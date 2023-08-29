It’s Bigger Than Entertainment: John Legend, Anderson .Paak, Jennifer Hudson & More To Headline The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s Third Annual Fundraising Gala ‘The Event’

This week (August 29), the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation announced their third annual fundraising gala, The Event, presented by Pepsi Stronger Together. The Event will take place on October 7, 2023 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year’s gala will be hosted by actor, comedian, and host Joel McHale. It will also feature an all-star music and comedy line-up, including performances from EGOT-winning singer-songwriter John Legend; GRAMMY-winning country-pop duo Dan + Shay; 8x GRAMMY award winner DJ PEE .WEE (aka Anderson .Paak) spinning an all vinyl set; EGOT Award-winner Jennifer Hudson; and Emmy Award-winning comedian Ray Romano. Returning for his third year as Music Director is GRAMMY and Emmy Award winner Adam Blackstone.

The Event is the primary fundraiser for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, established by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation aims to create pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential. In doing so, they have partnered with two organizations close to Shaquille’s heart – Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities In Schools.

Tickets to the public concert are available and on sale now via AXS.com. Prices range from $50 to $250. The evening will also include a private cocktail reception, dinner, and live auction followed by the public performance. Table sponsorships for the private event are available ranging from $15,000 to $100,000. Additional details about The Event and ticket or table options can be found at shaqfoundation.org.

“We raised the bar last year, and The Third Event promises to do the same,” O’Neal said. “I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids’ lives. I’m also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike, joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let’s make this another night to remember!”

The Foundation focuses on serving children in Las Vegas and Atlanta. To date, The Event has raised more than $6M, providing key support for the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County, the construction of youth athletic courts and fields, Shaquille’s annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday program, and more. This year’s proceeds will continue to support similar efforts, including the construction of a new joint facility which will house a Boys & Girls Club and a Communities In Schools Alumni Center in Las Vegas.