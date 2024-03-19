In An Age Of Light, A Darkness Rises: Disney+ Releases The Official ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Trailer + First Look Images

The series stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars saga), and Carrie-Anne Moss (Disturbia).

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored Star Wars: The Acolyte. Check out the highly anticipated series’ trailer and some first look photos from it below. Share your thoughts in the comments!