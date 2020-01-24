Press Play: Chance The Rapper Hilariously Hosts ‘Punk’d’ Reboot, & More

If you haven’t heard, Punk’d is being revived but this time around Chance The Rapper will be hosting.

Video streaming service Quibi made the announcement earlier today, tweeting “Punk’d. Nobody is safe. Only on Quibi” alongside a teaser. In the clip, the “Hot Shower” rapper pranks Megan Thee Stallion with a gorilla. She’s absolutely horrified and per usual, it’s hilarious to watch. Tune in up top. Chance is also spotted jumping for joy after demolishing a car.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Aniston has been having a blast guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Most the famed Friends actress played “Burning Questions” with Will Ferrell. He revealed his first kiss, when he feels sexiest, what he wishes he was better at, and more. Watch the clip above.

