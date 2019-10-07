‘Riq Done F*cked Up Now: The Realest & Most Hilarious Reactions To This Week’s Episode Of #PowerTV

Last week, we told you Power was heating up and we were right. After getting his azz beat, Tariq has still been lying like hell so it’s no surprise when his own father pulls a gun on him to teach him a lesson. Not only is Ghost on his behind, Tommy is too after learning from Keisha that Tariq is most likely the reason some of his product went missing. Elsewhere, soon-to-be Governor Tate gets caught with his pants down, Ramona makes her interest in Ghost clear, Ghost tries to bribe Keisha to leave town, Keisha catches a body, and so much more.

ALSO READ: #PowerTV | Tariq St. Patrick Got His *ss Beat & Twitter Pettiness Quickly Ensued

But perhaps the most shocking moment of the episode occurred at the very end. In an effort to get close to her trouble making son again, Tasha agrees to teach Tariq the drug game. It was definitely a moment that had us SHOCKED for a second… but then, we thought about it and remembered she wasn’t supportive of Ghost going legit… so we aren’t all that surprised.

GALLERY: The Hottest Celebrity Black Girl Bikini Moments Of Summer ‘19

Get a full recap of the action-packed episode HERE and see what fans have had to say below.

When she doin all dat talkin. But u know what she really needs in her life. #PowerTv#TateForGovernor pic.twitter.com/6tfCDz6L6a — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) October 7, 2019

There’s something about the way Tommy looked at Kesha when she was ranting about how she tired of Ghost & Tasha. He gone Holly her ass. I already see it #PowerTV #Power pic.twitter.com/MsMbPzzsPH — 🦉✨ (@My_NirvanaGoals) September 29, 2019

My boy was a real nigga and never did any type of hoe shit. #RIPBG 🕊 #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/D4KBOZCQhQ — THR6️⃣ST (@LinwoodMar__) October 6, 2019

Tasha been TRASH!! This nigga Ghost wanted to get out the game in like the 1st episode of this damn show!! But nooooooooooo 😑 Now you got one kid dead, and one kid who thinks he’s destined to be drug dealer 🙄 #POWERTV #Power pic.twitter.com/J9qwqiXyus — Clarisha Blaylock (@QueenCB4) October 6, 2019

Damn I was hoping Tommy was going to throw his little ass off that roof….#PowerTV pic.twitter.com/T9S0QLcDc5 — 🖤❄️Tina Snow 🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) October 7, 2019

Why ain’t nobody talking bout how Dre bitchass killed the homie BG? #Power #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/rqgNj32Np9 — dracula 🧛🏾‍♂️ (@diordada) October 6, 2019

Tariq done got beat with a bag of oranges, gun to his face, hung off a roof and the lil nigga STILL want in ..just fuck it 😭🤦🏾‍♀️😂 #Powertv pic.twitter.com/fW6N2NRnVj — JANE . 👑🌻 (@JUS_callme_JANE) October 6, 2019

One last thing, We not go ignore the fact Ghost Living back with Tasha #power #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/EGKbenFTQR — Fatabello (@PromisedPassion) October 6, 2019

Tasha is the smartest person on this show. She figured out that Vincent shit cause that's something she would've did #Power pic.twitter.com/x1nPWyCgJF — Windi Red (@DaniTheeStalli) October 6, 2019

Also On Global Grind: