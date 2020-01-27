Viral Videos: Onlookers Lift SUV, Saving NYC Pedestrian Trapped Underneath

New Yorkers are obviously known for their kindness (hehe) and a recent video that went viral online is yet another example of how warm and good-hearted big city residents are.

According to reports, a pedestrian was run over, and then trapped, by an SUV in an accident that occurred on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan. When onlookers realized what’d happened, they ran to the SUV, then worked together to lift it and free the pedestrian.

Watch the clip…

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The woman seems to be OK, as she is seen on her phone as first responders come to her aid in a subsequent photo.

From the NY Post:

Colby Droscher, who posted the video and photo, told The Post he was about a block away when he heard the crash and people screaming. “As I approached there were big crowds forming all around the intersection,” he said in a message. “All of a sudden everyone ran to lift the car. It all happened so fast.” An FDNY spokesman said the agency received a trauma call at 5:10 p.m. and that one person was transported to Bellevue Hospital. The person’s condition was unclear.

We’re praying for the woman’s full recovery at this time.

