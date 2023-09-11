Dead Serious: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones & Jurnee Smollett Captivate In The Thrilling Official Trailer Of ‘The Burial’

Luckily for the world, Jamie Foxx successfully recovered from his recent health scare and is back on our screens! Or at least he will be very soon! This week (September 11), Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated legal drama film The Burial, which will be releasing in select theaters October 6 prior to screening on Prime Video October 13. Check out the preview and some images from the film below!

Inspired by true events, The Burial depicts the story of two unlikely allies. When a handshake deal with the Loewen funeral company goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists the charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

The cast that will join Foxx and Jones includes Jurnee Smollett as Mame Downes, Mamoudou Athie as Hal Dockins, Bill Camp as Raymond Loewen, Dorian Missick as Reggie Douglas, Pamela Reed as Annette O’Keefe, Amanda Warren as Gloria Gary, Jim Klock as Rick Riverridge, Alan Ruck as Mike Allred, Billy Slaughter as Robert Sperry and Lance E. Nichols as James E. Graves Jr.

The Burial was directed by Maggie Betts, with a screenplay from Betts and Doug Wright. Interestingly enough, the script for the film was adapted from the 1999 New Yorker article of the same name by Jonathan Harr. Foxx served as a producer on the film alongside Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turne, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman and Bobby Shriver. The film is scheduled to debut tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will be available in select theaters October 6 and streaming on Prime Video October 13. Before then, check out the official trailer for The Burial and some photos from the film. Share your thoughts with us in the comments!