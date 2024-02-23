A New Class Of Criminal: Netflix Releases The Official Trailer For Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ + Character Posters

This week (Febraury 23), Netflix released the official trailer for The Gentleman, a new drama from Guy Ritchie inspired by the original Miramax film. Click inside to check it out!

The Gentleman sees The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The multi-talented and award-winning Guy Ritchie is at the helm of the production, serving as creator, co-writer, and executive producer. Ritchie also directed the first two episodes. The remaining episodes were directed by Nima Nourizadeh, Eran Creevy, David Caffrey. Alongside Ritchie, Matthew Read, with Haleema Mirza, Billy and Theo Mason Wood, Stuart Carolan and John Jackson also co-wrote the series. Will Gould, Matthew Read, Frith Tiplady, Marc Helwig, Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies served as executive producers.

The highly-antipated series will hit Netlfix on March 7. To get ready for the grand occasion, check out the official trailer below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Also, tap in to the character posters and breakdowns to get an additional sneak peak of what you can expect from the main players you’ll see this season!