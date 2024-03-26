One Family, No Boundaries: ‘The Upshaws’ Part 5 Official Trailer, Release Date + First Look Images

We’re only a few weeks away from seeing the return of one of our favorite families, The Upshaws. This week (March 26), Netflix announced that that the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes created comedy series will be returning for its fifth season on Thursday, April 18th. Along with the news, we also got a trailer and some first look photos from the upcoming season. Scroll down to check them out!

In the series, Mike Epps plays the character Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family which includes his wife, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.

Alongside Epps, The Upshaws stars Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Page Kennedy (Duck), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).

Epps, Fields and Sykes serve as executive producers on the series with Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine, Jon Emerson and Mark Alton Brown. Part 5 of The Upshaws, which will consist of six episodes, will hit Netflix on April 18th. Until then, here’s the official trailer for the season along with some first look images. Share your thoughts in the comments!