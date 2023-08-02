Pote Baby, CEO Trayle & Ken Carson Selected For Amp’s New Emerging Artists Program ‘The Come Up’

Today (August 2), Amp, the live radio app from Amazon, announced entrepreneur/recording artist Pote Baby, prolific rapper and CEO/founder of 1080 Trademark Records CEO Trayle, and melodic rapper Ken Carson as the first group of rising Atlanta talent identified by The Come Up —Amp’s new emerging artist program bringing communities together via live audio to discoverand help break rising artists. Starting with Pote Baby, Amp also debuted the first in a series of three mini documentaries developed and directed by Atlanta-based creative visionary Cam Kirk. The series will be released throughout the summer and explore each artist’s personal story and rise. Fans can check out the first episode featuring Pote Baby here, and learn more about the artists and The Come Up program here.
Fans can continue to join The Come Up discussions today live on Amp by dropping into The Come Up shows, or creating their own shows using the tag #TheComeUp to debate their favorite artist on the rise. Additionally, from August 2 – August 6, fans on the app can navigate to the “Hip-Hop and R&B All Day” channel to check out a 24-hour stream of replayed The Come Up shows together and discuss live in the chat.
1. Pote Baby In The ASource:Amp
2. Big Chillin’Source:Amp
3. Rocking The CrowdSource:Amp
4. Cam Kirk & Kenny Burns DirectingSource:Amp
5. This Picture Is Fire!Source:Amp
6. Locked InSource:Amp
7. DJ KashSource:Amp
8. CEO TrayleSource:Amp
9. Ken CarsonSource:Amp
10. Su SoloSource:Amp
11. Kenny BurnsSource:Amp
12. Paige ShariSource:Amp
13. BIG BANKSource:Amp
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
Learn The Truth About Oppenheimer & America's Dark Past
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
Sinéad O'Connor Shaved This Rap Group's Logo In Her Head To Protest 1989 Grammys
-
Lesbian Love Affair: Fans Speculate The REAL Reason The Spice Girls Broke Up
-
Meet Rising Talent: Sexyy Red Made Noise At 2023 BET Awards With Viral Hit 'Pound Town'