Put Some Respeck On My Name: Highlighting The Most Hilarious, Most Memorable & Most Viral Celebrity Interviews

Published on January 10, 2024

2016 BET Experience - Genius Talks sponsored by AT&T

Source: Jerod Harris/BET / Getty

A word that we commonly see used in our everyday lives is viral. The adjective (and sometimes noun) relates to or involves an image, video, advertisement, piece of information, etc., that is circulated rapidly and widely from one internet user to another.

In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock and aren’t hip, the legendary Katt Williams went viral last week. On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the 52 year-old comedian got a lot off of his chest. In the two hour forty-six minute conversation, Williams spoke on a myriad of topics ranging from other comedians stealing jokes to his upbringing to even more recent cultural happenings like the Tory Lanez and Megan thee Stallion shooting. As the world began to dissect every second of it, the interview became an instant classic. The video already has racked up 41 million views and counting, which is insane considering that it has only been out for seven days. Those kind of numbers are usually reserved for music videos and most of them don’t get there as quickly as Katt did.

The success of the interview got us to thinking. Although there have been very few celebrity interviews that have gotten the views and attention that the Katt Williams and Shannon Sharpe one has, there are some that have similarly had the culture in a chokehold. Maybe the guest was such a polarizing figure that people couldn’t help but to watch? Maybe viewers caught an outrageous clip from the interview that made it a must to tune in? Maybe consumers just wanted to be in the loop so they reluctantly checked it out? Whatever the reason, we thoroughly enjoy these interactions. We put together a gallery of some of the most hilarious, most memorable and most viral celebrity interviews! Let us know your favorite(s) in the comments and if you feel like we forgot any.

1. Charleston White & Cam Newton

Source:Cam Newton

2. Kanye West & Drink Champs

Source:REVOLT

3. R. Kelly & Gayle King

Source:CBS News

4. Nicki Minaj & Stephen Colbert

Source:The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

5. 6ix9ine & The Breakfast Club Pt. 2

Source:Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM

6. Charlie Sheen & Tiger Blood

Source:ABC News

7. Drake & Rap Radar

Source:Drake

8. Soulja Boy & The Breakfast Club

Source:Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM

9. 6ix9ine & The Breakfast Club Pt. 1

Source:Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM

10. Xxxtentacion & No Jumper

Source:No Jumper

11. Birdman & The Breakfast Club

Source:Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM

12. Elon Musk & Joe Rogan

Source:PowerfulJRE

13. Katt Williams & Shannon Sharpe

Source:Club Shay Shay

