Givin’ Back Bein’ Bool: YG’s 4Hunnid Ways Partners With Rosecrans and The Zeus Network For Thanksgiving Drive In Compton

This past weekend (November 19), multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist YG collaborated with Lemuel Plummer, the owner of The Zeus Network, as well fashion brand Rosecrans to give back to the Compton community for Thanksgiving this year.

Through YG’s 4Hunnid Ways Foundation and with the help of The Zeus Network, he was able to provide hundreds of families with turkeys and supplies in preparation of Thanksgiving. The two brands, 4Hunnid and Rosecrans, stationed themselves at Campanella Park to hand out turkeys and meals to community members to ensure their families are supported this holiday season. Footage from the event was posted on Zeus’ Instagram page with the caption “Blessed to be a Blessing.” The caption also shouted out Lemuel’s sister, Loriel Plummer for being the director of charitable giving. Loriel also posted a picture with YG and her brothers on her personal account.

YG originally founded the 4Hunnid Ways Foundation to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth in the foster care system and adults throughout the Compton community and surrounding Los Angeles areas. They have gone about accomplishing this by providing personal growth and development programs addressing issues such as, inadequate education, homelessness, community re-adjustment (prison program), educational opportunities and experiences, that will stimulate the minds of participants and help them develop a more positive sense of direction in their life goals. They have also incorporated STEMM), science, technology, education, math and music experiences that will afford them experiences to broaden their way of thinking and dealing with real life issues.

In 2020, YG’s 4Hunnid Ways hand-delivered $10k worth of personal protective equipment, including masks, hand sanitizer, diapers, clothes, etcs., to over 100 LA families in need. With this collaboration, YG continues to show that he is committed to positively impacting the lives of those facing challenges, especially during the holiday season. Shout out to YG for being a real one! Check out some photos from the event below!