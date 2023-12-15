Lil Baby, Hunxho & Connie Diiamond Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Dec 11 – Dec 15):

1. Bairi – Karma (Medicine) Source:Bairi Emerging neo-soul and R&B songstress Bairi makes a comeback with her eagerly awaited single, “Karma (Medicine).” Produced by Mcamp and SiRAM, the track effortlessly fuses Bairi’s captivating melodies with intense, revenge-filled emotion. The lyrics capture the letdown of a long-anticipated date abruptly canceled for an ex-lover, conveying a nuanced blend of disappointment, irony, and self-awareness. Bairi shares, “Imagine you’re me, and you’ve spent hours getting ready for a date you were excited about, then as you leave the liquor store with wine in hand, you get a text that your date is going to hang out with his ex instead. You’re so angry you don’t even drive when you get in the car; you write this song in the parking lot instead.” Hailing from Hershey, PA, and now living in Los Angeles, singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed “siren” Bairi is known for injecting her sugary vocals with the soulful messaging of divine femininity and authenticity. With a desire to break molds in industry standards, the former aspiring music therapist looks to create space for her listeners to feel a sense of belonging. Years of releasing music and quickly acquiring a solid cult following led Bairi to work alongside talented producers like Justice League (Mary J. Blige) and Archer (Summer Walker) and alongside artists Deante’ Hitchcock and Chris Patrick, to name a few. Standout tracks like “Paraíso,” “Spring Cleaning,” and “Free” gained widespread recognition organically from Billboard, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDx, and Audiomack. She was recently named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby’s All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5. Stay tuned for more to come from the captivating siren.

2. Johnny Cocoa – Must Be The Weed Source:Johnny Cocoa Beaumont-native southern artist, Johnny Cocoa has released his newest single release “Must Be the Weed.” Produced by Deyjan, the new single seamlessly blends in and out from an upbeat chorus to smother Johnny’s verses soaring to euphoria as he chases a new mental space. The track’s light, ethereal dancing lightly over its booming 808s, mirroring Johnny’s ascension to cloud nine. The track follows the multi-hyphenate’s recent single “HUNNIT DOLLA BILLS” and music video release, “Green Light ” dropped earlier this year. His string of new music release trail his2022 EP project I AM WHO I AM and the album’s 2023 Chopped & Screwed iteration with GRAMMY-nominated producer and fellow Texas legend, OG Ron C. The album features Johnny’s massively successful breakout single “On God” which earned the attention and public cosign from musical icons Drake and Ye.

3. A.R. The Mermaid ft. K Carbon – No Motion Source:A.R. The Mermaid

4. Mariposa – Mala Energia Source:Mariposa - Topic Colombian and Italian artist MARIPOSA returns with an explosive new single “Mala Energia” today further cementing the a force in the Latin rap arena. Decorated in her signature sound and insatiable production by Pepe Boks, “Mala Energia” is a testament to the human experience. The track serves as an anthem of self-preservation and a search for continued healing by removing those forces that no longer benefit you. This latest offering from the multi-dimensional artist gives a striking glimpse into her extraordinary psyche. And does so in a way that leaves the listener aching for more. The track arrives on the heels of MARIPOSA’s latest thrilling body of work, Otro Mundo, which showcases her unparalleled ability to bring to life deeply confessional and complex moments juxtaposed with her youthful DIY-aesthetic, resulting in a striking universe of her own creation. The collection of riveting tracks explore themes of mental health, healing, radical self-love, and self-exploration all lined with an insatiable appetite to challenge the status quo. The striking combination of Otro Mundo’s profound confidence, sense of otherworldliness and vast sonic range serves as a crucial soundtrack in fostering an all-too-necessary return to our authentic selves which serves as a through line in MARIPOSA’s music overall.

5. Connie Diiamond ft. Dave East – Ghetto & Ratchet (Remix) Source:Connie Diiamond Connie Diiamond taps buzzing Harlem phenom Dave East for a knockout Remix of “Ghetto & Ratchet”out via Def Jam Recordings. Dave East adds another dimension to the track with particularly punchy flow underlined by his unmistakable cadence and undeniable fire. Connie locks into a captivating back-and-forth with her, cementing “Ghetto & Ratchet” as a fresh catchphrase for all of New York in the process. Connie continues to make waves. She recently participated in Hip-Hop Re:Defined, a limited series in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, by delivering what GRAMMY.com praises as “a fierce rendition of Remy Ma’s 2006 breakthrough single ‘Conceited’.” It continues a hot streak she ignited with her debut project, Underdog Szn, earlier this summer. Beyond posting up millions of streams, the latter earned widespread critical acclaim. In a massive feature, V Magazine noted, “Connie Diiamond has remained Hip Hop’s best kept secret for almost a decade, but now she’s ready to step out from behind the curtain and take her place in the spotlight.” XXL proclaimed, “Overall, she’s focused on good vibes and elevation, the latter of which she’s surely been doing.” OKAYPLAYER touted it among “8 New Albums You Need To Hear This Week” and Rap-Up attested, “Her use of fierce hooks and calculated wordplay is helping her profile rise with the release of every song.” Across nine tracks on Underdog Szn, she flexes her raucous wordplay and hard-hitting hooks joined by guests such as Don Q, Dame D.O.L.L.A., and KenTheMan for the “Move (Remix).” Listen to Underdog Szn—HERE. The standout track “Move” caught fire to the tune of 1 million streams and counting, while even Lebron James co-signed her by proclaiming on his Instagram story, “Man she bodied that shit!!! WHOA.” Built around a sample of the Ludacris classic “Move Bitch”[feat. Mystikal & I-20], she tears through the production with razor-sharp rhymes and practically incinerates the beat with scorching bars. It’s Underdog Szn, and Connie Diiamond’s imminent takeover is underway!



6. JACOTÉNE – No Apologies 1.9 V2_demo Source:JACOTÉNE Fresh from performing as a part of Mahalia Presents – a special showcase curated by R&B UK sensation Mahalia – and False Idols (DRUMSHEDS) in London, the Australian-based JACOTÉNEgifts us a new track in the form of ‘No Apologies 1.9 V2_demo’available today everywhere. Listen HERE. Arriving just in time for her upcoming performance at Changing Tides Festival in New South Wales this weekend, the new single is a pared back reflective moment. ‘No Apologies’ joins ‘Don’t Let Him Say Goodbye’, ‘You Already Know (demo_2021)’ and an alternate version her triple j unearthed high winning track ‘I Need Therapy,’ as a quartet of demo releases for the 17-year-old Melbourne/Naarm artist this year. JACOTÉNE says of the track “This one’s about being my unapologetic self. I wrote this as a reminder for me and for anyone who’s felt the struggle to change themselves in order to keep a relationship or friendship. No apologies…” In the past year JACOTÉNE has played a string of festivals and live dates including her own sold-out headline show in the UK, a Sydney Opera House show for VIVID Festival as well as festival slots on Laneway Festival, Snow Machine, Wanderer and St Kilda Festivals. She also supported G FLIP on their Melbourne and Adelaide tour dates, and Tems in Sydney and Melbourne. There are some voices that stop you in your tracks as soon as you hear them; voices with a triple-threat of power, beauty and uniqueness. JACOTÉNE possesses one such voice. It’s the kind that sounds instantly timeless and full of its own rich character and soul as she uses it to belt out big notes and softer, subtler moments. With influences ranging from Gnarls Barkley, Gorillaz, Amy Winehouse and Adele, JACOTÉNE is an artist poised to make her mark.

7. AKTHESAVIOR & sagun ft. Mick Jenkins – Tetsuo’s Ways Source:AKTHESAVIOR Hip-hop artist AKTHESAVIOR (of The Underachievers) and lo-fi producer sagun have teamed up with Mick Jenkins for their new song “Tetsuo’s Ways,” out today via Platoon. Marking the second and latest single from AK & sagun’s forthcoming joint album, the meditative track draws inspiration from the cyberpunk anime film Akira as a parallel for a specific life experience: witnessing how the taste of power can corrupt a friendship. Listen & watch the visualizer featuring the trio now HERE. “This song was inspired by the character Tetsuo from the animated movie Akira,” says AK about the track. “As soon as Tetsuo got a taste of power, he ended up betraying the people closest to him, eventually almost destroying his own world in the process. This movie was a huge metaphor for events that were happening in my own life when I wrote it – when I thought I had a genuine relationship with someone until they showed their real colors and true intentions.” “Tetsuo’s Ways” follows the recently-released “No Scars,” the duo’s debut single from their upcoming full-length project which premiered via FLOOD Magazine last month. Blending both of AK & sagun’s styles into a drill-beat track that orbits around a silky vocal sample, “No Scars” focuses on the idea of seeing your adversity as the bricks that built you. Watch the official music video now HERE. Along with the rest of the songs that will make up their forthcoming record, both “Tetsuo’s Ways” and “No Scars” find the pair bridging worlds. Not just between rap and lo-fi; but Brooklyn and Nepal, AK and sagun’s respective homes that have defined their sounds to-date. Finding common ground over things like anime and the inspiration they draw from the natural world, the duo bonded and collaborated via FaceTime from opposite ends of the planet before eventually relocating to Los Angeles and meeting in-person for the first time this year. It’s a project that seeks out connection with yourself and others in an era that feels increasingly disconnected. Since the formation of The Underachievers with collaborator Issa Gold in 2011, AKTHESAVIOR has built a name for himself with a distinct brand of self-reflective lyricism and sonics inspired by psychedelia and New York hip-hop of the 90s. For over a decade, he’s delivered a consistent output albums and collaborations; including 2019’s Beast Coast album, Escape From New York, which included other powerhouse artists such as Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies. Launching his solo career with his debut mixtape Blessings in the Grey, AK has racked up 30+ million streams. Now on the heels of a sold-out 2022 tour with Erick the Architect, AK is currently out on a North American tour with Flatbush Zombies through December 2023. Clocking in over 500+ million streams worldwide with several RIAA Gold-Certified records to his name, sagun has been an enigmatic linchpin of the lo-fi music scene since first emerging over six years ago with his debut song “I’ll Keep You Safe” featuring Shiloh Dynasty. Working with artists such as Pink Sweat$, Kali Claire, SYML and more, sagun translates the beauty of his surroundings into production while bringing out the best of his collaborators.

8. No Guidnce – Unplugged Source:NO GUIDNCE One of music’s most thrilling ensembles, No Guidnce release their breathtaking new Unplugged EP. The staggering body of work houses a collection of acoustic tracks that brilliantly showcase the group’s soaring undeniable talent. In celebration, the group shares a series of captivating live performances that brings each song from the project to life. Honoring the iconic R&B that came before them, the group also shares a mesmerizing, stripped-down interpretation of New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain.” The project captures the irresistible magnetism and magic at the core of their music through their explosive signature sound, which has garnered large critical worldwide acclaim and established the group as a major force in the R&B arena today. The Unplugged EP follows the release of the group’s Spicy EP that saw the group returning to the classic R&B roots that shaped them. Along with their breakthrough Is It A Crime? EP, the group has produced back-to-back remarkable singles, seeing them successfully carve out their own lane in the larger music arena and establish a global cult following in only a matter of months. Additionally, the group recently wrapped their first ever tour supporting the beloved singer Mahalia across Europe during this fall.

9. Annabel Gutherz – Eclipse Source:Annabel Gutherz Canadian singer and songwriter Annabel Gutherz reveals her new single, “Eclipse,” out today on all streaming platforms. Blending classic rock influences with modern pop sounds, “Eclipse” is a vivid and textured song that showcases an artist who has found her voice. The new single was co-written with and produced by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat) and Bret “Epic” Mazur (Crazy Town, Prince, The Black Eyed Peas). “‘Eclipse’ is about my tendency to compare myself to others and the impact this has on my self-esteem,” Annabel says. “I would rather be concentrated on purpose than consumed by comparison despite how challenging it may be at times, especially given the ubiquitous nature of social media. This single showcases my desire to focus on my own path and nurture my inner confidence.” Born and raised in Montreal, Annabel Gutherz creates timeless music that speaks to the soul of what it means to be human. Combining her compelling and diaristic storytelling with honeyed melodies, distinct vocals, and her keen musical intuition, Annabel’s songs take listeners on a heartfelt journey packed with raw honesty and emotional conviction. Since the release of her 2021 album, Loose Ends, Annabel has continued to develop her sound by working with an array of esteemed collaborators, including Bleu McAuley (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers) and Bonnie Hayes (Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, David Crosby). Fiercely committed to her craft, Annabel also holds a baccalaureate and a master’s degree in songwriting from Berklee College of Music. With her undeniable talent and more music in the works for 2024, Annabel Gutherz is certainly an artist to keep on your radar.

10. Hunxho – For Her (Deluxe) Source:Hunxho HUNXHO has the ladies in mind right now. He delivers the vulnerable and sensual Deluxe Edition of his R&B-laced new project For Her, out via 300 Entertainment. The original For Her saw him debut on the Billboard 200 for the first time. The hit single “Your Friends” also continues to gain traction with over 3 million Spotify streams and 3.1 million YouTube views on the music video. For Her (Deluxe) is Hunxho at his purest. The single “Brainstorming” allows him to open up about relationship issues and fears of infidelity as he desperately tries to promise, “Baby I don’t want her, baby I don’t know her, baby she don’t know nothing.” Acoustic guitar and charged-up drums brush up against his melodic vocals on “Hardball.” Cutting deep, emotion practically overflows on “Come Home” as he gets in his feelings with another plea, “Come home, your presence comforting my soul.” Elsewhere, “She’s From” layers his signature vocals between piano and 808s. On the reflective “Interlude,” he offers a moment of reprieve. Meanwhile, he can barely contain his feelings on “Worthless” where he confesses, “I’m high off your love.” Finally, “U the 1” serves as the ultimate expression of his love, “Baby you the one, not the two or the three or the four or the five.” He has never been more vulnerable and vital. Next up, he will perform his first-ever headline gig in Atlanta. For one night only, he will top the marquee at the Believe Music Hall. It promises to be unforgettable. Get tickets HERE. It follows his run on Lil Baby’s IOU Tour over the summer. Hunxho shows no signs of stopping or slowing down.

11. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine – MiNt cHoCoLaTe Source:88rising RCA Records and 88rising have teamed up for the release of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, a new music collective and multimedia experience. The first single, “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, is out today. It marks the first time the Toronto jazz outfit has worked with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs, and the result is a confident and cool display of lyricism and musical finesse. Accompanying the single is its playful music video, set at an elementary school talent show in the California suburbs. We follow the band’s leader and flutist Ryan and his band The Destroyers as they practice and get ready to take the stage. The whimsical visual sees them dreaming of performing “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” – complete with Westside and Conway’s vocals – to widespread acclaim. With more music and content to come, stay tuned for additional information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

12. Eyedress ft. The Marias – A Room Up In The Sky Source:EYEDRESS Following the release of their acclaimed joint single “Separate Ways,” alt singer-songwriter and producer Eyedressand Grammy-nominated band The Marías reconnect on “A Room Up In The Sky,” out now via RCA Records. The second of two collaborations from Eyedress and The Marías, “A Room Up In The Sky” is a dreamy cut of psychedelic seduction. Flowing with luscious production and smooth, slowed-down percussion, “A Room Up In The Sky” features alluring vocals from Eyedress and The Marías’ frontwoman María Zardoya. Says Eyedress of the release, “I made ‘A Room Up In The Sky’ with GRAMMY Award-winning producer John Hill at his studio in Venice earlier this year. It was one of the first instrumentals we made together. I was just showing Mac DeMarco some songs we made for my album that I’ve been working on, and when he heard the instrumental, he gave me an idea of how to sing the melody for my verses. I tried it and ended up loving it. After I tracked my vocals, John asked me if I’d be down to ask María to sing the chorus with me. After we made ‘Separate Ways,’ I asked her, and eventually she sent her vocals. Lyrically, I was talking about how my life changed for the better when I stopped doubting myself and really started believing in myself and my work. I realized I was subscribing to these negative thought patterns that didn’t serve me, and allowing myself to let go of that negativity really turned my life around and helped me become who I was meant to be.” “It was so easy and seamless working on ‘Separate Ways’ together. Everything flowed perfectly, so when Eyedress approached us to work on ‘A Room Up In The Sky,” it was a no-brainer for us,” adds María Zardoya. “It was just as seamless. We have a lot of similar tastes when it comes to tones and similar approaches when it comes to creating.” After signing to RCA Records this year, Eyedress closes out 2023 on a high note. Earlier this year, he sold out his headlining show at The Novo in Los Angeles in addition to performing at Head In The Clouds LAthis summer. He also released two collaborations with Mac DeMarco, “The Dark Prince” and “My Simple Jeep,” in addition to his own singles including “Flowers & Chocolate,” “Teen Mom,” “Sadie Hawkins Prom,” and the two-pack project Escape From The Killer.

13. Elmiene – “Lover, You Should Come Over” (Jeff Buckley Cover) Source:Elmiene Elmiene returns with “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” – a cover of Jeff Buckley’s 1994 track, delivered with the depth of emotion and vocal versatility that have become synonymous with the rising Oxford artist.



As the year concludes, Elmiene is preparing for a breakthrough in 2024. Having been shortlisted as an artist to watch by the BBC, VEVO, MTV and Pandora Music, his cover of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” offers a taste of what’s to come.



“I chose Jeff Buckley because ‘Lover, You Should’ve Come Over’ feels like the perfect gateway into the kind of music and emotions I want to express in my next project,” says Elmiene. “This cover is the first chapter of next year’s book.”



The track is accompanied by a visual directed by Ciesay (co-founder of Places+Faces), with creative direction from Cam Hicks (director of Elmiene’s ‘Someday’ video), and references Buckley’s original intimate black-and-white video.



Elmiene has firmly established himself as a favorite of music lovers across the past 12 months. He released a pair of EPs, the independent El-Mean in March, followed by Marking My Time, released via Polydor/ Def Jam in October. The latter sees the 22-year-old logging a personal and emotional checkpoint as his pace of life begins to increase. Contributors on the record include Sampha, Syd, Lil Silva, Dahi, Jim-E Stack and Jamie Woon.



Alongside the releases he has continued to captivate audiences with his live performances, making his TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland, as well as appearing at Glastonbury for the first time, being invited by collaborator Stormzy to appear on his personally-curated All Points East line-up and selling out four London headline shows (and shows across Paris, NYC + LA).

14. Neek Bucks – Thankful Source:Neek Bucks Neek Bucks, rising star in the hip-hop scene, is set to drop his highly anticipated project titled “THANkfuL” out today via Virgin Records. On THANkfuL,” Neek Bucks reflects on his journey, expressing gratitude for the highs and lows that have shaped his career. The 9-track project is a testament to his growth as an artist and the lessons learned along the way. With a unique blend of raw authenticity and infectious energy, Neek Bucks continues to cement his story. To celebrate the release, Bucks releases new music video for the opening the track “Shouldn’t Say” Watch it HERE! Followed by the release of “Wait,” featuring none other than Rowdy Rebel out at 3pm via YouTube. “THANkfuL” features a diverse range of tracks, each offering a glimpse into Neek Bucks’ artistic evolution. Songs like “No Emotion” featuring Millyz and the visiual painy a clearer picture into the meaning of the project title. From introspective storytelling to high-energy anthems, the project is a dynamic showcase of Neek Bucks’ versatility as an artist. Neek Bucks shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Thankful is a reflection of my journey and what I’ve been through but more importantly how I feel. It’s my way of giving back and expressing appreciation for the experiences that have shaped me.”

15. rlyblonde – Girl In Your Story Source:rlyblonde rlyblonde- the project of Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Carina Allen – reveals her new single & video, “Girl in Your Story.” The B-side to her electrifying alt-rock anthem “Your Angel,” “Girl in Your Story” uncovers a more sincere and tender side to rlyblonde’s artistry. While a sonic contrast to her previous work, the dreamy rock ballad continues to expand on the themes of identity, femininity, and romance that she has long explored in both her music, photography, and videography. “My artwork across various mediums has often played with ideas of female tropes and stereotypes. ‘Girl in Your Story’ continues that exploration of my own identity, through performance and by embodying these various characters,” she elaborates. “At the end of the day, behind every scorned woman is just a hopeless romantic. Nothing consumes quite like a crush…and while it was devastating to realize my tendency to fantasize was not limited to men, it was also a very affirming moment in my queer journey to realize I could imagine my life with another woman.” “Girl in Your Story” arrives hand-in-hand with a storybook music video that paints a picture of a young romantic lead longing for a romance that may or may not really exist. The video was produced and directed by rlyblonde through her new production company, HOT CREATIVE (@rlyhotcreative). The company serves as a home base for the artist’s photography practice, alongside her creative direction and production work for musicians in New York and Los Angeles. After years of being the go-to photographer, videographer and creative director for New York’s favorite indie acts, rlyblonde stepped into the spotlight in 2023 with her debut EP, ‘Fantasy.’ Her songs are punchy, impassioned, full of girl power, and wholly authentic. Already capturing the attention of tastemakers like The Luna Collective and Unpublished Magazine, rlyblonde is a DIY darling shaking up the alternative music scene.

16. Cel NoLackin – Sliding & Providing Source:CelNoLackin Rising hip-hop phenom Cel NoLackin returns with the electrifying new single “Sliding & Providing,” out today via LLC4 Records/Capitol Records. Melodic and propulsive, the banger showcases the 16-year-old’s aggressive flow and lyrical prowess. The message is clear: Cel NoLackin is here and he means business. “Ain’t nobody as big as us, catch a opp and we filling ’em up,” the Pennsylvania teen spits over delicate piano and tight percussion. “Ain’t no feelings inside of this game, better get you a bag and just run it up.” Later, at the chorus, he adds: “Sliding, providing — my guys know that NoLackin got em.” It’s anthemic and substantive, underlining the newcomer’s poise and precision. “Sliding & Providing” arrives on the heels of his explosive track “Kick Door” with Skrilla, which was preceded by “Uber,” “No Lackin Flow,” and “Told You.” For the last year, Cel NoLackin has been on a tear, dropping music left and right following the release of his breakout track “Homicide” with Trench Baby — a highlight of 2023 project Youngest in Charge, an eight-song set that also includes viral hit “Nuketown.” One thing is certain, NoLackin’s star is rising — he already has co-signs from Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Trench Baby, and OG Three NBA — and with “Sliding & Providing,” he ups the ante even further by releasing an infectious anthem for anyone with big plans and ambition.

17. Da Beatminerz ft. KRS-One & Smif N Wessun – Seckle…Once Again Source:Da Beatminerz - Topic While Da Beatminerz were responsible for all production on Black Moon‘s well-received 2019 comeback album Rise of Da Moon, it’s still been nearly 20 years since brothers Mr. Walt & DJ Evil Dee released their own proper, full-length album. The “Boom Bap Ambassadors” recently turned the tides by officially announcing their forthcoming album Stifled Creativity and releasing the project’s lead single “Seckle”, featuring the “Blast Master” KRS-One. Now, Smif-N-Wessun add verses to the original for “Seckle…Once Again”, available on all digital streaming platforms via Soulspazm.

18. ARDN & SiR – Shine Source:ARDN Rising rapper ARDN releases the single “Shine (with SiR)” from his forthcoming Capitol Records debut EP The Bronze Age. On “Shine,” ARDN and TDE artist SiR skillfully weave boxing metaphors and conquer hurdles, radiating effortless verse. The collaboration unfolds against a backdrop of smooth R&B tones, creating a laid-back atmosphere that perfectly complements their bold declarations of strength and unyielding determination. “’SHINE covers’ how, despite the fact both of us have gone through our respective life challenges, we’ve managed to rise above,” says ARDN. “Through literal and metaphorical references to fighting — whether it’s fighting for something you believe in, fighting for approval, or fighting to literally defend yourself — it’s those instances that have left us with no choice but to sharpen the sword and hone in on our skill, which in turn has made us as resilient as ever.” The Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of “Til The Morning” went viral on TikTok in 2022. Since then, the 23-year-old newcomer has embarked on a Canadian/European tour with Isaiah Rashad, garnered more than 10 million TikTok views and soundtracked over 240K “creates.” His music quickly spread across the internet and ARDN now boasts more than 461K monthly Spotify listeners as well as more than 22 million total streams across platforms. For ARDN, the title of his upcoming EP The Bronze Age has multiple meanings. His given name, Ardon, translates to “bronze” in Hebrew, and he likes the historical parallel, referencing the period of ancient history when civilization went through a huge technological shift. “I want The Bronze Age to be revolutionary” he says. “I want to have the same impact musically.” ARDN’s years spent experimenting and honing his craft behind closed doors before he let the world hear his music, have given him a steadfast belief in himself as he takes to stages to perform around the world, and ushers in the beginning of his own new era.

19. Sugarhill Ddot & BBG Steppaa – Spinnin’ Pt. 2 Source:Sugarhillddot Rising New York hip-hop teenaged hitmaker Sugarhill Ddot reunites with Newark upstart BBG Steppaa to deliver “Spinnin’ Pt. 2” via Priority Records. A follow up to the duo’s epic summer jam “Spinnin’,” the track boasts menacing AyyoLucas and Kosfinger production complemented by rapid-fire bars. One listen and it becomes apparent why Ddot is taking over the burgeoning NYC drill scene. “Spinnin’” came with a cinematic video filmed in BBG’s home of Newark. Now with “Spinnin’ Pt 2” the duo takes over the streets of New York in the new Rari Digital directed visual which includes a cameo from DD Osama. Watch it HERE. “I ain’t taking no chances,” Ddot raps over driving percussion and foreboding violin loops. “Imma op ‘til I see that they bleed.” BBG then steps up to the mic for his verse. “Aye aye glock on my hip on the left side,” he raps. “Aye aye I’m trying to spit make a jet fly.” It’s raucous, rowdy, and showcases the pair’s creative chemistry. “Spinnin’ Pt. 2” follows Ddot’s smooth melodic track “My Baby.” Prior to that, he dropped the dance-ready “Shake It,” the fiery “Make A Mess,” and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams,” Ddot’s collaboration with Luh Tyler. That track quickly made waves, hitting over one million video views within four days. It’s a testament to the newcomer’s meteoric rise to prominence. To kick off his Priority Records debut the young MC dropped the MCVertt (Lil Uzi Vert) produced standout track “Let Ha Go” alongside a striking George Buford (Ice Spice) directed video. Staring at age 13 Ddot was quickly making waves. On YouTube, his self-released tracks “I Wanna Love You,” “Dream” and “The Real Purge” have racked up over 16 million combined views — and those conventional metrics only capture a small slice of this phenomenon in the making. To date Sugarhill Ddot has amassed over 46 million streams in the U.S. alone in his budding career. And soon, Sugarhill Ddot will make his 2024 Rolling Loud debut in Los Angeles on March 15th.

20. LAVI$H – Your Biggest Fan Source:WHOISLAVI$H

21. Lil Baby – 350 / Crazy Source:Lil Baby Official Lil Baby wraps the year up with a two-pack of new singles, “Crazy” and “350.” Both singles demonstrate the Atlanta native’s versatility and ability to express different sides of himself in his art. “Crazy” highlights the Motown/Quality Control Music megastar’s authentic approach to storytelling as the diamond certified rapper uses his signature harmonic flow to deliver an onslaught of rhymes over a hypnotic arpeggiated piano driven beat. “350” comes as an 808-heavy song of reflection where Lil Baby details painful experiences with betrayal. Lil Baby started 2023 strong after making his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut in January, performing California Breeze” and “Forever” from his hit album, It’s Only Me. Baby also took his stunning performance on the road for his 25-stop It’s Only Us national tour and is set to play his celebratory Lil Baby and Friends birthday concert in Atlanta on December 27th.

22. Artimes Prime – Guardian Knight Source:Artimes Prime - Topic On Thursday (12/14/2023), Philly-based emcee Artimes Prime announced his forthcoming third studio album, Beer & Cookies via Instagram. Today (12/15/2023), he unleashed the project’s gritty new single “Guardian Knight”, now available on all DSPs. Produced by Digital Crates, the song is an anthem for Hip-Hop purists and elitists alike who believe themselves to be honest, true, and pure in their craft. It’s an anthem for the world’s hardworking, honest citizens. It’s also about maintaining the authenticity of Hip-Hop. Artimes demonstrates his ability to stretch and bend his rhymes, seamlessly switch flows and cadences, and mould it all into a variety of sounds on the single. “This is an anthem for the hard-working honest people in the world. It’s also about keeping hip-hop authentic. I used J Cole’s idea of throwing the crown away, and added to it by saying I am basically a Guardian Knight of hip hop.” – Artimes Prime

24. C Stunna – Vibin Source:C STUNNA MUSIC Just in time for the holidays, Fort Myers very own, C Stunna (@cstunna2xx), is back with another hard hitting single, “Vibin.” The single, released via MNRK, invites listeners into his boss mentality and the growth he has attributed throughout his life and artistry. Staying true to that southern sound, C Stunna’s drawl and vibrant bars is sure to encourage listeners to rap every bar along with him. As someone who has always been passionate about music, it’s no wonder why C Stunna has had a big year in 2023. He just performed at Rolling Loud Miami and LA, headlined Spotify’s Most Necessary concert, and currently has three of his records featured on Spotify’s Best of Fresh Finds, as well as Apple Music’s Artist to Watch in 2024. As C Stunna shares, “I’ve always loved music my whole life. I can’t do anything without a song or instrumental playing. I grew up in a home that always had some type of music playing also. My environment inspires me.” He’s no stranger to bringing that raw energy, and “Vibin” is the perfect song to hold C Stunna fans over as he gears up to release his next tape set to come out very soon. Influenced by the likes of Lil Wayne, Drake, and Future, C Stunna is on track to being one of the greats in Hip-Hop. Just check out some of his solid singles like “Pass the Pot, “Why You Hatin,” and “Al Roker.” In the meantime, he wants his fans to know, “Get money, stack money.” Follow C Stunna on social media @cstunna2xx and steam “Vibin” below:

25. G6reddot – Z DOT Source:G6reddot - Topic South Florida’s G6reddot (@g6reddot) is back with another release to close out the year. With 20 brand new tracks, G6 drops off his album ‘Z Dot.’ The project is a testament to the hard work he’s been putting in this year, and reflects his growth as an artist. With standouts such as “Star life,” “Boss,” and “Main Ho Z,” G6reddot shows why he’s a force to be reckoned with. Hit after hit, he continues to show his star quality. The project is a true labor of love as he gives fans a glimpse of himself in his element. He describes ‘Z Dot’ as a “new chapter” of his life, getting authentic and vulnerable with his audience in ways he hasn’t before. Ultimately, his music is distinct and delivers a unique and versatile style that fans can’t get enough of. G6 draws musical inspiration from heavyweights like Drake, Post Malone, Future, Young Thug, and Kodak Black. The project ‘Z Dot’ comes as a follow up to a series of singles released this year – including “Betty White,” ft. Wizz Havinn, and “How It Was.” Additionally, he’s fresh off the heels of his most recent single, “SKRR SKRR” ft. BLP Kosher. G6 is truly not letting up. On this single, G6reddot flexes his smooth flow over an uptempo bass-heavy beat. G6reddot continues to shine by delivering unfiltered music that directly reflects his world. “When fans listen to my music, I want them to take away the gems I drop about the everyday things people from where I’m from go through – the mental challenges, the street life, and so much that comes with overcoming challenges in the ghetto. Those are the people I make music for,” G6 added.

26. Teejay & Davido – Drift (Remix) Source:Teejay Teejay, one of Jamaica’s most versatile and talked-about dancehall artists, unites with Nigerian Grammy-nominated superstar Davido for an official remix of his explosive dance-inspired anthem “Drift.” The Panda-produced remix arrives with a high powered music video shot in Lagos, Nigeria and is from the Montego Bay native’s anticipated debut I Am Chippy, slated for release in early 2024 and executive produced by diamond-selling artist Shaggy. The song’s sultry Afro-Caribbean rhythms pulsate as Teejay’s unshakable cadence kickstarts the momentum. He passes this energy right to his partner-in-crime Davido, as he promises to “make her dance,” while the sound of a camera snap punctuates his invitation to “take my picture.” They go big in the accompanying visual—which was notably shot in Nigeria. Private planes, champagne, and tricked-out cars rev up the action while Teejay and Davido shine in every frame. The remix unites two cultures and features a universal sound that transcends genres, bridging the gap between West Africa and the Caribbean. Teejay and Davido connect their signature melodic tones on “Drift” (Remix), along with their shared vocal stylings where English, Jamaican Patois, and Yoruba mashup into what feels like one universal language. “Working with Davido was just pure vibe. You could just feel the authentic energy from the music, coming from Jamaica going back to Africa, because it originated from Africa. Just to have the combination of a Jamaican artist and a Nigerian artist. It is the perfect timing, and it is good for Jamaican music to show that the world is embracing our culture. It was just energy, you know,” expresses Teejay. Teejay’s summer breakout single “Drift” continues to go the distance with more than 60 million global streams in addition to over 15 million YouTube views on the official music video. The contagious hook and choreography is storming through nightclubs across the globe, climbing the U.S. Billboard’s charts (R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay), and amassing over a quarter of a billion TikTok views for its viral dance. Teejay has been a mainstay in Jamaican dancehall for almost a decade, known for his impeccable vocal range and lyrical dexterity. He has made an impact on the island’s vibrant musical genre and pumped out hundreds of anthems – “People” (2022), “Bitcoin” (2021), “Unfaithful Games” (2020), “Rags To Riches” (2020), “Moonlight” (2020), “Stimulate (Push It Een)” (2020), and “Up Top Boss” (2018). He has earned the respect from his fans and dancehall stars like Mavado, who worked with him in the infancy of his career, to Vybz Kartel, who has guest featured on Teejay’s tracks like “Up Top Gaza” & “Pressure”, to Grammy-winning Jamaican superstar Shaggy, who is the executive producer of his forthcoming debut EP I Am Chippy. Earlier this year, he made his television debut on BET by teaming up with Shaggy for a performance of “Gyal Dem Time.” Watch HERE. Everyone from Cardi B and Offset to Burna Boy has been seen dancing to his explosive viral TikTok hit “Drift”. In September, it was the #1 Most Shazamed Song in NYC and DJ Funkmaster Flex summoned Teejay to the Madison Square Garden’s stage to perform his anthem in front of a sold-out 20,000+ crowd for Hot 97. He also lit up Afrotech in Austin, TX, showing the Lone Star State how dancehall is done! Teejay will continue to tour until the end of the year. On Dec 16, he will join Lil Wayne and Friends Performance at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. Then, he heads back up the U.S. East Coast on Dec 30 for Hot 97’s Winter Jam Performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. He also makes stops in The Caribbean throughout the month with shows at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on Dec 19 in St. Lucia and at Glamour The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Gala on Dec 31 in Negril, JA.

27. Major Nine – Nothin Major Source:Major Nine Major Nine caps a banner year by releasing his much-anticipated new album, Nothin Major via Touch Money The Label/ONErpm. The melodic-tinged project is an intense reflection of past events that showcases Nine’s captivating ability with words. Major Nine’s Nothin Major LP features several standout singles, including “Deep End,” “Nothin’” and “Shawty” featuring Kodak Black, which were all crafted during a period of honest introspection. Mesmerizing and full of raw emotion, the album is Nine at his very best. It’s a snapshot of him trying to find some kind of grip on reality through music, focusing on the personal highs and lows that inform his self-identity. Speaking on the new project, Major Nine shares “This is the ‘grow up tape.’ A lot of people expect certain things for me, not knowing I can go different directions,” he explains. “I always try to make music for everybody. This one right here, from the intro to the outro, you’re gonna feel like you went on a journey to get to know me.” The man born Chad Thomas, otherwise known as Major Nine, continues to showcase his lyrical dexterity with each release. His new album is a nod to his growth on a holistic level. It provides a roadmap into Nine’s life beyond the recording studio and proves that he’s worthy of recognition as an artist to watch heading into 2024. Listen to Nothin’ Major above, which includes guest verses from Nia Amber, Lil Dred, Bella Jr. and Bushy B, and stay tuned for more from Major Nine very soon.

28. Price – Cuzo Source:Price West Coast multi-hyphenate artist PRICE releases new record and visuals for “CUZO,” the second single off his forthcoming album C.I.T.Y (Caught In The Youth) set to drop in January 2024. Just in time for the holidays, “CUZO” is a testament to familial bonds enforced through bloodlines, friendships, and social circumstances. Directed by PRICE, Kenneth and Courtney Theophin and produced by Goof Ent, “CUZO” explores community at a family function with crafty lyrics that detail the unique kinships PRICE has established by proximity in his hometown of San Bernardino, California. A term of endearment, CUZO represents a sense of loyalty, camaraderie, admiration, and mutual respect that emanates throughout his tight-knit circle.