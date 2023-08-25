Victoria Monét, City Girls & Fridayy Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Aug 21 – Aug 25):

1. Marja’kim – Lovin Source:MarJakimVEVO After Marja’kim’s previous single “Get Wilde” gained some solid media traction, he returns with his newest single “Lovin’.” Marja’kim’s newest single focuses on how he wants to provide all his love for a beautiful woman. He displays his vocal versatility by switching from singing to rapping in different cadences. He opens the song with rapping “I just want to be the one that’s your lover, and it feels good that we always have each other. You stay by my side, can’t imagine this with another.” He sees the value of the woman he’s with and even states that when nothing is there at the moment, the emotional moment of stillness will cultivate into something long-term. “Lovin’” isn’t as lustful as his previous single “Get Wilde” featuring Chy Latte, but it shows the more personal and dedicated side of Marja’kim’s love Follow Marja’kim on all social media: @mar.jakim

2. Duke Deuce – GTD Source:Duke Deuce Crunkstar Duke Deuce releases his latest single “GTD.” An acronym that stands for “Got The Draws,” the explosive banger follows Duke’s “WOAH” video released earlier this month. Combining a chant-like hook with playful dance moves (a.k.a. gangsta walking), Duke continues his hot streak with a song that’s danceable and moshpit-worthy. “G.T.D.” presents a no-holds-barred dive into the Memphis rapper’s intrusive thoughts. It’s the clearest picture of who he is and what gets him going, resulting in a sound that cuts through the center of lust. So far this year, Duke has been on a tear when it comes to keeping people on the edge of their seats. From his captivating Rolling Loud performance back in July, to most recently inviting fans to join the crunk movement by enrolling in Crunk University, Duke has been going hard for his supporters. And with no signs of slowing down, he’s primed to become a household name – one “WTF” adlib at a time.

3. Manii Ling – Killed A Girl Source:ManiiLingVEVO Brooklyn artist on the rise, Manii Ling, releases her new single, “I Killed A Girl” via Wavelength Entertainment. Manii Ling’s brash delivery and razor sharp barbs continues to show why she’s known as the “drill baddie.” “I Killed A Girl,” The Brooklyn artist utilizes her gritty attitude to show that she’s more than a pretty persona. Channeling the brazen energy of the Katy Perry, “I kissed a Girl,” flip, her newest single focuses on calling out her competition and their bluffs. However, her main priority is her money as she strives to outlast the competition in every way possible.

4. Alé Araya ft. greek – Endless Sky Source:Alé Araya LA-based Chilean singer, songwriter, and producer Alé Araya returns with the release of her spellbinding new music video for the track “Endless Sky” ft. greek from her debut project titled in visions out now via Rostrum Records. Directed by Elise Schatz, the hauntingly striking visual sees Alé reimagining the complexities of loss and grief within the parameters of her enchanted universe. Capturing the sentiment through a fantastical creature that represents our fragile humanity in what feels a seemingly hopeless moment, Alé rises from the darkness with a newly gained sense of peace and appreciation for the deep beauty that lies within. Giving us hope that we too will rise above it all. The release captures the magic at the core of Alé’s art which serves as a catalyst for her own healing, self exploration and provides belonging and community with a sound that is daringly unbound. The track is housed in her new project, In visions, which houses a collection of songs born from a period of deep loss in Alé’s life and sees her return to herself powerfully and authentically. Featuring a melting pot of sounds and influences ranging from jazz, R&B, soul, Latin, pop, electronic music and beyond, Alé provides millions with a canvas to see themselves fully and rooted in love. The young 22-year old multihyphenate has quickly cemented herself as a force through various creative realms. She’s spent the past two years writing and producing for esteemed artists such as Saba, Joseph Chilliams, Alice Glass and Riovaz while already receiving early co-signs from Raveena and UMI to name a few. Alé is also part of the buzzing POC-led artist community KOGO, alongside prolific originals like REHMA, Curtis Waters, CONNIE, KOAD, and others. Additionally, Alé creative directs all visuals, designs all of her own clothing, leads all choreography, and is heavily involved in the graphic design process throughout her various projects. Classically trained in jazz and well-versed in digital composition, Alé began playing the piano at the age of 5, a gift passed down to her by her creative parents. The daughter of a Chilean immigrant born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, Alé poured herself into music as a way to escape a tumultuous upbringing, quickly learning to play multiple instruments through years of playing in various jazz bands. She began writing songs in her early teens and taught herself how to produce via YouTube while exploring her own artistic identity. Simultaneously, she found a deep love for dance that proved to be therapeutic and it remains at the core of her art. Largely inspired by women queer-identifying artists like Erykah Badu and Rochelle Jordan, Alé’s art beautifully envelopes and dissects deeply personal narratives about Latinx identity, womanhood, mental health, sexuality and beyond.

6. Jesse Boykins III – Honestly, I’m A Threat Source:Jesse Boykins III After a musical hiatus that left the world longing for more,

alternative R&B artist Jesse Boykins III emerges stronger than ever before. The GRAMMY

nominated songwriter, producer, artist and visionary has officially announced his return with his anticipated new album, New Growth, releasing on October 20, 2023. Alongside the exciting news, Boykins satiates fans’ thirst for more by unveiling another new single, “Honestly, I’m A Threat.” Produced by Boykins, SOHN, and Two Inch Punch, “Honestly I’m A Threat” is a hypnotic

alternative soul offering that showcases the best of Boykins. His buttery smooth vocals shine as they cascade effortlessly over the undeniable groove of the song’s sultry, minimalist production. When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Boykins shared, “The song is about

awakening, how fighting for what you love is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring things we can experience in this life. The initial intention behind the writing was to express showing up and executing at a high level so there is no comparison to the past events. We were all in a room (Sohn, Two Inch Punch and I) just speaking on how getting looked over can easily happen if you don’t demand the space and honor your own efforts.” During his time away from the spotlight, Boykins founded a “Creative Sanctuary Agency”

named New Growth Creative Activities. This endeavor serves as an incubator for his vast

artistic pursuits: from executive producing and creative directing Masego’s self-titled album, to crafting a compelling short entitled “A Love Letter To Black Women” with actor Keith Powers for BUMBLE, to producing captivating creative for brands like White Claw and Michael Kors. Over the course of his career Jesse Boykins III has worked with artists including Charlie Puth, Calvin Harris, Kilo Kish, Steve Lacy, notably earning a GRAMMY nomination for

co-writing Lacy’s single “Playground” from his acclaimed ApolloXXI album. Boykins’s

passion for collaboration inspired his genuine commitment to fostering the next generation, recently leading him to mentor and creative direct some talented up-and-comers. In a remarkable return that delightfully took fans by surprise, Boykins unveiled a new single “No Love Without You,” signaling the dawn of a new chapter in his illustrious career. Although the track first premiered during a spellbinding performance for COLORS in October 2021, the official release in May 2023 marked the beginning of an exciting and highly anticipated artistic evolution. With subsequent releases “Kind And Nasty” and “No Pussy For Losers,” Boykins has set the stage for his musical homecoming encapsulated in his upcoming album New Growth. When asked about what went into the new album, Jesse Boykins III shared, “New Growth is my re-imagination of what I know vulnerability to be in this time. Being a black male creative on a journey of self-improvement through musical risks, I blend genres to create soundscapes rooted in the culture – pulling inspiration from my childhood in Jamaica to my experiences touring the world performing and sharing ideas. This album is the start of a healthy direction toward growth that shines light on life as we know it.” As Jesse Boykins III embarks on this thrilling new phase, the world awaits the unfolding of his artistic evolution, resilience, innovation, and New Growth.

7. Innocrank – Every Dawg Has It’s 10 Days In New York Source:Innocrank - Topic INNOCRANK is a rising star, captivating attention with ‘EVERY DAWG HAS ITS’ 10 DAYS IN NEW YORK’. At 30, he challenges norms, hailing from the DMV area. His unique flow seamlessly merges intricate wordplay, dynamic delivery, and vivid storytelling. Upon hitting play, ‘EVERY DAWG HAS ITS’ 10 DAYS IN NEW YORK’ immediately showcases INNOCRANK’s evolution. Finely tuned production, sharper bars, and an elevated vibe are evident. One listener praised, “I listened twice on my run. It’s dope man, definitely a step up in like every way: production, flow, bars, everything.” This sentiment echoes throughout the project. “IS IT A CRIME” kicks off the journey with captivating beats and impeccable delivery. “RETURN OF THE MACK” reinvents nostalgia with an addictive twist. “OVERNIGHT SCENARIO” proudly infuses local DMV flavor. INNOCRANK’s lyrical prowess shines through lines like “all my n**s African, they play with sticks” and “b*h named Polly on her knees, she Polynesian.” The introspective “I DIDN’T KNO” showcases his versatility, akin to 2 Chainz. ‘EVERY DAWG HAS ITS’ 10 DAYS IN NEW YORK’ isn’t just a track collection; it’s INNOCRANK’s artistic growth journey. Tracks like “ENERGY,” “USHER RAYMOND,” and “WEBANYAMA” prove his genre-defying nature. In a formulaic musical landscape, INNOCRANK redefines hip-hop, exemplified by this testament to his dedication and unmistakable style. For genre-pushing brilliance, look to INNOCRANK’s latest musical feat.

8. Zae France – Rhythm n Backnwoods Szn II Source:Zae France Fresh from hitting the stage at Sol Blume music festival over the weekend, rising R&B star Zae France returns with his latest EP, Rhythm n Backwoods Szn II , out now via Compound Entertainment/Def Jam Recordings. Heralded earlier this year by adorned singles “What It Do” featuring Fridayy and “Give It Up,” the latest project from the North Carolina-born/ Connecticut-raised serenader features six carefully crafted, captivating tracks.



Rhythm n Backwoods Szn II welcomes production from a number of renowned names, including long-time trusted collaborator Mizzy [Chris Brown, Enchanting], OG Parker (PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker], Romano [Latto, Yung Bleu], and more. The project turns a new page from Zae’s first installment of Rhythm N Backwoods (2019) with more dynamic offerings, taking listeners on a rollercoaster of sounds and styles from intense passion and desire to uptempo, euphonious bops. Zae stands firm on his truth, reflecting on new realities relating to life, love, and the ebbs and flows that can pull both concepts as one and apart within the blink of an eye.



Earlier this year, Zae released one of the featured tracks, “What It Do” featuring Fridayy, as it was met with widespread critical and fan acclaim alike. Lyrical Lemonade shared, “What It Do displays how versatile the gifted vocalist has gotten over the years as he introduces a new sound for his fans to enjoy,” as ThisisRnB declared “Zae France has a unique ability to elevate and continue to give people what they want. The harmonious new track can be described as warm, fun, and having an upbeat R&B vibe. The new song displays Zae’s ability to craft a catchy hook and how he is continuing to climb to the top of the R&B world with every release.” Rated R&B, Kazi Magazine , and more furthermore praised the track. Elsewhere, his song “Give It Up” continues to amass significant reception since its initial release last month, including press praise from UPROXX and Vibe Magazine as one of the ‘Best R&B Songs of the Week‘ and a spotlight on coveted playlists including a previous cover on Spotify’s R&B Weekly playlist and placements on New Music Friday, R&B Rising, Some Kinda Way and Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Pillow Talk, Mood., Smooth and Easy, & Day One playlists. With combined overall streams already in the millions, the official visualizer currently boasts over 200K views via Zae’s YouTube channel. Check out his live performance of the single with premier digital outlet On The Radar HERE.



Forging a path in the R&B world, Zae France makes a promising case as a R&B maven poised for global success.

9. Patoranking – Higher Source:Patoranking Patoranking reveals his brand new video for “Higher,” the opening track from his anticipated fourth studio album World Best (out Sept 6, 2023). The Lagos-born singer gives praise to Oluwa—meaning God—in his native tongue of Yoruba on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual – directed by Chris Chuky – was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained glass windows. Decked in Sunday’s best, Patoranking rejoices with friends and family – singing and dancing with fervor to the cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords provided by Mix Master Garzy. “Higher” follows a string of singles released over the last year that will also be featured on World Best. Released at the end of 2022, the intoxicating “Kolo Kolo” ft. Diamond Platnumz (produced by Young Willis) has already received almost 30 million YT video views and recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023. “Abobi” followed with its full-bodied melodies provided by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s 2019 landmark album African Giant. In July 2023, Patoranking unleashed the party starter “Tonight” ft. Popcaan produced by DJ Breezy, who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal. This Nigeria-meets-Jamaica anthem is already over 2.3m+ YT views and climbing Nigeria’s Top 100 chart. Patoranking was instantly drawn to the pulsating native rhythms of galala, an uptempo reggae-inspired music and dance that took over the streets of Lagos in the 1980s and 1990s. Through his long standing reputation of layering afrobeats, dancehall and reggae, Patoranking is in a class of his own. World Best is a masterfully modern culmination of this genre fusion – driven by love, life and conscious lyricism. This album further solidifies Patoranking as one of the boldest and most unique African voices of this generation. With 500 million + YouTube views, an 8.7 million + IG following and over a quarter of a billion DSP streams for his last album Three (2020), Patoranking continues to command attention across the globe, living up to his appointed moniker World Best.

10. City Girls – Face Down Source:City Girls August 25…2023… Today City Girls release “Face Down” via Quality Control Music / Motown. This marks their third brash, straight-talking single this summer, as the Miami rappers’ third studio album is close to arriving. In June City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami gave the world the ‘rich, young and pretty bitch anthem’ “I Need A Thug”, followed by the clever word-play of the “Pinata” single. In addition JT’s “No Bars” came last month, as well as being prominently featured on Diddy’s “Act Bad (featuring City Girls and Fabolous).” Wasting no time swaggering into summer, they have also played festivals such as Rolling Lou’s California and Miami, as well as Sumer Jam Houston. City Girls’ last album came back in June 2020, which was “City On Lock.” At the time, that project went on to debut at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was led by hit singles such as “Jobs” and “P**** Talk” featuring Doja Cat. The trailblazing duo left their mark on 2022 with “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Good Love” — an up-tempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017’s “Fuck Dat N***a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.” Having recently been named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard, Yung Miami and JT are primed to make your summer bad – real bad. Times two. With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to their credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021’s “Twerkulator,” to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020’s “Pussy Talk”), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release.

11. Big Homiie G – No Adlibs Source:Big Homiie Hip-hop artist Big Homiie G has released his new single, “No Adlibs,” via NLess Entertainment/Connect Music. In the song, he delivers his usual Memphis flow as he raps lyrics about his experiences on the streets, money and women. He mentions “I ain’t never tucking my chain, got to see this ice” and “I ain’t squashing sh*t, I said what I said.” “No Adlibs” follows the release of G’s singles “No Hook” and “Us” alongside YTB FATT. Earlier this year, he delivered the deluxe version of his project “Speak Up G” with features from BIG30 and KCarbon.G originally started his music career as part of a group with Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta before they parted ways to focus on their individual, solo artistry. He eventually went to release his “Big Homiie Status 2” project in 2020 that included features from Pooh Shiesty, Fredo Bang, BIG30 and others.

12. 38 Spesh, Conway The Machine & Lloyd Banks – Latex Gloves Source:38 Spesh Aligned with a similar set of core values, T.C.F. and Griselda have long maintained a mutual respect and prosperous working relationship with one another. 38 Spesh is coming off perhaps his biggest year ever in 2022, as he released fan favorites 7 Shots (which was highlighted by Kevin Durant as one of his top 5 albums of 2022 and even named Spesh his favorite rapper ) and Beyond Beliefwith Harry Fraud. Conway The Machine followed up his Shady Records major label debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, with his recently released solo album, Won’t He Do It, and Drumwork’s first official label compilation Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album; on which Spesh & Conway provided a foreshadowing of things to come with “Lalo.” Now, Spesh & Conway are announcing their own collaborative album Speshal Machinery, and also released the album’s first single, “Latex Gloves,” featuring Lloyd Banks. “Latex Gloves” is now available at all DSP’s. “Banks shouted me out on Twitter, so I reached out. He asked me to jump on his album and then returned the favor” 38 Spesh explains. “He seemed like the perfect fit for the first single for me and Conway’s project.” 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine’s Speshal Machinerywill be released on September 8 via T.C.F. Music Group.

13. DJ Muggs – Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley Source:STILL VILLAIN DJ Muggs is an undisputed legend. Over the course of his distinguished and diverse career, he has conquered music in not only multiple genres but multiple languages. As the creator and producer of Cypress Hill, the multiple-time Grammy Award nominee has overseen the production of four platinum and three gold albums, traveled the world many times over, with Cypress Hill as headliner, a major festival regular, and performed in front of millions of fans. Longtime Cypress Hill documentarian Estevan Oriol masterfully captured Cypress’ musical/cultural influence and legacy with his 2022 Showtime Film Insane In The Brain. While Cypress Hill is a full-time + undertaking, Muggs also remains extremely active as a solo artist. Not only has he produced hits for Cypress Hill, but he’s also responsible for indelible classics like House Of Pain’s “Jump Around,” and Ice Cube’s “Check Yourself,” was tapped to remix for U2, Janet Jackson and Depeche Mode and produced gems with MF Doom, Westside Gunn, GZA, Action Bronson, Conway The Machine and many, many more. In the last few years, Muggs has been more active than ever. Releasing collaborative projects with Mach-Hommy, Roc Marciano, Yelawolf, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, and most recently Champagne For Breakfast with Meyhem Lauren and Madlib. Yet, his Soul Assassins albums have always held a special place in the hearts of fans. Muggs Presents: The Soul Assassins Chapter 1 (1997) was his first solo studio album and featured collaborations with Dr. Dre, B-Real, RZA, GZA, Mobb Deep, Goodie Mob, KRS-One, MC Eiht & Wyclef Jean. He returned to form with Soul Assassins II (2000) which featured collaborations with Xzibit, Cypress Hill, GZA, Goodie Mob, Kool G Rap, Dilated Peoples, Kurupt, Ras Kass and Everlast. The third installment in the Soul Assassins series, Intermission, was released in 2009 and proved to be aptly-titled; until now. Now, DJ Muggs has released the first new Soul Assassins album in 14 years with Soul Assassins 3, Death Valley, which is now available. DJ Muggs Soul Assassins 3: Death Valleyfeatures guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Ghostface Killah, Westside Gunn, Ice Cube, Method Man, Boldy James, MC Ren, CeeLo Green, B-Real, Scarface, Roc Marciano, Devin The Dude, Evidence, Meyhem Lauren, Jay Worthy, Rome Streetz and Slick Rick among others. “You know you cannot escape death, but immortality can be attained” states DJ Muggs. Muggs also collaborated with auteur Jason Goldwatch for a Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley cinematic movie, which was filmed on location in Death Valley and will be released on 9-13-23. You can watch the official trailer for the movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmG_9et-D-o

14. Fridayy – Fridayy Source:Fridayy Undisputed “Melody God” and Grammy nominated R&B phenomenon Fridayy proudly presents his highly anticipated self-titled full-length debut album, Fridayy, out now via Def Jam Recordings. The 14-track opus traces a creative and personal journey for the rising superstar. It opens with the introspective piano-laden “Came Too Far” uplifted even higher by appearances courtesy of Maverick City Music and his Mom(who offers up a prayer straight from the heart). His booming baritone quivers with raw emotion on the admission, “I knew we would make it someday. I was fucked up couldn’t focus through them hard days. All the crazy shit I seen would make you lose your faith. I was 13 the first time I saw the cold face.” On “Stand By Me,”Friday confesses “I know I ain’t perfect, but you know I’m still gonna try,” atop icy keys. He dips into Afrobeats on “You” alongside none other than Fireboy DML, while dancehall energy underscores “Mercy,” powered up by a showstopping Byron Messia-assist. The upbeat “Church on Sunday” shines with a warm steeple-size vocal turn, and the finale “I Won (Outro)” concludes with a moment of gratitude as he says, “If nothing else happens for me in life, I won, bro. I’m good. God is good enough,” in between ethereal electronic transmissions. Friday set the stage for the album with standout ballad “When It Comes To You.” The track has already gathered over 6 million streams and counting. Of the song, American Songwriter proclaimed, “Everything about the singer’s appeal is put on full display and brought together in perfect harmony, literally and figuratively.” Rated R&B dubbed it “heartwarming,” and HotNewHipHop applauded, “This song is a showcase of the Philadelphia artist’s vocal talents and penchant for gorgeous harmonies.” He also gave a heart-thumping performance of the track for “Press Play” on GRAMMY.com. The album also includes “Don’t Give It Away” [feat. Chris Brown]. The latter has posted up 16.9 million streams to date Beyond plugs from That Grape Juice and more, Rap Radar hailed it as “grown and sexy,” and Vibe noted, “Fridayy lures one in with the catchy groove.” XXL touted it among “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.” Check out his XXL Freshman Freestyle as well! Last year, Fridayy exploded onto the scene as the most sought after hook maestro and self-described “Melody God” in hip-hop and R&B, penning the chorus for DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated smash “God Did” (which he later performed to close out the Grammys), and Lil Baby’s “Forever,” which found Fridayy on SNL soon after releasing his debut EP. Recently named to XXL’s prestigious Freshmen class for 2023, Fridayy possesses an otherworldly and unmistakable baritone which absolutely soars over his deep stash of self-produced beats; sampling hip-hop, R&B, gospel, afrobeats and beyond. A self-taught musician, singer and producer – trained in his local church choir, having honed his craft in an ad-hoc basement studio in Philly – Fridayy’s approach is at one ethereal and deeply musical. Fridayy has struggled, and you can hear the urgency and pain of struggle and overcoming adversity throughout his work, both in his 2022 debut EP Lost In Melody and his brilliant, expansive forthcoming debut album.

15. Blu & Real Bad Man ft. C.L. Smooth – The Golden Rule Source:Realbadman After teaming up with Boldy James to release Real Bad Boldy (2021) and Killing Nothing (2022) and linking up with rising star Pink Siifu for Real Bad Flights (2022), and earlier this year, Serpent, with Kool Keith, Real Bad Man returns with his next collaborative endeavor, Bad News, with west coast stalwart Blu. After announcing their collaborative project, with the project’s first single, “Aladdin,” Blu & Real Bad Man are back with the Mecca Don and the C.L.Smooth assisted “The Golden Rule”; which is now available. While Real Bad Man has proven to thrive in the continuity and structure of creating full projects with his emcee(s) of choice, Blu has also similarly flourished within those bounds over the course of his distinguished career. “The Golden Rule” is one of my favorite tracks on the album, because I got to feature an artist that influenced and molded my sound and style more than pretty much any other artist in hip-hop” Blu confessed. “Thank you OG’s and thank you Real Bad Man for giving me the platform to shine.” Blu & Real Bad Man’s Bad Newswill be released on September 1.

16. Victoria Monét – JAGUAR II Source:Victoria Monét Multi-talented Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer Victoria Monét has released her debut album, JAGUAR II, available now via Lovett Music/RCA Records. JAGUAR II clarifies who she is and who she’s meant to be – a trend-setting star who transcends fan expectations as she continues to metamorphosize from go-to songwriter into full blown household name as an artist. JAGUAR II doubles down on themes of being a multi-dimensional woman and marks this album debut as the most formative moment in her career. Similar to the first iteration of JAGUAR, the album is executive produced by Victoria Monét, Grammy-winning producer D’Mile (Silk Sonic, H.E.R.) and music executive + manager Rachelle Jean-Louis. The new album projects a great outlook on Monét’s musical growth with intro singles “Smoke” ft. Lucky Daye, “Party Girls” ft. Buju Banton, and “On My Mama”. “On My Mama” in particular continues to see great success online and at radio and has heightened the anticipation of JAGUAR II with the recently-released 2000s-inspired music video trending for over a week straight, high praises and reposts from everyone from Cardi B, SZA, Teyana Taylor, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Ciara, fans and media. Monét’s striking choreography courtesy of Sean Bankhead has been viewed over 30 million times across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with fans reposting clips and posting themselves doing the choreo. The icing on the cake of JAGUAR II is a special appearance on “Hollywood” from Earth, Wind, & Fire and Monét’s 2 year old daughter, Hazel Monét. The new body of work is more than just an extension of Monét’s JAGUAR movement – it’s an ascension of her upward trajectory while spanning across new terrain with an unadulterated bravado. Monét is also seizing the moment of the JAGUAR II era with her sold out JAGUAR Tour, set to begin on September 6th in Detroit, MI. She will perform across North American stages with stops in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more before doing her first ever solo shows in London in November. This tour stamps the first opportunity to hear the melodic jams of JAGUAR II in concert, as well as also performing songs from the JAGUAR EP. Check https://www.victoriamonet.co/ for more information.

To celebrate the album release, Monét will host The JAGUAR II Listening Party on Amazon's live radio app Amp, on Friday, August 25 at 9 AM ET / 12 PM PT. Joined by Grammy-winning producer and co-executive producer of the album, D'Mile, Monét will connect with fans live to spin tracks from the new album and share the personal stories behind the songs. Fans in the U.S. can download Amp here and follow @victoriamonet to tune in live, comment in the chat, and request to call in, or ask Alexa to "play Amp" on Alexa-enabled devices.



The adrenaline-packed album capitalizes on all the momentum surrounding Monét, whose evolution is on full display. As an absolute showcase of her star power, JAGUAR II sees Monét seizing the moment and flourishing as one of the most dynamic and exhilarating voices in music today. She has received supportive nods from her music peers and early admiration from the likes of Complex, ELLE, Forbes, Harper's BAZAAR, People, Rolling Stone, Grammy.com – among others. She even recently found herself tapped as one of the most recent cover stars for Class Magazine. Her dominating summer continues with JAGUAR II, a well-deserved milestone for an artist whose talent continues to be proved unrivaled.

17. Lovxll – Easy Call Source:Lovxll - Topic LA native and Houston-born Lovxll has returned with his latest offering, the album “Easy Call,” which was made available on all platforms this Tuesday, August 22nd. The anticipation for this project has been building over the course of the last 4 years since his last EP and snowballed in recent weeks due to his rollout, which featured a unique blend of intimate, in-person listening sessions and a flurry of genius, witty social media content accompanied by a great release strategy. The lead single from the project, “Balanced Diet,” kicks off the album as the first track and sets the tone for a cohesive musical rollercoaster of sounds, emotions, thoughts, and feelings headlined by high level lyricism. The album’s progression demonstrates Lovxll’s mastery of bridging the gap between elite rap and infectious melodies which is highlighted on the interlude, “Hills,” and the standout, “No Bra No Panties.” Lovxll’s music often reflects the authenticity and tone of his birthplace while also embodying the laid-back, polished aura of the west coast. He’s been praised for his ability to combine these two elements seamlessly, creating a unique sound that’s catching the attention of listeners all across the country. With a more mature sound that showcases his growth as an artist, Lovxll has been earning recognition and respect within the industry.

18. Sid Sriram – Sidharth Source:Sid Sriram Renowned Bollywood vocalist Sid Sriram releases his highly anticipated Def Jam Recordings debut album, Sidharth. In tandem with the release, Sid shares a video for album highlight “Do The Dance,” which finds him performing the track alongside a children’s choir that his mother instructs. The video marks a full circle moment for Sid given that his own vocal prowess was nurtured by his mother as a child. The resulting heartwarming performance showcases a musical bond that spans generations. The album includes previously released singles “The Hard Way” and “Friendly Fire,” with the former praised by The New York Times upon its release in the Playlist and called a “a clattering, experimental pop song” that is a must-listen for fans of James Blake, Bon Iver and more by BrooklynVegan.



Speaking on the album, Sid explains: “For the first time, I was able to make music where all these different elements that feel like part of my DNA breathed through the songs. I didn’t have to try and think about how to express these things. It started to come out on its own.”



The album’s creation process was unlike any other he had undertaken before, with a significant difference being that the vocals are delivered in English. In the summer of 2021, he took a leap of faith and hopped on a plane to Minneapolis to work with producer Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs, Bon Iver), whom he had previously only met on Instagram. Sidharth draws on the R&B, indie rock, and American pop styles he grew up with as an immigrant kid in Fremont, CA, in the ’90s and 2000s. During an intense week in the studio, most of the songs were tracked live by a small team of Olson’s associates, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, a longtime inspiration for Sid. Fittingly, Sid just finished opening for Bon Iver on tour this month after his recent sold out headline show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.



All this may seem like a far cry from the music that has made Sid famous with Bollywood fans worldwide since breaking out with his first hit soundtrack song, “Adiye” (from 2013’s Kadal), just a year out of music school. Indeed, many of the million-plus-viewed videos of Sid feature him singing ragas backed by traditional instruments, not freestyling personal narratives over glitchy 808s and Auto-Tune beds. But before his sudden success, Sriram was an American 20-something obsessed with pop and R&B; he found early viral success by posting a Frank Ocean cover (“We All Try”) to YouTube. He also recently endeared himself to a new audience this past May when he delivered a mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. Backed by an 8-piece band, the performance received immediate acclaim, further solidifying his talent and artistry. In many ways, Sidharth highlights the ways in which the musical personalities of that younger version of Sid and the Carnatic music star Sid relate to and complement one another.

19. BBG Steppaa – Nobody Outside Source:BBG Steppaa Rising 16-year-old Newark drill star BBG Steppaa unleashes “Nobody Outside,” his new explosive collaboration with DudeyLo and Bloodie. Listen HERE via Priority Records. Produced by Uanay, Alx, Emz, and Christopher Martinez, the fiery single exudes energy and ambition from the teenager. “Six deep on the hunt, we got on a bus,” DudeyLo barks over eerie string arrangements and blistering beats, “No Rosa Parks, we gon’ sit where we want.” When BBG’s verse arrives, he warns: “Don’t play when we creep through the West.” Next up is Bloodie, who also delivers no-frills truths: “He supposed to get signed, he got put in a hearse.” Raw and wholly authentic, each member of the trio packs a serious punch when they take the mic. “Nobody Outside” follows BBG’s team-up with Harlem teen Sugarhill Ddot on “Spinnin’” an infectious two-hander with a deep groove and boundless energy. It was preceded by the DD Osama duet “Catch Up,” which doubled as the newcomer’s calling card. The song, which samples Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” became a grassroots sensation for its potent precision. Leveling up in real time, BBG Steppaa recently received a coveted co-sign from Chicago’s Polo G and Jersey Club pioneer Bandmanrill, who dubbed him “the next big thing.” With “Nobody Outside,” BBG offers up a slice of the sound that’s already captured the Tri-State area, and soon the world.

20. NOBY – Let Me Drown Source:NOBY Continuing to stir up buzz and acclaim throughout the culture, rising alt-R&B artist and Alabama native NOBY unveils a brand new blissful single entitled “Let Me Drown” today via Motown Records. The track layers mesmerizing chimes above uplifting piano and a sparse, loose beat. Atop this sonic backdrop, he flexes his versatility as a vocalist. He leans into the production with enchanting melodic delivery on the verses before confidently carrying the chorus, “I heard it taste like water, let me drown.” It highlights the nuances of his dynamic and diverse approach to R&B. It notably lands on the heels of “Before.” Beyond plugs from the likes of BET and more, THISISRNB praised, “Vulnerable displays like what he did on ‘Before,’ shows that he’s been taking notes from the veterans before his time.” Not to mention, The Garnette Report hailed him as the, “R&B Music Newest Sensation.” In 2020 NOBY released The Truest, a gorgeous, patient record that showcased his unimpeachable voice and knack for building and releasing tension. (The Truest includes breakout hit “What You Want,” which introduced NOBY to hundreds of thousands of listeners in a single stroke.) He’s also brought that ability to control the mood of a room into the physical realm, joining Yung Bleu on tour, helping export his unique sound to the world. With “Before,” NOBY proves he can construct a full realized universe all his own.

21. Sugarhill Ddot – Shake It Source:Sugarhillddot The viral NYC drill teen Sugarhill Ddot is having a moment! He just opened on tour for Lil Durk in Chicago and now releases the sultry single “Shake It” via Priority Records. Filmed in LA by Jedi The God , the vibe of the A Lau produced record showcases Ddot’s softer side. This follows his rambunctious street record “Make A Mess” which made a From The Block debut. Watch HERE. Ddot also made waves with the danceable “3AM In The Yams,” a Miami-inspired Luh Tyler collaboration which hit over a million video views in 3.5 days and trended on YouTube! Seemingly overnight Ddot has become one of the most buzzworthy artists in hip-hop already gaining co-signs from Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill and more.

22. Jame Minogue & Patrick Luna – YANOTAPAMI Source:jame minogue - Topic YANOTAPAMI Dominican indie pop artist jame minogue and Mexican singer-songwriter Patrick Luna unveil their newest Latin disco pop/urbano offering “.” The single sees the two LatinX risers tell the story of finding themselves in a love triangle with a woman, who in the end, leaves them both behind. The co-produced offering sees their sonic worlds collide, driven by a saccharine melody which floats amidst the 80’s inspired synth-pop production featuring rhythmic, urbano drum loops and funk-inspired guitar licks, arriving just in time to solidify itself as your end-of-Summer anthem. Both jame and Patrick are diligently carving their own paths when it comes to their solo careers, and are championed respectively for their unique abilities to create music that surpasses the mainstream. Patrick Luna is known for his ability to fuse Latin and urban pop with his Mexican roots, while jame minogue has made a name for himself for his ability to blend Latin instrumentation with indie, synth-pop, funk, and r&b. The two LA based artists met in Hollywood years back when Patrick recognized jame on the street and told him he was a fan of his music. Ever since, the two multi-hyphenates have been collaborating behind the scenes, and are eager to share their first song together. “Teaming up with jame, a Latinx artist I hold in high regard, has been an immensely gratifying experience. “YANOTAPAMI” is a tribute to the nostalgia of a summer romance. Our time making this song in the studio was an absolute blast, filled with a great energy and a creative flow that was simply meant to be. This song captures our individual essence, while combining it in a way that allows listeners to experience the best of both worlds.” – Patrick Luna “I couldn’t think of a more fitting collaboration than this one. From meeting on the street in Hollywood to where we are now, sharing this journey with Luna has been awesome. With both of us being self produced artists, it was epic to join forces and see what we’d end up with. The day we created the first demo was crazy lit. We hung out, played around with sounds, and had some deep conversations about past relationships. Luna laid down a beat and I started recording different funk guitar licks. We ended up with this crazy Latin dance vibe. We instantly loved it, and then went to see the Super Mario movie right after ‘cause that’s what you do when you write a banger.” – jame minogue

23. Ta-ku – Songs To Come Home To Source:Ta-ku - Topic Undeniably one of music’s most pivotal sonic architects and thrilling multi-hyphenate today, Ta-ku releases his highly anticipated debut album, Songs To Come Home To, today via Future Classic. Arriving after a nearly seven year hiatus, the album chronicles his journey away from the spotlight and closes out the remaining installment he established years ago through an intricate bed of nostalgia as a return to childhood. In celebration, Ta-ku provides us a memorable visual lyric video of “BETTER,” evoking the nostalgia of his childhood with the all too familiar cup of noodles and a gundam figure, that reflects the underlying nostalgia at the heart of this stunning new body of work. Featuring his one-of-a-kind soaring production and unmatched curation, Songs To Come Home To features a collection of striking collaborations with close friends and longtime admirers such as Questlove, Xavier Omär, KAINA, JMSN, Jay Prince, Sango, RINI, Panama, and many more – full tracklisting below. The captivating and deeply moving project brilliantly displays Ta-ku’s unrivaled artistic skill with his signature sound front and center – one that has amassed a cult following and large critical acclaim from peers and is more alive than ever. On Songs To Come Home To, the visionary artist of Filipino and Maori descent delivers a moving body of work that chronicles his personal and artistic journey during his time away, shining light on his own quest to find joy and the embodiment of “home” in everything and everyone around him. Armed with a trove of lessons learned and a renewed sense of self, Ta-ku has masterfully designed a soundtrack to the universal journey of growing through life – the complexities and beauty of it all. It features an all familiar playfulness that returns the listener the hypnotic magic of childhood through a rich nostalgic sonic foundation and deeply palpable themes surrounding family, love, healing, personal growth, loss and joy. The album also sees the multidisciplinary artist mastering an array for creative outputs in addition to producing, soaring as singer, songwriter, photographer, creative director and so much more. The project will undeniably cement Ta-ku’s rightful position still as one of today’s most transcending artists in music today. The project also serves as the closing installment to his beloved project series, 2013’s Songs To Break Up To and 2015’s Songs To Make Up To, with a portion of the new tracks stemming from demos that originated years ago and another batch of newly minted tracks.

24. J. Anthny & DJ Kaptain – Win Or Lose Source:Various Artists - Topic J.Anthny & DJ Kaptain unveil their highly anticipated album “Win or Lose.” Get ready to move to the sounds of a sensational musical collaboration as singer, songwriter, engineer, and producer J.Anthny joins forces with highly skilled DJ & Producer DJ Kaptain to unveil their debut collaboration album, “Win or Lose.” The lead single, “Up Now,” is an infectious burst of energy that puts emphasis on an album that promises to redefine the sound of modern R&B and stand the test of time. Hailing from the creative hotbeds of Los Angeles and Philadelphia respectively, J.Anthny and DJ Kaptain bring together their exceptional talents to craft a unique sonic experience with themes of resilience, love, and self-discovery woven into the fabric of every song. “Win or Lose” is a testament to their innovative prowess, blending west coast hustler R&B vibes with punchy beats and irresistibly catchy hooks, resulting in tracks that are bound to captivate audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for music videos and more hit records from J.Anthny & DJ Kaptain. For media inquiries, interviews, and booking opportunities, please contact: J.Anthny – @therealjanthny | Email: bookjanthny@gmail.com DJ Kaptain – @iamdjkaptain | Email: business@djkaptain.com Stay connected with J.Anthny & DJ Kaptain on their social media channels for the latest updates and releases.

27. Jay-Way – Only One I Think About Source:JayWayTheAlien Leading up to his next LP drop later this year, IVAV/Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist Jay-Way unveils “Only One I Think About,” the title cut of a five-track EP that assembles all of his latest releases into one playlist. Drenched in dreamy synth and propulsive bass, the beat-heavy “Only One I Think About” derives its sonic inspiration from U.K. Garage influences. Previewing the song on a European tour supporting RINI’s sold-out “Past The Naked Eye Tour,” the Amsterdam native wowed fans, who immediately began requesting a studio mix of the frenetic cut. “I just came back home from a European tour. The tour sparked a lot of excitement and inspiration. My producer and I went through instrumentals, and the instrumental for this song hit me in my feels. Everything flowed naturally from that point,” Jay-Way says of the genesis of the introspective single. “Fast forward, and I did my first arena show in front of 15,000 people, and the crowd went nuts during this song. I still have the clip as my main post on IG. People DM me every day for this song.” “Only One I Think About” follows hot on the heels of Jay-Way’s remix of “Running Out of Love (feat. Marc E. Bassy),” which appears on today’s EP release. The rising star filmed a music video for the rhythmic earworm at a home outside of Nashville. The original visual was directed and produced by Mike Folabi, who helmed previous videos for Jay-Way’s “Ice Cold” and “Shawty Goodnight.” View the clip HERE. A brand ambassador for PUMA and Dr. Martens, the innovative artist recently signed as a model under APL Models Worldwide. The multifaceted creative’s latest music continues to provide a welcoming intersection where rap, rock, pop, and faith converge. Jay-Way is a 2023 Berlin Music Video Awards nominee, and he’s currently in the studio working on his next full-length project — his first record in partnership with IVAV/Curb | Word Entertainment.