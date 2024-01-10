Put Some Respeck On My Name: Highlighting The Most Hilarious, Most Memorable & Most Viral Celebrity Interviews

A word that we commonly see used in our everyday lives is viral. The adjective (and sometimes noun) relates to or involves an image, video, advertisement, piece of information, etc., that is circulated rapidly and widely from one internet user to another.

In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock and aren’t hip, the legendary Katt Williams went viral last week. On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the 52 year-old comedian got a lot off of his chest. In the two hour forty-six minute conversation, Williams spoke on a myriad of topics ranging from other comedians stealing jokes to his upbringing to even more recent cultural happenings like the Tory Lanez and Megan thee Stallion shooting. As the world began to dissect every second of it, the interview became an instant classic. The video already has racked up 41 million views and counting, which is insane considering that it has only been out for seven days. Those kind of numbers are usually reserved for music videos and most of them don’t get there as quickly as Katt did.

The success of the interview got us to thinking. Although there have been very few celebrity interviews that have gotten the views and attention that the Katt Williams and Shannon Sharpe one has, there are some that have similarly had the culture in a chokehold. Maybe the guest was such a polarizing figure that people couldn’t help but to watch? Maybe viewers caught an outrageous clip from the interview that made it a must to tune in? Maybe consumers just wanted to be in the loop so they reluctantly checked it out? Whatever the reason, we thoroughly enjoy these interactions. We put together a gallery of some of the most hilarious, most memorable and most viral celebrity interviews! Let us know your favorite(s) in the comments and if you feel like we forgot any.