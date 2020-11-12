CLOSE
Awkward AF: Remembering Rachel Dolezal’s Casual Transformation Into A “Black Woman” [Photos]

A little over five years ago, Rachel Dolezal had the nation cackling and shocked when we all found out she, a white woman, had been parading around “identifying” as Black.

Not only had she darkened her skin and teased her hair into an afro, she was an NAACP chapter president in Spokane, Washington for an entire year before anyone figured it out. To top that off, Dolezal previously claimed she was the victim of race-related hate crimes, and more.

What got her caught was a suspicious reporter who came across a Facebook photo of Dolezal’s real parents. Her parents then shared photos of their white, blonde daughter growing up. Dolezal’s brother Ezra also went on to substantiate evidence she’d been faking for quite a while.

“She’s obviously related to my parents and she says she’s not, she should get a DNA test, that would definitely prove it,” Ezra told PEOPLE at the time. “I don’t why she keeps saying it.” “She’ll probably say she would take one but she never will,” says Ezra, 22, of Montana. “A DNA test will prove she is 100 percent white.”

While Dolezal went on to admit that her racial identity is not necessarily based on ancestry, her antics continued, as she released a memoir she titled In Full Color. See some photos of her “transracial” transformation, better known as blackface, below and visit her Instagram for more awkward laughs.

1. Rachel Dolezal before she identified as a Black woman.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

2. Rachel Dolezal shows off her natural locks and freckled face.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

3. Rachel Dolezal as a White woman.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

4. Rachel Dolezal in current times, insisting she identifies as a Black woman.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

5. Rachel Dolezal and her two sons pictured after her NBC interview with Matt Lauer.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

6. Rachel Dolezal reaches out to her son during an appearance on the “Today” show.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

7. Rachel Dolezal hugs her son during an appearance on the “Today” show.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

8. Rachel Dolezal makes sure her faux ‘fro is picture perfect for her “Today” show appearance.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

9. Rachel Dolezal smiles during hard times.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News

10. Rachel Dolezal explains her so-called Black identity.

Rachel Dolezal Source:Splash News
