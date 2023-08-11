DJ Khaled, Miguel & Lil Yachty Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Aug 7 – Aug 11):

1. Albee Al & MG Ant – It Gets Deadly Source:AlbeeAl201 Albee Al continues to ride the momentum from his successful I’m From Marion Deluxe album release with his newest visual, “It Gets Deadly” featuring MG Ant. The Dolofilmz-directed visual has Albee Al and MG Ant rapping in a dark car garage. Both emcees rap on how their competition should be careful dealing with them as things can get deadly. Albee raps about his superstar rap lifestyle being around baddies and how he’s better than the rest of the rappers out today.

2. Toure – I Got U Source:West Philly Toure Embarking on a journey to become a leading force in Philadelphia’s rap culture, TOURE, the esteemed representative of West Philly, releases a new music video for “I Got U.” It’s a stand out track from his celebrated 13-track EP titled, ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING via DOPE Records. Stream it – HERE. Taking inspiration from the cult-classic video game Grand Theft Auto, TOUREtakes you on an action-packed adventure in his new music video for “I Got U.” Cruising through Miami in luxury vehicles, he goes from police-filled blocks, to gas stations, to riding jet skis under the sun. Reflecting on his rich lifestyle he raps, “Turn Biggie on that hit because I don’t know who shot you. 10 Thousand on this fit, used to wear Aeropostale. Put that Rollie on my wrist, I used to wear Fossil.” Smiling through it all, he affirms, “I got you.” ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING instantly gained traction upon release while infiltrating the Top 40 on the Apple Music HipHop Albums Chart. Celebrity praise poured in from the likes of James Harden, Tee Grizzley, Tierra Whack, and Meek Mill applauding his unique style of storytelling from the trenches. The EP plays out like an audio map that guides you through all of TOURE’s songwriting multitudes. For “KISHA,” he coasts over a subdued instrumental for a flex anthem coated in unaffected brags and sly death threats. It’s a playboy’s ethos with a splash of danger. Meanwhile, for “AIN’T WANNA LEAVE,” he swerves to pained melody, teaming up with EST Gee for a trenchant rumination on the casualties of life on the frontlines. This 13-track masterpiece stands as a testament to TOURE’s refined technical prowess, reflecting his remarkable growth as an artist. Check out the full tracklisting below. Sharing his passion for this new body of work, TOURE said, “Music has always been my guiding light, and with this EP I’ve poured my heart and soul into every track. This EP truly captures my journey and aspirations. I’m coming for everything and more.” Leading up to the EP’s release, TOURE unveiled a cinematic music video for “KISHA,”drawing inspiration from the cult classic film Belly. TOURE recreates the bedroom scene with Kisha while inserting his own lifestyle flare in a lavish Miami mansion. His bars glide through the aspirational street anthem as he raps, “I’m so bossed up, I don’t do regular shit. I don’t want to jump in no regular whip. I don’t want to fuck with no regular b*tch. She look like Kisha from Belly and shit.” Continuing his meteoric rise, TOURE will be headlining his own live concert at the Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) on August 26th, solidifying his status as one of Philadelphia’s most promising emerging performers. Purchase tickets – HERE. Recently lauded by by SAY CHEESE TV for his exceptional storytelling skills, TOURE’s musical journey continues to captivate audiences across the city. ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING marks TOURE’s triumphant return, following the EP, Hood Poetry. This earlier release became the soundtrack to the City of Brotherly Love, earning praise from industry titan Meek Mill, and growing his presence as a formidable talent to watch. Now after walking through the doors of success, TOURE grabs hold of his goals on ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING. Stay tuned for more!

3. Äyanna – Say You Love Me Source:Äyanna The captivating singer and songwriter Äyanna announces her debut new project, In A Perfect World, is slated for release on September 13th via LVRN. To celebrate, she shares a mesmerizing new track, “Say You Love Me” alongside a thrilling companion music video. An anthem for love, the track relishes in Äyanna’s signature mosaic of pop that is fused with R&B, soul and beyond, a style that has quickly garnered praise from fellow artists such as Stormzy, Summer Walker, SPINALL and others. Directed by Priya Minhas, the video follows a fantastical series based in London that’s fashioned after a 2000’s rom-com sitcom, capturing that all-too-consuming magic of young love, and here, the exact moment you become the apple of your lover’s eye. The offering shares a glimpse into Äyanna’s enchanting world that will brilliantly unfold in her riveting new upcoming EP. Combining mesmerizing choreography, Äyanna’s staggering voice and huge milestones already under her young belt, it’s clear that Äyanna is set to take the pop arena by storm. The In A Perfect World project will arrive amongst the ranks of celebrated LVRN artists such as 6LACK, Summer Walker, DVSN, Davido, SPINALL, Baby Tate and more. With the support of the groundbreaking label and collective, it’s undeniable that Äyanna will solidify herself as a force in music and beyond. Growing up in both East London and Jamaica, Äyanna’s music draws from the rich sounds of her upbringing imparted on her by her English and Jamaican-born parents, resulting in a style that’s both soulful, fresh and irresistible. She began singing at four years old and at nineteen she walked away from a promising career in law to pursue her dream of making music. Soon after, one of the first three songs she ever wrote, “Party Tricks,” became a big hit and has since amassed millions of streams. Most recently, Äyanna made her worldwide television debut with an explosive performance at the European MTV Awards alongside globally renowned artists SPINALL and Nasty C of their song “Power (Remember Who You Are)” with DJ Snake. The track is featured in the short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist, that’s out now and it spotlights Äyanna’s dynamic songwriting and singing prowess. With so many monumental feats already under her belt, the young artist’s ascend is one not to be missed.

4. Brady Watt, Conway The Machine & Talib Kweli – Without You Source:Brady Watt For the past few years, Brady Watt has been releasing music and content that continuously highlights his virtuosic gifts, musicianship, and diversity. The ease with which Brady can deftly pivot from producing Jack Harlow’s hit-single, “Same Guy,” featuring Maroon 5’s Adam Levine (which was further punctuated when both artists performed the song on Saturday Night Live), to cutting-edge boom bap, “Narcissist,” featuring Westside Gunn and DJ Premier, to “Nobody Home,” which featured the rhythm sections of Rage Against The Machine and Metallica, and two trend-setting and legendary musical icons in Brad Wilk & Robert Trujillo, and most recently his work, “Endless,” (which he co-produced with DJ Premier) with fledgling breakout star BLP Kosher; all display Brady’s innate ability to create music that not only uplifts the artists he collaborates with, but also blurs genres—while managing to comfortably stand out in them. Similarly, Brady’s groundbreaking “Bass & Bars” series , continues to attract icons (some of his latest guests include Styles P, Havoc, Erick Sermon, Freeway & DMC), and after an impromptu “Sunday Service” performance with Marc Rebillet went viral and generated so much positive adulation, Brady Watt, DJ Premier, and Marc Rebillet headlined a sold-out show in Central Park together last summer. After finishing up the first leg as the opener for blues and guitar legend Gary Clark, JR’s tour, Brady Watt is back with a new self-produced single, “Without You,” which features Conway The Machine & Talib Kweli. “Without You” is now available at all DSP’s. “Without You” is also a sort of full circle moment for Brady, as he has been a member of Kweli’s band dating back to his teenage years (and as such has performed with him on late-night TV performances) and after working with Benny The Butcher on Bass and Bars, and Westside Gunn (“Narcissist” single), he completes the Griselda circle by tapping one of his favorite emcees in Conway The Machine. “The hook for “Without You” relates to the concept that all the success in the world isn’t worth it if you don’t have your people with you; and if you finally get it, and are alone, it’s really all just wasted effort” Brady Watt muses. “I had the hook and track really rockin, then enlisted my friends and colleagues Conway The Machine (of Griselda, one of my favorite rappers alive) and the legend Talib Kweli. I’ve actually been in Kweli’s band since I was a kid, he’s like an older brother, so to get him on the track is a very big deal. I’m a huge Hip-Hop fan for life and I feel my strength in this game is making SONGS that really last in collaboration with some of the best rappers ever.” Brady Watt’s new single, “Without You,” featuring Conway The Machine & Talib Kweli is now available at all DSP’s.

5. Sugarhill Ddot – Make A Mess Source:Sugarhillddot The viral NYC drill teen Sugarhill Ddot is having a moment! The Harlem native recently turned 15-years-old and made his Priority Records (legacy rap label home to releases from N.W.A, Jay Z, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg) debut with the single “Let Ha Go” produced by McVertt (Lil Uzi Vert) with an accompanying video directed by George Buford (Ice Spice) which he shot in Times Square! Listen HERE and watch the cinematic video HERE. (within 5 days of dropping the video it hit over a million views and trended number 17 on YT music) As we speak it’s at nearly 9 million views now! The second single Ddot dropped was the upbeat “3AM In The Yams” Miami-inspired single/video on July 28 featuring fellow rap teen and XXL Freshman Luh Tyler. The record is produced by Ndup and Ayyolucas.It also samples the iconic Nicki Minaj &Drake “Moment 4 Life.”Upon release It trendednumber 16 on YouTube and hit over a million views within 4 days too. NOW Ddot releases the street record “Make A Mess” that displays his grit coming from the streets of Harlem. In less than a year Ddot had a pretty remarkable rise from opening for Lil Durk at an arena show, modeling clothes for Drake, and signing with the re-launched Priority Records. Ddot has been making music since he was 13-years-old and he’s been buzzing from “EVIL TWINS PT2” “The Real Purge” and “I Wanna Love You”. Not to mention Meek Mill and 21 Savage co-signed him too and to speak to Ddot’s virality the hashtag #Sugarhillddot has over 1.6 billion views on TikTok!

6. Uncle Waffles – Solace Source:Uncle Waffles Renowned multi-platinum international DJ-producer, Uncle Waffles, has unveiled her latest masterpiece, the EP “Solace,” a highly anticipated sequel to her debut sensation, “Asylum.” Just recently, Uncle Waffles, affectionately hailed as the Princess of Amapiano, tantalized her dedicated fanbase with a sneak peek of the ethereal and soothing auditory experience that “Solace” promises, through her lead single “Echoes,” a collaborative creation featuring the talents of Tony Duardo, Manana, and Lusanda. With this new EP, Uncle Waffles demonstrates a captivating evolution of her artistry, gracefully transitioning from the vivacious and up-tempo rhythms of her inaugural release while remaining steadfast in her signature Amapiano grooves and atmospheric production. Despite her youth, Uncle Waffles has already etched remarkable achievements into her burgeoning career. Commanding prestigious stages like Coachella and Cannes, she has unequivocally proven her prowess on a global scale. The current year has brought further accolades, with nominations for both a BET Award and a Headies Award, further attesting to her remarkable talent. Garnering a staggering 2 million followers on Instagram, accompanied by 1.5 million on TikTok, and boasting a YouTube following exceeding 100,000 subscribers, Uncle Waffles’ magnetic music and distinctive style have undeniably captivated a vast and devoted audience. “Solace is a representation of the grace that followed me and gave me so much peace and happiness. It’s a mirror into how beautiful this journey continues to be, the blessings I’ve received within this journey and the unexplainable feeling of gratitude that this journey chose me,” said Uncle Waffles.

7. Elmiene – Mama Source:Elmiene Elmiene shares his new single “Mama” via Polydor/Def Jam Recordings. First premiered by Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds, the confessional track was co-written and produced with Sampha and sees Elmiene baring his soul as he reckons with his imperfect existence, asking: “Would you mourn a sinner mama? Could you love my demons mama?” “Mama,” co-produced by Seph & Michael Barney, is accompanied by a visualizer in Paris, with the artwork shot in Marseille last month by Pierre Girardin and creative direction by Nicolas Poilot. It follows recent Polydor/Def Jam Recordings debut Mad At Fire – co-written with Syd (The Internet) – and his impressive debut EP El-Mean, released independently this past spring. Despite having only released a handful of songs, the 21-year-old, Oxford-based artist has already made huge waves in the music scene. His 2021 track “Golden” went viral after Benji B handpicked it to soundtrack Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show. He was invited again by Benji B to perform alongside Robert Glasper and Yasiin bey for Louis Vuitton in Paris, Elmiene’s first live show ever. Since then, he has appeared on critically acclaimed albums by Stormzy and Lil Silva, performed at Glastonbury and made his TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland. Known for his captivating live performances, Elmiene tickets continue to stay in high demand. This year alone, he has sold out two dates at Ellen’s Bar at Koko, then followed with a third headline show at Hoxton Hall. This fall, he will also be launching his North American tour with stops in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles. The allure of his live sets is clear from his COLORS appearance, where he played an unplugged version of fan favourite “Endless No Mores”. The platform likened his blend of soothing vocals and poetic songwriting with “the magic of D’Angelo mixed with Sampha.” It’s unsurprising that Elmiene has become an artist’s artist counting the likes of Sampha, Elton John, Questlove, Kehlani, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland amongst his biggest supporters. Vogue have described him as “set to take over in 2023”, Benji B nominated him to appear in GQ’s “your favourite artists favourite artist”, Pigeons & Planes included him on their “best new artists” list, while Crack declared “Elmiene is preparing for the next chapter.”

8. GAWD – Two Hot Source:GAWD Get ready for a musical journey like no other as GAWD (@gawdherself), the psychedelic dance R&B duo consisting of Alana and Alayna, take center stage with their scorching new single “Two Hot,” out now. With their distinct blend of R&B and a spellbinding sound that transcends genres, GAWD is keeping up their momentum and paving their own lane in the music scene. “Two Hot” is a spirited and lively anthem, accompanied by an engaging visualizer that captures the essence of joy, as the duo revels in carefree dancing and exuberance. This single offers a taste of what audiences can expect from their upcoming EP ‘Cathedral City,’ set for release on September 8th, 2023. The project will be accompanied by mesmerizing visualizers for each track, offering an immersive experience that complements the sonic journey. The duo’s name GAWD, standing for “Good Ass Women Deserve,” is a testament to their dedication to freedom and expression. As Alana and Alayna explain, “Our music is a love letter to the creator and creation itself,” and their acronym affirms their worthiness of the good that arises from their artistic dedication. Hailing from diverse origins, Alana originally from Pomona and Alayna from Memphis, GAWD is now based in the vibrant city of Los Angeles. The duo’s artistic journey began under the starry skies of “Cathedral City,” a desert retreat that sparked their creative union. This tranquil backdrop led to a series of harmonious melodies that seemed to reverberate within the high ceilings of a cathedral, inspiring their unique sound. “We wrote these songs to soothe and encourage ourselves and we hope it does the same for all who lend an ear,” GAWD says. With influences ranging from Jones Girls to Pharrell, GAWD weaves a sonic tapestry that draws from a wide pool of musical inspiration. Their passion for music is deeply rooted, as they describe it as a vessel to connect hearts and minds, inviting listeners to both feel and reflect. “We hope they feel unstoppable,” GAWD says. “We hope they feel heard and seen and know that their experiences and opinions matter. We hope they feel amplified and see themselves in us in the way we see ourselves in them.”

9. Lovxll – Balanced Diet Source:Lovxll - Topic The road to success has been a slow burn for Houston-born Lovxll, also known as Velli. Raised in the Crenshaw District of LA, Lovxll’s music often reflects the authenticity and tone of his birthplace while also embodying the laid-back, polished aura of the west coast. He’s been praised for his ability to combine these two elements seamlessly, creating a unique sound that’s catching the attention of listeners all across the country. With a more mature sound that showcases his growth as an artist, Lovxll has been earning recognition and respect within the industry. As he continues on his journey to success, there’s no doubt that he’ll keep pushing the boundaries and elevating his movement to new heights. The LA native has returned with his latest single “Balanced Diet” and is gearing up for the release of his newest solo album, Easy Call, available August 22nd.

10. Illa J ft. Dank – No Traffic Source:Illa J Enter the realm of Detroit born singer/rapper/producer John Derek Yancey, known by the moniker Illa J. Although maybe best known as the younger brother of hip-hop legend J Dilla and a former member of the iconic Midwest hip hop group Slum Village, Illa J has made a name for himself on his own with 100 million global streams over the span of his solo music career. With a lifetime of exposure to quality music and top-tier musicians, Illa J’s forthcoming music is bound to shake the foundations of the entertainment industry.



The debut offering from the upcoming album No Traffic due out September 1 on BBE Music comes in the form of the single’s titled track “No Traffic,” a testament to Illa J’s versatility as a wordsmith and producer. The MC finds himself waxing poetic about everything from his wife’s dope creative design skills to his sold-out international tours with British soul sensation Harleighblu.



Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Illa J says “This song “No Traffic” was originally supposed to be an Intro track with just Dank (of Frank N Dank) talking over my instrumental. However, after I built the beat around his vocals, I ended up vibing to it so much that I had to rap on it.”



Amidst a minimalist aesthetic the official music video was originally meant to be a lyric video, but the visionary got carried away. With a short cameo from his wife Sarah Samira Yancey who also directed the music video to a few humorous costume changes, the visuals compliment the light hearted nature of the song.



Illa J says, “The concept for this video was to showcase me in a less serious light, it represents my silliness and pure joy of making music. I always want to have visuals that feel authentic to me. It was originally supposed to be a lyric video but my wife who directed it had the idea of making it a hybrid by also having me act out some of the lyrics while vibing to the beat.”



The forthcoming album No Traffic consists of 19 tracks entirely written and produced by the virtuoso and mastered at Grammy-award nominated The Carvery Studio. The project showcases Illa J’s innate gift for melodies, bars, hooks and lyricism. Created amidst the chaos of the pandemic, No Traffic serves as a beacon of hope, a roadmap for creatives seeking their path. On this project he enlisted the help of Detroit legends Amp Fiddler, Frank n Dank, UK soulstress Harleighblu, as well as local rising stars Serious, Joz B, and Maine Soul. Every single musical guest seems to be meticulously handpicked to match Illa J’s energy and passion.



“This album is special to me being that it’s my first self-produced solo project. I really enjoyed making this album and I’m proud to say that there are zero samples. I feel like I’m just getting started,” he says.



No Traffic marks a new chapter in Illa J’s musical journey, one that takes you to a place where his playful and versatile sound reigns supreme, a refreshing experience of a true artist reveling in their artistry. The title “No Traffic” represents the open lane Illa J has created for himself by working tirelessly on his craft which now allows him to independently create his own style of

music.

11. DJ Muggs ft. ICe Cube, MC Ren & B-Real – Dump On Em Source:UndergroundHipHopBlog DJ Muggs is an undisputed legend. Over the course of his distinguished and diverse career, he has conquered music in not only multiple genres but multiple languages, as the creator and producer of Cypress Hill and the Soul Assassins. After announcing the first Soul Assassins album in 14 years with “Jokers Wild,” featuring CeeLo Green, a few weeks ago, Muggs is back with the album’s second focus single “Dump On Em”; which is now available at all DSP’s. “Dump On Em” not only brings together four undisputed legends on one track, but also reunites DJ Muggs with his Cypress Hill brethren B-Real, and Ice Cube and MC Ren. “Cypress Hill meets N.W.A.! “Dump On Em” is the meanest sh*t to hit the streets in a long time” Muggs confidently asserts. In addition to the release of “Dump On Em,” DJ Muggs also released the official tracklisting for Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley, which includes collaborations with Ghostface Killah, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Ice Cube, B-Real, Scarface, Roc Marciano, Boldy James, Evidence, Slick Rick, Devin The Dude, CeeLo Green, Meyhem Lauren, Jay Worthy, Rome Streetz, Domo Genesis, Crimeapple and T.F. among others. DJ Muggs also collaborated with auteur Jason Goldwatch for a Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley cinematic movie, which was filmed on location in Death Valley and will be released on September 15. DJ Muggs Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley will be released on August 25.

12. DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby, Future & Lil Uzi Vert – Supposed To Be Loved Source:DJ Khaled “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” the massive first single from TIL NEXT TIME featuring superstar collaborators Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, is streaming everywhere now. Khaled personally broke the news (and the internet) by sharing a powerhouse trailer co-starring his sons Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled as well as his Queen Nicole Tuck Khaled. The clip opens with Khaled on the golf course where he starts his day. He sinks a seemingly impossible shot as the video intersperses vignettes from his life at the beach, on a yacht, on a horse, on the basketball court, a soccer field, back on the golf course, and in the studio. Khaled attacks blasting golf balls through the galaxy symbolizing how extra-planetary his reach is, followed by his sons Asahd and Aalam who chant “Let’s Go Golfing!” Unveiled at the end of the trailer, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” is an explosive anthem accompanied by the game’s heaviest hitters and icons. Stay tuned for the premiere of cinematic music video for the track.

13. Jastin Martin – Miss Me Yet? Source:Jastin Martin Jastin Martin—the minimalist trap-soul singer-songwriter, producer and emerging soulful voice from Houston, Texas—presents her anxiously awaited debut album, Miss Me Yet?, out now via Def Jam Recordings. These ten tracks illuminate the unparalleled intimacy of her approach. From the jump, it practically feels like she’s singing right to you over sparse, yet evocative instrumentation. On “Up,” lilting guitar underlines her dreamy vocals as she admits, “I’ll be up all night, wasting time, thinking about you, it’s not my fault I can’t live without you.” Then, there’s “S.O.M.S. (Still Owe Me Something).” Snaps cut through a finger-picked arpeggio as she sighs, “Thought I had me one, thought you was the one, you just another one.” Meanwhile, her breathy vocals echo through “Celebration” as she picks herself back up and asks, “Can we celebrate?” The project concludes with “Closure (Outro)”where her final vocal crescendo builds towards one last catharsis. She recently set the stage for the album with the release of the title track and single “Miss Me Yet?” It instantly attracted critical acclaim. Rated R&B wrote, “Against a twinkling production, Martin sings about being romantically misled after a promising suitor didn’t keep up their end of the deal with doing right by her heart,” and CHRON. proclaimed, “Her sound is intimate and minimalist, fusing the vulnerability of rhythm and blues with the smoky cadence of neo soul, the urgent pathos of trap music, and the syncopated rhythms of Afrobeats.” and YouKnowIGotSoul hailed it as “positive and breezy.” Jastincontinues to captivate in 2023. Most recently, she teamed up with Maleek Berry for “Replacement,”gathering nearly half-a-million total streams and counting. Additionally, Miss Me Yet? boasts “Right My Wrongs”and “Why Not?,”increasing anticipation for the project’s release and generating nearly over 2 million total streams.

14. Rob49 – 4GOD II (Deluxe) Source:ROB49 unstoppable New Orleans superstar Rob49 releases his highly anticipated 4God II Deluxe (via Rebel Music/Geffen Records), the original which dropped in June, went to #10 on the Apple HipHop Chart. His most personal and provocative project to date, the 27-song set showcases the versatility and urgency that has made Rob one of the most buzzed-about names in the rap game. 4God II Deluxe is available now at all digital retailers. This project follows a summer of personal wins for Rob49 – from landing a coveted spot on XXL’s Freshman Class, to a widely buzzed about feature on Travis Scott’s “Topia Twins” & subsequently landing his first BIllboard Hot 100, to now going viral with new single “Mama” alongside Skilla Baby & Tay B. While the original 4God II highlighted his skill as a collaborator—and reveals how in-demand he is among rap’s A-list with features from, Detroit’s Icewear Vezzo “BMF”, Charlotte’s DaBaby “Hate it or Love It”, Chicago legend G Herbo “Skeme” and other features by Roddy Ricch “TRX”, Trippie Redd “My Hittas”, and NoCap “No Love”, Rob not only holds his own, but asserts his own style alongside established stars from across the map and stylistic spectrum. The deluxe will introduce 10 new tracks featuring collaborations with Lil Durk “Viral”, Real Boston Richie “Yes You Did”, Skilla Baby & Tay B “Mama”, for a total of 27 songs on the star studded project. Long before this latest release, Rob had already been embraced by some of hip-hop’s heavy hitters: 2022 album Welcome to Vulture Island features collaborations with Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby—to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. His single “Vulture Island V2” with Lil Baby amassed more than 29 million views on YouTube alone. With 4God II Deluxe, Rob cements his rightful place at the forefront of his genre.

15. Anabella Paige – This I Miss Source:Anabella Paige This I Miss NYC based singer-songwriter Anabella Paige releases her sophomore single “,” a timeless pop offering which takes form as her own version of a love letter. Produced and co-written alongside Henry Bloomfield , the track’s production samples The O’Jay’s “A Prayer,” boasting heavenly strings and soulful piano licks that evoke a warm sense of nostalgia. At only 17 years old, Anabella Paige’s vivid storytelling abilities solidify that she is wise beyond her years, as she details the appreciation of a relationship while acknowledging that it is not meant to last forever. Through her lyricism, listeners come to understand that this relationship is stored in a time capsule, serving as a beautiful piece of history that both parties can reflect on with admiration and love. “This was heavenly / the memory weighs so heavily / it was cold shock, it was heavenly / warmed by the pressure, I remember it all“ – lyrics from “This I Miss” On the inspiration behind the single, Anabella Paige explains, “Some people come into your life at a specific place and time for a reason, and I’ve found that it’s better to acknowledge that rather than wish you could have it forever, allowing it to lose the specialness that it had.” Anabella Paige creates music that is thought provoking and sophisticated, painting a sonic world that puts a modern touch on sentimentality. She draws inspiration from artists including Norah Jones, Jane Birkin, SZA and Olivia Dean. Growing up, she moved from state to state frequently, which resulted in lots of time for soul-searching. At a young age, songwriting became her most trusted vessel when it came to expression; but at the time, she didn’t realize that the verses she penned in her diary would manifest into songs she would share with the world. Bandage “This I Miss” follows the release of her debut single “” (April 2023), which earned placements on Spotify Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Pop. The rising artist opened for Rosie (Sony/Arista) on her most recent full US tour, and made her debut NYC performance opening for William Joseph Cook (Atlantic Records) at Mercury Lounge.

16. Sleepy Hallow ft. Marshmello – GBG Source:Sleepy Hallow Winners Circle Entertainment artist Sleepy Hallow shares new single “GBG” featuring Marshmello viaWinners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. With a heavy beat and back track, Sleepy uses the electronic flow to call out the competition. He raps “They’ve been trying to be me since I got a buzz, they gon hate that I’m getting the love.” Last month, Sleepy Hallow shared “Good Girls Ain’t No Fun” where he smoothly talks about his dream girl and all the luxuries he could offer her. Earlier this year, he shared “Pain Talk” featuring Lil Tjay. The guitar-heavy bass production allowed forSleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay to express the pain and anxiety they have been going through. Last year, Sleepy Hallow released his most introspective single “Die Young” featuring 347aidanwhich went RIAA Certified Gold in 155 days. Sleepy expresses the fears of young teens dealing with mental health issues. To date, the single has accumulated over 248M streams worldwide. He followed up the release with “2 Mins Of Pain.” Sleepy doesn’t shy away from illustrating the uglier sides of life in his music as he raps “lot of pain, you can feel it, just try not to get all in your feelings.” Previously, Sleepy Hallow released Still Sleep? (Deluxe) via Winners Circle/RCA Records. Building on the success of his debut album Still Sleep?, the new 25-track Still Sleep? (Deluxe), produced entirely by Great John, included features from Chucky73, Casper Magico, Eli Fross, Skillibeng and more. To date, the album has garnered over 1.8 billion streams and is RIAA Certified Gold with breakout single 2055 as RIAA Certified Double PlatinumandTip Toefeaturing Sheff G asRIAA Certified Gold.

17. Miguel ft. Lil Yachty – Number 9 Source:Miguel Miguel has released his next single “Number 9 feat. Lil Yachty” from his highly anticipated and now confirmed forthcoming album via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The new release from Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/artist Miguel mesmerizes with ethereal vocals and hypnotizing sounds that pulse through this addicting earworm, accentuated by a verse from Lil Yachty. Hovering in the background Miguel chants “Wash It” to symbolize the numerological meaning of the number nine, which represents an awakening from life experiences and struggles. Miguel stated that this song is “about end the old, starting new, and the cylindrical nature of change.” Though nine is the final numeral, the track is anything but a finale – as today also marks confirmation of Miguel’s forthcoming album in Fall 2023. Last week Miguel reached new heights with the release ofSony’s “For the Music” campaign where he came up with the concept of scaling a massive skyscraper and breaking through the building’s glass window. The one minute visual uses “Number 9 (feat. Lil Yachty” within the commercial, which symbolizes the upcoming era in music of breaking creative barriers and new beginnings. Miguel’s strong charting success of “Sure Thing” from his debut album, All I Want Is You, has continued with over 20 million videos on TikTok, and it peaked at No. 11on the Billboard Hot 100 twelve years after its release. It also hit Top 5 in the UK and has been named the 6th biggest song of 2023 so far.

18. That Chick Angel ft. Flo Milli, Sexyy Red & FendiDa Rappa – One Margarita (Ladies Remix) Source:That Chick Angel TV Actress, comedian, and host That Chick Angel (Angel Laketa Moore) teams up with Flo Milli, Sexyy Red, and FendiDa Rappa for the Ladies Remix of her viral single “One Margarita (Margarita Song)”. The Ladies Remix is audacious and irreverent, utilizing the star power of three of hip-hop’s favorite female up-and-comers to amplify the original song’s message of women’s freedom and empowerment through sexuality. All four artists are in full ownership of their own desires, delivering bars that are naughty, profane, and delightfully unapologetic, with Flo Milli capturing the track’s ethos in just one line as she raps “Don Julio would turn me to a hoe”. The Ladies Remix comes on the heels of Saucy Santana’s “Saucy” take on the track, and an accompanying music video featuring a cameo from supermodel Cindy Crawford. Released last week, the music video has garnered over 500K YouTube views and more than 20 million views across social media platforms. Saucy Santana delivers an incandescent rap verse that will have summer club crowds racing to the dance floor. Always sassy, sexy, and scintillating, Saucy is true to form as he quips “Give me one margarita Imma open my mouth, in the club p*ssy popping with my feet on the couch. I’m a bad bitch, make ‘em start a bottle war, get him for his pockets then I ask him what he crying for?.” With an assist from Cindy Crawford, who opens the remix’s video by recreating her iconic 90’s Pepsi commercial and replacing the beverage with a Casamigos margarita, Angel and Saucy have a message for all the Sister Cindy types out there: hot girl summer is here to stay, and the most quintessential Cindy is in full support. Directed by Jake Wilson (Lizzo, Latto, Ava Max) the video features That Chick Angel in a gold glitter outfit and Saucy Santana in ice blue leather corset living their best lives as they party away at Silver Lake’s El Cid restaurant. Further cameos include “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” producers Casa Di and Steve Terrell as bartenders charmed by Crawford, TikToker Terri Joe as a restaurant server, and Angel’s husband Marcus Tanksley as himself. “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” is Angel’s response to a slut-shaming sermon by an Evangelical Christian pastor better known as Sister Cindy on TikTok. After the sermon went viral, Angel decided to flip the message into one of empowerment and owning your sexuality. With the help of producers Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Steve Terrell, “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” was created. To date, the song’s been streamed over 8 million times, has inspired countless lip sync videos, and has also garnered support from Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Doechii, and more. As a Black female creator, Angel is fully owning her moment. “This was one of the first times that I felt like my content was resonating a lot with people who look nothing like me,” she shared in an interview with WIRED. Angel is currently wrapping up her tour with her husband (@TankDontTok) for their “Is This Going To Cause an Argument” podcast.

19. Nick Grant – Catch This Fade Source:Nick Grant - Topic South Carolina artist, Nick Grant, excited fans by releasing his new single “Catch This Fade” in support of his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Sunday Dinner, due this fall via Infinity / Virgin Music / Universal. One of Hip-Hop’s most exciting and well respected tour de forces, Nick Grant has made a name for himself as the rapper’s favorite emerging rapper with co-signs from legendary artists like Nas, Andre 3000, and more. His undeniable talent shines in this latest single. “Catch This Fade” perfectly personifies Nick’s ability to tell a story, setting the scene for listeners over a nostalgic catchy beat. A truly versatile track, “Catch This Fade” is the quintessential soundtrack for night drives, hanging with friends, a night out and nearly anywhere in between. Fans can look forward to more from the wordsmith this fall on his album, Sunday Dinner. The album offers a collection of personal events that happened throughout Nick’s upbringing in South Carolina. Raised by his grandmother and the community around him, one of the requirements for being in her household was to attend church every Sunday. Every Sunday after church the entire family would gather at his grandmother’s house – where he would see different examples of people that would dramatically impact his life, worldview, and the person he would eventually become. From various cousins who both attended college and others who did not; a mother who was on drugs; father who was in and out of his life; and things that went on in the projects- the album provides a rich tapestry of individuals and life experiences that have been woven into what is to be a truly memorable new album. For more information on Nick Grant be sure to follow his socials below. You can also check out his recent appearance and freestyle on Bars on I-95 HERE.

20. Ndotspinalot – Spinalot Source:NDOTSPINALOT Emerging Bronx phenomenon Ndotspinalot unleashes his new single and video “SPINALOT” via Priority Records. While the New York drill scene has produced countless promising young artists, few have the unique blend of aggression and poise that make Ndotspinalot so magnetic. “SPINALOT” is a perfect distillation of this balancing act, bouncing back and forth between fury and stoicism. That doesn’t mean he holds back—he’s simply like a cobra, coiled up between strikes. “Graveyard outta space,” he raps at one of the song’s more chilling moments. “That’s where we send a opp.” The song, which comes complete with a Starr Mazi-directed video, is the latest in a string of singles that signals Ndotspinalot is hip-hop’s next up. Cemented as one of the hottest New York rappers to watch in 2023, Ndotspinalot has already put up numbers with anthems like “RPT,” “2 Twin Glocks,” and “Bestie,” which has racked up 8.8 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.3 million YouTube views on the music video. This led to his inking a deal with Priority Records; now he’s locked, loaded, and primed to pop off this year.