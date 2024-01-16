Crime Meets Caviar: Netflix Releases The Official Teaser For Guy Ritchie’s Drama Series “The Gentleman”

Netflix introduced us to a new class of criminals this week (January 15) in the official teaser for The Gentleman, a new drama from Guy Ritchie inspired by the original Miramax film. Click inside to check it out!

The Gentleman sees The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

In addition to James, the film stars veteran actor Ray Winstone, who plays Bobby Glass, the career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire. Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse) plays Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire. The superb cast is rounded out by Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

The multi-talented and award-winning Guy Ritchie is at the helm of the production, serving as creator, co-writer, and executive producer. Ritchie also directed the first two episodes. The highly anticipated series will hit Netflix sometime in March. The premiere date will be announced when the official trailer is released. Until we get it, check out the official teaser and some first look photos from The Gentleman and let us know what you think in the comments.