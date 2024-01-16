You Go Where I Go: Adam Sandler Stars In The Official ‘Spaceman’ Trailer + First Look Photos

This week (January 16th), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming science fiction drama film Spaceman. Click inside to check it out and to find out when the movie will be available on the streaming platform.

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka, he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Alongside Sandler, the film stars Carey Mulligan (An Educatiom, The Great Gatsby), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory, Trolls) and Lena Olin (Queen of the Damned), with Isabella Rossellini (Incredibles 2) and Paul Dano (The Batman, The Fabelmans).

Spaceman was directed by Johan Renck and was written by Colby Day based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia. Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva served as producers on the film. Executive producer responsibilities were handled by Ben Ormand, Johan Renck and Barry Bernardi.

This outer space adventure will premiere in select theaters on February 23rd and on Netflix March 1st. In the meantime, check out the official Spaceman trailer and some first look photos from the film below. Share your thoughts about the trailer in the comments!