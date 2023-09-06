An Invasion Is Imminent: 20th Century Studios Releases The Official ‘No One Will Save You’ Trailer + First Look Images

AN INVASION IS IMMINENT, according to Brian Duffield, who wrote and directed 20th Century Studios’ “No One Will Save You,” a sci-fi psychological thriller told through the eyes of a lonely young woman with a painful backstory. “I wanted the movie to take the lead of a small intimate character study and drop an alien invasion on top of them,” says Duffield. “The end of the world won’t only be for those that are ready for it, and the idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favorite story.”

Duffield set out to create a character so compelling, viewers would want to learn more about her with or without aliens. Unfortunately for her, he says, they show up about eight minutes into the movie. “I think there’s a deeply buried feeling that every alien invasion movie could turn out to be true because they remain such an unknown in our daily lives. As our world careens more and more out of control, maybe there’s even a desire that there’s something out there smarter than us that can help put us on a more sane path. The aliens in ‘No One Will Save You’ are superior to humans in every way, which makes Brynn and her surprising resistance somewhat puzzling to them.”

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Brynn, who’s a formidable fighter when it comes to her unwelcome and unearthly intruders. Duffield believes the actor is one of the best of her generation. “We were so excited to have Kaitlyn join us because—like Brynn being thrust into a whole new world—Kaitlyn had never done a movie so aggressively physical and sci-fi before,” he says. “I think audiences will be blown away by how commanding Kaitlyn is on screen as she uses her solitude and silence to create a truly unique and complex character.”

“No One Will Save You” is Duffield’s sophomore film—he wrote, produced and directed 2020’s “Spontaneous,” an adaptation of Aaron Starmer’s young adult novel starring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer that’s Certified Fresh (96%) on Rotten Tomatoes. Duffield most recently produced “Cocaine Bear,” directed by Elizabeth Banks for Universal, as well as the upcoming “Borderline,” directed by Jimmy Warden.

From 20th Century Studios, “No One Will Save You” is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum and Duffield produce; Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. “No One Will Save You” begins streaming on Sept. 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

