Espionage Or Marriage? Prime Video Announces Premiere Date For ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ + First Look Images

This week (November 16), Prime Video announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. All eight episodes will be available on February 2, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In addition, new images from the series were also released. Check them out below! From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series (which is a reimagining of the 2005 film) stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Parker Posey (Scream 3, Superman Returns), Wagner Moura (Elite Squad, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Michaela Cole (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Do the Right Thing, the Transformers series, The Batman) and Paul Dano (12 Years a Slave, The Fablemans, The Batman) also star in the series alongside Glover and Erskine. In addition to Glover and Sloane, the series will be executive produced by Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Jenny Robins.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was set to debut this month but was pushed to “early 2024” in September. Although a specific reason for the postponement wasn’t provided by Amazon, it was announced during the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, in which actors and writers weren’t allowed to promote their projects. Now that both strikes have been resolved, we can look forward to seeing the spy comedy series February 2nd. Until we get an official trailer, check out some first look images from the show below. Share your thoughts in the comments!