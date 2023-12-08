Jack Harlow, Charlie Wilson & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Dec 4 – Dec 8):

1. QFRMBRICKS – Wicked Source:QFRMBRICKS Poughkeepsie native and hip-hop sensation QFRMBRICKS is gearing up to drop his latest musical masterpiece, “WICKED,” scheduled for release on December 8th. As one of the most promising upcoming acts emerging from the vibrant New York music scene, QFRMBRICKS continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive style and raw lyrical prowess. “WICKED” delves into the artist’s personal narrative, providing an intimate glimpse into his upbringing in the hood and the relentless pursuit of success despite facing numerous adversities. QFRMBRICKS reflects on his journey, boldly declaring his ascent to the top and solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Having previously achieved success with hit singles such as “LOSSES” and “GUAPA,” QFRMBRICKS consistently proves his artistic evolution with each release. “WICKED” promises to be another testament to his growth, showcasing his ability to craft compelling narratives and deliver impactful messages through his music. Fans can anticipate a fusion of authentic storytelling, gritty beats, and QFRMBRICKS’ signature cadence in “WICKED,” creating an immersive auditory experience that resonates with a diverse audience. The single not only pays homage to the artist’s roots but also serves as a powerful anthem of triumph over life’s challenges. QFRMBRICKS has become synonymous with pushing creative boundaries and challenging the status quo in the rap scene. As “WICKED” hits the airwaves on December 8th, listeners can expect a sonic journey that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impression. In an era where authenticity and originality are paramount, QFRMBRICKS stands out as an artist who consistently delivers music that reflects his unique perspective and unfiltered truth. As he gears up for a prolific 2024, fans can stay tuned for more music that promises to redefine the hip-hop landscape.

2. Pheelz – Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape) Source:Pheelz Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down after garnering huge international success over the past couple of years, including the recent release of his last single ‘JELO’ (featuring Young Jonn), the award-winning, highly-celebrated Nigerian music star, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Pheelz releases his brand new 4-track EP Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape) via Warner Records. Pressure, pressure, pressure! Underpinned by Pheelz’ signature world class production, which mixes sunny Afropop with a smooth R&B bounce and his velvety vocals to create stellar earworm melodies. The EP opens with the addictive, feel-good future anthem “JOY” which features Afrobeats legend Olamide . Speaking on the new track, Pheelz says ‘’Joy’ is a special song to me because Olamide and I have developed a healthy musical brotherhood.” He adds, “We’ve been friends and collaborators for years. In recent times, we haven’t gotten into the studio because life has created different paths for us. ‘Joy’ is just us being back in the studio like old times. We wanted to create a positive record for everyone. Something that gives hope to the hopeless.” Positivity is a strong theme that runs through the rest of the project, which includes ‘Riddim & Blues’, ‘JELO’ featuring fellow Afrobeats sensation and producer You ng Jonn – which has more than 6.6 million streams and 1.7 million YouTube views since its release – and a brand new Afro House remix of the song with a mash-up from the Netherlands based DJ/producer Hen ry X & Nigerian producer Lexyz. Beyond plugs from OkayAfrica and Culture Custodian , while The Guardian Nigeria predicted, “This release sets the stage for exciting collaborations in the future, showcasing their ability to create magic together.” Check out the full tracklisting below. Speaking on the uplifting new EP Pheelz says: “Triibe Tape is a project for the Triibe from the Triibe leader. After the release, I will be traveling around the world to connect with fans. So, It’s a project for us to fellowship with on stage. Listeners will find that there are different emotions across the project, and positive vibrations all the way. No negative vibe. No negative thoughts. It’s all love and light.” Earlier this year, Pheelz released the fan-favorite single ‘YOLO’which reeled in over 4 million streams and nearly 2 million YouTube views on the music video . It arrived on the heels of Pheelz’ acclaimed 2023 EP, Pheelz Good. The undeniable project has amassed more than 243 million global streams, with the brilliant 8-song set boasting features from Davido (‘ Electricity ’) and BNXN (‘ Finesse ’) and deftly blends Afrobeats bangers with songs rooted in melodic R&B and Pop — all of which showcase his dazzling versatility and blinding future. The stand-out talent has made the most of every opportunity that has come his way since the breakout virality of ‘ Finesse ’, which established him as one of Nigeria’s most gifted producers and songwriters, as well as an international star on the rise. Pheelz was named “Artist To Watch” in 2023 by Pandora and Amazon Music. After ‘ Finesse ’ catapulted him onto the global stage, he built on the buzz with a dazzling set at Essence Fest’s Afrobeats After Dark party in New Orleans and made his US television debut with a performance on NBC’s Late Show with Seth Meyers (watch it HERE ). Pheelz was the first Afrobeats artist to Perform at the BET Awards Pre-Show, where he earned a 2022 nomination for Best New International Act. He was also one of the most nominated talents as both an artist and producer at this year’s The Headies Awards.

3. Eyedress ft. The Marias – Separate Ways Source:EYEDRESS After releasing their collaborative single to critical acclaim, alt singer-songwriter and producer Eyedress and Grammy-nominated band The Marías release the music video for “Separate Ways,”out now via RCA Records. Directed and animated by PRTND Studios, the claymation visual finds Eyedress and The Marías up against an alien abduction. When Eyedress and The Marías’ lead singer María Zardoya go missing, it’s up to Eyedress’ family to travel to space to rescue them. After releasing “Separate Ways” last month, the song received praise from Remezcla, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Numero Magazine, and more. The first of two joint singles from the duo, Eyedress and The Marías are set to release their next single later this month.

4. Toosii – IDGAF Source:Toosii Triple platinum hitmaker Toosii releases his emotional, new single “IDGAF” via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Download/stream here. Gentle yet powerful, the introspective track documents the pain he’s endured, but also the many triumphs he’s accomplished along the way. To mark the special occasion, the breakout artist rolls out an accompanying music video that captures intimate moments during downtime on the road. “When you found me, I was on the edge – but then you left me, you up and left me for dead,” Toosii raps over piano, strummed guitar, and addictive beats. “Okay, so now I’m solo riding, ain’t got no trust for nobody.” Later, he pauses to soak up how far he’s come, adding: “Nothing happens overnight, but Mama look how I made it.” Equal parts anguished and exhilarating, the tracks offers a touching peek at a young star on a meteoric rise. In the track’s music video (directed by Timothy “NoRatchetss” Williams), fans get glimpses of life with Toosii on tour, joking around with friends, enjoying snacks—and thrilling the masses in concert from a behind-the-scenes perspective. Also included are some segments in which he performs the raw track, driving home his words. As ever, the multi-faceted performer offers up effortless charisma while adding a new dimension to his pop gem. Watch the video, going live this afternoon, here. “IDGAF” is the latest music from Toosii since dropping his previous single “Suffice” and his debut album NAUJOUR in June. The 19-track release included the 21 Savage-assisted “Pull Up” and the 3x platinum-certified “Favorite Song,” which reached No. 1 at Rhythm & Urban radio and top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after the arrival of remixes featuring Khalid and Future. Additionally, the track was nominated for an MTV VMA for Best R&B Song, Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song, and two Soul Train Awards for Song Of The Year & The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award. “Favorite Song” also currently features in Boost Mobile’s Get After It fall campaign. It also landed a Toosii a slot in Variety’s prestigious Power of Young Hollywood issue as well as the publications Hitmakers issue, and resulted in star-making performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and The Voice Season 23 Finale. Toosii spent the last summer promoting the hit album with a sold-out headline tour, which drove home his status as one of hip-hop’s most in-demand live acts. That point is reinforced even further by the rising star reuniting with Rod Wave as one of the opening acts on the Nostalgia Tour, which is hitting arenas across the country. See remaining tour dates below and purchase tickets here. Toosii’s 2023 victory lap is well deserved for an artist, who’s found acclaim doing things his way from day one. After releasing a stream of mixtapes between 2017 and 2019, Toosii solidified his emerging star status with his South Coast Music Group debut, Platinum Heart, which included fan favorites “Love Cycle” and “Red Lights.” Poetic Pain followed, which injected Toosii into the national consciousness and earned him a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman class. From there, he kept up his momentum with efforts like Thank You for Believing and Pretty Girls Love Toosii, which combined his vocals with understated soundscapes. Released after the birth of his son, 2022’s Boys Don’t Cry saw Toosii reach even deeper into his emotions before launching into the mainstream with “Favorite Song” and NAUJOUR. Now, with “IDGAF,” Toosii charges forward, delivering another deeply authentic and moving anthem that showcases the full extent of his artistry.

5. Markee Steele – Stop Source:Markee Steele January 5, 2024 will mark two years and 364 days since rapper Markee Steele’s Vet & A Rook EP. It also serves as the release date for the NC rapper’s next project, Sophomore Slump, as announced via Instagram on Friday (12/1). Since Steele’s last offering to his fans nearly three years ago, he admits that, because of life’s trials and tribulations, he’s often ignored his calling as an artist. Today (12/5/2023), Steele finally answers the call (quite literally) in a phone booth in the music video for his new single “Stop”, letting everyone know that the only person who can get in the way of his success is himself. “Life, depression, and distractions clouded my mind more than creating, which has been my calling since I was a young teenager… The past three years I’ve just been ignoring the calls. The phone booth represents my purpose actually calling me, and the moment I answer the phone, I’ll be released from the extended slump I fell into… Pursuing something that is further than your reach is always associated with challenges difficult enough to give you a valid excuse to discontinue. The catch is that when you’re just as disciplined and dedicated as you are talented, the only thing that can stop you is you.“- Markee Steele

6. Tee Grizzley – Floaters Source:Tee Grizzley

7. Albee Al & Mozzy – Who Ya Big Homie Source:AlbeeAl201 Marion Projects Finest Albee Al links up with Sacramento’s Mozzy on their newest single, “Who’s Ya Big Homie.” Albee takes listeners back to how he hustled in Jersey City as the Gladiator. He undermines his competition while remembering how things once were for him. Albee raps, “Off white when I step out. I seen everyone balling when I was left out… I’m a millionaire, I was a dropout…” Mozzy rhymes vividly about surviving in the street and holding it down for his team. He questions his competition’s hustle with the lines “What you really into? What’s your occupation? They ain’t vouching for your gangsta when we run your plates. Don’t be talking about no paper because you’re not a hustler, word is you couldn’t bail out on 100k.” The video, directed by Sebatistian Santiago, has Albee and Mozzy in a dark space with chains swinging around. Albee Al and Mozzy also rap about their stories in different parts of the projects. It also includes a separate scene where investigators break into someone’s house trying to shut down an operation. “Who Ya Big Homie?” is produced by Code Red.

8. ThxSoMch – When The Devil Speaks Source:ThxSoMch Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has returned with his brand new single “When The Devil Speaks…”. The song is available to stream and download beginning today HERE via Elektra. Watch the track’s video on ThxSoMch’s YouTube channel HERE. “I could feel how high energy this song was going to be from the first voice recording demos on my phone,” shares ThxSoMch. “I previewed it to fans online, and I think they really connected with that energy. I didn’t know if I wanted to put it out until I saw that fans were blowing up my Discord asking for me to release it. This song is for them.” Produced by LMG and Dutch Reyz, “When The Devil Speaks…” represents yet another creative leap for ThxSoMch. Bright sonics belie the intensity of his introspective lyrics as he confesses, “When the devil speaks, he says to me, ‘Oh man, I think there’s something wrong inside of your head’.” As the pace picks up, he tops off the song with a manic plea, “I don’t need no counsel bitch, I need your fucking prayers.” Longtime collaborator Tommy Kiljoy directed the song’s video. The clip threads together live footage captured from his first-ever international trek, Sleez World Tour. The visual moves at the speed of the song, intercutting energetic moments from sold out shows in Europe, the UK, and the US. Watch it HERE. This evening, ThxSoMch will deliver his very first hometown performance at Toronto’s Bovine Sex Club. Fans around the world can tune in to watch an innovative 360-degree livestream of the sold-out show exclusively via ThxSoMch’s Discord and YouTube. In 2024, ThxSoMch will launch a full-scale North American headline tour. It kicks off on April 6 at New York City’s Mercury Lounge, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 2 with a hometown show at Toronto’s Axis Club. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10:00am local time HERE. Check out the full itinerary below. “When The Devil Speaks…” follows the November release of ThxSoMch’s single “LOST!”. Collaborating with multi-platinum, chart-topping producer BNYX [Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Yeat], “LOST!” sees ThxSoMch inject Nu metal influences into his ever-evolving sound. The track arrived to widespread critical praise. He’s the rare artist to earn acclaim from both Complex (“A magnetic mix of fury and high-octane energy”) and Revolver (“Evokes the break-stuff squall of Limp Bizkit and Korn”). “LOST!” marked the first new music from ThxSoMch since the summer release of his singles “Waste My Mind” and “Spiral”. The tracks maintained the momentum of ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released in May via Elektra. The EP arrived to widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more, and debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” Sleez is available to stream and download now HERE. Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch spoke to Genius as part of the platform’s coveted Verified series to discuss Sleez’s breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. Watch the interview HERE. The propulsive track has already amassed over 375 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

9. Kenny Mason – Highway 9 Source:Kenny Mason Breakout Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason drops his new 3 pack EP, HIGHWAY 9, via RCA Records. The new EP project includes the following tracks: “FACTS,” “PULP FICTION” and “OFF THE RIP.”The official music video for “FACTS” was shot in Atlanta, GA and directed by Michael B. Janey. In the music video, Kenny Mason can be seen riding around driving with his friends, showcasing his experience and vision of his hometown, Atlanta. This newly released EP project comes ahead of Kenny Mason’s new upcoming album, 9, which is set to be released in February 2024. Earlier this summer, Kenny Mason dropped his official video for “RICH” from his six-track EP, 6 which was previously released in June. The EP 6 expands on Kenny’s out-of-the-box, genre-blending style while still keeping true to his roots. Ahead of this EP, Kenny dropped focus single “DRACULA”alongside a visual – click here to watch. This all follows his EP 3 and video for “100 or Nun”featuring Tony Shhnow (click here to watch) that were dropped in March of this year. The 3 and 6 EPs are a part of an 18-track unique rollout that includes an album titled 9 coming in 2024. Having released EPs “3” and “6” earlier this year, which provided three and six tracks respectively; fans can expect a fresh batch of nine new songs on the album. Previously, Kenny released his mixtape RUFFSin September 2022 (click here to listen) which included the tracks from his EP PUP PACK and new songs such as “SPIN N FLIP” feat. Young Nudy and “MINUTE FOREVER.” Most recently, Kenny Mason has been working on new music and continuing to cultivate his elevation. Kenny’s music comes on the heels of his buzzing single “Stick,”a Dreamville collaboration with J. Cole, JID and Sheck Wes from the D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The “Stick” visual, which has over 5.7 million views, featured Kenny alongside the other artists on the track. Kenny has been on the festival circuit with sets at Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival, Bonnaroo and more, in addition to making surprise appearances at 2022 Coachella on JID’s set and 2022 Governor’s Ball on J. Cole’s set. Kenny first broke out in the rap space in 2019 with his buzzing single “Hit,” which catapulted him from Atlanta’s underground DIY scene to the national spotlight. As Kenny continued to release more music, he became increasingly known for his versatility and unique sound. His bars and genre-bending abilities that incorporate elements of 90’s punk, grunge, hip-hop and more, sets him apart from the rest. Kenny Mason has received critical acclaim from press, being included on The FADER, Entertainment Weekly and more in addition to features with Rolling Stone, XXL, VMAN and FLAUNT. His 2019 single “G.O.A.T.” was also featured in season one of HBO’s hit show, Euphoria.Kenny released his debut album Angelic Hoodrat in 2020, followed by the alternative version Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut in 2021. The latter expanded upon the themes he set forth on the original debut album, showcasing his sweeping vocal range and well-earned reputation for stretching beyond the confines of rap. The new project continues the theme of duality inherent within its title, Angelic Hoodrat representing the concepts of light within darkness, beauty within ugliness, and hope within despair. Stay tuned for more from Kenny Mason coming soon.

10. Breez Kennedy – Santa Came Through Source:Breez Kennedy Continuing a rapid rise, 17-year-old singer, songwriter, and R&B viral sensation Breez Kennedy shares a new single + video entitled “Santa Came Through” out now via Standard Records/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. Watch new music video HERE. Breez Kennedy ignited this hot streak with the recent favorite “Life My Ex.”Beyond plugs from the likes of Global Grind and more, UPROXX hailed it among “All The Best New R&B Music From This Week” and praised, “17-year-old singer Breezy Kennedy is letting off the gas anytime soon.” ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “Breez Kennedy is representing for the culture,” and promised, “It’s all types of alive and alert vibes. Tap in.”



“Like My Ex” arrived as the follow-up to his rapidly rising debut single “Love Crazy (Blowing Up Your Phone).” Global Grind hailed it “as mesmerizing as it is unabashedly heartfelt,” and proclaimed, “he’s positioned himself to make sure his come-up is a continual one.” He initially teased the track on TikTok with a series of viral posts. Prior to an official release, he caught the attention of not only Lil Baby(who vibed to just a clip on Instagram!), but also Swae Lee, Rod Wave, Toosii, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. This clip has already posted up 2 million views and counting. He meets the demand with the track today! Right from the jump, he affirmed himself as a self-sufficient phenomenon by writing, recording, and producing the bulk of his music by himself. He has quietly buzzed out of St. Petersburg, FL with a signature style, balancing Bryson Tiller’s adventurousness with pop magnetism a la Justin Bieber.

11. Channel Tres – Walked In The Room Source:Channel Tres The musical visionary Channel Tres is back with his new release “Walked in the Room,” a gleaming new single wrapped in psychedelia and effortless cool. Steamy and stylish, the track plays out like a disco house fever dream. Coasting over a collage of jittery, disembodied synths and flaring synth bass, Channel emits seductive calm as he lets loose lifestyle philosophies that could double as pickup lines: “I don’t think about it/Show up — I get to work/Don’t doubt me, baby, I kill the chaos with a smirk.” Swerving between plain-spoken self-affirmations and a hazy melody, his vocals careen off the bassline and into the lusty thrills of the dancefloor — a hypnotic constellation of impulse, intention and bubbling euphoria. Produced by Channel himself, “Walked in the Room” is as sultry as it is energetic. It evokes temporary bliss and the hidden ecstasy of L.A. nightlife, and its video only enhances the effect. More literally speaking, it’s an emblem of hard-earned confidence, the reassurance that comes with becoming one of the most compelling creators of your generation. Watch HERE.

12. Benny the Butcher ft. Stive God Cooks – One Foot In Source:Benny the Butcher Benny The Butcher – the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griseldacollective – unleashes a new single and music video entitled “One Foot In” ft. Stove God Cooks, produced by HIT-BOY, via Def Jam Recordings. “One Foot In” turns up the volume and sets the stage for the release of the Butcher’s highly anticipated new album EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, arriving on January 26, 2024. A head-nodding beat sets the tempo for the track as he lays down some ground rules. “Everybody can’t go, and you probably won’t make it.” He threads together one quotable rhyme after another with a precise flow. Taking a victory lap, he gets braggadocious, “You beat out the best, and then you weed out the rest,” and he confesses, “Now look at God, I wrote this verse in my GRAMMY outfit.” Meanwhile, the hook illustrates his duality as he examines a life with one foot in the streets and one in the rap game. The accompanying visual illustrates this vibe on-screen as Benny simply shines. Last month, the proud member of Buffalo’s Griselda collective served up the single “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne. “Big Dog” has already amassed 3.2 million Spotify streams and counting, in addition to 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video. It earned widespread critical acclaim as The FADER praised how “they are clearly having fun with their bars.” Stereogum raved, “Sometimes, Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne get together to rip an Alchemist beat to pieces.” Brooklyn Vegan proclaimed, “It finds the Butcher’s boom bap revival sounding as gritty and alluring as ever.” Butcher season is upon us…

13. Jack Harlow & Dave – Stop Giving Me Advice Source:Lyrical Lemonade Award-winning music video director and culture-defining creator Cole Bennett and his multimedia brand Lyrical Lemonade – the community-driven platform and YouTube channel with over 10 Billion views worldwide – share a new single entitled “Stop Giving Me Advice” featuring Jack Harlow and Dave. The fourth single +video from Cole Bennett’s venture sets the stage for the release of Lyrical Lemonade’s highly anticipated upcoming album, All Is Yellow, arriving January 26, 2024 via Lyrical Lemonade/Def Jam Recordings. Exclusive, limited-edition box sets, vinyl,and merch can be found at Lyrical Lemonade’s newly-launched All Is Yellow superstore http://shop.allisyellow.com. A loose guitar loop wraps around the track’s laidback beat as Harlow gets introspective right from the jump. He takes stock of his journey so far and asks, “Have you ever looked around and felt a profound sense of pride?” Simultaneously, he wonders, “Have you ever spoken something into existence or do you just talk about other people’s lives? Stop giving me advice.” Dropping in from across the pond, elite UK rapper Dave continues this clever and catchy line of questioning as he probes, “Have you changed your climate?” The accompanying video serves as the perfect compliment, presenting these two lyrical titans as you’ve never seen them before. It follows the fan favorite “Hello There” featuring Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray. Lyrical Lemonade kicked off its partnership with Def Jam Recordings by dropping the star-studded singles “Doomsday” with Juice WRLD and Cordae earlier this summer, and “Guitar In My Room” with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi. All Is Yellow has all the makings of a blockbuster body of work and it’s just the beginning…expect more powerhouse collaborations to be announced soon!

14. N Less Entertainment – We Connected Source:DeeMula OfficialPage N Less Entertainment announced the release of the label’s new compilation project, “We Connected,” that includes dynamic collaborations and solo singles from the label’s roster that includes Moneybagg Yo, BIG30, Big Homiie G, Fredo Ruthless, Dee Mula, Nick Hardbody, MUDBRUDDABO, Drac Baby, BezzalBoyBlacc, OG DBerry and more. The 28-track album also features special appearances from Yo Gotti, YTB Fattand more as they collaborate with the established and rising artists signed to NBA legend Zach Randolph and Marcus “Head” Howell’sr ecord label. We Connected includes Yo Gotti & Big Homiie G’s fiery bars on “Sum I Know,” gritty records from BIG30 such as “BLRRRDDD PT.2” and the super collaborative record “Nothing Bout Nothin” with Big Homiie G, YTB Fatt & BezzalBoyBlacc. Most recently, the record label expanded and recently signed upcoming Deland, Florida rapper Fatpocket. To welcome the new signee, Howell gifted him a chain and a couple of bands to celebrate accordingly, which can be seen on Instagram HERE. Both Howell and Randolph have built N Less into a formidable label in years, dating back to when Howell & Randolph signed Moneybagg Yo while he played for the Memphis Grizzlies. Over the course of his career, Randolph shined with the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers, New York Knicks, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings, but was known for taking the Grizzlies franchise to unprecedented heights and unforgettable playoff runs. Once he retired after the 2017-2018 NBA season, Randolph’s No. 50 jersey was permanently retired by the Grizzlies franchise. Key wins for the duo include: · Moneybagg Yo evolved into one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, earning his first-career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of his album, A Gangsta’s Pain, which spent two weeks atop the charts with dominant singles like “Time Today” and “Wockesha.” · BIG30 was honored on XXL’s prestigious 2022 Freshman Class cover that recognizes the next generation of rap superstars and released his debut album, King of Killbranch, that reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200. · Turn Me Up YC has created multiplatinum beats for the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty and many more while hustling his way to winning BMI’s Songwriter of the Year Award in 2022.

15. Tokischa ft. Sexyy Red – Daddy Source:Tokischa Arguably one of the most compelling and headline-garnering artists in the music industry, Tokischa, continues to express her creativity and versatility in the genres of rap, trap, dancehall and dembow – exemplified with the release of her new single and now video, ‘Daddy’ is a fun dembow and trap pop cut, featuring hip hop’s favorite Aries, Sexyy Red. A song that beckons listeners to the dancefloor, “Daddy” is available everywhere today via Reach The World Records/RCA Records. Having already made a major name for herself, scoring charting hits, including “SkeeYee” and “Pound Town,” the hood’s hottest princess provides her raw storytelling to the Yeti Beats and El Guincho (Rosalia, JCamilla Cabello) produced cut, in perfect accompaniment with Tokischa’s infectious lyrics. The duo make a real force with their authentic personalities and quotable rhymes! The video finds Tokischa dressed as a plump sugar daddy named “Toto,” taking Sexyy on a shopping spree, before Sexyy calls it quits with men, and the two link up with each other, to hit the ballroom dance floor. Watch HERE. The imaginative creative has stayed busy, previously releasing singles “Contoy” and “LA MUERTE” with Luísa Sonza. With increasing support from tastemakers and editors alike, Tokischa is poised to become a major force in the music world.

16. Saigon & Fredro ft. Grandmaster Caz – Lyrical Genius Source:Payday Records In conjunction with the celebration of Hip-Hop’s landmark 50th anniversary, legendary rapper Saigon & and Swedish multi-platinum producer Fredro have joined forces to create a love letter to Hip-Hop. Specifically, 1986-1996, a/k/a The Jordan Era. They have also tapped many other legendary voices to help join their celebration. In addition to announcing the new album, Saigon and Fredro have released the project’s first single and video, “Lyrical Genius,” which features one of Hip-Hop’s “holy trinity of emcees” in Grandmaster Caz (co-author of “Rappers Delight” and the emcee with the longest running tenure atop the billboard Hot 100 Charts). “Lyrical Genius” is now available, and you can watch the video below. The Jordan Era album will be released by the iconic Payday Records label. “I made The Jordan Era to celebrate the reason I am the man I am today. I remember my mother listening to the Cold Crush Brothers, whose main lyricist was a guy named Grandmaster Caz” Saigon explains. “Growing up, I idolized Big Daddy Kane. When I got a chance to meet him, he told me he idolized Grandmaster Caz. My generation, we are the grand-babies of Caz; so making this record and video is an ode to the amazing culture of Hip-Hop that I am so proud to be a part of.” “We named the song “Lyrical Genius,” because Caz was the first emcee to emphasize the importance of being LYRICAL” Saigon continues. “With the 50th Anniversary celebration coming to a close, I wanted to ensure I did my part to recognize Grandmaster Caz and thank him for paving the way. As he says on the single “I’m the reason you spit/ the reason you lit/ the reason why you get all the love and sh*t/ I wrote blueprints for your convenience/ f*ck brag how bout a bag for the Lyrical Genius.” “Growing up in Sweden, a country that at that point leaned heavily towards rock, heavy metal and new wave, hearing Hip-Hop for the first time, getting introduced to the “4 Elements,” and watching Wild Style was a game changer. It changed the direction of my life and I became completely immersed in the culture” Fredro recalls. “Hip-hop also gave me my career, so this album is not only a celebration of the 50th Anniversary, but also a thank you to the genre, the culture, and all of these legends. Hearing these trailblazers rapping over my production is mind-blowing. “Lyrical Genius” sets the album up perfectly, taking it back to the beginning and paying homage to one of its founders with Grandmaster Caz.” “Lyrical Genius” sets the tone for Saigon and Fredro’s forthcoming album, The Jordan Era, which is produced in its entirety by Fredro, and features guest appearances from Grandmaster Caz, Pete Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, Sadat X, Rockness Monsta, Craig G, Ill Skratch—with more features to be unveiled. Saigon and Fredro’s The Jordan Era album will be released in early 2024 via Payday Records.

17. Caroline Romano – Tell Her I Said Hi Source:Caroline Romano As 2023 comes to a close, Nashville-based alt-pop sensation Caroline Romano reveals her new single, “Tell Her I Said Hi,” out on all streaming platforms today. “Tell Her I Said Hi” is a cathartic release of anger packaged into a wholly addictive alt-rock anthem. Equal parts tender and tenacious, Caroline bravely navigates the messy emotions that arise after a transformative heartbreak. “‘Tell Her I Said Hi’ is me closing the final chapter on a particular heartbreak I’ve been writing about for a while,” she explains. “I wrote this song after finding out he had already moved on with someone else just days after we broke up. I was thinking about it nonstop, playing out different scenarios in my head about what I’d say to him if I ever saw him again, and ‘tell her I said hi’ is the line that came to mind. There’s a finality to that sentence that’s both heartbreaking and cathartic. The song itself is jealous, angry, pretty, and exhausting, all at once, much like the ending of our relationship.” At just 22-years-old, the Nashville-based singer and songwriter has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to create anthems that capture the highs and lows of young adulthood. She memorializes her messy, relatable emotions into buoyant, unflinchingly honest songs. In 2022, Caroline shared her debut album, Oddities and Prodigies, to widespread support from tastemakers like EARMILK and Sweety High. She has continued to come into her own with her more mature and intentional sound which she showcased on her 2023 EP, ‘A Brief Epic.’ With millions of streams already, and more music on the way, Caroline Romano is an artist whose star will only continue to rise.

18. Jessia – One Before The One Source:JESSIA Canadian pop singer and songwriter JESSIA reveals her new single, “One Before The One,”out today on all streaming platforms. “One Before The One” closes out an impressive year for JESSIA. Her first year releasing music independently, she has amassed millions of streams across her 2023 singles, toured Asia with OneRepublic, and supported Dean Lewis on a sold-out Canadian tour. On her new single, JESSIA transforms her emotions into a cathartic pop ballad, delivering heart-wrenching lyrics that will strike a chord with anyone who has ever experienced heartbreak. “One Before The One’ is for the singles this season who are bombarded with pictures of their exes in new relationships. It’s for anyone who felt like they were always used as the ‘practice run’ partner,” she says. “People become reflective and reminiscent this time of year, which can be hard when there are so many songs about love and connection being played everywhere. I want this song to give the brokenhearted a safe space to feel seen. Though the song is subjectively sad, I feel warm every time I listen to it as I wrote it from a place of acceptance and finding power in that. I’m excited to release a scream in your car, cry to your ceiling, breath of fresh air kind of song to get us through the holidays.” With over 375 million collective global streams, JUNO Award-winning pop songstress JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the hearts of fans across the world with her raw talent, dazzling pop melodies, and heart-wrenching lyricism. She made her explosive introduction in 2021 with the viral single, “I’m not Pretty.” Racking up over hundred of millions streams and views, the single caught the attention of Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who later joined JESSIA on the track remix. She kept the buzz going with the release of her debut EP, ‘How Are You?,’ which was met with widespread support from iHeart, SiriusXM, and Billboard. Now releasing her music independently, JESSIA has continued her meteoric rise with a steady stream of dreamy pop singles and an ever-growing global fanbase. With her undeniable talent and steadfast determination, the sky is the limit for JESSIA.

19. Charlie Wilson – Superman Source:Charlie Wilson P Music Group is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “Superman,” the highly anticipated new single from legendary R&B artist, Charlie Wilson. Wilson’s 18th P Music Group release, the single premiered with an iHeart Radio world exclusive and is currently available on all streaming platforms. “Superman” is a personal record for Charlie as it reflects his life journey and the transformative power of love and support. After facing challenging times following the fame of his iconic band, The Gap Band, Charlie found himself homeless and battling addiction on the streets of Hollywood Blvd. It was during this difficult period that he met his future wife at a rehab facility. Her unwavering love and support became his source of strength, enabling him to overcome his demons, achieve sobriety, and make a triumphant return to his career, transforming him into a “Superman.” “This song is truly personal for me as it reflects on the love I have for my wife and the turning point that reshaped my entire life. After The Gap Band’s success, I struggled with homelessness and addiction. I entered rehab, meeting my future wife, a counselor at the facility. She put the cape on my back and we’ve been rollin’ ever since (28 years). This song is also for all women, their strength, love and support is appreciated more than they know,” Charlie Wilson. Now celebrating 28 years of marriage and sobriety, Charlie Wilson’s “Superman” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to heal and transform lives. The single is poised to captivate audiences with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies. Renowned artist Snoop Dogg has already hailed “Superman” as the best work of Charlie Wilson’s illustrious career. With 13 Grammy nominations, two Billboard Top Adult Male R&B Artist titles (2009, 2020), and the distinction of being Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artist with the most number ones, Charlie Wilson continues to be an iconic force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Michael Paran, CEO Parandise / P Music Group shared, “This song is an ode to how a woman’s love can see the inner good and strength of a man, even at their lowest point and support them to become their best Superman. I’ve always seen Charlie as a real-life superhero with his amazing talents and helping others, despite his own battles, so the release is timely as his unwavering strength, resilience, and legacy are setting the stage for 2024 to be his most impactful year yet.” In honor of his tremendous and outstanding career achievements, Charlie Wilson will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in early 2024 as part of the esteemed 2023 class. Known affectionately as “Uncle Charlie” by the younger generation, a nickname bestowed upon him by Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson has collaborated with a multitude of chart-topping artists, including Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Tyler The Creator, and Nas, among others.

20. Josh X – Forever Source:JOSH X Josh X’s newest song, “Forever,” shows his gratitude for the new life he made for himself and his family. The song’s start has Josh reflecting on his hustle in grade school. He sings about how his mom questioned how he had different kicks every day and how his teachers did not like him. The music video, directed by JuanCho Films, has Josh singing outdoors in front of a microphone and behind his white Rolls Royce. Josh exclaims how he is above the people who once belittled him and is now living it up “overseas with the palm trees.” He expresses his gratitude for his success on Billboard’s chart by saying, “You only see charts when the doctor speak Billboard X straight for 52 weeks.” X provides a heartfelt chorus at the song’s end that displays his gratitude and determination to continue a lavish lifestyle. “This song is about pain,” Josh X proclaims, “The struggle of people hating on you for no reason trying to see you lose and all they gotta do now is watch you win because God’s time was always the time we on. This song is about the turtle winning The race never sleep on anybody is the moral of the story we all Got something to do on this earth blessings will come from love loyalty and faith . This song is me letting the critics know that dont worry about me it’s wavy over here and KSR was the best decision made in my life not only career wise but I gain a Big brother and that to me is priceless.”

21. Sarz ft. Asake & Gunna – Happiness Source:Only1Sarz Nigerian artist, producer, and DJ Sarz has joined forces with Grammy-nominated artist Asake and rap heavyweight Gunna to deliver their latest track, “Happiness,” now available exclusively via UnitedMasters. This joy-infused anthem, the second single from Sarz’s highly anticipated 2024 album, seamlessly merges the rich sounds of African and hip-hop music, resulting in a rhythmic masterpiece. Perfectly timed for reflections on the past year and the dawn of a new one, “Happiness” sets an exuberant tone for the upcoming festivities. Directed by the talented Edgar Esteves, the accompanying music video captures a cross-generational spectacle of genuine happiness. A palette of vibrant colors, natural elements, melodic whistle tones, and scenes featuring clouds, ladybugs, and dancing, paired with thoughtfully curated fashion styling, collectively form visuals that encapsulate the pure essence of joy. “Happiness” adds another remarkable piece to Sarz’s musical collection, solidifying Afrobeats’ standing on the global stage and promoting collaboration among artists from diverse backgrounds. In a statement about the collaboration, Sarz remarked “With ‘Happiness,’ I aimed to craft more than just a song—it’s a symphony of joy that transcends borders. Collaborating with Asake and Gunna allowed us to tastefully blend genres, creating a rhythmic masterpiece. This track is a celebration of unity, cultural diversity, and the universal language of happiness. I’m excited for the world to experience the joyous fusion we’ve created.” Asake also shared his thoughts on being an integral part of this highly anticipated collaboration. “Happiness is one of the most important things in life one can ever wish for. A lot of people pay so much for it while others get it for free. Creating a song that could fit in both worlds was magical, and I’m glad I teamed up with Sarz and Gunna to make this a reality. I hope as you listen, you will enjoy and experience true happiness in everything you do as much as we enjoyed creating this masterpiece.” Renowned for producing hits for major artists including Beyonce, Wizkid, Chris Brown, and Drake, “Happiness” not only celebrates Sarz’s musical journey but also underscores his influential role in shaping a new musical landscape and contributing to the global rise of Nigerian music, seamlessly blending with various genres.

22. Gaby Moreno – Dance The Night Away Source:Gaby Moreno Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Gaby Moreno returns with the release of her stunning new video for her song “Dance The Night Away” from her forthcoming album, Dusk, out February 16th via Cosmica Artists. Arriving on the heels of her tremendous Latin Grammy win for Best Traditional Tropical Album in November, the visual was directed by Joseph Ros and shot in Seville, Spain and celebrates the striking nature of the region. Bearing a sonic resemblance to a warm embrace, “Dance The Night Away” touches on the subtleties of shared love. With comfort, warmth, and release serving as the foundation of the track, we are given a glimpse into the greatest joys of partnership—the ability to share moments of stillness, or in this case, movement, with one another. Additionally, Gaby recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for her critically acclaimed X Mí (Vol. 1) out now via Cosmica Artists. GABY MORENO ON “DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY”: “’Dance The Night Away’ is a song that celebrates the joy of spending time with loved ones and slowing down. A moment to let go of worries and simply enjoy the moment.” GABY MORENO ON “DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY” VISUAL: “Gaby and Samuel are two street artists who make a living with their art in Sevilla, Spain. She is a Guatemalan singer who plays the guitar; he is a Cuban tap dancer. They both feel alone in this foreign city. Through warm vignettes you see these two characters living their lives in parallel, until they connect through mutual interests: art and friendship.”

23. Rhyan Douglas – Young & Reckless Source:RHYAN Being young and reckless can be a great thing, when you’re as talented as Rhyan Douglas, whose new single, “Young & Reckless” – OUT NOW HERE – ups the sonic ante even further and exhibits a levity within this young performer, comparable to the greats. “Young & Reckless” is a beautiful folk production that blends familiarly with his use of vintage sonics across R&B and soul. Rhyan Douglas is a uniquely talented singer who hails from the Brampton/Toronto, Ontario area. He developed his passion for singing at a young age, discovering his true voice growing alongside with the SDA church youth choir; he began to hone his craft, spending countless hours practicing and perfecting his vocals. As his talent began to grow, Rhyan caught the attention of some of the most prominent producers in the industry, including Wondagurl, No-ID, and Eli Brown, to help craft his sound. Rhyan’s music is a new genre termed “Folk-soul” that combines elements of folk and soul music, creating a fresh and distinctive sound that sets him apart from other artists. His music has been inspired by a diverse range of musical artists, including Frank Ocean, Thundercat, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Daniel Caesar, and Tyler The Creator. Past collaborators include Dj Dahi, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Leon Thomas, Marcus Semaj, Los Hendrixx, and 6lack. Rhyan released his first single ‘Last Page” in November and is looking to drop his 9-song EP titled ‘ CIRCLES ‘ in 2024, executive produced by Wondagurl & Eli Brown. Rhyan Douglas is already making waves in the music industry and is poised to become a major force in the music world.

24. Layton Greene – Cinderella Story Source:Layton Greene Singer-songwriter Layton Greene, finds happily ever after in her latest single, “Cinderella Story” out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Layton, who is celebrated for her soul-stirring and authentic lyrics, tells a story of being swept off her feet by the perfect gentleman and seamlessly combines romantic storytelling and melodic rhythm in this captivating new single. “Cinderella Story” continues to showcase Layton’s distinctive vocal prowess and her innate ability to capture the essence of human emotions. Layton penned this enchanting tale four years ago, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teasing her fans with glimpses of the upcoming single since then, Layton has created an anticipation that mirrors the fluttery feelings of a budding connection. “My supporters have literally been begging for Cinderella Story!” says Layton. “I’m so happy the time is here! It’s been a long time coming but I feel it’s the perfect time and I’m so excited to see how everyone will receive it!” With “Cinderella Story” marking her third release this year, following behind infectious grooves, “Something” and “Spin Again”, Layton Greene remains an unstoppable force, captivating audiences and solidifying her presence in the ever-evolving world of contemporary R&B. She is expected to debut her new project in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down as a distinct voice within the R&B space.

25. G6reddot x BLP KOSHER – Skrr Skrr Source:g6reddot South Florida’s very own, G6reddot (@g6reddot), continues to show his star quality with the release of his new single and music video “SKRR SKRR.” On this single, G6 collabed with fellow Florida rapper BLP Kosher (@blpkosher) , a proud Jewish rapper hailing from Broward County. G6reddot flexes his smooth flow over an uptempo bass-heavy beat. Watch the premiere of “SKRR SKRR” HERE. G6reddot’s artist name is inspired by his love for football as a kid. He explains, “I loved football growing up; I was pretty fast. That’s how I got the name G6, fast like a G6 jet plane.” This connection between his passion for sports and his music career reflects the unique perspective he brings to the industry. G6’s newest single, “SKRR SKRR” gives fans a glimpse into him in his element. The captivating single effortlessly captures elements of G6redot’s personality. G6reddot’s music is distinct and delivers a unique and versatile style that fans can’t get enough of. G6 draws musical inspiration from heavyweights like Drake, Post Malone, Future, Young Thug, and Kodak Black. G6reddot continues to shine by delivering unfiltered music that directly reflects his world. “When fans listen to my music, I want them to take away the gems I drop about the everyday things people from where I’m from go through – the mental challenges, the street life, and so much that comes with overcoming challenges in the ghetto. Those are the people I make music for,” G6 added.