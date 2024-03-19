Subscribe
In An Age Of Light, A Darkness Rises: Disney+ Releases The Official ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Trailer + First Look Images

Published on March 19, 2024

The Acolyte assets

Source: Disney Plus / Courtesy

This week (March 19), Disney+ debuted the first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new original series Star Wars: The Acolyte. The thrilling, live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+. In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forced reveal all is not what it seems…

The series stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars saga), and Carrie-Anne Moss (Disturbia).

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored Star Wars: The Acolyte. Check out the highly anticipated series’ trailer and some first look photos from it below. Share your thoughts in the comments! 

1. Indara, Jedi Master

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

2. What’s Next?

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

3. An Epic Meeting

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

4. Trouble Looming?

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

5. The Darkness

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

6. This Show Will Be Action Packed

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

7. The Fire Burns Deep

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

8. Young Padawans

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

9. What’s Got Their Attention?

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

10. Ready For Battle

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

11. The Acolyte assets

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

Key art and trailer stills for Disney Plus’ ‘The Acolyte’ television,disney plus,the acolyte

12. A Dangerous Warrior

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

13. June 4th

The Acolyte assets Source:Courtesy

The Acolyte assets 13 items
