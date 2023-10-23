Savannah James Can’t Believe Her Baby Girl Zhuri James Is 9 Years Old [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

LeBron and Savannah James celebrate their youngest daughter Zhuri Nova’s 9th birthday over the weekend. Savannah shared a video of Zhuri with the sweetest caption on Instagram. Check out a gallery of their adorable daughter over the years.

The youngest of the James family turned 9 years old on Sunday (Oct. 22). She celebrated with what appeared to be a fabulous pamper party, where she sported the cutest pink, silk robe with butterfly clips adorned in her pigtails. Her proud mommy Savannah shared a video saying, “Happiest Birthday to my favorite girl!!💕🥰🫶🏾🎉🤎 I can’t believe the baby of my babies is 9🥲 #ZhuriNova”

The couple also has two sons, but somehow, little Zhuri always steals the show. As the youngest child and the only daughter, we’re certain she runs the show as well. Their sweet nine year old seems deserving of all the praise and adoration she receives.

The little princess Libra celebrates her birthday just two weeks after her oldest brother Bronny James turned 19, and we’re sure Zhuri’s celebration was bigger than ever.

The James family are always prepared to celebrate their children. A few years back, the couple was sure to throw Zhuri a congratulatory party for graduating pre-school and taking her talents to kindergarten. The little one posed with the biggest smile from ear to ear excited for the first of many grade school years to come.

Whether she is being celebrated for her accomplishments or forcing her entire family to join her in her TikTok dances, Zhuri Nova James is absolutely adorable. Today, we celebrate her 9th birthday with a gallery of her cutest photos.

Happy 9th Birthday, Zhuri!