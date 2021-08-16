Happy Birthday, King! Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop’s Next Style Icon

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Young Thug ain’t no joke when it comes to this fashion thing.

Thugga has paved his own lane not only as a unique emcee with rare melodic flows — but his sense of style is out of this world.

Many people try to copy Thug’s drip, but there’s a difference between having style and being fashionable. Fashionable people wear whatever is on trend and attempt to pull it off by any means necessary. But folks with style can wear a napkin and make it look like the most expensive ensemble you’ve ever seen. Thugga is the latter, and we love seeing every moment of it. In a 2019 interview with GQ, he touched on this phenomenon:

“I’m big on fashion… once you have a fashion mindset, 100% fashion mindset, you learn that nothing is ugly,” he said. When asked if style is “something beyond the clothes,” he responded: “Yes, of course. Beyond the clothes. Once you become stylish and once you become—in that field, you learn that… when you speak on the word “style” or the word “fashion,” the clothes, the actual clothes are actually the smallest thing.”

In honor of the Fashion Killa’s 30th birthday — check out all the times Young Thug was Hip Hop’s next and BEST style icon. Join us in wishing him the happiest of birthdays!

