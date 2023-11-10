Rick Ross, Meek Mill & Chris Brown Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Nov 6 – Nov 10):

1. Gaby Moreno – Dance The Night Away Source:Gaby Moreno The Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Gaby Moreno announces the release of her upcoming album, Dusk, via Cosmica Records, set for February 16th. In celebration, she shares her moving new single “Dance the Night Away.” Bearing a sonic resemblance to a warm embrace, the single touches on the subtleties of shared love. With comfort, warmth, and release serving as the foundation of the track, we are given a glimpse into the greatest joys of partnership—the ability to share moments of stillness, or in this case, movement, with one another. Dusk will feature stunning collaborations with close collaborators including a striking new rendition of her song “Luna de Xelajú“ featuring award-winning actor Oscar Isaac and the esteemed Van Dyke Parks on “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” who has been playing up with Gaby for over a decade – full tracklist below. An additional original track from Gaby’s forthcoming album is featured on the soundtrack for Eugenio Derbez’s critically acclaimed new film, Radical. Capturing a powerful story that has already received rave reviews nationally and resonates with Gaby’s own transformative work, the film is out in theaters today – for viewing information visit HERE. Gaby will also be heading to the 2023 Latin Grammys with two nominations taking place in Seville, Spain on November 16th. In addition, Gaby has received US Grammy and Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nominations that continue to cement the artist as one of music’s most essential artists as a true trailblazer. Gaby deep impact on the musical landscape and her one-of-a-kind sound have garnered large critical acclaim and the attention of some of today’s most esteemed artists, which has led her to share the stage with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Punch Brothers, Hugh Laurie, Buena Vista Social Club, Calexico, David Gray, and many more. Outside of her large critical acclaim and extensive accolades in TV and film, Gaby has proven to be a groundbreaking artist whose impact has extended beyond just music. Through her various projects, Gaby has broken down many barriers within these various realms which has undeniably opened the doors for other marginalized voices to thrive in those spaces. Simultaneously, Gaby has harnessed the power of her art to fight for those often overlooked such as immigrants globally. She was recently named the first UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador from Guatemala and works closely with various organizations that support those on the margins. GABY MORENO ON “DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY”: “’Dance The Night Away’ is a song that celebrates the joy of spending time with loved ones and slowing down. A moment to let go of worries and simply enjoy the moment.” GABY MORENO ON DUSK: “I want this to be my introduction to the Americana world, which is something that I’ve been trying to do for as long as I’ve been releasing albums. I’m a Latin artist, a bilingual artist, and there’s not a ton of representation in that department. I deliberately made it so that there are more songs in English than Spanish this time around. I still want people to know that I come from Guatemala, but just like artists before me – like Los Lobos or Linda Ronstadt, who were able to get into that whole world – I would love to see a new generation of artists from Latin backgrounds.”

2. 2WIN$ – Fight Source:2WIN$ LA alt-punk/rap duo 2WIN$ unveiled the official music video for their debut single “ FIGHT ” (released Oct 17th via Exile), a revolutionary offering that stands for resilience, authenticity and societal disruption. The 24-year-old duo is composed of twin brothers and LA natives han6out and nit3tym , and their artist name 2WIN$ (pronounced ‘twins’) is an acronym for “The World Is Not Safe.” Co-produced by nit3tym and daysof1993 , the provocative track, according to Remezcla , “is sure to win over fans of misfit artists like Teezo Touchdown and Jean Dawson,” taking form as an “experimental yet melodic mosh-worthy anthem.” The accompanying visual bleeds a hardcore, cinematic storyline that takes you on what seems like a causal night for the band of brothers… until it takes an unexpected turn, starting with a car heist and a high-speed police chase. In addition to the brand new visual, today, the duo’s successful clothing line FUCCUUWANT is proud to share their latest chapter, Penthouse Kings (view here ). This release marks a transformative journey from adversity to celebration. The story of FUCCUUWANT began in 2018, with a distinctive style and aesthetic that caught the eyes of many including Billie Eilish , and most recently Teezo Touchdown . Now, they’re taking their original essence and elevating it with a fresh twist, reflecting their growth and identity today. The twins have weathered the storms, overcoming countless hardships and battles to arrive at a place of opulence and enjoyment. The pieces being unveiled in this release are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their craft, as they invite you to witness the evolution, embrace the past and the present and to join them in celebrating this exciting new chapter. Amidst their early successes, one thing remains clear; this movement isn’t about punk kids causing a scene everywhere they go, but rather it encapsulates an energy depicting a lifestyle that embraces differences, as well as a sentiment that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Nothing comes in the way of 2WIN$, even if it takes fighting for their life – a true reflection of who they are as people. To get to know 2WIN$ is to understand that their artist journey is rooted in more than the music; it’s about the youth movement they are leading, fueled by resilience, creativity, and the spirit of LA’s cultural tapestry.

3. K Camp – Young & Free Source:K Camp Acclaimed hip-hop artist K Camp delights fans with the release of his latest single, “Young and Free,” from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, “Float to London.” This single leads into Camp’s first full album release since parting ways with Interscope and going completely independent. Building on the success of his 2, back to back, sold-out tours and the positive reception of his recent EP, “Spin The Block,” K Camp delivers a heartfelt ode to the complex emotions experienced by a young musician and hustler in relationships. “Young and Free” captures the essence of reminiscing about past moments with a lover while embracing the resulting freedom from the emotional burdens that often accompany significant others. For this track, K Camp collaborates with his newly signed producer, Trappin N London, whose unique style enhances the song’s emotional resonance. “Young and Free” will serve as the lead single from K Camp’s forthcoming album, “Float to London,” which is entirely produced by Trappin N London. Fans can expect the album to make a significant impact when it drops in mid-December 2024. K Camp’s musical journey has been marked by artistic growth and a relentless pursuit of creative independence. With “Float to London,” he aims to showcase his evolution as an artist and establish his place as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates on K Camp’s album release and upcoming projects.

4. Playy ft. E.S.G. & Spark Dawg – Gold On My Lip (G.O.M.L) Source:Playy2day Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Playy releases an electric club anthem titled, “Gold On My Lip” (G.O.M.L) a tribute to grillz and his hometown of Houston. Playy is a songwriter and artist who has long been recognized for his talent in creating hits for other artists. He co-wrote and was featured on Ludacris and Nicki Minaj’s hit song “My Chick Bad”. Now he has a video for Gold On My Lip, his newest party anthem. The song was simply inspired by Houston’s dominant gold grill culture. G.O.M.L has an irresistible beat and insane flow that’s bound to make anyone want to get a grill. “I’ve been having grills literally my whole life, I was under 8 when I had my first grill and then from then on I just always had a grill,” said Playy. The creative process of this track is one he described as “quick and easy”. Written and recorded in an Atlanta hotel room that he turned into a recording studio, his feature artists include a Texas legend, E.S.G. and Spark Dawg (known for making grills) are some of his favorite people to work with and were quick to lay their verses down. NickEBeats, a Multi-Platinum producer known for work with Fetty Wap, Rich the Kid and Lil Durk, created the beat for this song. The music video does an amazing job of capturing the songs high energy and transports viewers into a vibe as the artists and friends rap in a bar. Shot by Texas-based director DGreen, Playy and his crew recorded the video during Austin, Texas’ iconic festival, South by Southwest (SXSW). Formerly signed to Interscope Records, the Texas native has collaborated with many household name artists and producers such as Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland (“Work It Man”) and the legendary Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Fans can expect to see Playy again next year at SXSW, as well as releasing new music soon. Follow Playy on Instagram and Twitter. Stream “Gold on My Lip” on Spotify, Apple and watch the music video on Youtube.

5. Tee Grizzley – Tee’s Coney Island (Deluxe) Source:Tee Grizzley

6. T-Sexie & Sha EK – Crucial Source:T-Sexie Check out the latest drop from rising Bronx star T-Sexie “Crucial” featuring established drill mainstay Sha EK. On a enamourous drill beat, T-Sexie and Sha EK trade cool bars while flowing smoothing. Short and sweet but still engaging enough to where the track feels like a must add to your daily rotation Along with the new audio comes an entertaining new video filled with dope effects and the two in various backdrops having fun. “Crucial” is far from the most serious track but it’s an enjoyable listen so it’s good to see the video involves T and Sha having a good time. The track was previewed by Trillmarty during a Halloween activation event. T-Sexie is a budding star from the bust down Bronx who has a world of potential and a drive unmatched by most people. Keep an eye out for her as she is a one of one artist.

7. Chris Brown – 11:11 Source:Chris Brown Grammy winning singer/songwriter Chris Brown has released his 11th solo studio album 11:11 via RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment. This latest project is split into two entities – 11am and 11pm – with 11 tracks in each section, keeping with the theme of this being Brown’s 11th solo studio album. A-list features such as Future, Davido and more are on this album as well as the previous singles “Summer Too Hot,” “Nightmares”and “Sensational” that Brown released prior to the album drop. 11:11 signifies yet another top tier era of Chris Brown and what he always does best with his music – delivering hits, upbeat, sultry vibes and undeniably smooth vocals. All singles released prior to album also came alongside official visuals. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the “Summer Too Hot” video showcases dancers from all of Brown’s past eras in a vibrant, playful way that asserts that love rules all. It is an ode to a passionate summer in Los Angeles where he is continuing to level up and find his groove, while also acknowledging the people who have led him to where he is (click here to watch). The child.-directed “Sensational” visual featuring Davido & Lojay highlights those signature Chris Brown dance moves and specials effects (click here to watch) and the Travis Colbert-directed “Nightmares” video featuring Byron Messia was shot in different communities in Jamaica and was creative direction by Chris Brown himself (click here to watch). Previously, Brown released his Grammy nominated BREEZY (Deluxe) album in July 2022 (click here to listen) and the alternativeBREEZY – It’s Giving Christmas version in November 2022 (click here to listen). The deluxe version added Anderson .Paak and Davido to the already star-studded list of features from major artists that included H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller and more. Throughout his career, Brown has continued to break records – even his own – and received a plethora of accolades. Over the past three years alone, he’s garnered nominations and wins from multiple award shows. “Go Crazy” won three Soul Train Awards in 2020 for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance and garnered seven more nominations in 2021. He was also nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song (“Go Crazy”), four BET Awards including Video of the Year (“Go Crazy”) and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, two BET Hip-Hop Awards for Best Hip-Hop Video (“Go Crazy”) and Best Duo or Group, and two MTV Video Music Awards for Best R&B Song (for two songs – “Go Crazy” and “Come Through” with H.E.R.). Chris recently won Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Best R&B/Soul Male Artist at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. This year he’s been nominated for 4 BET Awards for Album of the Year, Best Male R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (“Call Me Every Day” feat. Wizkid) and Video of the Year (“WE (Warm Embrace)”) and is currently nominated for an MTV VMA nomination (“Best R&B” with Chlöe). Most recently he’s been nominated for two 2023 Billboard Music Awards – “Top R&B Artist” and “Top R&B Male Artist.” Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history to-date and continues to break records with his globally successful career.

8. BBG Steppaa – Just Because Source:BBG Steppaa Rising Newark teenaged drill star BBG Steppaa releases the blistering new single “Just Because” via Priority Records. The bold beats produced by Ayyolucas and EliWTF complement BBG’s razor-sharp lyricism. The new track is emblematic of the 16-year-old’s irreverent, disruptive style. “Just Because” is accompanied by an eye-catching music video, which captures the up-and-comer’s dramatic delivery and effortless charisma. While the rapper is still new to the hip-hop game, his commanding presence and slick flow — not to mention his knack for calling it like it is with poise and presence — have already made him a force to be reckoned with. In the track’s Rari Digital (Lil Durk, 42 Dugg) directed music video, amidst quick-cuts and moody lighting, BBG Steppaa flexes and flosses for the camera like he’s been at it for years. Watch it HERE. Surrounded by tricked-out low-riders and sporting stylish threads, the gifted teen performer makes a lasting impression. In fact, the yellow low-rider is the same vehicle used by the legendary rap icon Tupac Shakur from his monumental “To Live And Die In LA” video. It’s clear that his visual artistry is every bit as well developed as his musical prowess. “Just Because” follows the release of his rapid-fire track “Love and War,” which was preceded by the hard-hitting single “Nobody Outside” with Bloodie and DudeyLo. Prior to that, BBG’s team-up with Harlem teen Sugarhill Ddot on “Spinnin’” was released, boasting an addictive groove and palpable energy. All of these tunes follow the DD Osama duet “Catch Up.” That song, which samples Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” became a grassroots sensation for its potent precision. BBG Steppaa has already turned heads with his ferocious bars, receiving a coveted co-sign from Chicago’s Polo G. Now, with “Just Because,” the breakout rapper offers a track that packs serious heat while featuring a hook that doesn’t quit. On November 12, BBG Steppaa is bringing his music to the stage performing in Reno, NV at the Oak Room.

9. Ezzy Babe – Philly Source:Ezzy Babe Midwest-based musician Ezzy Babe (@ EzzyBabeYeah ) is back with his first release of 2023. Titled “Philly,” the Yusei-produced single details how a former love interest took refuge when life in STL became too much to bear. Accompanied by a matching visual, the former DMV vocalist holds nothing back as he proudly pleads for the one who got away to return home safely. “Philly is about a woman I was in a relationship with that was going through tough times. I couldn’t help her figure out a resolution to those hardships because I had my own problems to tend to. She found greener pastures in Philadelphia and has resided there ever since,” says the R&B talent when asked about the origins of the song. Born in Maryland’s Silver Spring area, Ezzy was raised on the North Side of St. Louis up until his early teens by both parents; though they eventually divorced. Following the split, his sister would join him to live with their mother in Maryland and Southeast DC. He originally started recording music as a rapper in 2009 and caught the area’s attention after releasing a collaboration with Adé FKA Phil Adé called “Mo County Anthem,” just five years later in 2014. He was soon introduced to the late PNB Rock who gave him the confidence to switch from reciting rhymes to singing soulful street ballads. Check out the VMF -directed visual for “Philly” as well as stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below!

10. JasonMartin – I Can’t Believe (They’re Smoking Weed In Brooklyn) 2008 Source:JasonMartin New name, who dis… After announcing a name change (from his professional name Problem, to his birth name JasonMartin) with his I Owe Myself album earlier this year, the multi-hyphenate, now known as JasonMartin, has reached great heights as an artist, producer, film director, business owner (Dubbs Coffee Shop in Hollywood), entrepreneur (his Coffee & Kush Brand) and as a fledging actor (he appeared in the White Men Can’t Jump Reboot). After releasing the A Compton Story film in October (which is available on Tubi), which he starred in, wrote and directed, JasonMartin is releasing the album(s) companion piece(s) to the film, which will be released in two separate installments. The first installment of A Compton Story PT. 1 featuring guest appearances and production from Diddy, Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, DJ Quik, Hit-Boy, Rich Homie Quan, T.I., Kaytranada, Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud among others is now available at all DSP’s. Today, JasonMartin released a new visual for “I Can’t Believe (They’re Smoking Weed In Brooklyn) 2008,” which you can view below. JasonMartin’s A Compton Story PT. 1 is now available at all DSP’s. JasonMartin will release the second installment, A Compton Story PT. 2 on November 17th, with guest and producers to be announced.

11. Buju Banton – Coconut Wata (Sip) Source:Buju Banton Turning up the heat in the middle of the fall, GRAMMY winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping, and international reggae artist Buju Banton shares a striking and cinematic music video for “Coconut Wata (Sip).” The song adorns his acclaimed new album, Born For Greatness, out now via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. The visual co-mingles vignettes of sandy beaches, towering cliffs, hidden rivers, and just the right amount of coconut water in a fluid rhythm attuned to the track’s distinct groove. Ultimately, the clip evokes a scorching summer mood meant to be shared year-round. Buju Banton collaborated with the 100 Coconuts brand for the Coconut Wata video, uniting in their shared mission to promote authenticity and celebrate the refreshing purity of coconut water, as well as the keep it real message conveyed throughout the song. Upon arrival in September, Born For Greatness instantly resonated with audiences and tastemakers alike. Pitchfork proclaimed, “he sounds as confident and impressive as ever,” and HYPEBEAST asserted, “Buju Banton proves he’s ‘BORN FOR GREATNESS’ with new album.” Perhaps, DANCEHALLMAG put it best, “The album reassures lovers of Jamaican music that Reggae and Dancehall is alive and kicking, and that the veterans can be the beacons that take the mantle and redeem the music, which has been under decay.” Simultaneously, it has reeled in millions of streams and YouTube views.

As always, Buju continues cooking up more heat… Born For Greatness arrives as the full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively.

12. jessa – Drugs You Should Try It Source:Jessa - Topic

13. The Amours – JK, I Love You Source:The Amours The Amours, a duo composed of sisters Jakiya and Shaniya, have released a new single/video “JK, I Love You.” The Amours are gearing up to release a new project at the top of 2024, they recently released music earlier this year, their lead single “Don’t Deserve”, a message of owning your self-worth and knowing when it’s time to leave a situation that is no longer serving you. Known for singing backup for PJ Morton on his tours and albums with an appearance on Tiny Desk. From there, they built the name of The Amours. In 2019, they won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “How Deep Is Your Love”–a cover of The Bee Gees’ 1977 classic–found on Morton’s Gumbo album. Most recently singing backup for the viral tiny desk performance of Juvenile – see HERE.

14. Reuben Vincent – Grand Cherry Source:Reuben Vincent There is no question that Reuben Vincent is an emerging star. After releasing his Jamla/Roc Nation debut album, Love Is War, earlier this year, Reuben was named one of HipHopDX’s Rising Stars Of 2023 and tapped by Apple Music/Ebro as a “Discovered Artist,” and his rapid ascension has been documented by Pitchfork, Complex, Uproxx, Revolt, 2DopeBoyz, Okayplayer, Essence, HotNewHipHop, Rap Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, and Vibe to name just a few. 2023 has been an undeniably huge year for Reuben. The “Tidal Rising” artist went from blazing a BET Cypher to the BET Awards performance stage in one year, performed at the SXSW and Dreamville Festival(s), and performed at halftime of the Charlotte Hornets game (two bucket list moments for the Charlotte native). Additionally, in conjunction with Puma, Reuben graced Humble Soles & DJ Clue’s collaborative mixtape, Humble Soles, appearing on five tracks, and collaborating with Guapdad 4000, Zacari and Tay Keith. RV was also tapped by Statik Selektah for his Round Trip album (“The Code”) which also featured Rome Streetz. While 2023 has been a year of breakthrough and firsts for Reuben, he’s not taking his foot off the gas. Today, Reuben released a new single and video for “Grand Cherry,” both of which are now available. Reuben dedicated the new single and video to one of his best friends who has been with him through thick and thin—his Jeep Grand Cherokee (AKA ‘Grand Cherry”). “Grand Cherry” is like an affirmation. A meditative record for me as I think about home, career, purpose, and pursuit” Reuben Vincent declares. “This is me just taking it back home, back to the basics; hence, naming the song after my Grand Cherokee Jeep. “Grand Cherry” is a song you can play when you need to reconnect with who you are.” Reuben Vincent’s Jamla/Roc Nation debut album, Love Is War, is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that will place him at the forefront of debates about the new rap greats. Love Is War features production 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council and his own production, and features guest appearances from Rapsody, Reason (TDE), Domani and Stacy Barthe.

15. Gabi Sklar – Lonely Times Source:Gabi Sklar Rising pop singer and songwriter Gabi Sklar returns with her delightfully catchy new single, “Lonely Times,” the lead single off her highly-anticipated 2024 debut EP. Blossoming with Gabi’s stunning doo-wop harmonies and buoyant pop production by Anton Goransson (Ariana Grande, Raye, Machine Gun Kelly), “Lonely Times” is an instant ear-worm. Gabi elaborates on the hook-laden single: “I found myself feeding into my own loneliness, questioning the difference between time spent alone versus time spent lonely. These are lonely times but, ironically, we’re far from being alone. We just choose to be.” Capturing the hearts of millions with her powerful vocals and dynamic songwriting, 23-year-old Gabi Sklar has quickly emerged as one of pop’s most exciting new acts. With only a handful of singles released so far, the New York-based singer and songwriter already has a committed fanbase – 3.6M TikTok followers & 1.2M Instagram followers – who are eager to hear more. Gabi works closely with Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum producer Tommy Brown at Champagne Therapy Music Group, and has also worked with legendary songwriters like Diane Warren, Isabella Sjostrand, Sam Romans, LionChild, Njomza, Boy Matthews, and 8ae. Continuing her evolution into undeniable pop stardom, Gabi has been actively trained by vocal coach Don Lawrence (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson), choreographer Laurie Ann Gibson (Lady Gaga, Diddy), and performance coach KJ Rose (Lil Nas X).

16. Emma Zander – Not A Fairytale Source:Emma Zander - Topic The Los Angeles based, alternative pop singer, songwriter and storyteller Emma Zander has shared her latest single, “Not A Fairytale” produced by Jon Lundin (Point North). From the dopamine highs to the devastating mascara-stained lows, “Not a Fairytale” tells the melancholic tale of how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating. The reflective track follows a pair who meet and fall quickly, madly in love. And while everything appears to be picture perfect, the relationship is actually full of cracks, secrets, and lies… The song starts with a slowed, pop-dance beat evoking a sense of nostalgia before comparing the relationship to a carousel that whirls around until the journey comes to an end. This palpable and poignant song stands as a tragic poem about a once beautiful love story, set to an infectious beat that sweeps listeners into a dream world that distorts our sense of reality. “It’s easy to look back on a relationship and only replay the fairytale version. Romanticizing the magical moments, we live in a world that celebrates perfectionism” states Emma. “We see people’s lives and make up a fairy tale version in our heads, without ever really knowing the pain that might be going on underneath. “Not a Fairytale” explores what happens when we take off our masks, and expose the real truth.” Written on the heels of an emotional breakup, ‘Not a Fairytale’ is a sexy, moody reckoning with what was real and what was purely fantasy. Through the writing process, Emma was able to recognize the reality of the situation for what it was – Not a Fairytale – and reclaim her power by taking control of her own narrative. “There’s something beautiful about reclaiming a story. Taking something that happened to you, and making it into art, authored with your own words, your own voice, your own unique perspective. To me, this song feels like a reclamation – taking ownership of your own story” shares Emma. The indie pop queen will be dropping a short film-esque, cinematic masterpiece of a music video on Friday, November 17. The gorgeous yet gut wrenching video looks back at the complicated romance from the rearview mirror through a suspenseful, dreamy lens. Emma is no stranger to eye-catching theatrics. She self-produced, styled and art directed her music video for “Bad Dream” feat. Jacob Elordi which premiered on Entertainment Tonight: Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi Gets Steamy With Emma Zander In Her Bad Dream Music Video A multi-hyphenate artist, Zander also works as a ghostwriter for directors. This year alone, Emma has written treatments and scripts for Megan Thee Stallion, Imagine Dragons, Cardi B, David Guetta and more. With a passion for filmmaking and visual storytelling, she loves working with top directors and helping them realize their vision. Born and raised in New York, Emma moved to the West Coast to pursue music after graduating from NYU Tisch School of the Arts for Musical Theatre. Her introspective songwriting and ethereal vocals have garnered major attention in the EDM world, as she performed at and even wrote the theme song for Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas. As a featured vocalist and top-line writer, Zander has appeared on Bryce Vine’s rap track, “Bella”, hailing over 30 million+ streams and counting, and Corporate Slackrs’ song “Wasted Love” (out on Tiësto’s Musical Freedom). Her music has also been featured on Netflix, as she penned the theme song for the reality show Temptation Island while her single ‘Beautiful Regret’ was recently featured in the popular show Sex/Life. But it’s her own edgy pop records and self-produced videos that not only solidify her identity as an artist, but a powerhouse female voice of her generation.

17. Fly Skinz – Road Runner Source:Fly SkinzTV On the heels of his October smash single “What’s Smoke,” produced by Don Cannon, Chicago rapper Fly Skinz continues his red-hot momentum with “Road Runner.” “Road Runner” is dominated by a low-note piano bassline as Skinz peppers the track with his signature animated flow. He reminds listeners that the best way to make more money is to diversify your revenue streams. In that perpetual paper chase, Skinz is willing to hit the road to support his hustle. He manages to do this all while touching down in major cities, making a name for himself as a road runner. “Road Runner” and the aforementioned “What’s Smoke” are both precursors to Skinz’ forthcoming album, Godfidence, arriving on November 17th. The anticipated project will bookend a busy year for the indie rapper.

18. Lakeyah – No Hesitation Source:Lakeyah Quality Control’s “Female Goat,” affectionately known as Lakeyah, returns with her fiery new single “No Hesitation.” Listen HERE via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The hard-hitting track follows on from her summer smash “WANT EM HOOD.” Right out the gate, Lakeyah stacks flex on top of flex, leaving little doubt that she lives up to the song’s title: “If I want it, I’ma cop it wit no hesitation/He got a bag then he gon’ drop it wit no hesitation/I cut ‘em off, b***h I got options, ain’t no hesitation/I’m that b***h, so I can pop it wit no hesitation.” From there, ominous piano keys and spaced out effects set the stage for Lakeyah’s gritty, unadulterated bars. The accompanying video, directed by 20K Visuals, provides a case and point as to why the Milwaukee-bred rapper feels the need to shed any hesitation and truly express how she feels. Watch HERE. “No Hesitation” was first teased on Instagram a few weeks ago and has continued to climb online. The timely release arrives on the heels of The Really Her Tour with BIA and Lebra Jolie, which made landfall in major markets across the country including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and more. Lakeyah’s latest offering adds to a busy year for the young star. The Midwest mainstay graced the cover of PREME Magazine back in July. Then, she hosted MuzicSwipe’s private event to launch their new in-app feature, “Swipe Royalty”; partnered with Google Pixel and Mass Appeal to remix five classic songs to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with their PixTape project; headlined the 2023 installment of CultureCon L.A., and even carved out time to rejoin the cast of BET+’s unscripted reality series “The Impact Atlanta” for season two.

19. Toure – Wild Wild West Source:West Philly Toure West Philly’s sensation, TOURE, is on an unstoppable marathon of releasing new work. Today he follows up with a new music video for “Wild Wild West” from his recent project, Life Of The Party via DOPE Records. Stream Life Of The Party – HERE. Posted up in different parts of Europe, the music video for “Wild Wild West” is an introspective representation of TOURE as he continues to level up his life. While he travels the world to experience new things, his lyrics candidly flow about how far he’s come as a recording artist. Sampling Kehlani’s hit song, “Nights Like This”, the somber snare production allows TOURE’s lyricsm to dominate as he spits, “When I was growing up, now they say I’m blowing up. Now I’m getting motion, the money ain’t never slowing up.” Carving out his own lane with his uncontainable momentum, TOURE uses his lyrics to manifest his success. This music video follows the visual for “My Raf”, a standout from his latest project Life Of The Party which has crossed over 2M streams in less than a month. The Source praised, “With his unique sound and magnetic presence, TOURE continues to solidify his place in the music industry, and “My Raf” is yet another testament to his talent and dedication.” Life Of The Party is an engrossing project that evokes reflection and hard-earned celebration. Checking in at 12 tracks, it is an exhibition for agile rhymes, searing belief and songwriting versatility. TOURE opens with “Lost It All Before,” as he stitches block memories into an emotive soundscape for a map of where he’s been and where he’s going. Skittering across the frenetic percussion and pensive guitar of “My Raff,” he delivers a rumination on success and the isolation that usually comes with it. Then on the focus song “Lifestyle Vicious” featuring Grammy award-winning artist Vory [Beyonce, Jay Z, Kanye West, Meek Mill], his vocal tone does gymnastics as he contrasts the experiences of his ruthless past to his rich present and the intersectionality between it all. Other features on the project include Kie, YP Slumpboy, Yung Bleu, and Zoey Dollaz. Check out the full tracklisting below. About the release, TOURE reflected, “With this project I’m giving you turn-up energy from all the fun I’m having. Instead of using my pain to make a record, I’m using the joy.” He continued to share, “I’m done competing with the artists from my city, I’m trying to compete with the world.” Leading up to this project, TOURE took a captivating leap by collaborating with another melodious artist for the very first time on “Room 303” featuring Yung Bleu [Drake, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz] which was released to much success. Upon arrival, it permeated playlists across all streaming platforms including Most Necessary on Spotify, New In HipHop on Apple Music, Brand New Music on Amazon, Trendsetters HipHop on Pandora, and New East Coast on Tidal, amongst many more. During the chorus, Yung Bleu’s signature vibrato sensually glides over guitar-laden HitKidd production [GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Gloss Up]. TOURE’s charm flows through each verse as he invites his muse back to his hotel room to romantically rekindle their flame. This marks his third project in 11 months, pushing him to the forefront of the conversation on emerging artists to watch. In a recent interview with Talk Of The Town he shared his insights, “Independent artists, without a fanbase – I want to buy into you, you got to sell yourself. I remember the beginning of Future dropping project after project after project. That shit builds your character. Then you end up with 12 singles that you could go perform that people actually know when you put out a lot of music. When you put out one single, you go on stage, do that one song, and nobody knows the rest of your set.” TOURE’s recent accomplishments include him being featured in Footlocker and Nike’s Philadelphia campaign celebrating 50 Years Of HipHop. He also shined in an eye-opening freestyle on Bars On I-95 showcasing his expertise with wordplay. Additionally, he achieved a sold-out headline concert at the iconic Theatre of Living Arts presented by DOPE Shows in partnership with Live Nation. Proving himself as a leading force in Philadelphia’s rap culture, he performed for 1.5 hours boasting an impressive catalog and undeniable mainstream appeal. TOURE floated through track after track including “Out West” from World Toure, “A.T.R.N.” from Only 4 The Trenches, “Game Time” from Hood Poetry, “Kisha” from ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING, and closed out the show with “Federal” as the crowd roared. After attending the spectacle, Secret Philadelphia praised, “To not only bring people together like one big melting pot, but to also create that kind of vibe is downright powerful.” The impact of his previous EP, ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING, was immediate upon release, catapulting to the Top 40 on the Apple Music HipHop Albums Chart. High-profile endorsements poured in from Armani White, James Harden, Meek Mill, Tee Grizzley, Tierra Whack, Wallo267, and more applauding his unique style of storytelling from the trenches. The EP plays out like an audio map that guides you through all of TOURE’s songwriting multitudes. Tracks like “KISHA” exude swagger and confidence, while “AIN’T WANNA LEAVE” delves into raw emotion, featuring a poignant collaboration with EST Gee. His mastery of entrancing melodies glisten brilliantly over “Can I F*ck Again” as his lyrical prowess create a blueprint for pursuing an ex. Then on “I Got U” he takes inspiration from the cult-classic video game Grand Theft Auto, reflecting on his rich lifestyle with his raps. Before this impressive journey, TOURE had already released a series of compelling bodies of work, including Hood Poetry (2022), Only 4 The Trenches (2021), and World Toure (2018). Stay tuned to TOURE’s remarkable growth as an artist as his presence continues to expand, solidifying his status as a formidable talent to watch.

20. Skylar Simone – Miss You Most (At Christmas Time) Source:Skylar Simone Skylar Simone, the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who premiered her rendition of “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)” one year ago, re-introduces the single + video for a new holiday season, available at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings.



Composed by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff, “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)” originated on Mariah’s Merry Christmas album (1994), one of the best-selling holiday albums in pop history. Skylar has succeeded in making the timeless ballad all her own for a new generation.



Skylar has amassed over 29 million YouTube views and over 35 million streams across all digital platforms, as her music resonates with listeners and new fans around the world. With a repertoire of new tracks under her belt – including “In & Out,” “Pedestal,” “Permission,” “Shiver,” and “Someone Who Cares” – Skylar is currently putting the finishing touches on a new EP due for release in 2024.

21. Elmiene – Marking My Time (BADBADBADNOTGOOD Edit) Source:Elmiene Following the release of his latest EP, Marking My Time, via Polydor/Def Jam Recordings, Elmiene returns to share the rework of his EP’s title track from BADBADNOTGOOD.



This new iteration of “Marking My Time” sees Elmiene’s smoldering vocals complemented by the trailblazing jazz collective’s vision of the song’s instrumentation. The edit recasts the original version of “Marking My Time” in a haze of 70s psychedelia, R&B, and alternative jazz, showcasing Elmiene’s astounding vocal versatility.



Co-written with Jamie Woon and James Vincent McMorrow, “Marking My Time,” debuted on Later…On Jools Holland). Marking My Time is the follow-up to his impressive debut EP El-Mean, which was released independently this past spring, and was praised by Line Of Best Fit, stating Elmiene as “one of the year’s most exciting forward-thinking R&B talents.”On Marking My Time, listeners find the British artist building on his signature sound that “glazes over you like a sunny autumn afternoon,” as noted by Ebony recently. In making the EP, Elmiene worked with innovators like DJ Dahi, Jim-E Stack, Sampha, Syd, Courage, Lil Silva, and more.



Speaking on this body of work, Elmiene says, “The general theme of this project is trying to mark my time not in terms of history but just for me personally, so I don’t get lost. Almost making a checkpoint to anchor myself. Even sonically it’s like I’m marking my stamp that I put on things. Because I’m so deep in looking back behind me, I always found myself stumbling over what’s gonna happen next. So when my life started speeding up massively, I had to learn how to keep an eye on both sides – appreciating the past in order to do the future the right way and do it justice.”



Despite having only released a handful of songs, the 21-year-old, Oxford-based artist has already made waves in the music scene. His 2021 track “Golden” went viral after Benji B handpicked it to soundtrack Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show. He was invited again by Benji to perform alongside Robert Glasper and Yasiin Bey for Louis Vuitton in Paris, Elmiene’s first live show ever. Since then, he has appeared on critically acclaimed albums by Stormzy and Lil Silva, performed at Glastonbury, and made his TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland.



Already known for his captivating live performances, Elmiene tickets continue to stay in high demand. This year alone, he has sold out four headline shows in London and concluded his North American tour with stops in Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. The allure of his live sets is clear from his COLORS appearance, where he played an unplugged version of fan favorite “Endless No Mores.” The platform likened his blend of soothing vocals and poetic songwriting with “the magic of D’Angelo mixed with Sampha.” Recently, Vogue described him as “set to take over in 2023”, Benji B nominated him to appear in GQ’s “your favourite artists favourite artist”, Pigeons & Planes included him on their “best new artists” list, and Crack declared, “Elmiene is preparing for the next chapter.”



Listen to the rework above and stream Marking My Time out now.

22. 070 Shake & Ken Carson – Natural Habitat Source:070 Shake 070 Shake shares “Natural Habitat,” the second offering from her forthcoming album, featuring a verse from Opium Records’ Ken Carson. Accompanying the single’s release is a visual directed by Machine Operated, which provides color to the song’s monochromatic feeling. The anticipation for this single has steadily built over 2023 after Shake previewed it at a series of performances this year that include Coachella, SXSW, and Governors Ball. Ken has cited his admiration for Shake in a handful of interviews throughout the year, building further excitement for this collaboration. “Natural Habitat” follows the album’s lead single, “Black Dress,” Shake’s first solo single of 2023. The Dave Hamelin-produced single arrived alongside a visual from her frequent music video collaborator Noah Lee (“Nice To Have,” “Skin and Bones“). Since her debut in 2016, 070 Shake has firmly established herself as a truly one-of-a-kind artist. She defies categorization, effortlessly blending elements of hip-hop, electronic, and pop music to convey profound emotional messages through a distinctively futuristic lens. She stands alone as an artist who resists classification, with a sound that is entirely her own and unlike anything ever heard before, both in the past and the present. Listen to “Natural Habitat” above, and stay tuned for more from 070 Shake coming soon.

23. Ralo – First Day Out Source:Ralo Famerica Marking a major moment five-years-in-the-making, acclaimed Atlanta rap powerhouse Ralo makes his anxiously awaited comeback today. He just dropped off his “First Day Out” single and broke the news of his official signing to 300 Entertainment! The song signals the beginning of the next chapter for the rapper, who was just released from prison this past Wednesday, November 8th. On the track, piano pierces through thick 808s as his signature delivery rings out. Introspective and thoughtful rhymes give way to a promise as he urges, “I’d die for this shit, I swear to God I will,” before he assures, “Don’t you ask me who I choose, ‘cause I choose the Lord.” About the song, Ralo revealed, “I’ve seen since I’ve been incarcerated nearly 6 years everybody choosing sides and becoming allies with one another, and I just wanted to acknowledge that fact that I chose to love over it all. I chose to love over the streets. I chose to love over everything that has happened in the world. So I wanted to highlight that because there’s a lot of wickedness going on…A lot of people trying to sabotage one another and trying to knock each other down so they can stand over the next man. I just wanted the world to know I’m satisfied, I’m humble. I’m appreciative, and I’m grateful for what I got. I’m happy with everything I’ve accomplished thus far and I hope to keep continuing to build.” Regarding Ralo’s signing, 300 Entertainment Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab said,“The first time you hear Ralo, you never forget him. There’s pain and raw truth in his voice, and it cuts deep. He’s quietly left an imprint on rap, and so many fans have been counting the days to this moment. He’s going to deliver with the best music of his career so far. We promise it was worth the wait, and we’re honored to be part of his return.” Ralo has undeniably left his imprint on the culture with an unwavering string of impactful projects. Since emerging from Atlanta in 2015, he has captivated audiences with his Diary of the Streets mixtape series. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from Future and YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Gucci Mane and Lil Baby. Additionally, he made appearances on Young Thug’s acclaimed I’m Up mixtape and Birdman’s Before Anythang (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Simultaneously, he incited the applause of The FADER, HYPEBEAST, Complex, XXL, and more. While away since 2018, he made his prolific presence felt with Free Ralo, Conspiracy, Political Prisoner, and 97 Months. Now, he’s back with “First Day Out” and much more to come.

24. Rick Ross & Meek Mill – Too Good To Be True Source:Rick Ross TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE has arrived. The long-awaited collaboration between 9x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum iconic rapper and Luc Belaire mogul Rick Ross and multi-platinum, chart-topping rap superstar Meek Mill is out today. An album that represents a full circle moment between the dynamic duo and has been eagerly awaited due to the outsized talents of its creators. TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE is destined to make an impact on the culture with its original sound and earnest lyrics exemplified by the first two voraciously consumed tracks, “Shaq & Kobe” and “Lyrical Eazy” The next single from the project, “Go to Hell” is another hit and features an iconic sample from Tears For Fears. Ross and Meek have integrated an impressive line-up of star-power on the album with special guests including DJ Khaled, Fabolous, French Montana, Future, Jeremih, Teyana Taylor, The-Dream, Vory, Wale and the legend himself, Shaquille O’Neal with Dame D.O.L.L.A. Touching culture, the guys took over Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio with Ebro, discussing various topics on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Norman and shared their all-time favorites with GOAT Talk. Tonight, Rick Ross and Meek Mill will hit the stage at TheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a showstopping performance of “Shaq & Kobe.” Be sure to tune in! TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE establishes a new standard of excellence in hip-hop.

25. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – Long Story Short Source:2 Chainz Multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rappers 2 Chainz and his long-time friend and collaborator Lil Wayne keep the pressure high in the run-up to the November 17th arrival of their new album, WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE, with the release of a new advance single, “Long Story Short,” available at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings.



On Monday night, November 13th, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne will perform “Long Story Short” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Long Story Short” follows up “Presha,” the album’s first advance single released last month, which the duo premiered on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the live performance HERE. Watch their interview with Jimmy HERE.



WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE is the long-awaited sequel to ColleGrove, their first groundbreaking collaborative album (2016). ColleGrove is a portmanteau of Chainz’ hometown, College Park, Georgia; and Wayne’s hometown, Hollygrove, Louisiana. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne – both rap royalty in their own right – have been close friends and collaborators for nearly two decades, since Wayne first showed up in 2007 as a feature on the street classic “Duffle Bag Boy” by Playaz Circle. The single hit #2 on the Billboard Rap chart and Top 15 on the Hot 100. Other collabs by Chainz and Wayne over the years have included the RIAA-certified platinum tracks “Rich As Fuck” and Juicy J’s strip club anthem “Bandz a Make Her Dance.”



Over the course of his legendary career, 2 Chainz has sold over 10 million albums globally and amassed over 11.5 billion streams. Lil Wayne has cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with35 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone.



Visit https://shop.2chainz.com/ for updates on exclusive WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE merch, customizable lithographs, limited edition autographed CDs, and more.

26. BJ The Chicago Kid – Gravy Source:BJ THE CHICAGO KID 7X GRAMMY-Nominated singer/songwriter BJ The Chicago Kid delivers the jaunty, feel-good project of the year. The collaborative album, Gravy, with super-producer Yeti Beats (Doja Cat, Burna Boy) is available everywhere today along with the album’s focus track, “Never Change” with the legendary Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire. The refreshing project comes out alongside and in tandem with the announcement of Yeti’s new label, Reach The World Records, a joint venture in partnership with RCA Records. “We’re thrilled to partner with Yeti Beats and Reach the World,” shares John Fleckenstein, COO at RCA Records. “We have always admired BJ The Chicago Kid as a trailblazer with his blend of R&B, pop, and soul. We are proud to kick off this new relationship with Yeti by bringing BJ’s next chapter to the world.” Reach the World puts a big and affirming foot forth, with Gravy as its first release; it is a true love letter to the genres of pop and soul. The album was recorded with a live band at Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, the hallowed home of soul legend Al Green. The ’70s mellow grooves of Al Green even served as a profound inspiration for the album’s overarching sonic identity. “My father loves Al Green, and I’ve always dreamed of recording a soul album in Memphis,” explains Yeti. “When the opportunity came up, BJ was my ideal collaborator—I consider BJ to be one of the greatest voices in soul/r&b today. His knowledge of and passion for soul music shaped the authentic sound of this album. I am proud and excited to release Gravy through my label, RTW, in partnership with RCA.” “I’m sick of soul music having an old name,” shares BJ on the album. “When you’re in the hood, and they love you, they give you a nickname. To me, the nickname of soul music is ‘gravy.’” He continues, “Gravy smothers, covers, and makes everything taste better. The album Gravy is the persona of what the new cool is. It’s that feeling when you’re at your absolute best, got on your best clothes, exuding confidence in every step and word. This project embodies the very essence of how you carry yourself, how you assert your authority, and how you rise to the occasion. In essence, it’s the soul of the music, and in turn, the music becomes the gravy that defines me.” This fusion of musical styles results in a sound that’s both unconventional for the Chicago native and yet possesses a timeless quality that will resonate with listeners young and old. Remarkably, BJ and Yeti Beats, along with live soul band, The Indications, managed to bring this album to life in less than a week’s time. Yeti provides a distinctive production that seamlessly blends vintage soul and pop elements; a move that positions it solidly into what’s now and ahead, as they fearlessly explore new sounds and styles on Gravy, showcasing their artistic influences and eagerness to push boundaries. With a nod to the renowned style of Al Green, they have created a thrilling and revitalizing work that is sure to captivate listeners. “Never Change,” a heartfelt love ballad with the illustrious Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, follows BJ’s fourth official single off the album, a slower tempo song titled, “Long Time,” produced by the talented Yeti Beats and Charlie Bereal. That finds BJ, reminiscing on the “one that got away.” This followed the fun and sonically vibrant duet with Coco Jones, “Spend The Night,” which just entered at No. 30 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart and BJ’s first lead artist placement on the chart since 2019. This Reach The World Records project is BJTCK’s first full-length release since his 2x GRAMMY-nominated album 1123 in 2019. Recorded at the iconic Royal Studios in Memphis, TN, BJ and Yeti tapped into the studio’s rich musical history and legacy, recording most of the album in just five days. The studio has been home to some of music’s biggest names, including Al Green, Chuck Berry, De La Soul, Ike & Tina Turner, and more; making it the perfect backdrop to a project steeped in R&B, soul, pop, and hip-hop!

27. Genia – Dear Life Source:Genia Genia, the uncategorizable 22 year-old singer-rapper and fierce R&B phenom from the streets of Victorville, California, releases “Dear Life” a poignant new single + video available on all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. “Dear Life” follows up “Souvenir” the first track from 4AM IN THE VILLE, Genia’s upcoming new mixtape set to arrive early 2024. (Track listing and release details to be announced in the weeks ahead.)



4AM IN THE VILLE is positioned as the follow-up to 4PM IN THE VILLE, Genia’s debut mixtape released June 23rd. Included on the mix was “Introducing,” her aptly-titled smash debut single + video of early 2023, in which she found her groove, hitting #1 on the Soundcloud New and Hot: R&B Charts. Five different versions of “Introducing” were issued in February – A Capella, Sped Up, Slowed Down, and an instrumental outside of the original. Genia also revealed a new music video treatment of the single.



4PM IN THE VILLE also included “Jaded,” an emotionally charged confession (“Ask me how I feel/ I’m’a say I’m jaded”), released in May. Genia rode out again for the underdogs in June, on “False Prophet”: “You don’t care if I’m hurting

These scars deep within

And you left me deserted

And I can’t forgive

I got so many questions

That went unanswered

But you’ll never be able to take what you don’t give”

– Genia, “False Prophet” In the run-up to the arrival of 4PM IN THE VILLE, Genia filmed live performance “garage band” versions of “False Prophet” at home in Victorville, along with covers of classics including Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” Janet Jackson’s “Let’s Wait Awhile,” and so on. Fans were invited to view Genia opening up for fellow Def Jam artist Coco Jones live at Echoplex in Los Angeles HERE.



Another gift to fans was a stunning cover of Fleet­wood Mac’s “Dreams.” Genia added a touch of her own magic to the original, infusing the performance with a certain grit and spirit as the warm guitar tones were plucked on a Fender Strat. Global Grind touted the track on its “New Music Roundup.” Genia has spent a lifetime using music as a form of therapy. “I feel like I make music for everybody,” she says. “But mainly for women to feel badass. I wanna feel like I have the power. I wanna feel like I’m that bitch. That was kind of my thing: to make bad bitch music, but also to make vulnerable music, almost like somebody’s read­ing my diary. If only one person finds peace in my music then I know I’ve done my job.”

28. Da Beatminerz ft. KRS-One – Seckle Source:Release - Topic While Da Beatminerz were responsible for all production on Black Moon’s well-received 2019 comeback album Rise of Da Moon, it’s still been nearly 20 years since brothers Mr. Walt & DJ Evil Dee released their own proper, full-length album. The “Boom Bap Ambassadors” turn the tides with “Seckle”, featuring the “Blast Master” KRS-One. Available on all digital streaming platforms via Soulspazm, the new song serves as the lead single from Da Beatminerz’ forthcoming new album, Stifled Creativity. The song title and hook borrow from KRS’s opening verse on the Boogie Down Productions classic “My Philosophy“. “We have had the privilege to work with the great KRS-One for over 20 years now and this is the song we always wanted to make with him. It is an honor and a pleasure.”” – Mr. Walt “It’s always dope working with KRS-One. We always make those dope Boom Bap Joints with him. Word!” – Evil Dee

29. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Decided 2 Source:YoungBoy Never Broke Again GRAMMY Award-nominated Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again drops “Decided 2” via Never Broke Again / Motown Records. The album serves as the sequel to 2018’s Decided and includes previously released singles “Now Who,” “My Body,” and “Deep Down.” YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the third most-streamed artist in the United States, behind Drake and Taylor Swift (according to Luminate) and he made history this year by becoming the first artist – of all genres – to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits. While remaining low-key, YoungBoy quietly became the third-most successful rap artist of top-10 releases (he shares the honor with Drake and Future, who both have 15 to their name). Decided 2 follows May, 2023’s mixtape Richest Opp, which debuted within the top five of the Billboard 200, and April 2023’s album Don’t Try This At Home, marking his 6th full-length studio album to add to his canon. The album reached #1 on US Apple Music and #1 on Top R&B and HipHop charts. It is YoungBoy’s 14th US top-10 album. With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world. In 2023, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was voted as The People’s Champ by readers for the XXL Awards. The Source cited him among the “Top 5 Hip-Hop Artists of 2022,” going on to call him “one of the most prolific rappers on the planet.” OkayPlayer declared, “There’s a YB song for every possible mood you can be in.” NPR put it best, “YoungBoy seems to have the upload button held down: He’s prolific but consistent, always active and always online, rolling out content at the algorithm’s desired pace.”

30. Kodak Black – When I Was Dead Source:Kodak Black Multi-Platinum rapper Kodak Black drops When I Was Dead, a cathartic new album that reaffirms his status as one of the most incandescent artists of his generation. Listen HERE via Vulture Love / Capitol Records. Checking in at 18 tracks, When I Was Dead features all the bluntly honest raps and bluesy crooning that made Yak an icon. For “Lemme See,” he skitters over a minimalist beat for a visceral tour of his native Pompano Beach neighborhood. On “Burning Rubber,” a track produced by Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar) he threads matter-of-fact death threats, yacht party flexes, and trap logistics with succinct couplets and spurts of wispy singing. On the opening track “Kylie Grande” produced by Metro Boomin (Post Malone, Future), he taps into his softer side. Meanwhile, on “2’CY,” Kodak drenches his vocals in distortive auto-tune, adding a twist of engrossing delirium to a celestial club beat. Experimental, yet grounded in his own tradition of poignant poems for the trenches, When I Was Dead is quintessential Kodak — an inimitable emblem of style that connects the past and present and future. When I Was Dead is the next step of a legacy he’s cultivated out of jagged melodies, preternatural dexterity and deadly sincerity. With his inborn instincts for sound and immersive songwriting, he’s become one of the most revered street poets of his era. When I Was Dead was preceded by the release of this past May’s Pistolz & Pearlz, which included the hit “No Love For a Thug” and featured collaborations with rising hip-hop artists EST Gee, VVSNCE, GorditoFlo, Syko Bob, and more. Pistolz & Pearlz was accompanied by The Don, a 21-minute film starring Kodak Black as a gangster caught in the crossroads of reforming his ways. But the hustle doesn’t end for the rapper. He recently launched his label, Vulture Love, in partnership with Capitol Records, which has already signed its first artist Lil Crix — another Floridian with dreams of rap domination. Kodak Black first broke big with 2014’s “No Flockin,’” which began a run of hits including “Tunnel Vision,” “ZEZE” — a collaboration with Offset and Travis Scott that has certified RIAA Platinum six times over — and 2022’s “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, racked up more than 350 million streams, and earned him a 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Song of the Year. This past year Kodak Black became a GRAMMY award-winning-contributor for his feature on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Additionally, the rapper has amassed three top 10 albums including 2018’s chart-topping Dying to Live and collaborated with rap’s elite on songs with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Doechii, Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, and many more. Kodak Black also contributed a verse to genre-blurring Fast X soundtrack highlight “Angel Pt. 1” alongside NLE Choppa, K-pop star Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long. To date, Kodak Black has garnered 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is approaching 25 billion global streams. Now, with When I Was Dead at his back, Kodak is poised to continue leveling up at a historic rate.

31. Brandy – Christmas With Brandy Source:Brandy R&B icon Brandy releases her first ever Holiday album Christmas with Brandy. Listen HERE via Motown Records. The 11-track project boasts soulful interpretations of seasonal classics like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells” as well as a selection of holiday originals including the steamy new single “Christmas Party for Two” and “Christmas Gift,” which finds Brandy sharing the mic with her daughter Sy’Rai. As Vibe states “Christmas With Brandy will be a gift for the masses this holiday season.” Kicking off with the sassy “Feels Different,” a moody new track showcases the R&B legend’s effortless swagger, it’s immediately clear that Brandy is doing Christmas differently. Highlights include a cover of the beloved track “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which exudes infectious holiday charm, and “Christmas Party for Two,” which perfectly illustrates the artist’s ability to inject a little soul into the holidays. The album’s release is just the beginning of an unforgettable holiday season for Brandy, who will be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to help ring in the season, and Good Morning America on December 1. She also stars in the upcoming Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham, which arrives November 16. Throughout her career, Brandy has always done things her own way. So it’s no surprise that her Christmas album would break the mold, sprinkling a little R&B magic on classic carols and new material.

32. Lil Tony – Looseleaf Source:Lil Tony Fr Already lighting up the fall following millions of streams and acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony unleashes an incendiary and infectious new single “Looseleaf” today. Listen HERE. The track will lead into his new mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story due November 17th via Priority Records. Pre-save the mixtape HERE. The 20-track collection includes Lil Tony’s single “Canoozled” which earned 326k views on the music video and received high critical praise. Pitchfork named it among “The Ones” as “the must-hear rap song of the day,” going on to proclaim, “His mean mumbles and eerie ATL underground beats give his music a distinct mood.” RapCaviar also dubbed “Canoozled” as one of the “new tracks you need to hear” upon its release. “Looseleaf” tempers a driving beat while Lil Tony bars his signature sound over the track. He leans on the instrumental with a hard-hitting cadence. Continuing a prolific year, it maintains his momentum from the bombastic mixtape TKEY. Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come soon. Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you’d never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story will mark the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown. You’ve been warned, because Lil Tony is turning up the heat in 2023.

33. Albee Al & Money Man – El Presidente Source:AlbeeAl201 Jersey’s very own Albee Al continues to have a strong year in hip-hop with his newest single “El Presidente” featuring Money Man. Known for his grit and redefining his circumstances through his music, this song does not fall short. He affirms his love for the finer things in life on this track. Albee Al was not always able to attain the lavish lifestyle he desired. When he says “I wanted more so I had to have it,” in the chorus, he gets straight to the point on why he lives the life he lives today. Albee starts the song with witty lines about how “money is power” and what type of women he attracts to realize later in the song that money is a means to an end so he can provide for his loved ones. Money Man’s verse covers his humble beginnings to living a luxurious life today. “El Presidente” is produced by Jazmin Ontiveros. The video, directed by AdamKG & imxsebastian, has Albee reminiscing throughout the city and inside a luxury crib with Money Man as they check out different types of Rolex watches.

34. flowerovlove – a girl like me Source:Flowerovlove British indie-pop artist flowerovlove releases the intoxicating new single “a girl like me.” Achingly cool and so very clever, the joyous track explores the flirtatious first moments of a fiery new romance. Listen to the new track HERE via Capitol Records. flowerovlove says of the single: “Everlasting crushes can be so splendid and passionate. You can become devoted almost like a golden retriever is, but it also clashes with feels of drowning in oceans of uncertainty that the person you adore may not feel the same way, so you obsess with questions like “would a boy like you like a girl like me?” or “could someone like you like someone like me?” As with every flowerovlove track, the lyrics and music paint a bright, vivid picture. The track follows closely on the heels of “Next Best Exit,” which found the 18-year-old singer escaping a troubled relationship. It was preceded by her funk-infused single “Coffee Shop,” which further continued the breakout artist’s spree of infinitely shareable indie-pop jams. flowerovlove is poised for superstardom, already hotly-tipped in world’s of music & fashion alike, being picked as one of i-D, CLASH, Notion and Nylon’s ones to watch. She was included on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 23 for ’23 list, and named as one of VEVO and Amazon Music’s Artists To Watch for 2023. In addition to being a singer-songwriter, having walked in Paris Fashion week and fronting campaigns for brands such as Gucci and Maison Kitsuné. Inspired by artists such as Tame Impala, flowerovlove effortlessly combines her passions for music, nature and fashion into a flourishing whole, showcasing a wisdom and talent well beyond her years. She uses the symbol of a flower to depict the beauty of evolution and captivate listeners’ hearts, take over their headphones, and draw attention to sustainability and preserving the earth around us. “a girl like me’ is another dazzling addition to flowerovlove’s discography and rounds off a standout 2023 for the rising star, watch this space for more music.

35. Jonah Kagen ft. Lily Meola – Made Up My Mind Source:Jonah Kagen Singer and songwriter Jonah Kagen announces his new EP, ‘The Roads,’ out December 1st on Arista Records, and shares the final pre-release single, “Made Up My Mind (feat. Lily Meola),” and accompanying music video directed by David Od. Blending Jonah and Lily’s soothing vocals atop lush, guitar-driven instrumentation, “Made Up My Mind” is a beautiful convergence of Jonah and Lily’s distinct musical styles. “‘Made Up My Mind’ is one of those songs that felt special from day one,” says Jonah. “It’s a bit different for me, but I had so much fun experimenting with the sound and working with incredible people like Lily. She really brought the song to life.” Lily adds, “this song is much darker than anything I’ve done before, but it’s always good to get out of your comfort zone! I really enjoyed working with Jonah, he is talented beyond measure and I’m just so stoked to be a part of this song!” The 23-year-old singer and songwriter grew up in Savannah, Georgia and took up guitar at the age of six, diving deep into the instrument’s technical aspects after his jazz musician grandfather showed him performance videos. He further found inspiration in the music of guitarist Andy McKee, whose finger-style technique lit a creative fire within. Already cutting impressive figures with over 200 million global streams, 2.6 million monthly listeners, Jonah is now preparing to share his sophomore EP, ‘The Roads,’ out December 1st. The EP arrives as Jonah wraps up his tour supporting Phillip Phillips, which he joined after concluding his first-ever headline tour. “‘The Roads’ is a story of decisions and consequences,””Jonah says of the EP. “Each song represents a distinct moment in my ongoing quest to ‘figure it out’ and what those moments did and continue to do to me. Each is a road that I’ve taken that has shaped and continues to shape who I am. I hope people can find a piece of themselves in these stories, and I encourage you to listen with an open heart and an open mind. I wrote these songs to land anywhere—take them as they are, or as they are to you.”

36. Lockyer Boys – DRIVE! Source:Lockyer Boys Lockyer Boys – the project of brothers Will and Charlie Lockyer – share their new single, “DRIVE!,” out now on all streaming platforms. Guided by retro synths and vibrant, fast-paced production, “DRIVE!” showcase Lockyer Boys’ exhilarating and feel-good pop sound. The duo collaborated on the song with Alan Poettcker (from the teen pop/rock band These Kids Wear Crowns). “‘DRIVE!’ is about taking your shot, much like we are doing with our career,” Will and Charlie explain. “It’s about being confident, brave, and giving 100%. We think it ties into our overarching theme of spreading positivity and inspiration, but it can also be interpreted as a love song.” Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Canada, brothers Will and Charlie have been playing music together from a young age. At just 19 (Charlie) and 21 (Will), the multi-talented duo have gathered years of experience in the studio with Grammy-nominated producer Jeff Dawson (Daniel Powter) and Grammy-winning producer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat), as well as numerous other acclaimed songwriter and producers. In addition to their fast-growing online buzz, the duo have also proved themselves as an incredible live act. So far this year, the Lockyer Boys have impressed with multiple sold-out opening performances for the Barenaked Ladies, Loverboy and Fefe Dobson.

37. Masicka – Limelight Source:Masicka Continuing a scorching global hot streak this year, Jamaica-born multi-talented singer, songwriter, deejay, and leader of the next generation of dancehall stars Masicka unveils a new single entitled “Limelight” today via Def Jam Recordings.



On the track, bells accent an ominous piano loop. Against the glitchy beat, Masicka delivers impactful verses at a head-spinning pace. His flow practically collides with a chantable chorus as he urges, “Keep shining.”



“Limelight”lands in the wake of the buzzing “Tyrant,”which has gathered 2.1 million Spotify in addition to over 11 million YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, DANCEHALLMAG proclaimed, “it becomes easy to see why Masicka reiterates his given position as a young legend in Dancehall.” TIDAL hailed it among “the hottest new reggae and dancehall tracks” and attested, “Masicka wants the world to know he stands ready to safeguard its history and keep the real culture alive.”



It followed the banger “Pieces” [feat. Jahshii]. The latter has notably amassed over 2.3 million total streams as well as 12 million YouTube views on the cinematic music video. In addition to plugs from the likes of Music Connection, St. Vincent Times, and more, Naija Remix hailed it as “a must-listen for fans of good music.”



Masicka continues to make waves. He received a YouTube Award for attracting over 1 million subscribers to his channel and over 580 million YouTube views. Meanwhile, his most recent independent LP, 438, became “Jamaica’s #1 album of 2022 on Spotify” and “the first project to spend an entire year in the Top 10 on Apple Music Jamaica.” He also emerged as “one of three Jamaican artists in Spotify Wrapped Jamaica for a Top 10 Album.”



Along the way, KAZI hailed him as “a great storyteller and a genuinely generational talent who understands what he is doing,” and GRUNGECAKE assured, “Jamaica’s Masicka is holding us down on the positivity front.”



Get ready for a whole lot more from Masicka soon!

38. RealRichIzzo ft. Icewear Vezzo – Switch Up Source:RealRichIzzo Detroit-based rapper RealRichIzzo begins to wrap up his busiest year thus far with his newest single, “Switch It Up ft. Icewear Vezzo”, out today via Priority Records. Recruiting Detroit buzzing legend Icewear Vezzo for one of his last releases of the year, RealRichIzzo gives an everlasting performance for listeners to enjoy. “Switch It Up” combines RealRichIzzo and Icewear Vezzo’s unique rap style on top of the bass-filled instrumental to help add dimension to the song. In addition, a music video was also released to support the new song. Shot in a common style for RealRichIzzo, both artists are front and center as they rap the song. Throughout the music video, clips of RealRichIzzo performing are scattered throughout to add a personal narrative to the visual as well. You can watch the music video HERE. “Switch It Up” follows RealRichIzzo’s other singles, “Password”, “House Arrest” and “Signing Day”, which were all released within the last few months since signing with Priority Records. RealRichIzzo proved that his popularity isn’t slowing down and everyone has their eyes on him. On Monday, November 6th, RealRichIzzo surprised fans when he announced that he’ll be opening for Sexyy Red on her “Hood Hottest Princess” tour starting on November 11th. He’ll start off on the 11th in Atlanta, GA, and will finish his run with her on November 29th in San Francisco, CA. You can buy tickets to see RealRichIzzo and Sexyy Red HERE.

39. Bloody Civilian – Anger Management: At LEasT wE tRIED Source:BLOODY CIVILIAN Continuing a meteoric rise as the next global Afro-pop phenomenon, Nigerian singer/producer Bloody Civilianreups, recharges, and reignites her buzzing debut ANGER MANAGEMENT EP with a brand new Deluxe EP entitled Anger Management: At LEasT wE tRIED available via Def Jam Recordings/0207 Def Jam UK.



Adding another dimension to her multi-layered vision, she welcomes a bevy of fellow international artists as guests on each of the EP’s tracks. As such, she rounds out the vision and scope of this body of work by assembling Anger Management: At LEasT wE tRIED.



This dynamic cohort of guests notably includes Fave and Tay Iwar on the opener “Escapism,” Lifesize Teddy and Miraa May on “How To Kill a Man,” Joeboy, ENNY, and Majeeed on “Family Meeting,” JELEEL!, Blaqbonez, and Candy Bleakz on “I Don’t Like You,” “Lady Donli and Aiebo Hustlers on “Come From,”and ODUMODUBLVCK on “Mad Apology.”

Check out the full tracklisting below. “Mad Apology” only expands on the synergy she recently unlocked with ODUMODUBLVCK on the international smash “BLOOD ON THE DANCEFLOOR” [with Wale]. The latter soared to #1 on Apple and Spotify in Nigeria in addition to reaching Top 50 Viral in the UK. Spotify notably just chose Bloody Civilianas a Radar Artist, while she averages over 740K monthly listeners on the platform.



Gathering 10 million-plus streams and counting so far, the original ANGER MANAGEMENT EP garnered unanimous acclaim. Listen HERE. In addition to plugs from the likes of Bella Naija and more, Native raved, “The story isn’t linear but the narrative is unmissable: Freedom isn’t just something you manifest, sometimes you have to take it and guard it fiercely,” and CLASH applauded how, “it darts between R&B and Jersey Club, utilising pop aspects and Amapiano alongside club tropes.” Perhaps, office summed it up best, “If you haven’t heard of Bloody Civilian yet, it’s time to pay attention because she’s about to take over the airwaves.”



After stepping out in 2022 with “Wake Up,” her collaboration with Rema on the Black Panther Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack, Bloody Civilian unleashed ANGER MANAGEMENT. “I Don’t Like You” remains a fan and critical favorite. UPROXX proclaimed, “The record is a lovely blend of Afropop and electronic sounds that is a warm sign of what’s to come,” and BET attested, “Bloody Civilian has both an amazing pedigree and story, which make for abundantly creative music that is immaculately executed.” Mixtape Madness put it best, “With a penchant for production as well as a strong vocal range, there really is no limit as to what Bloody Civiliancan achieve.” CLASH christened her a “terrific all-rounder.”



Bloody Civilian teased this chapter with “How To Kill A Man.”Originally released October 28th, it was followed one week later by the arrival of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack album via Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records, which included Bloody’s “Wake Up” featuring Rema.



Stay tuned for more from Bloody Civilian.

41. Gavin Magnus – Blurry Eyes Source:Gavin Magnus social media’s most popular 16 year old singer and content creator Gavin Magnus has released his debut EP, “BLURRY EYES” via Big Noise. Produced by alternative rock extraordinaire John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte +) and K – T H R A $ H, “BLURRY EYES” follows Gavin’s genre blending, heartfelt journey as he candidly explores the highs and lows of adolescent relationships. Pulling from his own experiences, the young star’s EP perfectly encapsulates the emotional rollercoaster of growing up in a relatable, honest light. Gavin’s struggle to find clarity amid a whirlwind of conflicting honesty is cleverly juxtaposed by dreamy, airy acoustics and a production style mirroring his metaphor of “a pink cloud in a 7/11.” From pop-rock jams like “Hello” and “You Don’t Mean It” to stripped down ballads like “Lie,” Gavin Magnus illustrates the turbulence of teenage dreams while staying true to his own self-reflection. Somewhere between heaven and hell, “BLURRY EYES” showcases how love can be just as sour as it can be sweet, and how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating. “’BLURRY EYES” has been such a blessing and exciting experience for me. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the records and listen to every lyric in depth” shares Gavin. The EP follows the release of Gavin’s latest single, “Psycho,” also produced by John Feldmann. Catch the dark and cinematic music video for “Psycho” here, which amassed over 1 million views in its first 24 hours. Read more via Grammy Illustrating Gavin’s impressive sonic range and vulnerable songwriting abilities, Gavin, commonly referred to as ‘the next Justin Bieber,’ started singing, rapping and creating content at just 10 years old. After gaining attention from his first viral music video by age of 11 and over 1 billion views and 20 million followers and subscribers later, Gavin is one of the creators leading the content charge in the ever changing music industry. By consistently creating viral content ranging from music videos with 70 million views to other lifestyle platforms, Gavin has been able to foster a following by not only sharing his tale

42. Izzy Spears – New Normal Source:IZZY SPEARS New Normal Genre-bending cultural force Izzy Spears releases his new single “” via Godmode. Co-produced by Alex Bazzi and Nick Weise , the punk/electronic crossover sets out to challenge the status quo, offering a creative arbitrage that pummels styles into a paragon of creativity. It’s a ruthlessly provocative track that showcases Izzy Spears’ commitment to creating an ‘Izzy World,’ extending their creativity as far as it can reach. The song represents the ups and downs of relationships, flipping from obsession to paranoia and delusion, celebrating the new reality of modern-day society. Melo Complimenting the sonic rebellion of “New Normal” is the accompanying music video, directed by. The visual channels chaotic energy while breaking free from the constraints of political correctness, offering a cinematic experience that mirrors the unpredictability of real life. In Izzy’s words, “It’s all up for interpretation. I have my personal meaning but I want people to think whatever they wanna think. That’s how art works, isn’t it?” Office Magazine, Izzy Spears, a multi-hyphenate based in LA, emerged onto the scene in 2019 as a member of Anonymous Club, a collective curated by fashion designer and musician Shayne Oliver. His debut EP, Monstar , released in 2022, and garnered acclaim from Pigeons and Planes PAPER , and more. The EP found its place on Spotify’s prominent playlists, including Anti-Pop, New Music Friday, and the cover of Fresh Finds. Following a European and U.S. tour with platinum-selling artist Yves Tumor, Izzy recently graced the Boiler Room stage in New York City, offering fans a tantalizing preview of his unreleased music and debut EP. With opening support for Dorian Electra and features on covers of Office, Autre, and HYPEBEAST, Izzy Spears continues to carve a distinctive space in the cultural landscape. As Izzy Spears unleashes “New Normal,” it marks the latest chapter in a musical journey defined by bold experimentation, genre-defying creativity, and an unapologetic commitment to authenticity. Izzy Spears invites audiences to embrace the unconventional, challenging the norms, and celebrating the raw, unfiltered essence of his ‘Izzy World.’

43. Artimes Prime – Liberty’s Baby Source:Artimes Prime With the high-stakes off-year elections that took place in several U.S. states this week, rising emcee Artimes Prime released his very timely, edgy and powerful new single “Liberty’s Baby“. Inspired by the nationwide riots and protests of 2020, the song addresses the destructive conflicts that can stem from differing worldviews and political ideas. The song also explores how various flaws are passed down through generations. “A lot of people like to blame millennials, but we can only work with what we were given,” Prime explains. “This song talks about how we aren’t always dealt the best hand, but there are different generational flaws that are passed down to the next, hence the name ‘Liberty’s Baby’.” Prime delivers his thought-provoking lyrics over a captivatingly morose Boom-Bap beat produced by Digital Crates, showcasing the rapper’s ability to effortlessly stretch and bend his rhymes, switch flows and cadences, and mould them into a myriad of sounds. “This video was shot outside along a busy Philadelphia street. Given the depth of the song, I thought it would be a nice balance to have a simple video that still illustrates what the song is about. So many millennials just need to smoke a joint on a friday night just to relax and keep going in the high stress society of modern american life. This video is showing a peek into the life of a normal American millennial just trying to keep going day in and day out.” – Artimes Prime

44. Josh X – Money Up Source:JOSH X The Haitian-American songwriter Josh X’s newest single “Money Up” gives his perspective on what it’s like to be on the top of the mountain. “Money Up” covers some situations Josh experienced while being down and out on his luck. Josh sings about how he never thought he would cash out on a Rolls-Royce truck when he used to ask people to drive their cars. He shows his appreciation for his new life with the lines “In the Gucci store, take it all, dripping in designer, life couldn’t be finer, diamonds in my watch says it all. And my mom is good…” “I wrote and recorded this record in 2021 during covid, I really wasn’t thinking about purchasing a Rolls- Royce at the time I just caught a vibe and recorded,” says Josh X, “True testimony the words you speak, is the life you live. Life has been good for Josh X as of lately. His summer single “Love Takes Me Higher” Hit Official Top 5 this week and is growing on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart and Mediabase Official R&B Published Panel Chart for over 20+ weeks each, as well as #28 on the Hip Hop charts. Josh X can be found on all social media @joshxantus