—the yearning for connection, the struggle with darkness, and the search for inner peace,” says Radhika. “It’s my offering, bringing East and West together through melody and a seeking common to all of us, no matter where we are from.” The song incorporates the sacred Maha Mritjunjaya mantra from the ancient Rig Veda, serving as a lifeline and sanctuary in times of chaos. Through its vibrations, Radhika found solace, peace, and a sense of coming home. Radhika continues,“with each note, I hope to create a conduit for healing, transformation, and, ultimately, liberation.” Hailing from a rich tapestry of Indian, East African, and British roots, Radhika’s music reflects the vibrant mosaic of her upbringing. From collaborating with industry luminaries like Prince, Eddie Palmieri, Enrique Iglesias, Troye Sivan, and Arman Van Buuren, to taking center stage in Franco Dragone’s “INDIA INDIA” production in Germany, Radhika has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. After mastering phonetically intricate compositions in Tamil, Hindi, and Bengali, her journey led her to the United States, where she honed her craft at the esteemed Ali Akbar Khan College of Music. Now based in Los Angeles, Radhika infuses her music with the wisdom of ancient Sanskrit narratives, blending tradition with innovation. Radhika’s influence extends beyond the stage, reaching over 100,000 listeners worldwide with her moon and mantra meditations during the Pandemic. Notable performances at prestigious events like the Summer Gala for the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children in New York and her historic appearance as the first-ever mantra artist at SXSW, showcase her global impact. Recognized with accolades such as the Global Peace Song Awards, Radhika’s music, including the acclaimed album “SAPTA: The Seven Ways,” pays homage to her Indian heritage. Through striking soundscapes and ancient Sanskrit mantras, she invites listeners on a transformative journey of self-discovery and enlightenment. Beckoning audiences to embrace harmony within themselves and the world around them, “Liberate” will be available on all major streaming platforms on March 8, 2024. This single is poised to leave a lasting mark on the landscape of music and spirituality.

19. Chase Shakur – The Stunt Man Pack Source:Chase Shakur Rising Atlanta-based singer songwriter Chase Shakur releases a two-pack of new music entitled THE STUNT-MAN PACK out now via Def Jam Recordings. The two-pack release is a taste of his highly anticipated debut album that’s expected to come later this year. The pack features songs “YOLANDA”, a uptempo song that takes elements from the drum & bass genre and “OPTIONS”, a more sultry track with a moodier production. The duality of the project–both in theme and in production–is a testament to the wide range of sounds coming from Chase, illuminating the scope of his inimitable blend of R&B, alternative, indie, and dance. Hailed as one of Complex’s 15 R&B artist to watch, Chase’s commitment to innovating the sonics of modern R&B has stood out to fans and critics. In Chase Shakur’s own words: “STUNTMAN PACK has a little something for everyone. I wanted to put two tracks together that felt different, but that a lot of people could relate to. I’ve been working on my album and this is some of my favorite music that I’ve ever made. I’m really excited for fans to hear it.”

Last year, Chase captivated audiences with it’s not you, it’s me… it’s love. Powered up by “x’s n o’s,” “slide,” “143,” and “nite,” the project has already posted over 20 million streams and counting. Attracting tastemaker praise, SHEESH hailed it’s not you, it’s me… it’s love as “everything you could ever want it to be,” going on to applaud, “Chase does a phenomenal job of showcasing his ability to excel in a breadth of songwriting styles.” Plus, HotNewHipHop proclaimed, “he is now a new and enticing voice in the R&B genre.” Now, Chase thrills with THE STUNT-MAN PACK. To follow this release, Chase will be performing at Rolling Loud California on March 17th, next a special performance at Dreamville Fest on April 7th. He’s also expected to perform at Sol Blume on May 5th.

20. Tati Dior – Love Without Limits Source:Tati Dior - Topic Houston’s dynamic female singer/songwriter Tati Dior is hitting the airwaves with her powerful and emotive new single “Love Without Limits”, out now via Vicious Society / Twenty Two Recordings. Download / Stream here Produced by Vespxcci, the latest track is a compelling fusion of Dance, Pop, and R&B that delves deep into the realms of toxic relationships, unconditional love, and the triumphant journey toward self-love. With Dior’s raw and captivating vocal performance, Love Without Limits is not just a song; it’s an anthem for anyone who has ever found themselves lost in the complexities of challenging love. Love Without Limits draws inspiration from Dior’s personal experiences, transforming her pain into a resonant message of strength and empowerment. Through her music, Tati Dior shares her tumultuous journey with a past relationship marred by domestic abuse, both verbal and physical. This single serves as a heartfelt exploration of why someone might stay in a toxic relationship, pondering over the nature of unconditional love, the dualities within a person, and ultimately, the realization that choosing oneself is the first step towards true love. Dior’s storytelling is a mix of vulnerability and defiance, providing solace and solidarity to those facing similar situations. Tati Dior’s commitment to making a difference extends beyond her music. Motivated by her experiences and the lessons learned, she is in the process of establishing a non-profit organization aimed at supporting women who find themselves in domestic violence situations. Love Without Limits highlights Tati Dior’s talent and serves as a symbol of hope and human resilience against challenges.

21. MIKE & Tony Seltzer Source:MIKE MIKE partners with producer Tony Seltzer to release their collaborative project Pinball via 10k. The two New York natives alluded to a larger release over the last few weeks, dropping hints including their trap-leaning lead singles “R&B” and the video for previously unheard track “Underground Kingz” that they shared earlier this week. First teaming up on MIKE’s critically acclaimed debut project May God Bless Your Hustle, Pinball finds MIKE and Tony exercising that chemistry and challenging each other to explore new sonic directions – a more traditional rap style for MIKE and a more experimental production zone for Tony. The project captures the duo’s collective history as individuals and in their collaborations, including guest features from the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Critch, Tony Shhnow, and Niontay. The project’s release coincides with MIKE’s Somebody Fine Me Trouble headline tour which is already underway in Europe. The UK and EU dates stretch through March and include support from Mark William Lewis, Jadasea, and SALIMATA. MIKE’s European leg includes a special series of shows in the city he considered his second home. In London, he’ll play 4 sold-out shows across 3 nights at Cafe OTO with special guests each night. He will continue the tour in North America with support from 454, Niontay, and EL Cousteau and will conclude with a hometown show at New York’s Webster Hall in May. Tickets are available here. In their respective lanes, MIKE and Tony Seltzer have been two innovative figureheads of NYC rap for the past seven years. Tony’s production credits have seen him work with forward-thinking artists spanning from Princess Nokia and Jay Critch to Eartheater, earning him platinum and gold records. Most recently, he released his collaborative project, 14k Figaro with Wiki, at the end of 2023. MIKE is continuing an unprecedented run of releases at a clip we haven’t seen in his career thus far. His collaborative tape with Tony follows his celebrated joint album Faith is a Rock with The Alchemist and Wiki and his own critically acclaimed solo effort Burning Desire. At 25, MIKE has already built a weighty discography with numerous critically celebrated albums that have earned him Pitchfork’s Best New Music accolade twice. He concluded 2023 by performing at both Pitchfork London and Paris festivals and touring with Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist.

22. Judith Hill – Dame de la Lumière Source:Judith Hill Just in time for Women’s History Month, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Judith Hill has unveiled a beautiful track dedicated to her mother and grandmother, “Dame de la Lumière” – out now via Regime Music Group. The accompanying black-and-white video – which premiered exclusively on Rolling Stone earlier today – puts Judith’s raw emotions front and center as she serenades generations of powerful women, including her mother and grandmother. Not only is the track a love letter to the ladies of the light who raised her, but an empowering tribute to women everywhere! “This is the story about my mother and my grandmother. These are two powerful women who taught me the meaning of perseverance,” Judith shares. “I remember how they overcame the impossible and survived because they were determined to be there for their families. Standing on their shoulders, I carry on. I close my eyes and see the faces of every woman in history who turned weeds into leaves of evergreen. They stand taller than the mountains. If they can do it, I can do it. Bad times make strong women! This is my mantra.” “Dame de la Lumière” comes after her previous soulful releases “Runaway Train” and “Flame”. The latter garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, and V Magazine, which praised, “”Flame” showcases Hill’s vocal prowess as well as her songwriting chops.” All three tracks will be on her forthcoming record Letters from a Black Widow – due for release on April 26 via Regime Music Group. The album follows Hill’s 2021 release, Baby, I’m Hollywood!, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and which SPIN described as “a funk-rock-soul scorcher.” If that album offered a rowdy coming-of-age tale of a mixed-race child of bohemian California, Letters from a Black Widow is a formidable battle cry – a soul/funk/gospel passion play that’s spectacularly written, arranged, and performed by Hill. While Hill played many of the instruments – including electric guitar, which she taught herself to play since her last studio release – this project is not a strictly solo endeavor. It’s built on the unshakable musical foundation she has enjoyed for most of her life: Hill’s band includes her parents, bassist Robert “Peewee” Hill and keyboardist Michiko Hill. She’s also joined by John Staten (drums and percussion), Daniel Chae (strings) and a group of formidable friends, who contribute background vocals. Hill and her family band will tour extensively in support of the new music. Hill is currently on a North American tour – which includes six shows at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley in Seattle, WA over the course of four nights (March 14-17), The Mercury Lounge in New York City on April 9, before wrapping at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on April 30. She’ll also be supporting JJ Grey & Mofro on their spring tour before heading to Europe in May-June. All dates are listed below and HERE. Exclusive Judith Hill music and merchandise available HERE. Stay tuned for much more from Judith Hill – and make sure to give the women in your life some extra love and appreciation this month!!

23. Mellow Rackz – Any Chick Source:Mellow Rackz Florida rap authority Mellow Rackz (@mellowrackz1) continues to raise the bar in the music video for her women’s empowerment anthem “Any Chick.” Produced by Grammy award-winning instrumentalist Bigg D, the latest leak from the Fashion Nova brand ambassador follows noteworthy collaborations with other industry elites ATL Jacob, Lil Yachty, and Icewear Vezzo. Hoping to resonate as well as inspire those who might still find themselves on a journey of healing, the timely track and matching small-screen interpretation is truly an ode to self-celebration. Notably missing any male actors, the visual finds Mellow Rackz alternately rapping in front of a unique vintage car and luxuriating in a gorgeous South Beach mansion. As she performs the smooth single, she’s seen enjoying the many fruits of her labor; further driving the point home that with or without other’s help success is inevitable. Press play on the HD clip and stream the official audio for Mellow Rackz‘s “Any Chick” on your DSP of choice after the jump!



24. Brandy Haze – Sad Grl Szn Source:Brandy Haze Rising star Brandy Haze releases her newest project, ‘Sad Girl SZN,’ out now via Rich By 30 Records. Download / Stream here With a blend of soulful melodies and honest lyricism, Haze dives deep into the emotional rollercoaster of life post-breakup, offering listeners six tracks that resonate with the heart and soul. ‘Sad Girl SZN’ is a meticulously crafted collection that embodies the essence of introspection and healing. Brandy Haze, alongside a team of exceptional collaborators, including the likes of Txri Redd, Percy Allen, Minowaves, AC The Producer, Andrew Beckner, and Autograph, has birthed a project that navigates through the complexities of heartbreak, self-discovery, and empowerment. The lead single, ‘Circles,’ produced by the talented Txri Redd, sets the tone for the project, with Haze’s sultry vocals seamlessly floating over the poignant production. The project unfolds with tracks like Scam Likely, discussing the broken trust and solitude post-breakup, and Limbo, which encapsulates the uncertainty and longing for clarity in a stagnant relationship. One of the standout tracks, ‘Gentle Lies,’ is a reflective ballad where Haze confronts the impact of deceit, articulating the deep wounds small lies can inflict. The collaboration with Autograph on this track provides a perfect closing, encapsulating the essence of moving forward with strength and resilience. ‘Sad Girl SZN’ invites listeners into Brandy Haze’s world, offering a soundtrack for anyone navigating the aftermath of a bad relationship. With this project, Haze solidifies her position as a formidable force in the music industry, proving that even the darkest times can inspire the most beautiful art.

25. Pressa ft. Fridayy – Get Back Up Source:Pressa Today, emerging Jamaican-Filipino-Canadian rapper Pressa releases his new track “Get Back Up” featuring Fridayy. In this new track, listeners can hear Pressa rapping about how he had to stay down until he was up in life, while Fridayy sings the chorus about being there to help his people get back up if they fall off in life. Most recently, Pressa released “W Hotel” featuring Toosii. The track was a long overdue collaboration between the two friends as they can be heard rapping on verses together on the track about having a good time at the W Hotel. Last year, Pressa dropped two singles – “Minimum Wage” , and “Unfollow Me”. The “Minimum Wage” music video was directed by Corentin “Coco” Leroux. “Unfollow Me” had an official Jason B-directed visual and focuses on the fast pace of the industry and Pressa’s continuous hustle and the fame/women that come with it. Those singles follow his feature on Bandokay’s 2023 single “The Jungle”. Prior to this, Pressa dropped his 2020 project Gardner Express, which got a deluxe version in 2021. The deluxe included the alternative version of hit song “Attachments” featuring Coi Leray and featured other artists like Swae Lee, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G and more.

26. Fridayy – Without You Source:Fridayy Grammy nominated R&B singer and songwriter, Fridayy, proudly shares new song “Without You” out now via Def Jam Recordings. The sentimental new song and video is dedicated to Fridayy’s late father, and written for anyone who has gone through a similar loss to a loved one.

27. Elijah Woods – Losing A Friend Source:elijah woods Toronto-based multi-platinum artist and producer elijah woods shares his new single, “losing a friend,” out on all streaming platforms today. Emotionally raw and profoundly introspective, “losing a friend” delves deep into the complexities of human relationships and the tumultuous journey of self-discovery. With haunting lyrics that resonate with honesty and vulnerability, the song captures the essence of grappling with imperfections and the weight of unspoken truths. From the poignant confession, ‘I’m not perfect, I think you thought I was,‘ to the haunting question, ‘Is this the end? Is it over?’ every word is a soul-baring exploration of love, loss, and the relentless search for closure. Through a captivating blend of heartfelt melodies and raw emotional conviction, “losing a friend” is a reminder that sometimes, the hardest battles are the ones fought within ourselves. “’losing a friend’ was written about a very personal experience,” elijah says. “The progression from a small, intimate piano ballad to a full-out rock-inspired soaring outro encapsulates the love, confusion, disappointment and grief. The song speaks to the end of a friendship and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with it.” elijah woods is a multi-faceted, multi-platinum pop artist, singer-songwriter, producer, and recording engineer. Known for wildly catchy melodies, vivid lyrics, and a signature crisp, accessible production style, his music has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Experiencing unparalleled growth as an independent artist, he’s amassed over 250 million streams across his songs, and recently hit over 5.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. After selling out his cross-Canada tour last year, elijah is now preparing for his sold-out headline tour in Asia, which includes stops in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. While in Asia, elijah will also be joining Niall Horan for his Jakarta, Indonesia show, and will be performing at the Seoul Jazz Festival alongside Lauv, Jeremy Zucker, and JP Saxe.

28. Abstract Mindstate & Young RJ ft. Simthandile Nombuso Nomthandazo Mtolo – True Story Source:Release - Topic The story of the Chicago Hip-Hop duo known as Abstract Mindstate is one of extraordinary resilience. Their debut album We Paid, Let Us In! reached cult status in the early 2000s, but the male/female pair comprised of Olskool Ice-Gre and Ebony Poetress (a.k.a. E.P. Da Hellcat) didn’t get their first big break until 20 years later, long after they had already called it quits as recording artists. This big break came in the form of their lauded 2021 comeback album Dreams Still Inspire, produced entirely by their early supporter and collaborator Kanye West. The album would be the first and only project to release via Kanye’s elusive YZY SND imprint. With renewed momentum and motivation, Gre and EP forge ahead with the preparation of their next album– this time with production from Midwest compatriot and Slum Village legend, Young RJ. Today (3/8/2024), the album’s lead single “True Story” is released to all major digital streaming platforms via Honest Music/Barak With Love/Virgin Music Group. Co-produced by South African producer Dave Audinary and featuring vocals from Simthandile Mtolo, the new single details the jealousy and envy that Gre and EP have had to face along their long and hard-fought journey.

“This song is about the hate and jealousy we received from people we considered to be friends. It was cathartic to talk about it in this song. ‘Do you’, why be jealous of someone else’s success they earned from their hustle or mobility when there’s room for everyone to do it for themselves. I’ve never been one to hate when someone else’s experiences are resulting in more favorable results or progress than mine” – Olskool Ice-Gre “My [working] relationship with Abstract Mindstate developed through my friendship with Olskool Ice-Gre over the years. We never really talked about music at all during the development of our brotherhood. Years later, the idea of making a record together finally came up. And now we have an album. ‘True Story’ is a record Dave and I initially worked on for my ‘World Tour’ album in 2022. I felt like Abstract fit the record much better, that they would be able to give the record what it needed. And they knocked it out the park. I’m proud of this record, and I’m proud of the work they put in on this album. It’s a great body of work.” – Young RJ Stream/purchase “True Story” here.



Abstract Mindstate will join Slum Village on their FUN Since 92 Tour in Europe this spring. More info and tickets are available here.

29. d4vd – My House Is Not A Home Source:d4vd 18-year-old superstar d4vd unveils his latest single “My House Is Not A Home.” Stream/download the track HERE and watch the accompanying music video HERE. “My House Is Not a Home” is a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness—a story of leaving home, moving to Los Angeles, and a strained relationship finally falling apart. It showcases his writerly eye for detail, with some of his most personal and vivid lyrics yet, and also his remarkable vocal range; he climbs to the very top of his register, singing in a falsetto that stops the listener in their tracks. The accompanying music video, directed by close collaborator Raheem Powell (@RAHEEMISBLIND), sees d4vd leaving the past behind as he strolls through a worn-in yet empty house, haunted by childhood trinkets & photographs that seemingly once teemed with life and joy. On “My House Is Not A Home,” d4vd shares “‘My House Is Not A Home’ is an introspective track about how I viewed my life after moving to Los Angeles – the themes of falling in love with the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time are explored throughout the song, and how I navigate those situations are in the lyrics.” Last month, d4vd released his two-pack single “Withering” which included new songs “Leave Her” and “2016.” Both tracks saw d4vd lean into his pop-rock sensibilities, and upon release received acclaim from the likes of Hypebeast, BET, UPROXX, and many more. Watch his recent live performance of “Leave Her” HERE (Live From A Warehouse). This past Sunday, d4vd also performed at the 14th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards ceremony as their Spotlight artist. d4vd kicked off 2024 following a monumental year that saw him soar to new heights. His career-defining single “Romantic Homicide” – which resonated with millions worldwide upon release in July 2022 and has since surpassed 1 billion streams across platforms – peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is part of d4vd’s debut Petals To Thorns EP which debuted at #1 on Billboard Heatseakers albums (currently spending its 40th week on the chart). He also performed the song on Jimmy Kimmy Live! marking his late night television debut – watch the performance HERE. d4vd also joined SZA on the fall leg of her SOS Tour and performed at some of the hottest festivals including Austin City Limits, Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and more. Just over a year ago, d4vd began making music on the app BandLab after multiple copyright strikes on his popular Fortnite YouTube channel. He has since released two successful EPs (Petals to Thorns & The Lost Petals), sold-out two headlining tours, and performed during the entirety of the Valentino Men’s SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan. His efforts were recognized as part of Billboard’s 21 under 21 and Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact Report lists, and he received a Streamy Award Nomination for “Here With Me” in the “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year” category. This summer, d4vd will bring his electric live set to highly acclaimed festivals including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling, with additional tour dates to follow. Stay tuned for more news on d4vd soon.

31. Infinity Song – Slow Burn Source:Infinity Song Following the success of their recent EP ‘Metamorphosis,’ soft rock sibling band Infinity Song have announced their first-ever world tour. Kicking off the summer with a captivating performance at the Dot To Dot Festival in England, the band is thrilled to continue to bring their breathtaking sound, profound lyrics, and visually stunning performances to audiences all across Europe. Fans can purchase tickets on sale HERE starting March 8th, and a full list of dates can be found below. To mark the occasion, Infinity Song have also released a visual companion piece to their acclaimed hit, “Slow Burn.” After unveiling an intimate live rendition of the track earlier this year, the group promises to resonate with audiences once more, this time through an introspective music video, set against the backdrop of New York City. The video made its broadcast premier on BET Soul and Nick Music. Bathed in the amber hue of golden hour, the video effortlessly evokes the energy and emotion of personal reflection. Embodying the essence of a slowburn, the video captures the group – walking in the park, leaning against walls and sitting next to one another – using these intimate moments of contemplation as a time to recognize that the love we strive to feel can be found within. WATCH HERE “Slow Burn” guides listeners through a profound exploration of the ever-changing landscape of human emotions, skillfully capturing the nuanced complexities of life. As the hauntingly beautiful melody unfolds, weaving intricate lyrics through the composition, the track compels listeners to confront life’s challenges with grace and resilience. The song “parallels the introverted moments of time spent alone getting to know yourself, with the changing seasons of romantic relationships,” says the group, “to mature is to grow comfortable accepting our inner love as the main love.” Infinity Song continues to maintain their position as innovators in today’s soft rock music landscape. Following the positive reception of the release of their EP, ‘Metamorphosis’ late last year, the band was featured on UPROXX’s ‘Best Bets for Best New Artist’ list, and their sound was described as “deeply intoxicating” by CLASH, adding that the group “plays a significant role in gifting the Black community a space to surrender harsh falsities and exhale into their Divine softness.”

32. JESSIA – Care About Me Source:JESSIA Canadian pop singer and songwriter JESSIA returns with her new single, “Care About Me,” out on all streaming platforms today. Guided by JESSIA’s signature soul-stirring vocals, “Care About Me” is a beautifully crafted pop ballad that tugs at the heartstrings. Her emotive lyrics perfectly capture the sinking feeling of a relationship slowly falling apart. “I knew it was a special song as soon as I wrote it, but I didn’t know if anyone would relate,” JESSIA says. When JESSIA started teasing “Care About Me” on TikTok and Instagram earlier this year, she was met with an overwhelming response from other people who emotionally resonated with the song’s message. “I was terrified to tease it, but as soon as I did, my video comments were flooded with people sharing their stories of feeling unseen or alone in relationships, and other commenters empowering the brokenhearted,” JESSIA says. “I am proud to say it has become another ‘safe space’ anthem for my community.” With over 375 million collective global streams, JUNO Award-winning pop songstress JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the hearts of fans across the world with her raw talent, dazzling pop melodies, and heart-wrenching lyricism. She made her explosive introduction in 2021 with the viral single, “I’m not Pretty.” Racking up hundred of millions streams and views, the single caught the attention of Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who later joined JESSIA on the track remix. She kept the buzz going with the release of her debut EP, ‘How Are You?,’ which was met with widespread support from iHeart, SiriusXM, and Billboard. 2023 was a big year for JESSIA. She toured Asia with OneRepublic, supported Dean Lewis on a sold-out Canadian tour, and bravely transitioned to releasing music independently. With her undeniable talent and steadfast determination, as well as her ever-growing global fanbase, the sky’s the limit for JESSIA.

33. J. Period – J.PERIOD Presents… Story To Tell (Chapter Two) Source:J. PERIOD DJ/Producer and Mixtape Master J.PERIOD is back with the latest chapter in his groundbreaking album series, Story to Tell (Chapter Two), featuring Andra Day, Aloe Blacc, Joss Stone, Estelle, Mumu Fresh, Kardinal Offishall, CAMP and Mayda Del Valle; with narration from Dave Chappelle; co-production from Rance Dopson of 1500 or Nothin, Jarius “J.Mo” Mozee, DJ Khalil, Tall Black Guy and Stro Elliot; and original illustrations from acclaimed artist, Dan Lish. Story To Tell (Chapter Two) follows the critically-acclaimed Story To Tell (Chapter One), called “one of the most ambitious rap projects of the year,” and featured in Rolling Stone, Complex, Billboard and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to Story To Tell (Chapter One). In November, Story To Tell (Chapter Two) kicked off with the spicy, funk-filled first single “Hot Sauce,” featuring soulful vocals from Andra Day & Aloe Blacc. Now, J.PERIOD is back with the infectious new single, “Better Half” featuring Mumu Fresh & CAMP, co-produced by J.PERIOD & Tall Black Guy—available on March 8, 2024 with the release of Story To Tell (Chapter Two). “Story To Tell is a collaborative project that merges my experience as a DJ, mixing different genres and styles, with my experience as a producer and storyteller, weaving different artists and ideas into the music,” states J.PERIOD. “My early mixtapes told the the stories of my heroes: A Tribe Called Quest, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Biggie, Pac. For my album, I wanted to tell the story of my musical influences and inspirations, but also the story of how this all came together—the story of bringing different kinds of artists together around an idea, pouring your heart into a thing, and pursuing what inspires you.” Produced by J.PERIOD (alongside a GRAMMY-winning team of artists), Story To Tell (Chhapter Two) is an extended ode to the complexities of following your passion, and a musical fusion of different styles, artists, stories, genres, and generations. Like Chapter One—which featured artists from Black Thought to Lin Manuel-Miranda to Masego—Story To Tell (Chapter Two) envisions a vibrant world of connections, blurring the lines between different kinds of artists, between Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Reggae; between up-and-comers and long-standing icons; between live musicians and beat machines. Story To Tell (Chapter Two) brims with energy; surprising musical combinations; and themes of love and connection that stand against the divisiveness of the current moment. It’s a love story about Hip Hop, what binds us together, and the power of stories. “‘Story To Tell’ is rooted in the idea that each of us has a unique story, and that our strength lies in finding connections among the diversity of our stories. Music is a powerful medium for sharing stories, and I hope Story To Tell inspires other artists to tell their own story.” Story To Tell (Chapter Two) arrives on the heels of an historic Hip Hop 50 for J.PERIOD, featuring performances and collaborations with icons including: Nas, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Questlove, Hip Hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash; highlights includes: Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Blue Note Jazz Festival, Smithsonian NMAAHC, Roots Picnic and CBS’ primetime special A GRAMMY Salute to 50 years of Hip Hop (2024 NAACP Image Award nominee). On February 19, J.PERIOD premiered new music for a sold-out Blue Note Jazz Club crowd in New York with “Story To Tell: Live,” an epic live performance featuring an all-star band (Ray Angry, Mumu Fresh, Stro Elliot, Queen Cora, Marcus Machado and Mark Kelley). J.PERIOD will also present a series of Story To Tell events at Lincoln Center throughout Spring 2024, and is launching a Story To Tell series on Rock The Bells Radio on Sirius/XM.

34. Marcus King – Hero Source:Marcus King All hail the king of country soul – today, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Marcus King released “Hero,” the third single from his forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced album Mood Swings, released on April 5 via American/Republic Records. King also announced he will return to the Tonight Show on Monday March 11 2024 for a highly anticipated performance. On “Hero,” co-written with Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), King’s arresting vocal shares the tale of relationship struggles, crediting exes, divine intervention and Auerbach for inspiration for the timeless track. “This is one of those songs that seemed to write itself in a way” stated King, “I was at Easy Eye in Nashville just dropping in to say hey to the fellas. I remember being a little troubled from a recent argument with my then girlfriend and also struggling to maintain a fairly new sobriety at that time. In retrospect it feels like a divine intervention that Dan and I both end up at the kitchen table with guitars and this beautiful chord structure comes out of Dan’s palms. This is one of my favorite cuts on the album, because it has very little to no metaphor, hyperbolic lyrics or any other “writing” techniques- it’s simply a story. What I now recognize as one of the 4 attachment styles, a story of a girl unwilling to rely on anyone for her happiness and hell bent on doing things herself or on her own as to keep from relying on anyone. “You weren’t looking for a hero”” Marcus also performed at star studded event, Love Rocks NYC last night, raising funds for God’s Love We Deliver at the historic Beacon Theatre alongside The Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Allison Russell, Dave Grohl, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty and more. King also sets out tomorrow on his 2024 headlining tour across North America and Europe produced by Live Nation and FPC Live!, in addition to dates supporting Chris Stapleton. The first date is tomorrow night at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. Find more information on tickets HERE. Mood Swings is King’s magnum opus, an eclectic symphony of soul that is uniquely timeless and current. Drawing on King’s darkest moments, it became a beacon of hope for King as he created it, and will be a refuge for anyone going through similar challenges in their lives. Legendary producer Rick Rubin who has worked with everyone from Adele to Johnny Cash, was instantly drawn to King’s guitar playing, singular voice and songwriting, and after witnessing a King live performance, one day randomly cold-called him to float the idea of working together. Rick Rubin stated, “I love the way listening to this album makes me feel. I can’t think of another project quite like this one. Marcus’s playing and singing are from another planet.” Despite its often bleak subject matter, Mood Swings is an album with a message of hope. Rubin helped King find a new personal and sonic approach and instead of crumbling under the weight of his anxiety, Rubin inspired him to shift his perspective. “He helped me view mental health as a writing partner in a way,” recalls Marcus. “I’ve learned it can give me that creative spark.” On the album, we find King gracefully standing in his own truth, accepting the challenges he’s faced and coming out the otherside a man renewed. It is a rebirth of both his sound and of his mind. King is a GRAMMY® nominated fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who started playing guitar at 8 years old following in the footsteps of his guitarist Father and Grandpa. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. His solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.” In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next. He has been open about his challenges with mental health in his songs and throughout his career, and has launched various mental health initiatives, most recently a guitar auction collaboration with MusiCares.

35. Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa Source:Taj Mahal Legendary roots star Taj Mahal released Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, a dynamic live album, out now via Lightning Rod Records. Order HERE. His latest project is an extraordinary set recorded live at the Tulsa studio, best known as the home base of Shelter Records and the late, great Leon Russell, a huge influence and personal friend of Taj. The ten songs reach across multiple genres that he has explored in his incomparable career and feature “The Taj Mahal Sextet,” which includes Taj’s long-time quartet—bassist Bill Rich, drummer Kester Smith, and guitarist/Hawaiian lap steel player Bobby Ingano—augmented by dobro player Rob Ickes and guitarist and vocalist Trey Hensley. Taj also announced a U.S., Canada, and Australia tour with dates including Los Angeles’ Luckman Fine Arts Complex. Tickets are on sale now – details are below. The album has received high praise from SPIN, American Songwriter, No Depression, Riff Magazine, Folk Alley and more, with No Depression exclaiming: “It’s like hearing the voice of God. He commands your attention, a mix of the stern Old Testament God laying down the law and the New Testament one inviting sinners to gather round and learn something while they get cleansed.” At 81 years old, Taj can easily claim musical legend status. He has four Grammy Awards to his name (out of fifteen nominations), alongside a lifetime of other achievements and a career spanning seven decades, releasing nearly 50 albums, Taj is both an architect and custodian of the roots music sound. Proficient in 20 different instruments and a serial collaborator, Taj has worked with musicians including the Rolling Stones, Etta James, Angelique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, and more. There are few musicians that Taj’s music has not touched. “Some of us were gifted by our ancestors to be in a long line of musicians,” says Taj Mahal. “It’s in your DNA. Others are lucky to find it and put in the dedication that it takes to be able to get there. So that’s my life as an 81-year-old—still playing music, still enjoying it, still getting to do the things I want to do.” Constructed in 1915 as Grace M.E. Church, the Church Studio was purchased by Russell in 1972, who converted it into a recording studio / office for his famed Shelter Records label, which became a creative home to artists including, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Eric Clapton, The Gap Band, JJ Cale, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, and Stevie Wonder, among others. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, current owners Ivan Acosta and Teresa Knox completed their renovation of the space in 2022 bringing it back to life as an analog recording studio, including a NEVE 8068 console and a museum-quality vintage microphone collection. The historic studio is dedicated to showcasing the legacy of the “Tulsa Sound” and creating opportunities for the next generation of musicians. Taj first became aware of Oklahoma’s central role in American music through a family friend named James Brewer. “He was one of the coolest guys that we ever met,” says Taj. “Dressed sharp all the time, played alto a little bit with those territory bands out there like Ernie Fields and Bennie Moten.” Later, he solidified a connection to the region’s musicians through guitarist and close collaborator Jesse Ed Davis, who introduced him to such Tulsa-based players as JJ Cale, Bobby Keys, and, eventually, the force of nature known as Leon Russell. Tulsa holds rich and tragic historical significance to Black history and culture. It was a hotbed for jazz and blues, with Tulsa being a stop on the famed Chitlin’ Circuit and home to the Greenwood neighborhood known as Black Wall Street due to its thriving Black community, Black businesses, and home to roughly 10,000 residents. It was all destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, where a white mob killed hundreds of residents, burned more than 1,250 homes, and erased years of Black success in the area. “A lot of the people that caused that Massacre to happen were highly unevolved human beings,” stated Taj, “Unfortunately, this country didn’t start with the best of people; some of them didn’t have brains above their ankles, and they did not know how to handle the success of people they viewed as relegated to the bottom of society. Fortunately, there has been a tremendous amount of music and art to come out of the state of Oklahoma, and there’s a great, diverse population that’s there. The people have tried to make their way, and there’s been some progress that has been slow. Clearly and obviously, people have been working to evolve themselves past those kinds of ugly examples of what human beings can do, to and with, and against one another. Let’s hope that the lesson from that doesn’t fall on deaf ears and that we continue to evolve.” The album was recorded in front of a live audience, features Taj’s Sextet, and continues his legacy of confounding genres where he has pioneered an eclectic roots music sound that draws on Blues, Soul, reggae, Latin, R&B, Cajun, Caribbean, gospel, West African, jazz, calypso, Hawaiian slack-key, and countless other musical styles that he weaves throughout an astonishing body of work. The set ranges from some of the songs he is best known for—“Corinna,” “Queen Bee”—to the instrumental “Twilight in Hawaii” (representing his long association with the Aloha State’s musical traditions, especially through his Hula Blues Band) to a glorious closing jam on T-Bone Walker’s “Mean Old World” that stretches beyond the ten-minute mark. Taj studied Animal Husbandry at the University of Massachusetts before heading to Los Angeles in 1964 to pursue music. He began his solo career with such pioneering projects as The Natch’l Blues and the expansive double album Giant Step/De Old Folks at Home, demonstrating his ambitious sense of possibility for American roots music. In the twenty-first century, Taj has collaborated with many of the remarkable musicians who were directly influenced by his work and his example, including Keb’ Mo, Los Lobos, and Ben Harper. His reunion with Ry Cooder on 2022’s Get On Board won his latest Grammy, for Best Traditional Blues Album, and his most recent studio release, Savoy, is a collection of classic jazz songs. With Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, all the variables came together—a well-seasoned band being pushed by talented guests sitting in; a musically sophisticated audience; a venue that not only offered a sense of history but also top-of-the-line acoustics as both a performance and recording space. “People don’t pay me for the music,” says Taj Mahal. “They pay me for what it takes me to get there. I would gladly play music for free if I could be heard, but I found I can make a living at it. And then I can come to a place like the Church Studio, and it’s all the great things at one time.”

36. Montell Fish – Irrational Source:dj gummy bear - Topic Montell Fish unveils his new single “Irrational,” out March 8 via Virgin. Listen and pre-save his upcoming EP Intercession Before Charlotte HERE. “Irrational” is a vulnerable and anxious proclamation of love set over a thumping, syncopated beat. Montell lowers his guard and admits, “I didn’t mean to harm you, girl. I just wanna show you love.” Listen to “Irrational” HERE and watch the visualizer HERE. “Irrational” follows “I Know I Failed You” as the second single off Montell’s forthcoming EP, Intercession Before Charlotte which drops on March 15 under the moniker DJ Gummy Bear. Watch the music video for “I Know I Failed You” HERE. Intercession Before Charlotte comprises six tracks which showcase Montell’s versatility as a producer, writer, and singer. The entirety of Intercession Before Charlotte was produced, written, and performed by Montell. In February, Montell shared a teaser trailer for an upcoming project later this year. Watch the trailer HERE and click HERE to visit the website to learn more. His website also contains a countdown clock to the beginning of his next era, Charlotte. Last month, Montell released an interview with Lil Yachty. The interview explores the dynamic of their friendship and what it means to be an artist in today’s media landscape. The film inspires an intimate environment and engaging conversation. Watch HERE. Montell’s conversation with Lil Yachty is the second installment of an ongoing series which aims to explore why people connect to Montell’s music. The first episode was a conversation with multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar. The series of interviews all revolve around the tension between psychology and theology in his music, dropping hints at core themes on his upcoming album. Watch HERE. Accompanied by a live string section, Montell will bring his EP to life when he embarks on a run of sold-out European tour dates this spring. DJ Gummy Bear embodies the tension of those themes, serving as a physical representation of Montell’s last call before the deeper explored sound in his upcoming album, hence the name “GUMMY’S INTERCESSION BEFORE CHARLOTTE.” Fans can learn more about DJ Gummy Bear’s lore here. European tour routing below.

37. Tech N9ne – You Know Where You Can Go Source:Tech N9ne Turning up with another anthem, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne serves up a brand new collabos single entitled “You Know Where You Can Go” today. Listen HERE via Strange Music. On the track, a loose guitar melody wraps around a tense beat as Tech silences negative opinions with punchy panache. Exhibiting unparalleled control of the rhythm, he seamlessly speeds up and slows down his flow as if shifting gears. It culminates on the unshakable and undeniable chorus, “Call me stupid, I will never yell, but if you don’t like my music, you can go to hell!” It lands in the wake of the recent collabos track “Roll Call” with Rittz and featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided. The latter has already stacked up over 1MM YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from Rock The Bells, Ghost Cult Magazine, The Hype Magazine, and more, his hometown television station KCTV5 hailed it as “explosive.” Watch the “Roll Call” music video HERE. Canvasing the country this Spring, he hits the road for a series of Midwest and West Coast dates, kicking off tonight at The Astro in Omaha, NE. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Treading new territory yet again, Tech will also team up for a very special first-of-its-kind performance with Kansas City Symphony on May 4 at Midland Theatre. It promises to be unlike anything he’s ever done. A limited amount of tickets are still available HERE. “Roll Call” notably stood out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best. Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon. Stay tuned for more from Tech N9ne soon.

38. Alé Araya – BELLA Source:Alé Araya Los Angeles-based Chilean singer, songwriter, and producer Alé Araya returns with the release of her stellar new Spanish track “BELLA” alongside a mesmerizing companion video via Rostrum Records today. Produced and written by Alé herself and fellow Latinx collaborators Mechi and Ale Alberti, “BELLA” is a testament to her unparalleled artistry while also serving as an anthem that celebrates femininity in its purest sense and celebrates living fully and authentically in your skin as a woman which has historically proven challenging. A vehicle to reclaim a power that has long been taken from women in western society, the track came to life in the Spanish language, which has conjured up a large sense of power for Alé herself. Directed by Anisha Patil, the stunning visual captures the beauty and strength that women embody and it’s illustrated through the powerful art of dance, which has proven to be transformative for Alé herself. The release gives a glimpse of what is to come from the young artist soon while she also continues to expand on her boundless sound that fuses sounds and notes from jazz, R&B, soul, Latin, pop, electronic music and beyond, resulting in the perfect canvas for listeners to see themselves fully and rooted in love.

39. Sugarhill Ddot – Outside Source:Sugarhillddot breakout New York City rapper Sugarhill Ddot unleashes the contemplative new single “Outside.” Listen HERE via Priority Records. Upbeat and playful yet incisive and raw, the track finds the buzzing teenager reflecting on a relationship and celebrating the moves he has made in the industry. Alongside the track comes a video, which overflows with boundless charisma and drip. Watch it HERE. “Last time she seen me I ain’t even had my rollie,” Ddot raps over sparkling piano and bumpin’ percussion. “Pull up in the two-seat, just you and me.” As the song progresses, he reflects on old memories and looks forward to new ones: “Said this summer I’ll be outside.” With its catchy chorus and moody lyrics, the rising hitmaker proves he can do it all — tug at emotions and get feet moving. In the accompanying Jordie.com video, Ddot documents elements of newfound stardom from making appearances to. It’s a dizzying creation that manages to capture the overwhelming sensation of young fame, and its many perils. The striking visual wraps up with a performance in a safe place, surrounded by loved ones and longtime friends. Watch it HERE. “Outside” is the first single from Ddot since the high-intensity “Spinnin’ Pt. 2” with BBG Steppaa. It was preceded by “My Baby,” the rambunctious “Shake It,” “Make A Mess,” and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams.” That track quickly made waves, hitting over one million video views within four days. It’s a testament to Ddot meteoric rise to prominence. To kick off his Priority Records debut the young MC dropped the MCVertt (Lil Uzi Vert) produced standout track “Let Ha Go” alongside a striking George Buford (Ice Spice) directed video. Beginning at age 13, Ddot quickly made waves with his abilities. Through YouTube, his self-released tracks “I Wanna Love You,” “Dream,” and “The Real Purge” have racked up over 17 million combined views — and those conventional metrics only capture a small slice of this phenomenon’s first steps to stardom. To date, he has amassed over 50 million streams in the U.S. alone in his budding career. Sugarhill Ddot will soon make his 2024 Rolling Loud debut in Los Angeles on March 15.