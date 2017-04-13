Home > Entertainment

Eddie Murphy And Family Release Statement On The Passing Of Charlie Murphy

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie."

ross094

20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As reported yesterday, comedian Charlie Murphy died after a tough battle with leukemia. Eddie Murphy and his family members are finally speaking out with words of mourning and remembrance. Check out their full statement below via Entertainment Weekly:

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

According to TMZ, Charlie’s family thought his health was improving in spite of his illness, so there passing came as a shock to them. Other artists have expressed their condolences for the comedian and actor, including Chris Rock and Chance the Rapper.

Our condolences go out to Charlie Murphy’s friends, family and fans.

