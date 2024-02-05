Celebrate 25 Years of Disney Channel’s ‘Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’ With These Futuristic Facts

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Disney Channel’s Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century turned 25 this year. The iconic late ‘90s film’s anniversary reminded us about how badly we wanted to live Zenon’s intergalactic life. The technological advances, otherworldly fashion and space talk are just a few reasons we loved this classic Disney movie. Check out our favorite facts to celebrate 25 years of Zenon inside.

The beloved Disney Channel movie debuted on Jan. 23, 1999. It follows an inquisitive teenager (Kirsten Storms), who finds herself involved with a suspected dodgy dealing on her space station home. This leads her to being sent down to Earth.

The sci-fi and adventure film’s cast includes Storms as Zenon Kar, Raven-Symoné as Nebula Wade and Phillip Rhys as Proto Zoa, Microbe.

The chances are if you were a Disney Channel kid, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, was on your favorite’s list. Most 90’s kids remember envying Zenon for having the coolest outer space life. She literally lived in space, wearing the coolest clothes, and her parents were scientists whose version of punishment was sending Zenon back down to Earth.

They were living in a Dystopian community that we marveled in as Disney channel kids. Their world made more sense, and they had technological advances in the late ‘90s, which we still haven’t made today. Despite AI integration and new gadgets popping up everyday, Zenon and her friends had it made.

It’s all so nostalgic!

Check out some of our favorite facts about the legendary Disney Channel movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century below: