Arts & Entertainment

Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out Our Favorite Films of the Summer

Published on July 14, 2023

They Cloned Tyrone Production Stills

Source: PARRISH LEWIS / Netflix

Summer is here! Enjoy some of the films that are currently available to stream and in theaters. As the historic double strike takes place, this may be all fans have to make it through. Check out a list of our favorite films to watch this summer inside.

Summertime’s the perfect time to binge. From streaming to movie theaters, there’s plenty of quality films for fans to consume this summer. As we take some time to wind down in and out of the summer sun, it is a wonderful time to catch up on all the movies you missed throughout the school year.

Who doesn’t love a great movie? With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to watch some of the classics and even new films you may have never seen before. Some cult classic films debuted on various streamers giving a fans a taste of nostalgia. Prime Video has options like these iconic Wayans Family’s movies including I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Blank Man and Mo’ Money. While Hulu offers the Robert Townsend directed film, starring Halle Berry and the late, great Natalie Desselle, B.A.P.S.  Netflix debuted the Rush Hour series on their platform alongside classics like Ray and Little Man.

As for the new films we’re excited to watch, Netflix’s The Perfect Find, They Cloned Tyrone and Barbie are amongst our list of highly-anticipated movies to catch this summer.

Gather around with your friends and family and stream these films or catch one in theaters to add to your list of fun summer activities.

There’s plenty to choose from on our list, and a few more weeks of summer to enjoy all of these movies.

Check out our Summer “Watch To Watch” Film list below:

1. The Wiz

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

2. The Perfect Find

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

3. Ray

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

4. Rush Hour

Source:YouTube

Stream the entire Rush Hour series on Netflix now.

5. Little Man

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

6. The Karate Kid

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

7. The Best of Enemies

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

8. They Cloned Tyrone

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

9. B.A.P.S.

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Hulu.

10. I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video.

11. Blankman

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video.

12. Mo’ Money

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video.

13. Fast X

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters now.

14. Barbie

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters July 21.

15. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters now.

16. The Little Mermaid

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters now.

17. Past Lives

Source:YouTube

Watch in select theaters now.

Film Movies Newsletter
Global Grind

