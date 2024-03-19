In An Age Of Light, A Darkness Rises: Disney+ Releases The Official ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Trailer + First Look Images

This week (March 19), Disney+ debuted the first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new original series Star Wars: The Acolyte. The thrilling, live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+. In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forced reveal all is not what it seems…
The series stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars saga), and Carrie-Anne Moss (Disturbia).
Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.
Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.
Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored Star Wars: The Acolyte. Check out the highly anticipated series’ trailer and some first look photos from it below. Share your thoughts in the comments!
1. Indara, Jedi MasterSource:Courtesy
2. What’s Next?Source:Courtesy
3. An Epic MeetingSource:Courtesy
4. Trouble Looming?Source:Courtesy
5. The DarknessSource:Courtesy
6. This Show Will Be Action PackedSource:Courtesy
7. The Fire Burns DeepSource:Courtesy
8. Young PadawansSource:Courtesy
9. What’s Got Their Attention?Source:Courtesy
10. Ready For BattleSource:Courtesy
11. The Acolyte assetsSource:Courtesy
Key art and trailer stills for Disney Plus’ ‘The Acolyte’ television,disney plus,the acolyte
12. A Dangerous WarriorSource:Courtesy
13. June 4thSource:Courtesy
