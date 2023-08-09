See Where It All Started In The Official ‘The Continental: From The World Of John Wick’ Trailer

Today (August 9), Peacock released the official trailer for its original three-part event The Continental: From The World of John Wick. Click inside to check it out and to find out when you’ll actually be able to watch it.

The highly anticipated prequel to the blockbuster franchise will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental: From The World of John Wick stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene. The miniseries was developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons and Ken Kristensen. Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger also served as executive producers. The series was directed by Albert Hughes (Nights 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brändström (Night 2). Hughes released a note where he spoke on the creative process that went into making the miniseries.

“Everyone loves escapism in cinema. As a filmmaker I wanted to honor the spirit of escapism and excitement from the film series while introducing new fans to a hyper-stylized world they’ve never seen before.

Together executive producer/writer Kirk Ward and I had several goals – to explore the backstories of familiar Wick characters, introduce new and exciting ones, dig deeper into the rules and mythology while expanding the physical scope of The Continental, showing fans areas of the iconic hotel they’ve never seen before. Kirk and I had the time of our lives creating this impressionistic spin on New York in the 70s. Even the soundtrack became a character in itself and reflects all that is American culture – a tapestry of distinct identities and experiences pieced together to create something truly unique.

Early on in our process we wrote the words “Disco Noir” on the wall. It was emblematic of the experience we wanted to create. Music filled our work room and became the heartbeat of this show as we took turns sharing our favorite tracks from our youth. Each song is more distinct from the next as we come from different worlds, creating a soundtrack featuring the most eclectic mix of needle drops with genres ranging from classic rock, pop, punk, funk, R&B, soul, reggae and disco.

The challenge for me was capitalizing on television’s ability to deliver longer form storytelling and deeper character arcs. We found this format to be an exciting opportunity to create three feature films that balance storytelling and interesting idiosyncratic characters while giving the hardcore Wick fans more of what they love – original high-octane action. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve all been working on; we believe it is great television at its best.”

Fellow executive producer and Thunder Road Films founder Basil Iwanyk also penned his thoughts on where the film franchise started and how far it has come.

“Twelve years ago Thunder Road started filming a small, below-the-radar film called John Wick. Hopes were muted: Directed by two ex-stuntmen, and its premise was potentially the goofiest in film history. Keanu avenging a puppy’s death!? We were doomed.

Yet this is why we play the game. It hit a chord that none of us anticipated. Yes, people love Keanu. And the action was awesome. What we didn’t see coming was how much the audience loved the world, its rules, the swagger, the craziness, and the rogue’s gallery of villains and (kinda) good guys. All those roads led to one place, the epicenter and beating heart of the franchise: the hotel called The Continental, led by two of the franchise’s greatest characters, Winston and Charon.

The four Wick films take place over a 3 month span. John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens. In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world. Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there.

In making the films, we always reminded ourselves, “we have no rules, just make it badass”. We brought that mantra onto The Continental, and I’m proud to say that Albert and Kirk delivered on that promise. Hope you dig the show as much as I do.”

Night one of The Continental: From The World of John Wick will premiere on Friday, September 22, with night 2 premiering on Friday, September 29 and night 3 premiering on Friday, October 6. Before then, check out the official trailer and some first look images. Share your thoughts in the comments!