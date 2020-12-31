Happy Birthday, King: 7 Of Ricky Whittle’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today, Ricky Whittle is celebrating his 39th birthday!

The English actor first got on Hollywood’s radar as a model for Reebok back in the early ’00s, before making a name for himself on the small screen. Whittle has nabbed roles in a number of exciting shows, including Single Ladies, Mistresses, and most recently American Gods. Whittle was also cast opposite Sanaa Lathan in Netflix’s original film Nappily Ever After.

Outside of the acting, it’s no surprise he’s a pretty positive guy. “…You have to push through the obstacles and excuses, push yourself each day to be better than you were but it’s ok to start small. Each epic journey begins with one step, as long as you start you are moving forward, closer to your goals,” he captioned one IG photo, in part, after injuring his back over the summer. “I’m already in pain recovering curled up watching movies on the sofa as I shocked my muscles but pain is temporary and we go again tomorrow.”

Join us in wishing one of our favorite talents the happiest of birthdays and stay tuned for season 3 of American Gods, due January 10, 2021.

